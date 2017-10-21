Speed Central: PASS South Howler at Orange County (NC)

The Finish:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|2
|54
|Matt Craig
|3
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|4
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|5
|45
|Kodie Conner
|6
|2
|Trevor Noles
|7
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|8
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|9
|98
|Jody Measamer
|10
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|11
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|12
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|13
|7
|Tyler Church
|14
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
|15
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|16
|74
|Ryan Moore
What Won the Race: Tate Fogleman took the lead on lap 15 and never looked back, leading the rest of the race from there.
The Skinny: Tate Fogleman dominates a caution-free 150-lap race for the PASS South Super Late Models.
Winning Quote: “When we hit halfway I knew we had the race won.” – Tate Fogleman
On the Move: Kyle Plott gained seven spots (Started 10th, finished 3rd)
Biggest Loser: Tyler Church lost 12 positions (Started 1st, finished 13th)
Next Series Race: The next race for the PASS South Supers is at the North/South Shootout at North Carolina’s Concord Speedway on Saturday, November 4th.
Feature Notebook: Tyler Church and Kodie Conner led the field to the green flag with Conner leading the first lap… Tate Fogleman took over the lead on lap 15… Tate Fogleman is the leader by a straightaway over Kodie Conner at lap 50… Matt Craig moves by Conner take second on lap 61… Fogleman is the leader by 3.63 seconds over Matt Craig at the halfway mark… Fogleman leads by four seconds over Craig with 126 laps complete… Tate Fogleman takes the win over Matt Craig and Kyle Plott.
Starting Lineup:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|7
|Tyler Church
|2
|45
|Kodie Conner
|3
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|4
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|5
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|6
|54
|Matt Craig
|7
|2
|Trevor Noles
|8
|98
|Jody Measamer
|9
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|10
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|11
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|12
|74
|Ryan Moore
|13
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|15
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|16
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
Pre-Feature Notebook: Matthew Craig has proven that his win in the Orange Blossom Special earlier this year was no fluke. Craig has been fast in practice and set fast time in time trials. Casey Roderick is seeking his 19th victory of the season tonight in just his second career start at Orange County Speedway. Tyler Church has shown some speed in practice, but he also had the most eventful practice session of the Super Late Model drivers. Church went for a spin early in practice but managed to not hit anything.
Time Trial Results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Fast Lap
|1
|54
|Matt Craig
|14.083
|2
|98
|Jody Measamer
|14.116
|3
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|14.163
|4
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|14.216
|5
|45
|Kodie Conner
|14.236
|6
|2
|Trevor Noles
|14.237
|7
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|14.279
|8
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|14.340
|9
|7
|Tyler Church
|14.380
|10
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|14.383
|11
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|14.399
|12
|74
|Ryan Moore
|14.409
|13
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14.486
|14
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|14.671
|15
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|14.726
|16
|4f
|Jay Fogleman
|14.831
Practice No. 1 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|45
|Kodie Conner
|14.253
|2
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|14.254
|3
|74
|Ryan Moore
|14.260
|4
|54
|Matt Craig
|14.309
|5
|2
|Trevor Noles
|14.343
|6
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|14.358
|7
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
|14.453
|8
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|14.463
|9
|98
|Jody Measamer
|14.476
|10
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|14.496
|11
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|14.512
|12
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|14.737
|13
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|14.759
|14
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14.855
|15
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|15.128
Practice No. 2 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|98
|Jody Measamer
|14.239
|2
|54
|Matt Craig
|14.254
|3
|74
|Ryan Moore
|14.257
|4
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|14.321
|5
|2
|Trevor Noles
|14.338
|6
|45
|Kodie Conner
|14.365
|7
|7
|Tyler Church
|14.443
|8
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|14.516
|9
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
|14.535
|10
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|14.535
|11
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|14.562
|12
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|14.727
|13
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14.934
|14
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|15
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|16
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
Practice No. 3 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|54
|Matt Craig
|14.045
|2
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|14.187
|3
|98
|Jody Measamer
|14.247
|4
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|14.301
|5
|74
|Ryan Moore
|14.323
|6
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|14.325
|7
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|14.355
|8
|45
|Kodie Conner
|14.368
|9
|2
|Trevor Noles
|14.382
|10
|7
|Tyler Church
|14.459
|11
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
|14.529
|12
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|14.562
|13
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14.826
|14
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|16.563
|15
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|23.236
|16
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|NO TIME
Practice No. 4 Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|98
|Jody Measamer
|14.164
|2
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|14.278
|3
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|14.341
|4
|74
|Ryan Moore
|14.348
|5
|2
|Trevor Noles
|14.436
|6
|4m
|Kyle McCallum
|14.499
|7
|7
|Tyler Church
|14.509
|8
|45
|Kodie Conner
|14.563
|9
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
|14.571
|10
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|14.636
|11
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|14.717
Car Count: 16 Super Late Models have signed in at the back gate for Saturday’s 150-lap race.
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|2
|Trevor Noles
|4M
|Kyle McCallum
|7
|Tyler Church
|7F
|Dave Farrington Jr
|8F
|Tate Fogleman
|99
|Donnie Carlton
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|45
|Kodie Conner
|54
|Matt Craig
|98
|Jody Measamer
|4P
|Kyle Plott
|7R
|Casey Roderick
|74
|Ryan Moore
|15
|Roy Hayes III
|4F
|Jay Fogleman
Qualifying Format: PASS uses a traditional time-trial format. Each car will receive two laps and the best time of the two will determine their starting position. A redraw will determine the starting positions of a to-be-determined number within the top 10.
Event Schedule:
2pm – 4:45pm: Practice (All Divisions Rotating)
5:15pm – Time Trials for all divisions
7pm – Racing Begins
Modifieds (75 Laps)
PASS South (150 Laps)
Limited Late Models (75 Laps)
Who to Watch For: Matthew Craig has a series leading five wins and is the most recent PASS winner at Orange County Speedway. Kodie Conner enters Saturday’s race second in points, but is still seeking his first victory of the season. Casey Roderick has come up from Georgia seeking another victory in one of three No. 7 machines entered in Saturday’s event. Tate Fogleman and Jay Fogleman are both entered in Saturday’s event as well.
Title Fight: Matthew Craig enters Saturday’s race as the series points leader by 74 points over Kodie Conner.
The Track: Orange County Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked oval in Rougemont, North Carolina. Today’s race is the second time the PASS South Super Late Models have hit the track at Orange County Speedway. The series’ prior visit was the Orange Blossom Special in the spring.
Weather: It is mostly sunny in Rougemont, North Carolina with a high temperature of around 80 degrees expected.
