Speed Central: PASS North 150 at White Mountain (NH)

PASS North – White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – 9/23/17

Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 19:24 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

24 PASS North Super Late Models have arrived in the White Mountains. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

-Austin Teras prevailed in the 25-lap Legends Car feature.

-Four-cylinder veteran Jamie Heath won the battle of the Bandits.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

 

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 54 Johnny Clark
3 47B Gabe Brown
4 41 Tracy Gordon
5 77 Nick Reno
6 2 Nick Cusack
7 44 Trevor Sanborn
8 63 John Salemi
9 90 Craig Weinstein
10 09 Jeremy Davis
11 12G Derek Griffith
12 60 DJ Shaw
13 35 Derek Ramstrom
14 7 Travis Benjamin
15 7L Glen Luce
16 94 Garrett Hall
17 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
18 88 Brandon Barker
19 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
20 2QC Danny Poulin
21 01 Sammy Gooden
22 16me Travis Stearns
23 0 Scott Luce
24 1vt Scott Dragon

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 12G Derek Griffith
2 47B Gabe Brown
3 35 Derek Ramstrom
4 2 Nick Cusack
5 63 John Salemi
6 94 Garrett Hall
7 27 Wayne Helliwell Jr.
8 16me Travis Stearns

 

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 41 Tracy Gordon
3 77 Nick Reno
4 7L Glen Luce
5 90 Craig Weinstein
6 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
7 2QC Danny Poulin
8 0 Scott Luce

 

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 54 Johnny Clark
2 60 DJ Shaw
3 7 Travis Benjamin
4 44 Trevor Sanborn
5 09 Jeremy Davis
6 88 Brandon Barker
7 01 Sammy Gooden
8 1VT Scott Dragon

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 12G Derek Griffith
2 2 Nick Cusack
3 47B Gabe Brown
4 35 Derek Ramstrom
5 16me Travis Stearns
6 63 John Salemi
7 94 Garrett Hall
8 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

 

Heat 2

1 77 Nick Reno
2 90 Craig Weinstein
3 4 Ben Rowe
4 41 Tracy Gordon
5 2QC Danny Poulin
6 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
7 0 Scott Luce
8 7L Glen Luce

 

Heat 3

1 09 Jeremy Davis
2 60 DJ Shaw
3 54 Johnny Clark
4 88 Brandon Barker
5 7 Travis Benjamin
6 01 Sammy Gooden
7 44 Trevor Sanborn
8 1VT Scott Dragon

 

Car Count: 24 PASS North Super Late Models

 

Entry List: 

0 Scott Luce
01 Sammy Gooden
1VT Scott Dragon
2 Danny Poulin
2QC Danny Poulin
4 Ben Rowe
7 Travis Benjamin
7L Glen Luce
09 Jeremy Davis
12G Derek Griffith
16me Travis Stearns
23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
35 Derek Ramstrom
41 Tracy Gordon
44 Trevor Sanborn
47B Gabe Brown
54 Johnny Clark
60 DJ Shaw
63 John Salemi
77 Nick Reno
88 Brandon Barker
90 Craig Weinstein
94 Garrett Hall

 

Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats to set the field for tonight’s race.

 

Event Schedule: Racing begins at 6 p.m. ET with PASS North Super Late Model heat races. Legends, Bandits, Street Stocks and PASS Mods will all be in action prior to the 150-lap main event for the Super Late Models to end the night.

 

Who to Watch For: DJ Shaw still has a chance at defending his championship and it would only seem right to see him narrow the gap at his home track of White Mountain.  If you want more of a surprise pick, keep an eye on Derek Ramstrom, who will be looking for his second PASS win of the year.

 

Title Fight:

 

The Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park is a high-banked, quarter-mile oval located in North Woodstock, NH.

 

Weather: It’s a great night for racing in the White Mountains with temperatures in the low 70s.

 

Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will end their season on Saturday, October 14 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Presenting Partner