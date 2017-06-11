Speed Central: Doiron Wins Battle of the Joeys at Oxford

What Won the Race: Joey Doiron prevailed in a spirited battled with Joey Polewarcyzk, Jr. and pulled away on a restart with two laps to go to score the victory.
The Finish:
|1
|73
|Joey Doiron
|2
|20L
|Mike Landry
|3
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|4
|7L
|Glen Luce
|5
|60
|DJ Shaw
|6
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|7
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|8
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|9
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|10
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|11
|73M
|Adam Polvinen
|12
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|13
|1VT
|Jeremy Davis
|14
|4
|Ben Rowe
|15
|71
|Gary Drew
|16
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|17
|94
|Garrett Hall
|18
|2
|Chad Dow
|19
|53
|Cole Butcher
|20
|54
|Johnny Clark
|21
|97f
|John Flemming
|22
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|23
|32
|Steven Murphy
|24
|29
|Greg Fahey
|25
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|26
|50
|Jeff White
|27
|24
|Mike Rowe
|28
|12
|Joe Graf
|29
|61
|TJ Brackett
|30
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
The Skinny: Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. jumped out to the early lead before giving up the lead to Joey Doiron on a lap 11 restart. Pole battled back to take the lead on lap 20 and pulled out to a three-second lead over the field, but when the caution came out on lap 136 it set up a spirited battled between the two drivers. Both Doiron and Pole pulled crossover moves on each other before Doiron took over the lead. However, it wasn’t over there. Another caution came out with two laps to go setting up a green-white-checkered restart. Doiron was able to pull away to score the victory.
Winning Quote: “They were reading me lap times before that yellow and I knew I was better than him. I couldn’t really run the outside, but I figured if I could get by him then I’d have a chance. It got a little rough there, but that’s short track racing.” – Joey Doiron
Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars
On the Move: Dave Farrington, Jr. started 25th and charged to finish eighth, a gain of 17 positions.
Biggest Loser: Mike Rowe started from the outside of the front row but faded back to 27th, a loss of 25 positions, after making multiple pit stops.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Travis Benjamin led the way in the final practice session.
-Fat Head Racing has two cars in today’s field with Eddie Fatscher and Joe Graf, Jr.
-Today’s race is an Oxford 250 qualifier originally scheduled to be held at Speedway 600 (NB). Three U.S. drivers and three Canadian drivers will earn guaranteed starting spots for the Oxford 250 in August.
-A handful of drivers in today’s field gained some extra experience at Oxford last night during the 50-lap weekly Super Late Model feature at the track. Glen Luce (2nd), Lonnie Sommerville (5th), Derek Griffith (9th), Travis Stearns (10th), John Flemming (13th), Chad Dow (15th), Eddie Fastcher (18th) and Joe Graf, Jr (21st) all competed.
Starting Lineup:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|2
|24
|Mike Rowe
|3
|20L
|Mike Landry
|4
|73
|Joey Doiron
|5
|2
|Chad Dow
|6
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7
|71
|Gary Drew
|8
|50
|Jeff White
|9
|94
|Garrett Hall
|10
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|11
|7L
|Glen Luce
|12
|60
|DJ Shaw
|13
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|14
|97f
|John Flemming
|15
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|16
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|17
|4n
|Ben Rowe
|18
|54
|Johnny Clark
|19
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|20
|73m
|Adam Polvinen
|21
|61
|TJ Brackett
|22
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|23
|1vt
|Jeremy Davis
|24
|53
|Cole Butcher
|25
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|26
|12
|Joe Graf
|27
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|28
|32
|Steven Murphy
|29
|29
|Greg Fahey
|30
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|7L
|Glen Luce
|2
|20L
|Mike Landry
|3
|60
|DJ Shaw
|4
|50
|Jeff White
|5
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|6
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|7
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|8
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|9
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|10
|32
|Steven Murphy
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|2
|73
|Joey Doiron
|3
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|4
|94
|Garrett Hall
|5
|97f
|John Flemming
|6
|4n
|Ben Rowe
|7
|73M
|Adam Polvinen
|8
|1VT
|Jeremy Davis
|9
|12
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|10
|29
|Greg Fahey
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|24
|Mike Rowe
|2
|2
|Chad Dow
|3
|71
|Gary Drew
|4
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|5
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|6
|54
|Johnny Clark
|7
|61
|TJ Brackett
|8
|53
|Cole Butcher
|9
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|10
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|20L
|Mike Landry
|2
|7L
|Glen Luce
|3
|60
|DJ Shaw
|4
|32
|Steven Murphy
|5
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|6
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|7
|50
|Jeff White
|8
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|9
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|10
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
Heat 2
|1
|97f
|John Flemming
|2
|1VT
|Jeremy Davis
|3
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|4
|73ME
|Adam Polvinen
|5
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|6
|73
|Joey Doiron
|7
|29
|Greg Fahey
|8
|94
|Garrett Hall
|9
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|10
|12G
|Derek Griffith
Heat 3
|1
|2
|Chad Dow
|2
|24
|Mike Rowe
|25
|53
|Cole Butcher
|4
|71
|Gary Drew
|5
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|6
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|7
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|8
|61
|TJ Brackett
|9
|16ME
|Travis Stearns
|10
|54
|Johnny Clark
Car Count: 30 Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models
Entry List:
|#
|Driver
|1VT
|Jeremy Davis
|2
|Chad Dow
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7L
|Glen Luce
|12
|Joe Graf
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|16ME
|Travis Stearns
|20L
|Mike Landry
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|24
|Mike Rowe
|29
|Greg Fahey
|32
|Steven Murphy
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|50
|Jeff White
|51
|Eddie Fatscher
|53
|Cole Butcher
|54
|Johnny Clark
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|60
|DJ Shaw
|61
|TJ Brackett
|71
|Gary Drew
|73
|Joey Doiron
|73M
|Adam Polvinen
|94
|Garrett Hall
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|97f
|John Flemming
Qualifying Format: There will be three 15-lap qualifying heats to set the 30-car field for today’s race. Drivers who have won a PASS North race already in 2017 can start no better than 11th.
Event Schedule: Racing begins at 3 p.m. ET. There will be qualifying heats for Vintage Racers, Street Stocks, PASS North Super Late Models and Bandits before features begin. Feature racing will begin with a 20-lap Vintage feature, followed by a 40-lap Street Stock race. Super Late Models will then have the track for consolation races before 25-lap Bandit race and the PASS North 150.
Who to Watch For: After a hot start to the season, it would be foolish not to keep an eye on Reid Lanpher. The young driver already has PASS wins and weekly wins at both Oxford and Beech Ridge. We’d also keep an eye on Wayne Helliwell, Jr. in his first race since winning the Oxford 250.
Title Fight: Ben Rowe leads Glen Luce by 12 points in the PASS North standings.
The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, Maine.
Weather: It is the warmest day of the year in the State of Maine with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.
Next Series Race: PASS North heads to Speedway 95 (ME) next Sunday, June 18.
