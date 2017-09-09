Speed Central: Brown and Myers Reign Supreme in SMRS at Caraway

Feature One Notebook: Tim Brown started on the pole and led all 50 laps. The race went the whole length without a caution. There will be a invert of eight cars to start the second feature.
Feature Two Notebook: Burt Myers started fifth and battled it out with his brother Jason Myers to the very end. This is B. Myers fourth win in five races at Caraway Speedway for the SMRS Modifieds.
Pre-Feature Notebook: –Brandon Ward was fastest in the first two practice sessions
-Tim Brown led the final practice time and had the overall fastest lap of a 16.132
-The first race will start directly off of time trial results. The starting lineup for race two will be based on the finish of race one with an invert on the top eight finishers.
Race One Starting Lineup:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|83
|Tim Brown
|2
|19
|Brandon Ward
|3
|1
|Burt Myers
|4
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|5
|77
|Gary Putnam
|6
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|7
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|8
|4
|Jason Myers
|9
|5
|Tom Buzze
|10
|12
|Mike Norman
|11
|18
|Daniel Yates
|12
|25
|Doug Jackson
Race Two Starting Lineup:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|4
|Jason Myers
|2
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|3
|77
|Gary Putnam
|4
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|5
|1
|Burt Myers
|6
|19
|Brandon Ward
|7
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|8
|83
|Tim Brown
|9
|5
|Tom Buzze
|10
|12
|Mike Norman
|11
|18
|Daniel Yates
|12
|25
|Doug Jackson
Time Trial Results:
|1
|83
|Tim Brown
|15.894
|2
|19
|Brandon Ward
|15.899
|3
|1
|Burt Myers
|15.927
|4
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|15.931
|5
|77
|Gary Putnam
|15.987
|6
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|15.991
|7
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|16.063
|8
|4
|Jason Myers
|16.096
|9
|5
|Tom Buzze
|16.244
|10
|12
|Mike Norman
|16.480
|11
|18
|Daniel Yates
|16.835
|12
|25
|Doug Jackson
|16.848
Car Count: There are 12 SMRS Modifieds on hand tonight.
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|Burt Myers
|4
|Jason Myers
|5
|Tom Buzze
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|12
|Mike Norman
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|18
|Daniel Yates
|19
|Brandon Ward
|25
|Doug Jackson
|77
|Gary Putnam
|83
|Tim Brown
Qualifying Format: Single car qualifying, each car gets two laps.
Event Schedule:
|TIME
|EVENT
|5:45
|SMRS Qualifying – 2 Laps
|6:10
|On-Track Autograph Session
|6:45
|Start Clearing Track
|6:50
|Pole Award Presentation
|6:55
|Pre-Race Ceremonies
|7:00
|Racing Begins
|40 Lap Chargers Main
|50 Lap SMRS Main #1
|40 Lap Sportsman Main
|40 Lap Limited LM Main
|50 Lap SMRS Main #2
|15 Lap Mini Stock Main
|10 Lap U-Car Main
Who to Watch For: Burt Myers swept both 50 lap mains back on July 21st, and also won the last time SMRS was here at Caraway. He has won three in a row, and is looking to make it four.
Title Fight: Jeremy Gerstner holds a seven point lead over Bobby Measmer Jr. coming into tonight. Brandon Ward is in third, 20 points back.
The Track: Caraway Speedway is a .455 mile abrasive track, with tight corners. Tire management is the key to success.
Weather: It’s a picture perfect day for racing in Sophia, NC. A high of 73 degrees and a low of 61. Zero chance of rain.
Next Series Race: Concord Speedway, September 16th
What Won the First Race: Tim Brown led all 50 laps. Jeremy Gerstner challenged for the lead early in the race but faded towards the end.
What Won the Second Race: On a late race restart, Burt Myers chose the high side on the front row with Jason Myers. B. Myers was able to clear himself to the lead off turn two and drove to the victory.
The Finish of Race One:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|83
|Tim Brown
|2
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|3
|19
|Brandon Ward
|4
|1
|Burt Myers
|5
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|6
|77
|Gary Putnam
|7
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|8
|4
|Jason Myers
|9
|5
|Tom Buzze
|10
|12
|Mike Norman
|11
|18
|Daniel Yates
|12
|25
|Doug Jackson
The Finish of Race Two:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|1
|Burt Myers
|2
|4
|Jason Myers
|3
|83
|Tim Brown
|4
|77
|Gary Putnam
|5
|19
|Brandon Ward
|6
|15
|Jeremy Gerstner
|7
|11
|Trey Hutchens
|8
|14
|Bobby Measmer Jr
|9
|18
|Daniel Yates
|10
|25
|Doug Jackson
|11
|12
|Mike Norman
|12
|5
|Tom Buzze
The Skinny: In the first race, the story was all Tim Brown. He led flag-to-flag and drove into victory lane. In the second race, the top eight were inverted from the finish of race one. Burt Myers started fifth and had the lead within the first 15 laps. He was able to hang on to the lead for the rest of the race and picked up another win in the in the SMRS Modifieds.
Winning Quote: “We come to win and that’s what we’re going to try to do from here on out.” – Burt Myers
Winning Crew Chief: Race One – Mark Rhumann, Race Two – Marty Edwards
Winning Chassis: Race One – Troyer Race Cars, Race Two – Fury Race Cars
Winning Engine: Race One – Raymac Racing Engines, Race Two – NASCAR Technical Institute
On the Move: After an invert of eight in the second race, Tim Brown started eighth and drove up to the third spot.
Biggest Loser: Bobby Measmer Jr. started fourth in the second race and fell back to eight.
