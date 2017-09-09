Speed Central: Brown and Myers Reign Supreme in SMRS at Caraway

Southern Modified Racing Series Twin 50s – Caraway Speedway (NC) – 9/9/17 Last updated: September 9, 2017 at 21:45 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature One Notebook: Tim Brown started on the pole and led all 50 laps. The race went the whole length without a caution. There will be a invert of eight cars to start the second feature.

Feature Two Notebook: Burt Myers started fifth and battled it out with his brother Jason Myers to the very end. This is B. Myers fourth win in five races at Caraway Speedway for the SMRS Modifieds.

Pre-Feature Notebook: –Brandon Ward was fastest in the first two practice sessions

-Tim Brown led the final practice time and had the overall fastest lap of a 16.132

-The first race will start directly off of time trial results. The starting lineup for race two will be based on the finish of race one with an invert on the top eight finishers.

Race One Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver 1 83 Tim Brown 2 19 Brandon Ward 3 1 Burt Myers 4 15 Jeremy Gerstner 5 77 Gary Putnam 6 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 7 11 Trey Hutchens 8 4 Jason Myers 9 5 Tom Buzze 10 12 Mike Norman 11 18 Daniel Yates 12 25 Doug Jackson

Race Two Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver 1 4 Jason Myers 2 11 Trey Hutchens 3 77 Gary Putnam 4 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 5 1 Burt Myers 6 19 Brandon Ward 7 15 Jeremy Gerstner 8 83 Tim Brown 9 5 Tom Buzze 10 12 Mike Norman 11 18 Daniel Yates 12 25 Doug Jackson

Time Trial Results:

1 83 Tim Brown 15.894 2 19 Brandon Ward 15.899 3 1 Burt Myers 15.927 4 15 Jeremy Gerstner 15.931 5 77 Gary Putnam 15.987 6 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 15.991 7 11 Trey Hutchens 16.063 8 4 Jason Myers 16.096 9 5 Tom Buzze 16.244 10 12 Mike Norman 16.480 11 18 Daniel Yates 16.835 12 25 Doug Jackson 16.848

Car Count: There are 12 SMRS Modifieds on hand tonight.

Entry List:

Car # Driver 1 Burt Myers 4 Jason Myers 5 Tom Buzze 11 Trey Hutchens 12 Mike Norman 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 15 Jeremy Gerstner 18 Daniel Yates 19 Brandon Ward 25 Doug Jackson 77 Gary Putnam 83 Tim Brown

Qualifying Format: Single car qualifying, each car gets two laps.

Event Schedule:

TIME EVENT 5:45 SMRS Qualifying – 2 Laps 6:10 On-Track Autograph Session 6:45 Start Clearing Track 6:50 Pole Award Presentation 6:55 Pre-Race Ceremonies 7:00 Racing Begins 40 Lap Chargers Main 50 Lap SMRS Main #1 40 Lap Sportsman Main 40 Lap Limited LM Main 50 Lap SMRS Main #2 15 Lap Mini Stock Main 10 Lap U-Car Main

Who to Watch For: Burt Myers swept both 50 lap mains back on July 21st, and also won the last time SMRS was here at Caraway. He has won three in a row, and is looking to make it four.

Title Fight: Jeremy Gerstner holds a seven point lead over Bobby Measmer Jr. coming into tonight. Brandon Ward is in third, 20 points back.

The Track: Caraway Speedway is a .455 mile abrasive track, with tight corners. Tire management is the key to success.

Weather: It’s a picture perfect day for racing in Sophia, NC. A high of 73 degrees and a low of 61. Zero chance of rain.

Next Series Race: Concord Speedway, September 16th

What Won the First Race: Tim Brown led all 50 laps. Jeremy Gerstner challenged for the lead early in the race but faded towards the end.

What Won the Second Race: On a late race restart, Burt Myers chose the high side on the front row with Jason Myers. B. Myers was able to clear himself to the lead off turn two and drove to the victory.

The Finish of Race One:

Pos # Driver 1 83 Tim Brown 2 15 Jeremy Gerstner 3 19 Brandon Ward 4 1 Burt Myers 5 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 6 77 Gary Putnam 7 11 Trey Hutchens 8 4 Jason Myers 9 5 Tom Buzze 10 12 Mike Norman 11 18 Daniel Yates 12 25 Doug Jackson

The Finish of Race Two:

Pos # Driver 1 1 Burt Myers 2 4 Jason Myers 3 83 Tim Brown 4 77 Gary Putnam 5 19 Brandon Ward 6 15 Jeremy Gerstner 7 11 Trey Hutchens 8 14 Bobby Measmer Jr 9 18 Daniel Yates 10 25 Doug Jackson 11 12 Mike Norman 12 5 Tom Buzze

The Skinny: In the first race, the story was all Tim Brown. He led flag-to-flag and drove into victory lane. In the second race, the top eight were inverted from the finish of race one. Burt Myers started fifth and had the lead within the first 15 laps. He was able to hang on to the lead for the rest of the race and picked up another win in the in the SMRS Modifieds.

Winning Quote: “We come to win and that’s what we’re going to try to do from here on out.” – Burt Myers

Winning Crew Chief: Race One – Mark Rhumann, Race Two – Marty Edwards

Winning Chassis: Race One – Troyer Race Cars, Race Two – Fury Race Cars

Winning Engine: Race One – Raymac Racing Engines, Race Two – NASCAR Technical Institute

On the Move: After an invert of eight in the second race, Tim Brown started eighth and drove up to the third spot.

Biggest Loser: Bobby Measmer Jr. started fourth in the second race and fell back to eight.