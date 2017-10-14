Speed Central: PASS North Season Finale at Oxford Plains (ME)

PASS North Season Finale – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – 10/13/17 Last updated: October 14, 2017 at 18:07 pm

What Won the Race: Curtis Gerry drove around the outside of Joey Doiron on lap 110 and pulled away late to win the PASS North season finale. Travis Benjamin finished second to clinch the 2017 series championship.

The Finish:

1 7g Curtis Gerry 2 7 Travis Benjamin 3 60 DJ Shaw 4 59 Reid Lanpher 5 73 Joey Doiron 6 12g Derek Griffith 7 7L Glen Luce 8 72 Scott Robbins 9 14g Tracy Gordon 10 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 11 4 Ben Rowe 12 51 John Peters 13 88 Brandon Barker 14 14 Scott McDaniel 15 24 Mike Rowe 16 57me Austin Theriault 17 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 18 94 Garrett Hall 19 44p Rusty Poland 20 46 Dennis Spencer 21 53 Cole Butcher 22 73me Adam Polvinen 23 1vt Scott Dragon 24 52 Dustin Tucker 25 9T Alan Tardiff 26 94me Shawn Martin 27 0 Scott Luce 28 53x Bill Rogers 29 44p Rusty Poland 30 54 Johnny Clark 31 61 TJ Brackett 32 60B Tim Brackett

The Skinny:

Dave Farrington, Jr. took the lead from polesitter Ben Rowe on lap 9 and held the lead until lap 55 when Tracy Gordon drove around the outside to take the lead. Gordon held the top spot for 15 laps before Joey Doiron charged from his 11th starting position to take the lead. Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry charged through the field in the second half of the lead and took the lead for good on lap 110.

Winning Quote: “That’s awesome to win back to back here with the 250 and today. We crashed really bad at Beech Ridge and had to reclip the car. We had our doubts about coming back and being the same.” – Curtis Gerry

“We struggled at the beginning of the year. There’s one moment I’ll never forget. I was in the shop, Peter was in the shop, and we had blown up an engine and torn up two or three race cars the first few races. Peter was like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ At that time I was thinking he was going to give up on me, so I’m like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ I knew right then and there that this team was going to be special.” – 2017 PASS North champion Travis Benjamin

Winning Crew Chief: Team Effort

Winning Chassis: Distance Racing

Winning Shocks: ARS

Winning Engine: Lawrence Crankshaft

On the Move: Glen Luce started 24th and charged to a seventh-place finish after making multiple pit stops throughout the race.

Biggest Loser: Johnny Clark started fifth but dropped out of the race early and finished 30th, a loss of 25 positions.

Feature Notebook:

-Casey Call was victorious in the 25-lap Legends feature to kick things off.

-Four-cylinder ace Jamie Heath won the 25-lap Bandits race.

-Tyler King was the victor in the 50-lap Street Stock feature. Bryce Mains was crowned the 2017 Street Stock Quad Series champion.

-Mark Lunblad, Jr. picked up the win in the PASS Modified season finale. Ben Tinker was crowned the 2017 series champion.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Travis Benjamin, Curtis Gerry and Reid Lanpher were fastest in the three PASS North practice sessions earlier this morning.

-Scott Mulkern is behind a re-numbered DJ Shaw car for today’s finale at Oxford. (Update: Mulkern has loaded the car prior to heats and will not race today.)

-2017 ARCA Racing Series champion Austin Theriault is racing here today in his home state. Theriault is piloting “old faithful,” a car that he hasn’t raced in two years.

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 14G Tracy Gordon 3 88 Brandon Barker 4 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 5 54 Johnny Clark 6 72 Scott Robbins 7 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 8 44 Kyle Treadwell 9 94me Shawn Martin 10 61 TJ Brackett 11 73 Joey Doiron 12 7G Curtis Gerry 13 7 Travis Benjamin 14 59 Reid Lanpher 15 12G Derek Griffith 16 60 DJ Shaw 17 94 Garrett Hall 18 53 Cole Butcher 19 0 Scott Luce 20 73me Adam Polvinen 21 51 John Peters 22 24 Mike Rowe 23 44P Rusty Poland 24 7L Glen Luce 25 53x Bill Rogers 26 57me Austin Theriault 27 14 Scott McDaniel 28 9T Alan Tardiff 29 1 Billy Penfold 30 46 Dennis Spencer 31 60B Tim Brackett 32 1VT Scott Dragon



Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 73 Joey Doiron 2 14G Tracy Gordon 3 12G Derek Griffith 4 44 Kyle Treadwell 5 94 Garrett Hall 6 51 John Peters 7 11 Jeff Burgess 8 14 Scott McDaniel 9 1 Billy Penfold 10 77 Nick Reno 11 28 Kirk Thibeau 12 09 Jeremy Davis

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 88 Brandon Barker 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 60 DJ Shaw 5 53 Cole Butcher 6 24 Mike Rowe 7 7L Glen Luce 8 57me Austin Theriault 9 60B Tim Brackett 10 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr. 11 02 Shane Lane

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 7G Curtis Gerry 2 59 Reid Lanpher 3 72 Scott Robbins 4 94me Shawn Martin 5 0 Scott Luce 6 53x Bill Rogers 7 44 Kyle Treadwell 8 52 Dustin Tucker 9 2c Chad Munro 10 03 Scott Moore 11 81 Dan Winter

Heat 4 Unofficial Results

1 7 Travis Benjamin 2 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 3 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 4 61 TJ Brackett 5 73me Adam Polvinen 6 46 Dennis Spencer 7 9T Alan Tardiff 8 36 Ryan Robbins 9 47 Gabe Brown 10 1VT Scott Dragon 11 29 Shane Woolwich

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 73 Joey Doiron 2 44 Kyle Treadwell 3 28 Kirk Thibeau 4 11 Jeff Burgess 5 51 John Peters 6 14G Tracy Gordon 7 77 Nick Reno 8 12G Derek Griffith 9 09 Jeremy Davis 10 14 Scott McDaniel 11 94 Garrett Hall 12 1 Billy Penfold

Heat 2

1 88 Brandon Barker 2 4 Ben Rowe 3 02 Shane Lane 4 53 Cole Butcher 5 54 Johnny Clark 6 57me Austin Theriault 7 24 Mike Rowe 8 60 DJ Shaw 9 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr. 10 60B Tim Brackett 11 7L Glen Luce

Heat 3

1 7G Curtis Gerry 2 94me Shawn Martin 3 72 Scott Robbins 4 03 Scott Moore 5 59 Reid Lanpher 6 2c Chad Munro 7 0 Scott Luce 8 53x Bill Rogers 9 52 Dustin Tucker 10 81 Dan Winter 11 44P Rusty Poland

Heat 4

1 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 2 7 Travis Benjamin 3 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 4 61 TJ Brackett 5 36 Ryan Robbins 6 46 Dennis Spencer 7 47 Gabe Brown 8 73me Adam Polvinen 9 1VT Scott Dragon 10 9T Alan Tardiff 11 29 Shane Woolwich

Consolation Race Results:

Consi #1 Unofficial Results

1 51 John Peters 2 44P Rusty Poland 3 53x Bill Rogers 4 14 Scott McDaniel 5 1 Billy Penfold 6 52 Dustin Tucker 7 77 Nick Reno 8 2c Chad Munro 9 81 Dan Winter 10 03 Scott Moore 11 29 Shane Woolwich 12 11 Jeff Burgess

Consi #2 Unofficial Results

1 24 Mike Rowe 2 7L Glen Luce 3 57me Austin Theriault 4 9T Alan Tardiff 5 46 Dennis Spencer 6 60B Tim Brackett 7 47 Gabe Brown 8 36 Ryan Robbins 9 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr. 10 1VT Scott Dragon 11 29 Shane Woolwich 12 02 Shane Lane

Car Count: Unofficially, there are 45 PASS North Super Late Models in the pit area.

Entry List:

0 Scott Luce 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr. 1 Billy Penfold 1vt Scott Dragon 02 Shane Lane 2c Chad Munro 03 Scott Moore 4 Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7G Curtis Gerry 7L Glen Luce 09 Jeremy Davis 9T Alan Tardiff 11 Jeff Burgess 12G Derek Griffith 14G Tracy Gordon 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 24 Mike Rowe 27nh Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 28 Kirk Thibeau 29 Shane Woolwich 36 Ryan Robbins 44 Kyle Treadwell 44P Rusty Poland 47 Gabe Brown 51 John Peters 52 Dustin Tucker 53 Cole Butcher 53x Bill Rogers 54 Johnny Clark 57me Austin Theriault 59 Reid Lanpher 60 DJ Shaw 60B Tim Brackett 61 TJ Brackett 72 Scott Robbins 73 Joey Doiron 73me Adam Polvinen 77 Nick Reno 81 Dan Winter 84 Scott Mulkern 88 Brandon Barker 94 Garrett Hall 94me Shawn Martin

Qualifying Format: There will be four qualifying heats and two consolation races to set the field for today’s race. Each heat and consi will qualify the top five finishers.

Event Schedule: Racing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with PASS North Super Late Model qualifying heats. PASS Modifieds, Legends, Street Stocks and Bandits will also qualify prior to the Super Late Model consolation race. Legends kick off feature racing followed by Bandits, Street Stocks, PASS Modifieds and the 150-lap PASS North main event.

Who to Watch For: All eyes will be on the battle for the championship with Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce. Coincidentally, both drivers are also very strong at Oxford Plains. Outside of the championship duo, fans should also keep an eye on the Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry and runner-up Reid Lanpher, who have both proven they can get the job done at Oxford this season.

Title Fight: Travis Benjamin leads Glen Luce by 25 markers entering today’s season finale.

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, ME. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each summer.

Weather: It’s a beautiful fall day of racing in Maine with temperatures in the high 60s and partly cloudy skies above the race track.

Next Series Race: This is the season finale for the Pro All Stars Series North.