Speed Central: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

PASS South – Dillon Motor Speedway – 2/4/17

Last updated: February 4, 2017 at 17:19 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

SLM - PASS - Dillon - Jared Irvan - Climbout - 2-4-17Jared Irvan takes the Winter Meltdown victory at Dillon. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Finish: 

Pos # Driver
1 28 Jared Irvan
2 15 Christian Eckes
3 18 Bradley McCaskill
4 4N Ben Rowe
5 29 Spencer Davis
6 7 Dave Farrington Jr.
7 56 Gus Dean
8 12g Derek Griffith
9 6 Brandon Setzer
10 8F Tate Fogleman
11 97 Joey Polewarzyck
12 51 Eddie Fatscher
13 54 Matt Craig
14 24 JP Josiasse
15 55 Tanner Thorson
16 84 Roy Hayes
17 10 Kyle Desouza
18 16 Hayes Goodson
19 00 Bryan Kruczek
20 16m Chad McCumbee
21 45 Kodie Conner
22 74 Josh Berry
23 7c Tyler Church
24 49 Jeff Batten

 

The Skinny: Christian Eckes dominated the season-opening Pro All-Stars Series Winter Meltdown 200 at Dillon Motor Speedway, but a late-race restart cost the New York driver the win.  Jared Irvan used the outside lane to power by Eckes to take the lead with 14 laps to go.  Irvan pulled away from Eckes and went on to score the victory.

 

What Won the Race: Jared Irvan used the outside on a late-race restart to get by Christian Eckes to take the lead and the win. The restart came with about 14 laps to go.  Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by a margin of 1.803 seconds.

 

Winning Quote: “It was pretty hard to pace ourselves, because we had to pit for a bleeder valve sticking open and we had a tire going flat,” said Irvan.  “We had to come from the back up to sixth before the break.  So we had to save and gain spots.  It was tough.”

 

Winning Crew Chief: Jamie Rouleau

 

Winning Chassis: Hamke Race Cars

 

Winning Engine: Hamner Racing Engines

 

On the Move: Dave Farrington (+13 spots)

 

Biggest Loser: Chad McCumbee (-18 spots)

 

Notebook: Sarah Cornett-Ching has scratched from today’s race with an engine issue… Christian Eckes set fast time with a lap of 15.988 seconds… Derek Griffith drew the pole position for today’s 200-lap race. He will share the front row with Chad McCumbee.  Fast qualifier Christian Eckes will start third… Jimmy Doyle withdrew from today’s race after time trials with a mechanical issue… Hayes Goodson backed into the turn three wall on the first lap of the race to bring out the first caution… Derek Griffith leads the first lap of the race… Roy Hayes went around in turn one to bring out the second caution of the day… Christian Eckes took the lead on the fourth lap of the race before Eddie Fatscher spun in turn four to bring out the third caution of the race… Tyler Church brought out the fifth caution of the race by stopping high in turn four with 32 laps complete… Joey Polewarczyzk took the lead from Eckes on the lap 32 restart… Kodie Conner brought out the sixth caution of the event by crashing hard on the backstretch with 46 laps complete… Eckes took the lead for the second time of the day on the lap 47 restart… Jared Irvan and Eddie Fatscher made contact in turn one on lap 70.  Fatscher spun around to bring out the seventh caution of the race… Fogleman and Setzer brought out the eighth caution of the day in turn four.  Fogleman spun and got stuck with Setzer on lap 72… Kodie Conner crashed a second time on lap 76 by backing into the turn four wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race… Hayes Goodson spun out a second time in turn three to bring out the tenth caution of the race on lap 93… Ben Rowe took the lead for the first time on a restart on lap 94… Roy Hayes and JP Josiasse crashed in turn four on lap 98 to bring out the 11th caution of the race… Christian Eckes took the lead for the third time on lap 106… Christian Eckes was the leader at the lap-125 break… Debris in turn two brought out the 13th caution of the event with 186 laps complete… Jared Irvan took the lead for the first time with 186 laps complete on a restart in turn two… Irvan beat Eckes to the checkered flag by 1.803 seconds.

 

Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver
1 12g Derek Griffith
2 16m Chad McCumbee
3 15 Christian Eckes
4 18 Bradley McCaskill
5 97 Joey Polewarzyck
6 8F Tate Fogleman
7 55 Tanner Thorson
8 29 Spencer Davis
9 7c Tyler Church
10 74 Josh Berry
11 4N Ben Rowe
12 56 Gus Dean
13 28 Jared Irvan
14 16 Hayes Goodson
15 54 Matt Craig
16 51 Eddie Fatscher
17 6 Brandon Setzer
18 45 Kodie Conner
19 7 Dave Farrington Jr.
20 49 Jeff Batten
21 00 Bryan Kruczek
22 10 Kyle Desouza
23 84 Roy Hayes
24 24 JP Josiasse
25 71 Jimmy Doyle

 

Time Trial Results: 

Pos # Driver Time
1 15 Christian Eckes 15.988
2 8F Tate Fogleman 15.993
3 55 Tanner Thorson 16.094
4 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.113
5 29 Spencer Davis 16.181
6 7c Tyler Church 16.195
7 74 Josh Berry 16.240
8 16m Chad McCumbee 16.260
9 12g Derek Griffith 16.274
10 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.290
11 4N Ben Rowe 16.305
12 56 Gus Dean 16.318
13 28 Jared Irvan 16.341
14 16 Hayes Goodson 16.341
15 54 Matt Craig 16.341
16 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.349
17 6 Brandon Setzer 16.369
18 45 Kodie Conner 16.374
19 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.518
20 49 Jeff Batten 16.568
21 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.682
22 10 Kyle Desouza 16.838
23 84 Roy Hayes 16.863
24 24 JP Josiasse 17.268
25 71 Jimmy Doyle 24.026

 

Practice No. 1 Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 8F Tate Fogleman 16.084
2 55 Tanner Thorson 16.090
3 45 Kodie Conner 16.113
4 15 Christian Eckes 16.133
5 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.215
6 29 Spencer Davis 16.232
7 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.244
8 56 Gus Dean 16.248
9 4N Ben Rowe 16.248
10 16m Chad McCumbee 16.260
11 28 Jared Irvan 16.268
12 54 Matt Craig 16.277
13 6 Brandon Setzer 16.318
14 16 Hayes Goodson 16.342
15 12g Derek Griffith 16.451
16 7c Tyler Church 16.452
17 49 Jeff Batten 16.571
18 74 Josh Berry 16.571
19 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.695
20 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 16.921
21 10 Kyle Desouza 16.947
22 7 Dave Farrington Jr.
23 24 JP Josiasse
24 71 Jimmy Doyle
25 84 Roy Hayes
26 97 Joey Polewarzyck

Practice No. 2 Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 15 Christian Eckes 15.851
2 51 Eddie Fatscher 15.936
3 8F Tate Fogleman 16.011
4 55 Tanner Thorson 16.054
5 74 Josh Berry 16.054
6 29 Spencer Davis 16.112
7 71 Jimmy Doyle 16.115
8 54 Matt Craig 16.118
9 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.130
10 28 Jared Irvan 16.162
11 56 Gus Dean 16.213
12 16 Hayes Goodson 16.240
13 16m Chad McCumbee 16.242
14 00 Bryan Kruczek 16.341
15 18 Bradley McCaskill 16.342
16 49 Jeff Batten 16.410
17 4N Ben Rowe 16.421
18 12g Derek Griffith 16.427
19 7c Tyler Church 16.433
20 6 Brandon Setzer 16.459
21 45 Kodie Conner 16.519
22 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.532
23 10 Kyle Desouza 16.702
24 84 Roy Hayes 16.725
25 24 JP Josiasse 17.635

PASS Scuff Session Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 8F Tate Fogleman 16.000
2 55 Tanner Thorson 16.128
3 28 Jared Irvan 16.218
4 12g Derek Griffith 16.253
5 16 Hayes Goodson 16.273
6 16m Chad McCumbee 16.273
7 7 Dave Farrington Jr. 16.277
8 97 Joey Polewarzyck 16.284
9 54 Matt Craig 16.331
10 6 Brandon Setzer 16.397
11 51 Eddie Fatscher 16.408
12 7c Tyler Church 16.438
13 10 Kyle Desouza 16.439
14 4N Ben Rowe 16.445
15 84 Roy Hayes 16.600
16 24 JP Josiasse 16.780

 

Car Count: There are 26 PASS Super Late Models on the premises today.

 

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
8F Tate Fogleman
55 Tanner Thorson
45 Kodie Conner
15 Christian Eckes
18 Bradley McCaskill
29 Spencer Davis
51 Eddie Fatscher
56 Gus Dean
4N Ben Rowe
16m Chad McCumbee
28 Jared Irvan
54 Matt Craig
6 Brandon Setzer
16 Hayes Goodson
12g Derek Griffith
7c Tyler Church
49 Jeff Batten
74 Josh Berry
00 Bryan Kruczek
99 Sarah Cornett-Ching
10 Kyle Desouza
7 Dave Farrington Jr.
24 JP Josiasse
71 Jimmy Doyle
84 Roy Hayes
97 Joey Polewarzyck

 

Who to Watch For:  Defending PASS South champion Matt Craig will be one to watch today.  Brandon Setzer is the defending winner of this race and is back again.  Dirt racing standout Tanner Thorson is making his debut with Bond Suss Racing and is expected to be strong.  PASS North competitors Ben Rowe and Joey Polewarczyk have made the trek south as well as Derek Griffith.

 

Qualifying Format: PASS will use a time-trial format to decide the starting lineup. Each car will take two timed laps. Then the top 10 will redraw to decide their starting positions.

 

 

 

Event Schedule: 

8am – Gates Open

9:30am – Driver’s Meeting

10am – 12 noon – Rotating Practice

12:30pm – Time Trials

PASS SLM – Two Laps

DMS Late Models – Two Laps

Pro 4 – TBD

2pm – Features

PASS Winter Meltdown – 200 Laps

DMS Late Models – 75 Laps

Pro 4 – TBD

 

The Track:

The original 4/10 mile dirt oval opened around 1966 as Dillon County Raceway, operating through 1973. It reopened from 1977 to 1980. In 2006, badly over grown, it was bought by Ron Barfield. The track was paved and given new life. The 2007 season was the first for the new Dillon Motor Speedway. The track continues to grow and improve.

 

Weather: It is a beautiful, but chilly day for Super Late Model racing in the Carolinas.  The temperature is currently in the mid-30’s but expected to warm up as the day goes on.

 

Next Series Race: PASS South will hit the track in exactly one month for its second race of the season at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina on March 4th.

 

 

 

 

