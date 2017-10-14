Speed Central: PASS North Season Finale at Oxford Plains (ME)

What Won the Race: Curtis Gerry drove around the outside of Joey Doiron on lap 110 and pulled away late to win the PASS North season finale. Travis Benjamin finished second to clinch the 2017 series championship.
The Finish:
|1
|7g
|Curtis Gerry
|2
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|3
|60
|DJ Shaw
|4
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|5
|73
|Joey Doiron
|6
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|7
|7L
|Glen Luce
|8
|72
|Scott Robbins
|9
|14g
|Tracy Gordon
|10
|27nh
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|11
|4
|Ben Rowe
|12
|51
|John Peters
|13
|88
|Brandon Barker
|14
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|15
|24
|Mike Rowe
|16
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|17
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|18
|94
|Garrett Hall
|19
|44p
|Rusty Poland
|20
|46
|Dennis Spencer
|21
|53
|Cole Butcher
|22
|73me
|Adam Polvinen
|23
|1vt
|Scott Dragon
|24
|52
|Dustin Tucker
|25
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|26
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|27
|0
|Scott Luce
|28
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|29
|44p
|Rusty Poland
|30
|54
|Johnny Clark
|31
|61
|TJ Brackett
|32
|60B
|Tim Brackett
The Skinny:
Dave Farrington, Jr. took the lead from polesitter Ben Rowe on lap 9 and held the lead until lap 55 when Tracy Gordon drove around the outside to take the lead. Gordon held the top spot for 15 laps before Joey Doiron charged from his 11th starting position to take the lead. Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry charged through the field in the second half of the lead and took the lead for good on lap 110.
Winning Quote: “That’s awesome to win back to back here with the 250 and today. We crashed really bad at Beech Ridge and had to reclip the car. We had our doubts about coming back and being the same.” – Curtis Gerry
“We struggled at the beginning of the year. There’s one moment I’ll never forget. I was in the shop, Peter was in the shop, and we had blown up an engine and torn up two or three race cars the first few races. Peter was like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ At that time I was thinking he was going to give up on me, so I’m like, ‘don’t give up on me.’ I knew right then and there that this team was going to be special.” – 2017 PASS North champion Travis Benjamin
Winning Crew Chief: Team Effort
Winning Chassis: Distance Racing
Winning Shocks: ARS
Winning Engine: Lawrence Crankshaft
On the Move: Glen Luce started 24th and charged to a seventh-place finish after making multiple pit stops throughout the race.
Biggest Loser: Johnny Clark started fifth but dropped out of the race early and finished 30th, a loss of 25 positions.
Feature Notebook:
-Casey Call was victorious in the 25-lap Legends feature to kick things off.
-Four-cylinder ace Jamie Heath won the 25-lap Bandits race.
-Tyler King was the victor in the 50-lap Street Stock feature. Bryce Mains was crowned the 2017 Street Stock Quad Series champion.
-Mark Lunblad, Jr. picked up the win in the PASS Modified season finale. Ben Tinker was crowned the 2017 series champion.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Travis Benjamin, Curtis Gerry and Reid Lanpher were fastest in the three PASS North practice sessions earlier this morning.
-Scott Mulkern is behind a re-numbered DJ Shaw car for today’s finale at Oxford. (Update: Mulkern has loaded the car prior to heats and will not race today.)
-2017 ARCA Racing Series champion Austin Theriault is racing here today in his home state. Theriault is piloting “old faithful,” a car that he hasn’t raced in two years.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|14G
|Tracy Gordon
|3
|88
|Brandon Barker
|4
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|5
|54
|Johnny Clark
|6
|72
|Scott Robbins
|7
|27nh
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|8
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|9
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|10
|61
|TJ Brackett
|11
|73
|Joey Doiron
|12
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|13
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|14
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|15
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|16
|60
|DJ Shaw
|17
|94
|Garrett Hall
|18
|53
|Cole Butcher
|19
|0
|Scott Luce
|20
|73me
|Adam Polvinen
|21
|51
|John Peters
|22
|24
|Mike Rowe
|23
|44P
|Rusty Poland
|24
|7L
|Glen Luce
|25
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|26
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|27
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|28
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|29
|1
|Billy Penfold
|30
|46
|Dennis Spencer
|31
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|32
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|73
|Joey Doiron
|2
|14G
|Tracy Gordon
|3
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|4
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|5
|94
|Garrett Hall
|6
|51
|John Peters
|7
|11
|Jeff Burgess
|8
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|9
|1
|Billy Penfold
|10
|77
|Nick Reno
|11
|28
|Kirk Thibeau
|12
|09
|Jeremy Davis
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|88
|Brandon Barker
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|60
|DJ Shaw
|5
|53
|Cole Butcher
|6
|24
|Mike Rowe
|7
|7L
|Glen Luce
|8
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|9
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|10
|01
|Sammy Gooden, Jr.
|11
|02
|Shane Lane
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|2
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|3
|72
|Scott Robbins
|4
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|5
|0
|Scott Luce
|6
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|7
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|8
|52
|Dustin Tucker
|9
|2c
|Chad Munro
|10
|03
|Scott Moore
|11
|81
|Dan Winter
Heat 4 Unofficial Results
|1
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|3
|27nh
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|4
|61
|TJ Brackett
|5
|73me
|Adam Polvinen
|6
|46
|Dennis Spencer
|7
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|8
|36
|Ryan Robbins
|9
|47
|Gabe Brown
|10
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
|11
|29
|Shane Woolwich
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|73
|Joey Doiron
|2
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|3
|28
|Kirk Thibeau
|4
|11
|Jeff Burgess
|5
|51
|John Peters
|6
|14G
|Tracy Gordon
|7
|77
|Nick Reno
|8
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|9
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|10
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|11
|94
|Garrett Hall
|12
|1
|Billy Penfold
Heat 2
|1
|88
|Brandon Barker
|2
|4
|Ben Rowe
|3
|02
|Shane Lane
|4
|53
|Cole Butcher
|5
|54
|Johnny Clark
|6
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|7
|24
|Mike Rowe
|8
|60
|DJ Shaw
|9
|01
|Sammy Gooden, Jr.
|10
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|11
|7L
|Glen Luce
Heat 3
|1
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|2
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|3
|72
|Scott Robbins
|4
|03
|Scott Moore
|5
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|6
|2c
|Chad Munro
|7
|0
|Scott Luce
|8
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|9
|52
|Dustin Tucker
|10
|81
|Dan Winter
|11
|44P
|Rusty Poland
Heat 4
|1
|27NH
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|2
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|3
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|4
|61
|TJ Brackett
|5
|36
|Ryan Robbins
|6
|46
|Dennis Spencer
|7
|47
|Gabe Brown
|8
|73me
|Adam Polvinen
|9
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
|10
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|11
|29
|Shane Woolwich
Consolation Race Results:
Consi #1 Unofficial Results
|1
|51
|John Peters
|2
|44P
|Rusty Poland
|3
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|4
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|5
|1
|Billy Penfold
|6
|52
|Dustin Tucker
|7
|77
|Nick Reno
|8
|2c
|Chad Munro
|9
|81
|Dan Winter
|10
|03
|Scott Moore
|11
|29
|Shane Woolwich
|12
|11
|Jeff Burgess
Consi #2 Unofficial Results
|1
|24
|Mike Rowe
|2
|7L
|Glen Luce
|3
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|4
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|5
|46
|Dennis Spencer
|6
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|7
|47
|Gabe Brown
|8
|36
|Ryan Robbins
|9
|01
|Sammy Gooden, Jr.
|10
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
|11
|29
|Shane Woolwich
|12
|02
|Shane Lane
Car Count: Unofficially, there are 45 PASS North Super Late Models in the pit area.
Entry List:
|0
|Scott Luce
|01
|Sammy Gooden, Jr.
|1
|Billy Penfold
|1vt
|Scott Dragon
|02
|Shane Lane
|2c
|Chad Munro
|03
|Scott Moore
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|7L
|Glen Luce
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|11
|Jeff Burgess
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14G
|Tracy Gordon
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|24
|Mike Rowe
|27nh
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|28
|Kirk Thibeau
|29
|Shane Woolwich
|36
|Ryan Robbins
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|44P
|Rusty Poland
|47
|Gabe Brown
|51
|John Peters
|52
|Dustin Tucker
|53
|Cole Butcher
|53x
|Bill Rogers
|54
|Johnny Clark
|57me
|Austin Theriault
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|60
|DJ Shaw
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|61
|TJ Brackett
|72
|Scott Robbins
|73
|Joey Doiron
|73me
|Adam Polvinen
|77
|Nick Reno
|81
|Dan Winter
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|88
|Brandon Barker
|94
|Garrett Hall
|94me
|Shawn Martin
Qualifying Format: There will be four qualifying heats and two consolation races to set the field for today’s race. Each heat and consi will qualify the top five finishers.
Event Schedule: Racing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with PASS North Super Late Model qualifying heats. PASS Modifieds, Legends, Street Stocks and Bandits will also qualify prior to the Super Late Model consolation race. Legends kick off feature racing followed by Bandits, Street Stocks, PASS Modifieds and the 150-lap PASS North main event.
Who to Watch For: All eyes will be on the battle for the championship with Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce. Coincidentally, both drivers are also very strong at Oxford Plains. Outside of the championship duo, fans should also keep an eye on the Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry and runner-up Reid Lanpher, who have both proven they can get the job done at Oxford this season.
Title Fight: Travis Benjamin leads Glen Luce by 25 markers entering today’s season finale.
The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, ME. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each summer.
Weather: It’s a beautiful fall day of racing in Maine with temperatures in the high 60s and partly cloudy skies above the race track.
Next Series Race: This is the season finale for the Pro All Stars Series North.
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™