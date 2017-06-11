LOG IN
Speed Central: Doiron Wins Battle of the Joeys at Oxford

PASS North – Oxford Plains Speedway – 6/11/17

Last updated: June 11, 2017 at 18:03 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

The PASS North stars held an autograph session on the track before qualifying. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What Won the Race: Joey Doiron prevailed in a spirited battled with Joey Polewarcyzk, Jr. and pulled away on a restart with two laps to go to score the victory.

 

The Finish: 

1 73 Joey Doiron
2 20L Mike Landry
3 97 Joey Polewarczyk
4 7L Glen Luce
5 60 DJ Shaw
6 41 Tracy Gordon
7 49 Matthew Swanson
8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
9 7 Travis Benjamin
10 59 Reid Lanpher
11 73M Adam Polvinen
12 12G Derek Griffith
13 1VT Jeremy Davis
14 4 Ben Rowe
15 71 Gary Drew
16 48 Bobby Timmons
17 94 Garrett Hall
18 2 Chad Dow
19 53 Cole Butcher
20 54 Johnny Clark
21 97f John Flemming
22 2x Lonnie Sommerville
23 32 Steven Murphy
24 29 Greg Fahey
25 16me Travis Stearns
26 50 Jeff White
27 24 Mike Rowe
28 12 Joe Graf
29 61 TJ Brackett
30 51 Eddie Fatscher

 

The Skinny: Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. jumped out to the early lead before giving up the lead to Joey Doiron on a lap 11 restart.  Pole battled back to take the lead on lap 20 and pulled out to a three-second lead over the field, but when the caution came out on lap 136 it set up a spirited battled between the two drivers.  Both Doiron and Pole pulled crossover moves on each other before Doiron took over the lead.  However, it wasn’t over there.  Another caution came out with two laps to go setting up a green-white-checkered restart.  Doiron was able to pull away to score the victory.

 

Winning Quote: “They were reading me lap times before that yellow and I knew I was better than him. I couldn’t really run the outside, but I figured if I could get by him then I’d have a chance.  It got a little rough there, but that’s short track racing.” – Joey Doiron

 

Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars

 

On the Move: Dave Farrington, Jr. started 25th and charged to finish eighth, a gain of 17 positions.

 

Biggest Loser: Mike Rowe started from the outside of the front row but faded back to 27th, a loss of 25 positions, after making multiple pit stops.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Travis Benjamin led the way in the final practice session.

 

-Fat Head Racing has two cars in today’s field with Eddie Fatscher and Joe Graf, Jr.

 

-Today’s race is an Oxford 250 qualifier originally scheduled to be held at Speedway 600 (NB). Three U.S. drivers and three Canadian drivers will earn guaranteed starting spots for the Oxford 250 in August.

 

-A handful of drivers in today’s field gained some extra experience at Oxford last night during the 50-lap weekly Super Late Model feature at the track. Glen Luce (2nd), Lonnie Sommerville (5th), Derek Griffith (9th), Travis Stearns (10th), John Flemming (13th), Chad Dow (15th), Eddie Fastcher (18th) and Joe Graf, Jr (21st) all competed.

 

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver
1 97 Joey Polewarczyk
2 24 Mike Rowe
3 20L Mike Landry
4 73 Joey Doiron
5 2 Chad Dow
6 7 Travis Benjamin
7 71 Gary Drew
8 50 Jeff White
9 94 Garrett Hall
10 41 Tracy Gordon
11 7L Glen Luce
12 60 DJ Shaw
13 59 Reid Lanpher
14 97f John Flemming
15 2x Lonnie Sommerville
16 12G Derek Griffith
17 4n Ben Rowe
18 54 Johnny Clark
19 49 Matthew Swanson
20 73m Adam Polvinen
21 61 TJ Brackett
22 48 Bobby Timmons
23 1vt Jeremy Davis
24 53 Cole Butcher
25 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
26 12 Joe Graf
27 16me Travis Stearns
28 32 Steven Murphy
29 29 Greg Fahey
30 51 Eddie Fatscher

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 7L Glen Luce
2 20L Mike Landry
3 60 DJ Shaw
4 50 Jeff White
5 59 Reid Lanpher
6 12G Derek Griffith
7 49 Matthew Swanson
8 48 Bobby Timmons
9 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
10 32 Steven Murphy

 

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 97 Joey Polewarczyk
2 73 Joey Doiron
3 7 Travis Benjamin
4 94 Garrett Hall
5 97f John Flemming
6 4n Ben Rowe
7 73M Adam Polvinen
8 1VT Jeremy Davis
9 12 Joe Graf, Jr.
10 29 Greg Fahey

 

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 24 Mike Rowe
2 2 Chad Dow
3 71 Gary Drew
4 41 Tracy Gordon
5 2x Lonnie Sommerville
6 54 Johnny Clark
7 61 TJ Brackett
8 53 Cole Butcher
9 16me Travis Stearns
10 51 Eddie Fatscher

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 20L Mike Landry
2 7L Glen Luce
3 60 DJ Shaw
4 32 Steven Murphy
5 49 Matthew Swanson
6 48 Bobby Timmons
7 50 Jeff White
8 59 Reid Lanpher
9 12G Derek Griffith
10 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.

 

Heat 2

1 97f John Flemming
2 1VT Jeremy Davis
3 97 Joey Polewarczyk
4 73ME Adam Polvinen
5 7 Travis Benjamin
6 73 Joey Doiron
7 29 Greg Fahey
8 94 Garrett Hall
9 4N Ben Rowe
10 12G Derek Griffith

 

Heat 3

1 2 Chad Dow
2 24 Mike Rowe
25 53 Cole Butcher
4 71 Gary Drew
5 2x Lonnie Sommerville
6 41 Tracy Gordon
7 51 Eddie Fatscher
8 61 TJ Brackett
9 16ME Travis Stearns
10 54 Johnny Clark

 

Car Count: 30 Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models

 

Entry List: 

# Driver
1VT Jeremy Davis
2 Chad Dow
2x Lonnie Sommerville
4 Ben Rowe
7 Travis Benjamin
7L Glen Luce
12 Joe Graf
12G Derek Griffith
16ME Travis Stearns
20L Mike Landry
23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
24 Mike Rowe
29 Greg Fahey
32 Steven Murphy
41 Tracy Gordon
48 Bobby Timmons
49 Matthew Swanson
50 Jeff White
51 Eddie Fatscher
53 Cole Butcher
54 Johnny Clark
59 Reid Lanpher
60 DJ Shaw
61 TJ Brackett
71 Gary Drew
73 Joey Doiron
73M Adam Polvinen
94 Garrett Hall
97 Joey Polewarczyk
97f John Flemming

 

Qualifying Format: There will be three 15-lap qualifying heats to set the 30-car field for today’s race. Drivers who have won a PASS North race already in 2017 can start no better than 11th.

 

Event Schedule: Racing begins at 3 p.m. ET. There will be qualifying heats for Vintage Racers, Street Stocks, PASS North Super Late Models and Bandits before features begin.  Feature racing will begin with a 20-lap Vintage feature, followed by a 40-lap Street Stock race.  Super Late Models will then have the track for consolation races before 25-lap Bandit race and the PASS North 150.

 

Who to Watch For: After a hot start to the season, it would be foolish not to keep an eye on Reid Lanpher.  The young driver already has PASS wins and weekly wins at both Oxford and Beech Ridge. We’d also keep an eye on Wayne Helliwell, Jr. in his first race since winning the Oxford 250.

 

Title Fight: Ben Rowe leads Glen Luce by 12 points in the PASS North standings.

 

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Oxford, Maine.

 

Weather: It is the warmest day of the year in the State of Maine with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.

 

Next Series Race: PASS North heads to Speedway 95 (ME) next Sunday, June 18.

 

 
