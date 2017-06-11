Speed Central: Doiron Wins Battle of the Joeys at Oxford

PASS North – Oxford Plains Speedway – 6/11/17 Last updated: June 11, 2017 at 18:03 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



What Won the Race: Joey Doiron prevailed in a spirited battled with Joey Polewarcyzk, Jr. and pulled away on a restart with two laps to go to score the victory.

The Finish:

1 73 Joey Doiron 2 20L Mike Landry 3 97 Joey Polewarczyk 4 7L Glen Luce 5 60 DJ Shaw 6 41 Tracy Gordon 7 49 Matthew Swanson 8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 9 7 Travis Benjamin 10 59 Reid Lanpher 11 73M Adam Polvinen 12 12G Derek Griffith 13 1VT Jeremy Davis 14 4 Ben Rowe 15 71 Gary Drew 16 48 Bobby Timmons 17 94 Garrett Hall 18 2 Chad Dow 19 53 Cole Butcher 20 54 Johnny Clark 21 97f John Flemming 22 2x Lonnie Sommerville 23 32 Steven Murphy 24 29 Greg Fahey 25 16me Travis Stearns 26 50 Jeff White 27 24 Mike Rowe 28 12 Joe Graf 29 61 TJ Brackett 30 51 Eddie Fatscher

The Skinny: Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. jumped out to the early lead before giving up the lead to Joey Doiron on a lap 11 restart. Pole battled back to take the lead on lap 20 and pulled out to a three-second lead over the field, but when the caution came out on lap 136 it set up a spirited battled between the two drivers. Both Doiron and Pole pulled crossover moves on each other before Doiron took over the lead. However, it wasn’t over there. Another caution came out with two laps to go setting up a green-white-checkered restart. Doiron was able to pull away to score the victory.

Winning Quote: “They were reading me lap times before that yellow and I knew I was better than him. I couldn’t really run the outside, but I figured if I could get by him then I’d have a chance. It got a little rough there, but that’s short track racing.” – Joey Doiron

Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars

On the Move: Dave Farrington, Jr. started 25th and charged to finish eighth, a gain of 17 positions.

Biggest Loser: Mike Rowe started from the outside of the front row but faded back to 27th, a loss of 25 positions, after making multiple pit stops.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Travis Benjamin led the way in the final practice session.

-Fat Head Racing has two cars in today’s field with Eddie Fatscher and Joe Graf, Jr.

-Today’s race is an Oxford 250 qualifier originally scheduled to be held at Speedway 600 (NB). Three U.S. drivers and three Canadian drivers will earn guaranteed starting spots for the Oxford 250 in August.

-A handful of drivers in today’s field gained some extra experience at Oxford last night during the 50-lap weekly Super Late Model feature at the track. Glen Luce (2nd), Lonnie Sommerville (5th), Derek Griffith (9th), Travis Stearns (10th), John Flemming (13th), Chad Dow (15th), Eddie Fastcher (18th) and Joe Graf, Jr (21st) all competed.

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver 1 97 Joey Polewarczyk 2 24 Mike Rowe 3 20L Mike Landry 4 73 Joey Doiron 5 2 Chad Dow 6 7 Travis Benjamin 7 71 Gary Drew 8 50 Jeff White 9 94 Garrett Hall 10 41 Tracy Gordon 11 7L Glen Luce 12 60 DJ Shaw 13 59 Reid Lanpher 14 97f John Flemming 15 2x Lonnie Sommerville 16 12G Derek Griffith 17 4n Ben Rowe 18 54 Johnny Clark 19 49 Matthew Swanson 20 73m Adam Polvinen 21 61 TJ Brackett 22 48 Bobby Timmons 23 1vt Jeremy Davis 24 53 Cole Butcher 25 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 26 12 Joe Graf 27 16me Travis Stearns 28 32 Steven Murphy 29 29 Greg Fahey 30 51 Eddie Fatscher

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 7L Glen Luce 2 20L Mike Landry 3 60 DJ Shaw 4 50 Jeff White 5 59 Reid Lanpher 6 12G Derek Griffith 7 49 Matthew Swanson 8 48 Bobby Timmons 9 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 10 32 Steven Murphy

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 97 Joey Polewarczyk 2 73 Joey Doiron 3 7 Travis Benjamin 4 94 Garrett Hall 5 97f John Flemming 6 4n Ben Rowe 7 73M Adam Polvinen 8 1VT Jeremy Davis 9 12 Joe Graf, Jr. 10 29 Greg Fahey

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 24 Mike Rowe 2 2 Chad Dow 3 71 Gary Drew 4 41 Tracy Gordon 5 2x Lonnie Sommerville 6 54 Johnny Clark 7 61 TJ Brackett 8 53 Cole Butcher 9 16me Travis Stearns 10 51 Eddie Fatscher

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 20L Mike Landry 2 7L Glen Luce 3 60 DJ Shaw 4 32 Steven Murphy 5 49 Matthew Swanson 6 48 Bobby Timmons 7 50 Jeff White 8 59 Reid Lanpher 9 12G Derek Griffith 10 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.

Heat 2

1 97f John Flemming 2 1VT Jeremy Davis 3 97 Joey Polewarczyk 4 73ME Adam Polvinen 5 7 Travis Benjamin 6 73 Joey Doiron 7 29 Greg Fahey 8 94 Garrett Hall 9 4N Ben Rowe 10 12G Derek Griffith

Heat 3

1 2 Chad Dow 2 24 Mike Rowe 25 53 Cole Butcher 4 71 Gary Drew 5 2x Lonnie Sommerville 6 41 Tracy Gordon 7 51 Eddie Fatscher 8 61 TJ Brackett 9 16ME Travis Stearns 10 54 Johnny Clark

Car Count: 30 Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models

Entry List:

# Driver 1VT Jeremy Davis 2 Chad Dow 2x Lonnie Sommerville 4 Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7L Glen Luce 12 Joe Graf 12G Derek Griffith 16ME Travis Stearns 20L Mike Landry 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 24 Mike Rowe 29 Greg Fahey 32 Steven Murphy 41 Tracy Gordon 48 Bobby Timmons 49 Matthew Swanson 50 Jeff White 51 Eddie Fatscher 53 Cole Butcher 54 Johnny Clark 59 Reid Lanpher 60 DJ Shaw 61 TJ Brackett 71 Gary Drew 73 Joey Doiron 73M Adam Polvinen 94 Garrett Hall 97 Joey Polewarczyk 97f John Flemming

Qualifying Format: There will be three 15-lap qualifying heats to set the 30-car field for today’s race. Drivers who have won a PASS North race already in 2017 can start no better than 11th.

Event Schedule: Racing begins at 3 p.m. ET. There will be qualifying heats for Vintage Racers, Street Stocks, PASS North Super Late Models and Bandits before features begin. Feature racing will begin with a 20-lap Vintage feature, followed by a 40-lap Street Stock race. Super Late Models will then have the track for consolation races before 25-lap Bandit race and the PASS North 150.

Who to Watch For: After a hot start to the season, it would be foolish not to keep an eye on Reid Lanpher. The young driver already has PASS wins and weekly wins at both Oxford and Beech Ridge. We’d also keep an eye on Wayne Helliwell, Jr. in his first race since winning the Oxford 250.

Title Fight: Ben Rowe leads Glen Luce by 12 points in the PASS North standings.

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, Maine.

Weather: It is the warmest day of the year in the State of Maine with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.

Next Series Race: PASS North heads to Speedway 95 (ME) next Sunday, June 18.