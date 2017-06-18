Speed Central: Pro All Stars Series North at Speedway 95

Featured photo credit: Nicholas Teto
Feature Notebook:
-Austin Teras won the 20-lap Legends feature.
-Ben Tinker took the win in the PASS Modified feature after Andy Shaw drifted high in turn four coming to the white flag.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Cassius Clark is here today with the Hight Motorsports team. It is just his second race of the year with the team.
-Garrett Hall enters today’s race after winning last night’s Pro Series feature at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME).
-Andrew McLaughlin, a stout competitor at Speedway 95, has entered today’s race in his Late Model transformed into a Super Late Model.
-Garrett Hall was fastest in the final round of practice.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|3
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|4
|54
|Johnny Clark
|5
|77
|Cassius Clark
|6
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|8
|94
|Garrett Hall
|9
|01
|Andy Saunders
|10
|2
|Chad Dow
|11
|7L
|Glen Luce
|12
|60
|DJ Shaw
|13
|29
|Trevor Sanborn
|14
|26
|Andrew McLaughlin
|15
|18
|Bobby Seger
|16
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|17
|54x
|Ryan Deane
|18
|75
|Gary Smith
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|4
|Ben Rowe
|5
|60
|DJ Shaw
|6
|01
|Andy Saunders
|7
|29
|Trevor Sanborn
|8
|18
|Bobby Seger
|9
|54X
|Ryan Deane
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|2
|7L
|Glen Luce
|3
|77
|Cassius Clark
|4
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|5
|94
|Garrett Hall
|6
|2
|Chad Dow
|7
|26
|Andrew McLaughlin
|8
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|9
|75
|Gary Smith
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|2
|4
|Ben Rowe
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|5
|01
|Andy Saunders
|6
|29
|Trevor Sanborn
|7
|54X
|Ryan Deane
|8
|60
|DJ Shaw
|9
|18
|Bobby Seger
Heat 2
|1
|7L
|Glen Luce
|2
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|3
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|4
|77
|Cassius Clark
|5
|2
|Chad Dow
|6
|26
|Andrew McLaughlin
|7
|94
|Garrett Hall
|8
|75
|Gary Smith
|9
|32
|Nick Jenkins
Car Count: 18 PASS North Super Late Models
Entry List:
|#
|Driver
|01
|Andy Saunders
|2
|Chad Dow
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7L
|Glen Luce
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|18
|Bobby Seger
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|26
|Andrew McLaughlin
|29
|Trevor Sanborn
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|54
|Johnny Clark
|54x
|Ryan Deane
|60
|DJ Shaw
|75
|Gary Smith
|77
|Cassius Clark
|94
|Garrett Hall
Qualifying Format: There will be two qualifying heats to set the field for today’s 150-lap race. Any driver who has won a PASS North race this season may not start better than 11th.
Event Schedule:
Heats Begin at 2 p.m. ET
LEGENDS
PASS Mods
PASS SLM
Short Intermission
Legend Feature
PASS Mod Feature
PASS 150
Who to Watch For: Garrett Hall enters today’s race fresh off a victory in the Pro Series at Beech Ridge last night. He’s also the defending winner of this race. Cassius Clark also returns to action today and is always a threat at Speedway 95.
Title Fight: With seven races in the books already this season, Glen Luce leads Ben Rowe by just 13 points in the standings. DJ Shaw sits just 17 points back in third.
The Track: Speedway 95 is 1/3-mile paved oval located in Hermon, ME.
Weather: Temperatures are in the high 60s with mostly cloudy skies above the race track.
Next Series Race: PASS heads to Lee USA Speedway next Friday, June 23.
