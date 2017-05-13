LOG IN
Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Star Speedway (NH)

Pro All Stars Series North – Star Speedway (NH) – 5/13/17

Last updated: May 13, 2017 at 16:51 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

DJ Shaw will be behind the wheel of the No. 49 today at Star. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-DJ Shaw is behind the wheel of the No. 49 car Dale Shaw Race Cars ride today.

-Joe Pastore is behind the wheel of the car owned by NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series spotter (for Kyle Larson) Derek Kneeland.

-Dave Farrington, Jr. went for a spin on lap 6 of the first qualifying heat race.

-Derek Griffith went for a spin off the front bumper of Joe Pastore on lap 10 of the first heat race. Pastore was sent to the rear for his involvement in the accident.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 35 Derek Ramstrom
2 03 Joe Squeglia
3 4 Ben Rowe
4 54 Johnny Clark
5 73 Joey Doiron
6 7 Travis Benjamin
7 8 Angelo Belsito
8 97 Joey Polewarczyk
9 15 Mike Hopkins
10 M32 Steven Murphy
11 7F Dave Farrington, Jr.
12 71 Gary Drew
13 49 DJ Shaw
14 41 Tracy Gordon
15 12G Derek Griffith
16 40VT Nick Sweet
17 7L Glen Luce
18 1x Todd Stone
19 20 Joe Pastore

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 35 Derek Ramstrom
2 4 Ben Rowe
3 73 Joey Doiron
4 8 Angelo Belsito
5 15 Mike Hopkins
6 7F Dave Farrington, Jr.
7 49 DJ Shaw
8 12g Derek Griffith
9 7L Glen Luce
10 20 Joe Pastore

 

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 03 Joe Squeglia
2 54 Johnny Clark
3 7 Travis Benjamin
4 97 Joey Polewarczyk
5 M32 Steven Murphy
6 71 Gary Drew
7 41 Tracy Gordon
8 40vt Nick Sweet
9 1x Todd Stone

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 20 Joe Pastore
3 7F Dave Farrington, Jr.
4 35 Derek Ramstrom
5 12G Derek Griffith
6 7L Glen Luce
7 15 Mike Hopkins
8 49 DJ Shaw
9 73m Adam Polvinen
10 8 Angelo Belsito

 

Heat 2

1 M32 Steven Murphy
2 03 Joe Squeglia
3 97 Joey Polewarczyk
4 54 Johnny Clark
5 71 Gary Drew
6 7 Travis Benjamin
7 1X Todd Stone
8 41 Tracy Gordon
9 40VT Nick Sweet

 

Final Practice Results:

1 35 Derek Ramstrom 13.137
2 40VT Nick Sweet 13.176
3 7L Glen Luce 13.212
4 12g Derek Griffith 13.227
5 7 Travis Benjamin 13.243
6 03 Joe Squeglia 13.249
7 8 Angelo Belsito 13.286
8 54 Johnny Clark 13.291
9 15 Mike Hopkins 13.301
10 97 Joey Polewarczyk 13.341
11 41 Tracy Gordon 13.347
12 7F Dave Farrington, Jr. 13.349
13 49 DJ Shaw 13.364
14 73 Joey Doiron 13.380
15 4 Ben Rowe 13.408
16 1x Todd Stone 13.498
17 71 Gary Drew 13.544
18 20 Joe Pastore 13.622
19 M32 Steven Murphy 13.649

 

Car Count: 19 PASS North Super Late Models

 

Entry List: 

1X Todd Stone
03 Joe Squeglia
4 Ben Rowe
7 Travis Benjamin
7F Dave Farrington, Jr.
7L Glen Luce
8 Angelo Belsito
12G Derek Griffith
15 Mike Hopkins
20 Joe Pastore
M32 Steven Murphy
35 Derek Ramstrom
40VT Nick Sweet
41 Tracy Gordon
49 DJ Shaw
54 Johnny Clark
71 Gary Drew
73 Joey Doiron
97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

 

Qualifying Format: There will be two qualifying heat races set the field for tonight’s race.

 

Event Schedule: Qualifying heats are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. NEMA Lites, Six Shooters, NEMA, PASS North Super Late Models, 350 Supermodifieds, Strictly Stocks and Roadrunners will all be in action.

 

The 150-lap PASS North feature is the fourth feature race after the NEMA Lites (20 laps), Six Shooters (20 laps) and NEMA (25 laps).

 

Who to Watch For: We’ll give you a few drivers to watch for including an underdog.  Starting with the favorites, you have to like Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.’s chances here at Star Speedway.  The New Hampshire native has had success at the track previously and is hungry for a win after some bad luck to start the season.  It’s also only a matter of time until Travis Benjamin and the No. 7 team find Victory Lane once again. But for an underdog, keep an eye on Joe “The Show” Squeglia.  He’s a former PASS winner at nearby Lee USA Speedway (NH), but has plenty of laps around the tight Star Speedway.

 

Title Fight: Glen Luce leads Ben Rowe and DJ Shaw by 25 markers heading into today’s race.

 

The Track: Star Speedway is a tight 1/4-mile bullring located in Epping, New Hampshire.

 

Weather: The skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

 

Next Series Race: PASS North will head north of the border to Autodrome Montmagny (QC) next Saturday, May 21.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
