Speed Central: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

The Finish:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|28
|Jared Irvan
|2
|15
|Christian Eckes
|3
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|4
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|5
|29
|Spencer Davis
|6
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|7
|56
|Gus Dean
|8
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|9
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|10
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|11
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
|12
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|13
|54
|Matt Craig
|14
|24
|JP Josiasse
|15
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16
|84
|Roy Hayes
|17
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|18
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|19
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|20
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|21
|45
|Kodie Conner
|22
|74
|Josh Berry
|23
|7c
|Tyler Church
|24
|49
|Jeff Batten
The Skinny: Christian Eckes dominated the season-opening Pro All-Stars Series Winter Meltdown 200 at Dillon Motor Speedway, but a late-race restart cost the New York driver the win. Jared Irvan used the outside lane to power by Eckes to take the lead with 14 laps to go. Irvan pulled away from Eckes and went on to score the victory.
What Won the Race: Jared Irvan used the outside on a late-race restart to get by Christian Eckes to take the lead and the win. The restart came with about 14 laps to go. Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by a margin of 1.803 seconds.
Winning Quote: “It was pretty hard to pace ourselves, because we had to pit for a bleeder valve sticking open and we had a tire going flat,” said Irvan. “We had to come from the back up to sixth before the break. So we had to save and gain spots. It was tough.”
Winning Crew Chief: Jamie Rouleau
Winning Chassis: Hamke Race Cars
Winning Engine: Hamner Racing Engines
On the Move: Dave Farrington (+13 spots)
Biggest Loser: Chad McCumbee (-18 spots)
Notebook: Sarah Cornett-Ching has scratched from today’s race with an engine issue… Christian Eckes set fast time with a lap of 15.988 seconds… Derek Griffith drew the pole position for today’s 200-lap race. He will share the front row with Chad McCumbee. Fast qualifier Christian Eckes will start third… Jimmy Doyle withdrew from today’s race after time trials with a mechanical issue… Hayes Goodson backed into the turn three wall on the first lap of the race to bring out the first caution… Derek Griffith leads the first lap of the race… Roy Hayes went around in turn one to bring out the second caution of the day… Christian Eckes took the lead on the fourth lap of the race before Eddie Fatscher spun in turn four to bring out the third caution of the race… Tyler Church brought out the fifth caution of the race by stopping high in turn four with 32 laps complete… Joey Polewarczyzk took the lead from Eckes on the lap 32 restart… Kodie Conner brought out the sixth caution of the event by crashing hard on the backstretch with 46 laps complete… Eckes took the lead for the second time of the day on the lap 47 restart… Jared Irvan and Eddie Fatscher made contact in turn one on lap 70. Fatscher spun around to bring out the seventh caution of the race… Fogleman and Setzer brought out the eighth caution of the day in turn four. Fogleman spun and got stuck with Setzer on lap 72… Kodie Conner crashed a second time on lap 76 by backing into the turn four wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race… Hayes Goodson spun out a second time in turn three to bring out the tenth caution of the race on lap 93… Ben Rowe took the lead for the first time on a restart on lap 94… Roy Hayes and JP Josiasse crashed in turn four on lap 98 to bring out the 11th caution of the race… Christian Eckes took the lead for the third time on lap 106… Christian Eckes was the leader at the lap-125 break… Debris in turn two brought out the 13th caution of the event with 186 laps complete… Jared Irvan took the lead for the first time with 186 laps complete on a restart in turn two… Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by 1.803 seconds.
Starting Lineup:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|2
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|3
|15
|Christian Eckes
|4
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|5
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
|6
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|7
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|8
|29
|Spencer Davis
|9
|7c
|Tyler Church
|10
|74
|Josh Berry
|11
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|12
|56
|Gus Dean
|13
|28
|Jared Irvan
|14
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|15
|54
|Matt Craig
|16
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|17
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|18
|45
|Kodie Conner
|19
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|20
|49
|Jeff Batten
|21
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|22
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|23
|84
|Roy Hayes
|24
|24
|JP Josiasse
|25
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
Time Trial Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|15
|Christian Eckes
|15.988
|2
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|15.993
|3
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16.094
|4
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|16.113
|5
|29
|Spencer Davis
|16.181
|6
|7c
|Tyler Church
|16.195
|7
|74
|Josh Berry
|16.240
|8
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|16.260
|9
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|16.274
|10
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
|16.290
|11
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|16.305
|12
|56
|Gus Dean
|16.318
|13
|28
|Jared Irvan
|16.341
|14
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|16.341
|15
|54
|Matt Craig
|16.341
|16
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|16.349
|17
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|16.369
|18
|45
|Kodie Conner
|16.374
|19
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|16.518
|20
|49
|Jeff Batten
|16.568
|21
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|16.682
|22
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|16.838
|23
|84
|Roy Hayes
|16.863
|24
|24
|JP Josiasse
|17.268
|25
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|24.026
Practice No. 1 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|16.084
|2
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16.090
|3
|45
|Kodie Conner
|16.113
|4
|15
|Christian Eckes
|16.133
|5
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|16.215
|6
|29
|Spencer Davis
|16.232
|7
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|16.244
|8
|56
|Gus Dean
|16.248
|9
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|16.248
|10
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|16.260
|11
|28
|Jared Irvan
|16.268
|12
|54
|Matt Craig
|16.277
|13
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|16.318
|14
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|16.342
|15
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|16.451
|16
|7c
|Tyler Church
|16.452
|17
|49
|Jeff Batten
|16.571
|18
|74
|Josh Berry
|16.571
|19
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|16.695
|20
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|16.921
|21
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|16.947
|22
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|23
|24
|JP Josiasse
|24
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|25
|84
|Roy Hayes
|26
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
Practice No. 2 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|15
|Christian Eckes
|15.851
|2
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|15.936
|3
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|16.011
|4
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16.054
|5
|74
|Josh Berry
|16.054
|6
|29
|Spencer Davis
|16.112
|7
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|16.115
|8
|54
|Matt Craig
|16.118
|9
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
|16.130
|10
|28
|Jared Irvan
|16.162
|11
|56
|Gus Dean
|16.213
|12
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|16.240
|13
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|16.242
|14
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|16.341
|15
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|16.342
|16
|49
|Jeff Batten
|16.410
|17
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|16.421
|18
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|16.427
|19
|7c
|Tyler Church
|16.433
|20
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|16.459
|21
|45
|Kodie Conner
|16.519
|22
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|16.532
|23
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|16.702
|24
|84
|Roy Hayes
|16.725
|25
|24
|JP Josiasse
|17.635
PASS Scuff Session Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|16.000
|2
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16.128
|3
|28
|Jared Irvan
|16.218
|4
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|16.253
|5
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|16.273
|6
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|16.273
|7
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|16.277
|8
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
|16.284
|9
|54
|Matt Craig
|16.331
|10
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|16.397
|11
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|16.408
|12
|7c
|Tyler Church
|16.438
|13
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|16.439
|14
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|16.445
|15
|84
|Roy Hayes
|16.600
|16
|24
|JP Josiasse
|16.780
Car Count: There are 26 PASS Super Late Models on the premises today.
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|45
|Kodie Conner
|15
|Christian Eckes
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|29
|Spencer Davis
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|56
|Gus Dean
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|16m
|Chad McCumbee
|28
|Jared Irvan
|54
|Matt Craig
|6
|Brandon Setzer
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|7c
|Tyler Church
|49
|Jeff Batten
|74
|Josh Berry
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|7
|Dave Farrington Jr.
|24
|JP Josiasse
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|84
|Roy Hayes
|97
|Joey Polewarzyck
Who to Watch For: Defending PASS South champion Matt Craig will be one to watch today. Brandon Setzer is the defending winner of this race and is back again. Dirt racing standout Tanner Thorson is making his debut with Bond Suss Racing and is expected to be strong. PASS North competitors Ben Rowe and Joey Polewarczyk have made the trek south as well as Derek Griffith.
Qualifying Format: PASS will use a time-trial format to decide the starting lineup. Each car will take two timed laps. Then the top 10 will redraw to decide their starting positions.
Event Schedule:
8am – Gates Open
9:30am – Driver’s Meeting
10am – 12 noon – Rotating Practice
12:30pm – Time Trials
PASS SLM – Two Laps
DMS Late Models – Two Laps
Pro 4 – TBD
2pm – Features
PASS Winter Meltdown – 200 Laps
DMS Late Models – 75 Laps
Pro 4 – TBD
The Track:
The original 4/10 mile dirt oval opened around 1966 as Dillon County Raceway, operating through 1973. It reopened from 1977 to 1980. In 2006, badly over grown, it was bought by Ron Barfield. The track was paved and given new life. The 2007 season was the first for the new Dillon Motor Speedway. The track continues to grow and improve.
Weather: It is a beautiful, but chilly day for Super Late Model racing in the Carolinas. The temperature is currently in the mid-30’s but expected to warm up as the day goes on.
Next Series Race: PASS South will hit the track in exactly one month for its second race of the season at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina on March 4th.
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™