Speed Central: Pro All Stars Series North at Speedway 95

Pro All Stars Series North – Speedway 95 (ME) – 6/17/17 Last updated: June 18, 2017 at 15:16 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Featured photo credit: Nicholas Teto

Feature Notebook:

-Austin Teras won the 20-lap Legends feature.

-Ben Tinker took the win in the PASS Modified feature after Andy Shaw drifted high in turn four coming to the white flag.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Cassius Clark is here today with the Hight Motorsports team. It is just his second race of the year with the team.

-Garrett Hall enters today’s race after winning last night’s Pro Series feature at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME).

-Andrew McLaughlin, a stout competitor at Speedway 95, has entered today’s race in his Late Model transformed into a Super Late Model.

-Garrett Hall was fastest in the final round of practice.

Starting Lineup:

1 7 Travis Benjamin 2 15 Mike Hopkins 3 12G Derek Griffith 4 54 Johnny Clark 5 77 Cassius Clark 6 4 Ben Rowe 7 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 8 94 Garrett Hall 9 01 Andy Saunders 10 2 Chad Dow 11 7L Glen Luce 12 60 DJ Shaw 13 29 Trevor Sanborn 14 26 Andrew McLaughlin 15 18 Bobby Seger 16 32 Nick Jenkins 17 54x Ryan Deane 18 75 Gary Smith

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 7 Travis Benjamin 2 12G Derek Griffith 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 4 Ben Rowe 5 60 DJ Shaw 6 01 Andy Saunders 7 29 Trevor Sanborn 8 18 Bobby Seger 9 54X Ryan Deane

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 15 Mike Hopkins 2 7L Glen Luce 3 77 Cassius Clark 4 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 5 94 Garrett Hall 6 2 Chad Dow 7 26 Andrew McLaughlin 8 32 Nick Jenkins 9 75 Gary Smith

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 12G Derek Griffith 2 4 Ben Rowe 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 7 Travis Benjamin 5 01 Andy Saunders 6 29 Trevor Sanborn 7 54X Ryan Deane 8 60 DJ Shaw 9 18 Bobby Seger

Heat 2

1 7L Glen Luce 2 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 3 15 Mike Hopkins 4 77 Cassius Clark 5 2 Chad Dow 6 26 Andrew McLaughlin 7 94 Garrett Hall 8 75 Gary Smith 9 32 Nick Jenkins

Car Count: 18 PASS North Super Late Models

Entry List:

# Driver 01 Andy Saunders 2 Chad Dow 4 Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7L Glen Luce 12G Derek Griffith 15 Mike Hopkins 18 Bobby Seger 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 26 Andrew McLaughlin 29 Trevor Sanborn 32 Nick Jenkins 54 Johnny Clark 54x Ryan Deane 60 DJ Shaw 75 Gary Smith 77 Cassius Clark 94 Garrett Hall

Qualifying Format: There will be two qualifying heats to set the field for today’s 150-lap race. Any driver who has won a PASS North race this season may not start better than 11th.

Event Schedule:

Heats Begin at 2 p.m. ET

LEGENDS PASS Mods PASS SLM Short Intermission Legend Feature PASS Mod Feature PASS 150

Who to Watch For: Garrett Hall enters today’s race fresh off a victory in the Pro Series at Beech Ridge last night. He’s also the defending winner of this race. Cassius Clark also returns to action today and is always a threat at Speedway 95.

Title Fight: With seven races in the books already this season, Glen Luce leads Ben Rowe by just 13 points in the standings. DJ Shaw sits just 17 points back in third.

The Track: Speedway 95 is 1/3-mile paved oval located in Hermon, ME.

Weather: Temperatures are in the high 60s with mostly cloudy skies above the race track.

Next Series Race: PASS heads to Lee USA Speedway next Friday, June 23.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: