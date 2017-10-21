LOG IN
Speed Central: PASS South Howler at Orange County (NC)

PASS South Howler 150 – Orange County Speedway (NC) – 10/21/17

Last updated: October 21, 2017 at 20:34 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tate Fogleman celebrates in Orange County victory lane. (Speed51.com photo)

The Finish: 

Pos. # Driver
1 8F Tate Fogleman
2 54 Matt Craig
3 4P Kyle Plott
4 7F Dave Farrington Jr
5 45 Kodie Conner
6 2 Trevor Noles
7 11 Jordan McCallum
8 7R Casey Roderick
9 98 Jody Measamer
10 15 Roy Hayes III
11 4m Kyle McCallum
12 24J JP Josiasse
13 7 Tyler Church
14 4F Jay Fogleman
15 99 Donnie Carlton
16 74 Ryan Moore

 

What Won the Race: Tate Fogleman took the lead on lap 15 and never looked back, leading the rest of the race from there.

 

The Skinny: Tate Fogleman dominates a caution-free 150-lap race for the PASS South Super Late Models.

 

Winning Quote: “When we hit halfway I knew we had the race won.” – Tate Fogleman

 

On the MoveKyle Plott gained seven spots (Started 10th, finished 3rd)

 

Biggest LoserTyler Church lost 12 positions (Started 1st, finished 13th)

 

Next Series Race: The next race for the PASS South Supers is at the North/South Shootout at North Carolina’s Concord Speedway on Saturday, November 4th.

 

Feature Notebook: Tyler Church and Kodie Conner led the field to the green flag with Conner leading the first lap… Tate Fogleman took over the lead on lap 15… Tate Fogleman is the leader by a straightaway over Kodie Conner at lap 50… Matt Craig moves by Conner take second on lap 61… Fogleman is the leader by 3.63 seconds over Matt Craig at the halfway mark… Fogleman leads by four seconds over Craig with 126 laps complete… Tate Fogleman takes the win over Matt Craig and Kyle Plott.

 

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver
1 7 Tyler Church
2 45 Kodie Conner
3 7R Casey Roderick
4 4m Kyle McCallum
5 7F Dave Farrington Jr
6 54 Matt Craig
7 2 Trevor Noles
8 98 Jody Measamer
9 8F Tate Fogleman
10 4P Kyle Plott
11 11 Jordan McCallum
12 74 Ryan Moore
13 24J JP Josiasse
14 15 Roy Hayes III
15 99 Donnie Carlton
16 4F Jay Fogleman

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: Matthew Craig has proven that his win in the Orange Blossom Special earlier this year was no fluke. Craig has been fast in practice and set fast time in time trials. Casey Roderick is seeking his 19th victory of the season tonight in just his second career start at Orange County Speedway. Tyler Church has shown some speed in practice, but he also had the most eventful practice session of the Super Late Model drivers. Church went for a spin early in practice but managed to not hit anything. 

 

Time Trial Results:

Pos. # Driver Fast Lap
1 54 Matt Craig 14.083
2 98 Jody Measamer 14.116
3 7F Dave Farrington Jr 14.163
4 8F Tate Fogleman 14.216
5 45 Kodie Conner 14.236
6 2 Trevor Noles 14.237
7 7R Casey Roderick 14.279
8 4P Kyle Plott 14.340
9 7 Tyler Church 14.380
10 4m Kyle McCallum 14.383
11 11 Jordan McCallum 14.399
12 74 Ryan Moore 14.409
13 24J JP Josiasse 14.486
14 15 Roy Hayes III 14.671
15 99 Donnie Carlton 14.726
16 4f Jay Fogleman 14.831

 

Practice No. 1 Results: 

Pos # Driver Time
1 45 Kodie Conner 14.253
2 4P Kyle Plott 14.254
3 74 Ryan Moore 14.260
4 54 Matt Craig 14.309
5 2 Trevor Noles 14.343
6 7R Casey Roderick 14.358
7 4F Jay Fogleman 14.453
8 8F Tate Fogleman 14.463
9 98 Jody Measamer 14.476
10 7F Dave Farrington Jr 14.496
11 4m Kyle McCallum 14.512
12 11 Jordan McCallum 14.737
13 15 Roy Hayes III 14.759
14 24J JP Josiasse 14.855
15 99 Donnie Carlton 15.128

 

Practice No. 2 Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 98 Jody Measamer 14.239
2 54 Matt Craig 14.254
3 74 Ryan Moore 14.257
4 4P Kyle Plott 14.321
5 2 Trevor Noles 14.338
6 45 Kodie Conner 14.365
7 7 Tyler Church 14.443
8 7R Casey Roderick 14.516
9 4F Jay Fogleman 14.535
10 8F Tate Fogleman 14.535
11 4m Kyle McCallum 14.562
12 15 Roy Hayes III 14.727
13 24J JP Josiasse 14.934
14 99 Donnie Carlton
15 11 Jordan McCallum
16 7F Dave Farrington Jr

 

Practice No. 3 Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 54 Matt Craig 14.045
2 7F Dave Farrington Jr 14.187
3 98 Jody Measamer 14.247
4 8F Tate Fogleman 14.301
5 74 Ryan Moore 14.323
6 4P Kyle Plott 14.325
7 7R Casey Roderick 14.355
8 45 Kodie Conner 14.368
9 2 Trevor Noles 14.382
10 7 Tyler Church 14.459
11 4F Jay Fogleman 14.529
12 15 Roy Hayes III 14.562
13 24J JP Josiasse 14.826
14 99 Donnie Carlton 16.563
15 11 Jordan McCallum 23.236
16 4m Kyle McCallum NO TIME

 

Practice No. 4 Results:

Pos # Driver Time
1 98 Jody Measamer 14.164
2 7F Dave Farrington Jr 14.278
3 4P Kyle Plott 14.341
4 74 Ryan Moore 14.348
5 2 Trevor Noles 14.436
6 4m Kyle McCallum 14.499
7 7 Tyler Church 14.509
8 45 Kodie Conner 14.563
9 4F Jay Fogleman 14.571
10 15 Roy Hayes III 14.636
11 24J JP Josiasse 14.717

 

Car Count: 16 Super Late Models have signed in at the back gate for Saturday’s 150-lap race.

 

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
2 Trevor Noles
4M Kyle McCallum
7 Tyler Church
7F Dave Farrington Jr
8F Tate Fogleman
99 Donnie Carlton
11 Jordan McCallum
24J JP Josiasse
45 Kodie Conner
54 Matt Craig
98 Jody Measamer
4P Kyle Plott
7R Casey Roderick
74 Ryan Moore
15 Roy Hayes III
4F Jay Fogleman

 

Qualifying Format: PASS uses a traditional time-trial format. Each car will receive two laps and the best time of the two will determine their starting position. A redraw will determine the starting positions of a to-be-determined number within the top 10.

 

Event Schedule: 

2pm – 4:45pm: Practice (All Divisions Rotating)

5:15pm – Time Trials for all divisions

7pm – Racing Begins

Modifieds (75 Laps)

PASS South (150 Laps)

Limited Late Models (75 Laps)

 

Who to Watch For: Matthew Craig has a series leading five wins and is the most recent PASS winner at Orange County Speedway. Kodie Conner enters Saturday’s race second in points, but is still seeking his first victory of the season. Casey Roderick has come up from Georgia seeking another victory in one of three No. 7 machines entered in Saturday’s event. Tate Fogleman and Jay Fogleman are both entered in Saturday’s event as well.

 

Title Fight: Matthew Craig enters Saturday’s race as the series points leader by 74 points over Kodie Conner.

 

The Track: Orange County Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked oval in Rougemont, North Carolina. Today’s race is the second time the PASS South Super Late Models have hit the track at Orange County Speedway. The series’ prior visit was the Orange Blossom Special in the spring.

 

Weather: It is mostly sunny in Rougemont, North Carolina with a high temperature of around 80 degrees expected.

 
