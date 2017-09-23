Speed Central: PASS North 150 at White Mountain (NH)

PASS North – White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – 9/23/17 Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 19:24 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

-Austin Teras prevailed in the 25-lap Legends Car feature.

-Four-cylinder veteran Jamie Heath won the battle of the Bandits.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 54 Johnny Clark 3 47B Gabe Brown 4 41 Tracy Gordon 5 77 Nick Reno 6 2 Nick Cusack 7 44 Trevor Sanborn 8 63 John Salemi 9 90 Craig Weinstein 10 09 Jeremy Davis 11 12G Derek Griffith 12 60 DJ Shaw 13 35 Derek Ramstrom 14 7 Travis Benjamin 15 7L Glen Luce 16 94 Garrett Hall 17 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 18 88 Brandon Barker 19 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 20 2QC Danny Poulin 21 01 Sammy Gooden 22 16me Travis Stearns 23 0 Scott Luce 24 1vt Scott Dragon

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 12G Derek Griffith 2 47B Gabe Brown 3 35 Derek Ramstrom 4 2 Nick Cusack 5 63 John Salemi 6 94 Garrett Hall 7 27 Wayne Helliwell Jr. 8 16me Travis Stearns

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 41 Tracy Gordon 3 77 Nick Reno 4 7L Glen Luce 5 90 Craig Weinstein 6 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 7 2QC Danny Poulin 8 0 Scott Luce

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 54 Johnny Clark 2 60 DJ Shaw 3 7 Travis Benjamin 4 44 Trevor Sanborn 5 09 Jeremy Davis 6 88 Brandon Barker 7 01 Sammy Gooden 8 1VT Scott Dragon

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 12G Derek Griffith 2 2 Nick Cusack 3 47B Gabe Brown 4 35 Derek Ramstrom 5 16me Travis Stearns 6 63 John Salemi 7 94 Garrett Hall 8 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

Heat 2

1 77 Nick Reno 2 90 Craig Weinstein 3 4 Ben Rowe 4 41 Tracy Gordon 5 2QC Danny Poulin 6 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 7 0 Scott Luce 8 7L Glen Luce

Heat 3

1 09 Jeremy Davis 2 60 DJ Shaw 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 88 Brandon Barker 5 7 Travis Benjamin 6 01 Sammy Gooden 7 44 Trevor Sanborn 8 1VT Scott Dragon

Car Count: 24 PASS North Super Late Models

Entry List:

0 Scott Luce 01 Sammy Gooden 1VT Scott Dragon 2 Danny Poulin 2QC Danny Poulin 4 Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7L Glen Luce 09 Jeremy Davis 12G Derek Griffith 16me Travis Stearns 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 35 Derek Ramstrom 41 Tracy Gordon 44 Trevor Sanborn 47B Gabe Brown 54 Johnny Clark 60 DJ Shaw 63 John Salemi 77 Nick Reno 88 Brandon Barker 90 Craig Weinstein 94 Garrett Hall

Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats to set the field for tonight’s race.

Event Schedule: Racing begins at 6 p.m. ET with PASS North Super Late Model heat races. Legends, Bandits, Street Stocks and PASS Mods will all be in action prior to the 150-lap main event for the Super Late Models to end the night.

Who to Watch For: DJ Shaw still has a chance at defending his championship and it would only seem right to see him narrow the gap at his home track of White Mountain. If you want more of a surprise pick, keep an eye on Derek Ramstrom, who will be looking for his second PASS win of the year.

Title Fight:

The Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park is a high-banked, quarter-mile oval located in North Woodstock, NH.

Weather: It’s a great night for racing in the White Mountains with temperatures in the low 70s.

Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will end their season on Saturday, October 14 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: