Speed Central: PASS South & LMSC at South Boston (VA)

Matt Craig paced the way in the first practice with a best time of 14.477. Sarah Cornett-Ching is making another start with the PASS South but was having mechanical issues during practice and the team seems to be putting a new transmission in the car. Tate Fogleman lead the final practice leading into the drivers meeting with a 14.284 second lap time. A lot of the talking in the pits has been about the tires that the Super Late Model’s are running this evening. They have been having issues with them blistering and so there was large discussion about allowing the teams to have two new tires at the half way point in the 150 lap feature race.

Entry List:

00- Tate Fogleman

2- Trevor Noles

4- Jay Fogleman

6- Brandon Setzer

7 – Dave Farrington Jr.

14- Jared Fryar

15 – Roy Hayes

15- Austin Thaxton

24- JP Josiasse

42- Tim Pinion

45- Kodie Conner

49- Jeff Batten

54- Matt Craig

74- Ryan Moore

99- Sarah Cornett-Ching

Qualifying Format: Qualifying will be a single-car qualifying format. Each driver will get two timed laps and the better of the two will determine their starting position for the feature.

Event Schedule:

2:30pm-3:30pm- SLM Practice

3:00pm-4:00pm- SoBo Division Practice

4:00pm-4:30pm – SLM Practice

4:45pm Drivers Meeting

5:30pm Qualifying (NASCAR Late Model, Limited Sportsmans, PASS SLM)

6:45pm Pre-race Ceremonies

7:00pm Feature Events

Limited Sportsman- 50 laps

PASS South SLM – 150 Laps

Pure Stock – 30 laps

NASCAR Late Model – 100 laps

Hornets – 15 laps

Who to Watch For: Tate Fogleman has had strong runs in his last few PASS South showings and will likely have a strong showing tonight at South Boston Speedway. Along side Tate is is father Jay Fogleman who recently made an appearance at the Oxford 250 in Maine.

Title Fight: Matt Craig has captured four PASS South victories this season making him nearly untouchable for the PASS South Championship. Tate Fogleman lurks in his rear view mirror 60 points behind him. Kodie Conner sits in third nearly 70 points behind Craig’s lead.

The Track: South Boston Speedway- South Boston, Virginia. 4/10 Mile Paved Oval track that recently underwent a face lift receiving all new pavement on the track surface over the previous off-season.

Weather: The weather is a beautiful 80 degrees outside with the occasional over-cast and breeze. The weather is supposed to be clear all day and cool down just enough to have great temperatures for racing this evening.

Next Series Race:The next race for the PASS South SLM’s is Saturday, October 23rd 2017. The will return back to Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina.

