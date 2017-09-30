Speed Central: Southern Modified Racing Series at Hickory (NC)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook: To no surprise the man who won the last race at Concord, Brandon Ward was the fastest in the first practice session. Tom Buzze and July Hickory SMRS winner Jeremy Gerstner were second and third. Tonight’s feature will be a 75-lap dash. In practice two Gerstner topped the field with the fastest lap of the day at 14.512. Brandon Ward was second and Andy Seuss was third. Tim Brown ran some 51 laps in the first two practice rounds and was fifth quick in the second round. He told us he was just looking to get the car right for the race tonight. In the third round Ward lower the time to 14.446.
In Time Trials Danny Bohn was the surprise pole sitter as he beat out the faster cars from practice. Point leader Jeremy Gerstner was second quick.
Starting Lineup:
1 Jeremy Gerstner
2 Tim Brown
3 Danny Bohn
4 John Smith
5 Burt Myers
6 Brandon Ward
7 Bobby Meamser Jr.
8 Jason Myers
9 Mike Norman
10 Kodie Conner
11 Andy Seuss
12 Brian Loftin
13 James Civali
14 Gary Putnam
15 Tom Buzze
16 Daniel Yates
17 William Smith
Time Trial Results:
1 Danny Bohn 14.249
2 Jeremy Gerstner 14.276
3 Brandon Ward 14.324
4 Burt Myers 14.403
5 Tim Brown 14.422
6 John Smith 14.424
7 Bobby Meamser Jr. 14.431
8 Jason Myers 14.458
9 Mike Norman 14.481
10 Kodie Conner 14.521
11 Andy Seuss 14.530
12 Brian Loftin 14.532
13 James Civali 14.567
14 Gary Putnam 14.613
15 Tom Buzze 14.866
16 Daniel Yates 14.869
17 William Smith 15.683
Car Count: 17
Entry List:
1 Burt Myers
4 Jason Myers
5 Tom Buzze
12 Mike Norman
14 Bobby Measmer Jr.
15 Jeremy Gerstner
16 William Smith
17 Danny Bohn
18 Daniel Yates
19 Brandon Ward
23 Brian Loftin
25 John Smith
77 Gary Putnam
78 Kodie Conner
79 James Civali
83 Tim Brown
97 Andy Seuss
Qualifying Format: The lineup will be set by two laps of time trials.
Event Schedule:
Rotating Practice 2:45pm to 4pm
Time Trials 5:15pm
On-track autograph session 6:20pm
Racing 7pm:
Allison Legacy 35 laps
Chargers 40 Laps
Vintage 40 laps
Sportsman 75 laps
SMRS 75 laps
Who to Watch For: Burt Myers has been on the podium in nine of his last 10 starts at Hickory. Kodie Conner, a Super Late Model standout, with try open-wheel modified for the first time this weekend. Brandon Ward come sin to Hickory seeking a fifth win this season as he looks to rebound in the points battle. John Smith returns to the track looking to add another win. Smith won four times last season. Former NASCAR Southern Modified champion Andy Seuss will make a rare start today for the Bryan Dauzat team.
Title Fight: Jeremy Gerstner leads Brandon Ward by a slim six points with two races to go. Gerstner won a rain shortened event at Hickory in
The Track: Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory North Carolina is a historic flat 1/3 of a mile track. The worn out surface is hard on tires. The track has been tagged as the “Birthplace of NASCAR stars”
Weather: Perfect September day in the 70’s and cooling off before feature time.
Next Series Race: SMRS will close out the 2017 season at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina on October the 14th.
