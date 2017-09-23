Speed Central: PASS North 150 at White Mountain (NH)

Feature Notebook:
-Austin Teras prevailed in the 25-lap Legends Car feature.
-Four-cylinder veteran Jamie Heath won the battle of the Bandits.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Starting Lineup:
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|54
|Johnny Clark
|3
|47B
|Gabe Brown
|4
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|5
|77
|Nick Reno
|6
|2
|Nick Cusack
|7
|44
|Trevor Sanborn
|8
|63
|John Salemi
|9
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|10
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|11
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|12
|60
|DJ Shaw
|13
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|14
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|15
|7L
|Glen Luce
|16
|94
|Garrett Hall
|17
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|18
|88
|Brandon Barker
|19
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|20
|2QC
|Danny Poulin
|21
|01
|Sammy Gooden
|22
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|23
|0
|Scott Luce
|24
|1vt
|Scott Dragon
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|2
|47B
|Gabe Brown
|3
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|4
|2
|Nick Cusack
|5
|63
|John Salemi
|6
|94
|Garrett Hall
|7
|27
|Wayne Helliwell Jr.
|8
|16me
|Travis Stearns
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|3
|77
|Nick Reno
|4
|7L
|Glen Luce
|5
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|6
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|7
|2QC
|Danny Poulin
|8
|0
|Scott Luce
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|54
|Johnny Clark
|2
|60
|DJ Shaw
|3
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|4
|44
|Trevor Sanborn
|5
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|6
|88
|Brandon Barker
|7
|01
|Sammy Gooden
|8
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|2
|2
|Nick Cusack
|3
|47B
|Gabe Brown
|4
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|5
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|6
|63
|John Salemi
|7
|94
|Garrett Hall
|8
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
Heat 2
|1
|77
|Nick Reno
|2
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|3
|4
|Ben Rowe
|4
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|5
|2QC
|Danny Poulin
|6
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|7
|0
|Scott Luce
|8
|7L
|Glen Luce
Heat 3
|1
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|2
|60
|DJ Shaw
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|88
|Brandon Barker
|5
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|6
|01
|Sammy Gooden
|7
|44
|Trevor Sanborn
|8
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
Car Count: 24 PASS North Super Late Models
Entry List:
|0
|Scott Luce
|01
|Sammy Gooden
|1VT
|Scott Dragon
|2
|Danny Poulin
|2QC
|Danny Poulin
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7L
|Glen Luce
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|44
|Trevor Sanborn
|47B
|Gabe Brown
|54
|Johnny Clark
|60
|DJ Shaw
|63
|John Salemi
|77
|Nick Reno
|88
|Brandon Barker
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|94
|Garrett Hall
Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats to set the field for tonight’s race.
Event Schedule: Racing begins at 6 p.m. ET with PASS North Super Late Model heat races. Legends, Bandits, Street Stocks and PASS Mods will all be in action prior to the 150-lap main event for the Super Late Models to end the night.
Who to Watch For: DJ Shaw still has a chance at defending his championship and it would only seem right to see him narrow the gap at his home track of White Mountain. If you want more of a surprise pick, keep an eye on Derek Ramstrom, who will be looking for his second PASS win of the year.
Title Fight:
The Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park is a high-banked, quarter-mile oval located in North Woodstock, NH.
Weather: It’s a great night for racing in the White Mountains with temperatures in the low 70s.
Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will end their season on Saturday, October 14 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™