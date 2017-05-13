Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Star Speedway (NH)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-DJ Shaw is behind the wheel of the No. 49 car Dale Shaw Race Cars ride today.
-Joe Pastore is behind the wheel of the car owned by NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series spotter (for Kyle Larson) Derek Kneeland.
-Dave Farrington, Jr. went for a spin on lap 6 of the first qualifying heat race.
-Derek Griffith went for a spin off the front bumper of Joe Pastore on lap 10 of the first heat race. Pastore was sent to the rear for his involvement in the accident.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|2
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|3
|4
|Ben Rowe
|4
|54
|Johnny Clark
|5
|73
|Joey Doiron
|6
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|8
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|9
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|10
|M32
|Steven Murphy
|11
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|12
|71
|Gary Drew
|13
|49
|DJ Shaw
|14
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|15
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|16
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|17
|7L
|Glen Luce
|18
|1x
|Todd Stone
|19
|20
|Joe Pastore
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|2
|4
|Ben Rowe
|3
|73
|Joey Doiron
|4
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|5
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|6
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|7
|49
|DJ Shaw
|8
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|9
|7L
|Glen Luce
|10
|20
|Joe Pastore
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|54
|Johnny Clark
|3
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|4
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|5
|M32
|Steven Murphy
|6
|71
|Gary Drew
|7
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|8
|40vt
|Nick Sweet
|9
|1x
|Todd Stone
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|20
|Joe Pastore
|3
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|4
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|5
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|6
|7L
|Glen Luce
|7
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|8
|49
|DJ Shaw
|9
|73m
|Adam Polvinen
|10
|8
|Angelo Belsito
Heat 2
|1
|M32
|Steven Murphy
|2
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|3
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|4
|54
|Johnny Clark
|5
|71
|Gary Drew
|6
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7
|1X
|Todd Stone
|8
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|9
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
Final Practice Results:
|1
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|13.137
|2
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|13.176
|3
|7L
|Glen Luce
|13.212
|4
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|13.227
|5
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|13.243
|6
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|13.249
|7
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|13.286
|8
|54
|Johnny Clark
|13.291
|9
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|13.301
|10
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|13.341
|11
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|13.347
|12
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|13.349
|13
|49
|DJ Shaw
|13.364
|14
|73
|Joey Doiron
|13.380
|15
|4
|Ben Rowe
|13.408
|16
|1x
|Todd Stone
|13.498
|17
|71
|Gary Drew
|13.544
|18
|20
|Joe Pastore
|13.622
|19
|M32
|Steven Murphy
|13.649
Car Count: 19 PASS North Super Late Models
Entry List:
|1X
|Todd Stone
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|7L
|Glen Luce
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|20
|Joe Pastore
|M32
|Steven Murphy
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|49
|DJ Shaw
|54
|Johnny Clark
|71
|Gary Drew
|73
|Joey Doiron
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.
Qualifying Format: There will be two qualifying heat races set the field for tonight’s race.
Event Schedule: Qualifying heats are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. NEMA Lites, Six Shooters, NEMA, PASS North Super Late Models, 350 Supermodifieds, Strictly Stocks and Roadrunners will all be in action.
The 150-lap PASS North feature is the fourth feature race after the NEMA Lites (20 laps), Six Shooters (20 laps) and NEMA (25 laps).
Who to Watch For: We’ll give you a few drivers to watch for including an underdog. Starting with the favorites, you have to like Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.’s chances here at Star Speedway. The New Hampshire native has had success at the track previously and is hungry for a win after some bad luck to start the season. It’s also only a matter of time until Travis Benjamin and the No. 7 team find Victory Lane once again. But for an underdog, keep an eye on Joe “The Show” Squeglia. He’s a former PASS winner at nearby Lee USA Speedway (NH), but has plenty of laps around the tight Star Speedway.
Title Fight: Glen Luce leads Ben Rowe and DJ Shaw by 25 markers heading into today’s race.
The Track: Star Speedway is a tight 1/4-mile bullring located in Epping, New Hampshire.
Weather: The skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Next Series Race: PASS North will head north of the border to Autodrome Montmagny (QC) next Saturday, May 21.
