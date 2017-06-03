LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: Pro Late Model 100 at South Alabama

Pro Late Model 100 – South Alabama Speedway – 6/3/17

Last updated: June 3, 2017 at 15:35 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Stephen Nasse (51) and Bubba Pollard (26) battled in the Pro Late Model Baby Rattler earlier this year. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

 

Heat Race Results:

 

Heat Race Lineups:

 

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Car Count: 

 

Entry List: 

 

Qualifying Format: 

 

Event Schedule: 

 

Who to Watch For:

 

Title Fight:

 

The Track:

 

Weather:

 

Next Series Race:

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner