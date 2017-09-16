Speed Central: Southern Modified Racing Series at Concord (NC)

Southern Modified Racing Series – Concord Speedway (NC) – 9/16/17 Last updated: September 16, 2017 at 17:37 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook: Jeremy Gerstner comes into Concord as the points leader. Burt Myers comes in having won the last time out at Caraway Speedway. Brandon Ward led the first practice over Tom Buzze and Burt Myers. In the second practice Brandon Ward again topped the field with Bryan Dauzat and Tim Brown making up the top three.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Car Count: 10

Entry List:

1 Burt Myers

4 Jason Myers

5 Tom Buzze

14 Bobby Measmer Jr.

15 Jeremy Gerstner

17 Danny Bohn

19 Brandon Ward

77 Gary Putnam

83 Tim Brown

97 Bryan Dauzat

Qualifying Format: The lineup will be set by two laps of time trials.

Event Schedule:

Rotating practice starts at 3pm.

Grandstands Open at 5pm

On Track Autograph Session at 6:30pm

Race Time 7pm

125 Lap SMRS Modifieds

40 Lap Limited Late Model/Charger

25 Lap Mini Stock

30 Lap Allison Legacy

Who to Watch For: Burt Myers has won here in both the North-South Shootout and in touring series action. Tim Brown has shown some power as of late having picked up a win as he sits fourth in points. Brandon Ward looks to rebound from some bad luck to try and climb back up in the points. He’s 20 markers back with three to go and he has three wins this season. Bobby Measmer Jr. has more laps on this track then most of the field. He has several track titles here at Concord.

Title Fight: Jeremy Gerstner has a 17-point advantage over Bobby Measmer Jr. who won this race a year ago.

The Track: Concord Speedway is fast half-mile track with three turns. The short track triangle is one of the most unique tracks in all of racing. This track is the site of the North-South Shootout which features Modifieds. It will be held in November.

Weather: Clear and sunny in the 80’s cooling off in to the 70’s around race time.

Next Series Race: SMRS will be at Hickory Motor Speedway on September 30th for the next to the last race of the 2017 season.

