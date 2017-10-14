LOG IN
Speed Central: PASS North Season Finale at Oxford Plains (ME)

PASS North Season Finale – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – 10/13/17

Last updated: October 14, 2017 at 18:07 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

What Won the Race: Curtis Gerry drove around the outside of Joey Doiron on lap 110 and pulled away late to win the PASS North season finale. Travis Benjamin finished second to clinch the 2017 series championship.

 

The Finish: 

1 7g Curtis Gerry
2 7 Travis Benjamin
3 60 DJ Shaw
4 59 Reid Lanpher
5 73 Joey Doiron
6 12g Derek Griffith
7 7L Glen Luce
8 72 Scott Robbins
9 14g Tracy Gordon
10 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
11 4 Ben Rowe
12 51 John Peters
13 88 Brandon Barker
14 14 Scott McDaniel
15 24 Mike Rowe
16 57me Austin Theriault
17 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
18 94 Garrett Hall
19 44p Rusty Poland
20 46 Dennis Spencer
21 53 Cole Butcher
22 73me Adam Polvinen
23 1vt Scott Dragon
24 52 Dustin Tucker
25 9T Alan Tardiff
26 94me Shawn Martin
27 0 Scott Luce
28 53x Bill Rogers
29 44p Rusty Poland
30 54 Johnny Clark
31 61 TJ Brackett
32 60B Tim Brackett

 

The Skinny: 

Dave Farrington, Jr. took the lead from polesitter Ben Rowe on lap 9 and held the lead until lap 55 when Tracy Gordon drove around the outside to take the lead.  Gordon held the top spot for 15 laps before Joey Doiron charged from his 11th starting position to take the lead. Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry charged through the field in the second half of the lead and took the lead for good on lap 110.

 

Winning Quote: “That’s awesome to win back to back here with the 250 and today.  We crashed really bad at Beech Ridge and had to reclip the car. We had our doubts about coming back and being the same.” – Curtis Gerry

 

“We struggled at the beginning of the year.  There’s one moment I’ll never forget.  I was in the shop, Peter was in the shop, and we had blown up an engine and torn up two or three race cars the first few races.  Peter was like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ At that time I was thinking he was going to give up on me, so I’m like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ I knew right then and there that this team was going to be special.” – 2017 PASS North champion Travis Benjamin

 

Winning Crew Chief: Team Effort

 

Winning Chassis: Distance Racing

 

Winning Shocks: ARS

 

Winning Engine: Lawrence Crankshaft

 

On the Move: Glen Luce started 24th and charged to a seventh-place finish after making multiple pit stops throughout the race.

 

Biggest Loser: Johnny Clark started fifth but dropped out of the race early and finished 30th, a loss of 25 positions.

 

Feature Notebook:

-Casey Call was victorious in the 25-lap Legends feature to kick things off.

-Four-cylinder ace Jamie Heath won the 25-lap Bandits race.

-Tyler King was the victor in the 50-lap Street Stock feature. Bryce Mains was crowned the 2017 Street Stock Quad Series champion.

-Mark Lunblad, Jr. picked up the win in the PASS Modified season finale. Ben Tinker was crowned the 2017 series champion.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Travis Benjamin, Curtis Gerry and Reid Lanpher were fastest in the three PASS North practice sessions earlier this morning.

 

-Scott Mulkern is behind a re-numbered DJ Shaw car for today’s finale at Oxford. (Update: Mulkern has loaded the car prior to heats and will not race today.)

 

-2017 ARCA Racing Series champion Austin Theriault is racing here today in his home state. Theriault is piloting “old faithful,” a car that he hasn’t raced in two years.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 14G Tracy Gordon
3 88 Brandon Barker
4 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
5 54 Johnny Clark
6 72 Scott Robbins
7 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
8 44 Kyle Treadwell
9 94me Shawn Martin
10 61 TJ Brackett
11 73 Joey Doiron
12 7G Curtis Gerry
13 7 Travis Benjamin
14 59 Reid Lanpher
15 12G Derek Griffith
16 60 DJ Shaw
17 94 Garrett Hall
18 53 Cole Butcher
19 0 Scott Luce
20 73me Adam Polvinen
21 51 John Peters
22 24 Mike Rowe
23 44P Rusty Poland
24 7L Glen Luce
25 53x Bill Rogers
26 57me Austin Theriault
27 14 Scott McDaniel
28 9T Alan Tardiff
29 1 Billy Penfold
30 46 Dennis Spencer
31 60B Tim Brackett
32 1VT Scott Dragon


Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 73 Joey Doiron
2 14G Tracy Gordon
3 12G Derek Griffith
4 44 Kyle Treadwell
5 94 Garrett Hall
6 51 John Peters
7 11 Jeff Burgess
8 14 Scott McDaniel
9 1 Billy Penfold
10 77 Nick Reno
11 28 Kirk Thibeau
12 09 Jeremy Davis

 

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 88 Brandon Barker
3 54 Johnny Clark
4 60 DJ Shaw
5 53 Cole Butcher
6 24 Mike Rowe
7 7L Glen Luce
8 57me Austin Theriault
9 60B Tim Brackett
10 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr.
11 02 Shane Lane

 

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 7G Curtis Gerry
2 59 Reid Lanpher
3 72 Scott Robbins
4 94me Shawn Martin
5 0 Scott Luce
6 53x Bill Rogers
7 44 Kyle Treadwell
8 52 Dustin Tucker
9 2c Chad Munro
10 03 Scott Moore
11 81 Dan Winter

 

Heat 4 Unofficial Results

1 7 Travis Benjamin
2 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
3 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
4 61 TJ Brackett
5 73me Adam Polvinen
6 46 Dennis Spencer
7 9T Alan Tardiff
8 36 Ryan Robbins
9 47 Gabe Brown
10 1VT Scott Dragon
11 29 Shane Woolwich

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 73 Joey Doiron
2 44 Kyle Treadwell
3 28 Kirk Thibeau
4 11 Jeff Burgess
5 51 John Peters
6 14G Tracy Gordon
7 77 Nick Reno
8 12G Derek Griffith
9 09 Jeremy Davis
10 14 Scott McDaniel
11 94 Garrett Hall
12 1 Billy Penfold

 

Heat 2

1 88 Brandon Barker
2 4 Ben Rowe
3 02 Shane Lane
4 53 Cole Butcher
5 54 Johnny Clark
6 57me Austin Theriault
7 24 Mike Rowe
8 60 DJ Shaw
9 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr.
10 60B Tim Brackett
11 7L Glen Luce

 

Heat 3

1 7G Curtis Gerry
2 94me Shawn Martin
3 72 Scott Robbins
4 03 Scott Moore
5 59 Reid Lanpher
6 2c Chad Munro
7 0 Scott Luce
8 53x Bill Rogers
9 52 Dustin Tucker
10 81 Dan Winter
11 44P Rusty Poland

 

Heat 4

1 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
2 7 Travis Benjamin
3 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
4 61 TJ Brackett
5 36 Ryan Robbins
6 46 Dennis Spencer
7 47 Gabe Brown
8 73me Adam Polvinen
9 1VT Scott Dragon
10 9T Alan Tardiff
11 29 Shane Woolwich

 

Consolation Race Results:

Consi #1 Unofficial Results

1 51 John Peters
2 44P Rusty Poland
3 53x Bill Rogers
4 14 Scott McDaniel
5 1 Billy Penfold
6 52 Dustin Tucker
7 77 Nick Reno
8 2c Chad Munro
9 81 Dan Winter
10 03 Scott Moore
11 29 Shane Woolwich
12 11 Jeff Burgess

 

Consi #2 Unofficial Results

1 24 Mike Rowe
2 7L Glen Luce
3 57me Austin Theriault
4 9T Alan Tardiff
5 46 Dennis Spencer
6 60B Tim Brackett
7 47 Gabe Brown
8 36 Ryan Robbins
9 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr.
10 1VT Scott Dragon
11 29 Shane Woolwich
12 02 Shane Lane

 

Car Count: Unofficially, there are 45 PASS North Super Late Models in the pit area.

 

Entry List: 

0 Scott Luce
01 Sammy Gooden, Jr.
1 Billy Penfold
1vt Scott Dragon
02 Shane Lane
2c Chad Munro
03 Scott Moore
4 Ben Rowe
7 Travis Benjamin
7G Curtis Gerry
7L Glen Luce
09 Jeremy Davis
9T Alan Tardiff
11 Jeff Burgess
12G Derek Griffith
14G Tracy Gordon
23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
24 Mike Rowe
27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
28 Kirk Thibeau
29 Shane Woolwich
36 Ryan Robbins
44 Kyle Treadwell
44P Rusty Poland
47 Gabe Brown
51 John Peters
52 Dustin Tucker
53 Cole Butcher
53x Bill Rogers
54 Johnny Clark
57me Austin Theriault
59 Reid Lanpher
60 DJ Shaw
60B Tim Brackett
61 TJ Brackett
72 Scott Robbins
73 Joey Doiron
73me Adam Polvinen
77 Nick Reno
81 Dan Winter
84 Scott Mulkern
88 Brandon Barker
94 Garrett Hall
94me Shawn Martin

 

Qualifying Format: There will be four qualifying heats and two consolation races to set the field for today’s race. Each heat and consi will qualify the top five finishers.

 

Event Schedule: Racing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with PASS North Super Late Model qualifying heats. PASS Modifieds, Legends, Street Stocks and Bandits will also qualify prior to the Super Late Model consolation race. Legends kick off feature racing followed by Bandits, Street Stocks, PASS Modifieds and the 150-lap PASS North main event.

 

Who to Watch For: All eyes will be on the battle for the championship with Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce.  Coincidentally, both drivers are also very strong at Oxford Plains.  Outside of the championship duo, fans should also keep an eye on the Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry and runner-up Reid Lanpher, who have both proven they can get the job done at Oxford this season.

 

Title Fight: Travis Benjamin leads Glen Luce by 25 markers entering today’s season finale.

 

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, ME. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each summer.

 

Weather: It’s a beautiful fall day of racing in Maine with temperatures in the high 60s and partly cloudy skies above the race track.

 

Next Series Race: This is the season finale for the Pro All Stars Series North.

 
