Speed Central: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

PASS South – Dillon Motor Speedway – 2/4/17 Last updated: February 4, 2017 at 17:19 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Jared Irvan takes the Winter Meltdown victory at Dillon. (Speed51.com photo)

The Finish:

Pos # Driver 1 28 Jared Irvan 2 15 Christian Eckes 3 18 Bradley McCaskill 4 4N Ben Rowe 5 29 Spencer Davis 6 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 7 56 Gus Dean 8 12g Derek Griffith 9 6 Brandon Setzer 10 8F Tate Fogleman 11 97 Joey Polewarzyck 12 51 Eddie Fatscher 13 54 Matt Craig 14 24 JP Josiasse 15 55 Tanner Thorson 16 84 Roy Hayes 17 10 Kyle Desouza 18 16 Hayes Goodson 19 00 Bryan Kruczek 20 16m Chad McCumbee 21 45 Kodie Conner 22 74 Josh Berry 23 7c Tyler Church 24 49 Jeff Batten

The Skinny: Christian Eckes dominated the season-opening Pro All-Stars Series Winter Meltdown 200 at Dillon Motor Speedway, but a late-race restart cost the New York driver the win. Jared Irvan used the outside lane to power by Eckes to take the lead with 14 laps to go. Irvan pulled away from Eckes and went on to score the victory.

What Won the Race: Jared Irvan used the outside on a late-race restart to get by Christian Eckes to take the lead and the win. The restart came with about 14 laps to go. Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by a margin of 1.803 seconds.

Winning Quote: “It was pretty hard to pace ourselves, because we had to pit for a bleeder valve sticking open and we had a tire going flat,” said Irvan. “We had to come from the back up to sixth before the break. So we had to save and gain spots. It was tough.”

Winning Crew Chief: Jamie Rouleau

Winning Chassis: Hamke Race Cars

Winning Engine: Hamner Racing Engines

On the Move: Dave Farrington (+13 spots)

Biggest Loser: Chad McCumbee (-18 spots)

Notebook: Sarah Cornett-Ching has scratched from today’s race with an engine issue… Christian Eckes set fast time with a lap of 15.988 seconds… Derek Griffith drew the pole position for today’s 200-lap race. He will share the front row with Chad McCumbee. Fast qualifier Christian Eckes will start third… Jimmy Doyle withdrew from today’s race after time trials with a mechanical issue… Hayes Goodson backed into the turn three wall on the first lap of the race to bring out the first caution… Derek Griffith leads the first lap of the race… Roy Hayes went around in turn one to bring out the second caution of the day… Christian Eckes took the lead on the fourth lap of the race before Eddie Fatscher spun in turn four to bring out the third caution of the race… Tyler Church brought out the fifth caution of the race by stopping high in turn four with 32 laps complete… Joey Polewarczyzk took the lead from Eckes on the lap 32 restart… Kodie Conner brought out the sixth caution of the event by crashing hard on the backstretch with 46 laps complete… Eckes took the lead for the second time of the day on the lap 47 restart… Jared Irvan and Eddie Fatscher made contact in turn one on lap 70. Fatscher spun around to bring out the seventh caution of the race… Fogleman and Setzer brought out the eighth caution of the day in turn four. Fogleman spun and got stuck with Setzer on lap 72… Kodie Conner crashed a second time on lap 76 by backing into the turn four wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race… Hayes Goodson spun out a second time in turn three to bring out the tenth caution of the race on lap 93… Ben Rowe took the lead for the first time on a restart on lap 94… Roy Hayes and JP Josiasse crashed in turn four on lap 98 to bring out the 11th caution of the race… Christian Eckes took the lead for the third time on lap 106… Christian Eckes was the leader at the lap-125 break… Debris in turn two brought out the 13th caution of the event with 186 laps complete… Jared Irvan took the lead for the first time with 186 laps complete on a restart in turn two… Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by 1.803 seconds.

Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver 1 12g Derek Griffith 2 16m Chad McCumbee 3 15 Christian Eckes 4 18 Bradley McCaskill 5 97 Joey Polewarzyck 6 8F Tate Fogleman 7 55 Tanner Thorson 8 29 Spencer Davis 9 7c Tyler Church 10 74 Josh Berry 11 4N Ben Rowe 12 56 Gus Dean 13 28 Jared Irvan 14 16 Hayes Goodson 15 54 Matt Craig 16 51 Eddie Fatscher 17 6 Brandon Setzer 18 45 Kodie Conner 19 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 20 49 Jeff Batten 21 00 Bryan Kruczek 22 10 Kyle Desouza 23 84 Roy Hayes 24 24 JP Josiasse 25 71 Jimmy Doyle

Time Trial Results:

Pos # Driver Time 1 15 Christian Eckes 15.988 2 8F Tate Fogleman 15.993 3 55 Tanner Thorson 16.094 4 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.113 5 29 Spencer Davis 16.181 6 7c Tyler Church 16.195 7 74 Josh Berry 16.240 8 16m Chad McCumbee 16.260 9 12g Derek Griffith 16.274 10 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.290 11 4N Ben Rowe 16.305 12 56 Gus Dean 16.318 13 28 Jared Irvan 16.341 14 16 Hayes Goodson 16.341 15 54 Matt Craig 16.341 16 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.349 17 6 Brandon Setzer 16.369 18 45 Kodie Conner 16.374 19 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.518 20 49 Jeff Batten 16.568 21 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.682 22 10 Kyle Desouza 16.838 23 84 Roy Hayes 16.863 24 24 JP Josiasse 17.268 25 71 Jimmy Doyle 24.026

Practice No. 1 Results:

Pos # Driver Time 1 8F Tate Fogleman 16.084 2 55 Tanner Thorson 16.090 3 45 Kodie Conner 16.113 4 15 Christian Eckes 16.133 5 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.215 6 29 Spencer Davis 16.232 7 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.244 8 56 Gus Dean 16.248 9 4N Ben Rowe 16.248 10 16m Chad McCumbee 16.260 11 28 Jared Irvan 16.268 12 54 Matt Craig 16.277 13 6 Brandon Setzer 16.318 14 16 Hayes Goodson 16.342 15 12g Derek Griffith 16.451 16 7c Tyler Church 16.452 17 49 Jeff Batten 16.571 18 74 Josh Berry 16.571 19 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.695 20 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 16.921 21 10 Kyle Desouza 16.947 22 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 23 24 JP Josiasse 24 71 Jimmy Doyle 25 84 Roy Hayes 26 97 Joey Polewarzyck

Practice No. 2 Results:

Pos # Driver Time 1 15 Christian Eckes 15.851 2 51 Eddie Fatscher 15.936 3 8F Tate Fogleman 16.011 4 55 Tanner Thorson 16.054 5 74 Josh Berry 16.054 6 29 Spencer Davis 16.112 7 71 Jimmy Doyle 16.115 8 54 Matt Craig 16.118 9 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.130 10 28 Jared Irvan 16.162 11 56 Gus Dean 16.213 12 16 Hayes Goodson 16.240 13 16m Chad McCumbee 16.242 14 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.341 15 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.342 16 49 Jeff Batten 16.410 17 4N Ben Rowe 16.421 18 12g Derek Griffith 16.427 19 7c Tyler Church 16.433 20 6 Brandon Setzer 16.459 21 45 Kodie Conner 16.519 22 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.532 23 10 Kyle Desouza 16.702 24 84 Roy Hayes 16.725 25 24 JP Josiasse 17.635

PASS Scuff Session Results:

Pos # Driver Time 1 8F Tate Fogleman 16.000 2 55 Tanner Thorson 16.128 3 28 Jared Irvan 16.218 4 12g Derek Griffith 16.253 5 16 Hayes Goodson 16.273 6 16m Chad McCumbee 16.273 7 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.277 8 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.284 9 54 Matt Craig 16.331 10 6 Brandon Setzer 16.397 11 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.408 12 7c Tyler Church 16.438 13 10 Kyle Desouza 16.439 14 4N Ben Rowe 16.445 15 84 Roy Hayes 16.600 16 24 JP Josiasse 16.780

Car Count: There are 26 PASS Super Late Models on the premises today.

Entry List:

Car # Driver 8F Tate Fogleman 55 Tanner Thorson 45 Kodie Conner 15 Christian Eckes 18 Bradley McCaskill 29 Spencer Davis 51 Eddie Fatscher 56 Gus Dean 4N Ben Rowe 16m Chad McCumbee 28 Jared Irvan 54 Matt Craig 6 Brandon Setzer 16 Hayes Goodson 12g Derek Griffith 7c Tyler Church 49 Jeff Batten 74 Josh Berry 00 Bryan Kruczek 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 10 Kyle Desouza 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 24 JP Josiasse 71 Jimmy Doyle 84 Roy Hayes 97 Joey Polewarzyck

Who to Watch For: Defending PASS South champion Matt Craig will be one to watch today. Brandon Setzer is the defending winner of this race and is back again. Dirt racing standout Tanner Thorson is making his debut with Bond Suss Racing and is expected to be strong. PASS North competitors Ben Rowe and Joey Polewarczyk have made the trek south as well as Derek Griffith.

Qualifying Format: PASS will use a time-trial format to decide the starting lineup. Each car will take two timed laps. Then the top 10 will redraw to decide their starting positions.

Event Schedule:

8am – Gates Open

9:30am – Driver’s Meeting

10am – 12 noon – Rotating Practice

12:30pm – Time Trials

PASS SLM – Two Laps

DMS Late Models – Two Laps

Pro 4 – TBD

2pm – Features

PASS Winter Meltdown – 200 Laps

DMS Late Models – 75 Laps

Pro 4 – TBD

The Track:

The original 4/10 mile dirt oval opened around 1966 as Dillon County Raceway, operating through 1973. It reopened from 1977 to 1980. In 2006, badly over grown, it was bought by Ron Barfield. The track was paved and given new life. The 2007 season was the first for the new Dillon Motor Speedway. The track continues to grow and improve.

Weather: It is a beautiful, but chilly day for Super Late Model racing in the Carolinas. The temperature is currently in the mid-30’s but expected to warm up as the day goes on.

Next Series Race: PASS South will hit the track in exactly one month for its second race of the season at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina on March 4th.