Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Oxford Plains (ME)

Pro All Stars Series North – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – 4/23/17

Last updated: April 23, 2017 at 14:54 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

The Oxford Plains pit area is filled with PASS Super Late Models. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

  • Mike Rowe will make his first start of the 2017 season today driving for car owner Robert Henderson.
  • Cassius Clark is making his first start of the season behind the wheel of the Hight Motorsports No. 77.
  • Modified driver Matt Swanson is here today behind the wheel of a Dale Shaw Race Car.
  • Reid Lanpher charged from fifth to first in 15 laps to win the first qualifying heat and claim the pole for today’s 150-lap race.
  • Dave Farrington, Jr. failed post-qualifying tech, moving him into the consolation race. Mike Landry is now qualified into the big show.

 

Starting Lineup (First 24 After Heats):

1 59 Reid Lanpher
2 7 Travis Benjamin
2 94 Garrett Hall
4 97 Joey Polewarczyk
5 60 DJ Shaw
6 03 Joe Squeglia
7 51 John Peters
8 7L Glen Luce
9 40x Dan McKeage
10 4n Ben Rowe
11 40 Nick Sweet
12 41 Tracy Gordon
13 4me Brad Babb
14 73 Joey Doiron
15 12g Derek Griffith
16 8b Angelo Belsito
17 09 Jeremy Davis
18 84 Scott Mulkern
19 77 Cassius Clark
20 16me Travis Stearns
21 63 John Salemi
22 61 TJ Brackett
23 20 Mike Landry
24 94me Shawn Martin

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 59 Reid Lanpher
2 60 DJ Shaw
3 40x Dan McKeage
4 4me Brad Babb
5 09 Jeremy Davis
6 63 John Salemi
7 29 Greg Fahey
8 00 Bryan Kruczek
9 18 Bobby Seger, Jr.
10 16c Donnie Colpritt
11 24 Mike Rowe

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 7 Travis Benjamin
2 03 Joe Squeglia
3 4n Ben Rowe
4 73 Joey Doiron
5 84 Scott Mulkern
6 61 TJ Brackett
7 20p Joe Pastore
8 54 Johnny Clark
9 53 Cole Butcher
10 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 94 Garrett Hall
2 51 John Peters
3 40 Nick Sweet
4 12g Derek Griffith
5 77 Cassius Clark
6 20 Mike Landry
7 60b Tim Brackett
8 28 Mark Lunblad, Jr.
9 81 Dan Winter
10 73m Adam Polvinen
11 7f Dave Farrington, Jr.

Heat 4 Unofficial Results

1 97 Joey Polewarczyk
2 7L Glen Luce
3 41 Tracy Gordon
4 8b Angelo Belsito
5 16me Travis Stearns
6 94me Shawn Martin
7 14 Scott McDaniel
8 72 Chris Coolidge
9 44 Kyle Treadwell
10 91 Dan Gosbee
11 49 Matthew Swanson


Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 60 DJ Shaw
2 40x Dan McKeage
3 63 John Salemi
4 4me Brad Babb
5 59 Reid Lanpher
6 00 Bryan Kruczek
7 09 Jeremy Davis
8 18 Bobby Seger, Jr.
9 24 Mike Rowe
10 29 Greg Fahey
11 16c Donnie Colpritt

 

Heat 2

1 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching
2 03 Joe Squeglia
3 4n Ben Rowe
4 73 Joey Doiron
5 7 Travis Benjamin
6 84 Scott Mulkern
7 20p Joe Pastore
8 53 Cole Butcher
9 54 Johnny Clark
10 61 TJ Brackett

 

Heat 3

1 73m Adam Polvinen
2 81 Dan Winter
3 51 John Peters
4 7f Dave Farrington, Jr.
5 94 Garrett Hall
6 40 Nick Sweet
7 12g Derek Griffith
8 77 Cassius Clark
9 60b Tim Brackett
10 20L Mike Landry
11 28 Mark Lunblad, Jr.

 

Heat 4

1 41 Tracy Gordon
2 8b Angelo Belsito
3 7L Glen Luce
4 49 Matthew Swanson
5 97 Joey Polewarczyk
6 16me Travis Stearns
7 72 Chris Coolidge
8 94me Shawn Martin
9 14 Scott McDaniel
10 91 Dan Gosbee
11 44 Kyle Treadwell

 

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Final Practice Results: 

Pos # Driver Time
1 7L Glen Luce 15.362
2 41 Tracy Gordon 15.433
3 4N Ben Rowe 15.472
4 12G Derek Griffith 15.478
5 4me Brad Babb 15.485
6 84 Scott Mulkern 15.501
7 53 Cole Butcher 15.525
8 8b Angelo Belsito 15.531
9 77 Cassius Clark 15.538
10 7f Dave Farrington, Jr. 15.548
11 97 Joey Polewarczyk 15.550
12 09 Jeremy Davis 15.572
13 91 Dan Gosbee 15.596
14 14 Scott McDaniel 15.596
15 49 Matthew Swanson 15.606
16 00 Bryan Kruczek 15.606
17 51 John Peters 15.627
18 03 Joe Squeglia 15.631
19 40 Nick Sweet 15.638
20 16me Travis Stearns 15.640
21 73m Adam Polvinen 15.644
22 20P Joe Pastore 15.677
23 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 15.734
24 54 Johnny Clark 15.735
25 72 Chris Coolidge 15.847
26 60 DJ Shaw 15.875
27 63 John Salemi 15.902
28 24 Mike Rowe 15.958
29 18 Bobby Seger, Jr. 16.253


Car Count: 44 PASS Super Late Models.

 

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
00 Bryan Kruczek
03 Joe Squeglia
4ME Brad Babb
4N Ben Rowe
7 Travis Benjamin
7F Dave Farrington, Jr.
7L Glen Luce
8b Angelo Belsito
09 Jeremy Davis
12G Derek Griffith
14 Scott McDaniel
16C Donnie Colpritt
16ME Travis Stearns
18 Bobby Seger, Jr.
20 Mike Landry
20P Joe Pastore
24 Mike Rowe
28 Mark Lunblad, Jr.
29 Greg Fahey
40 Nick Sweet
40x Dan McKeage
41 Tracy Gordon
44 Kyle Treadwell
49 Matthew Swanson
51 John Peters
53 Cole Butcher
54 Johnny Clark
59 Reid Lanpher
60 DJ Shaw
60B Tim Brackett
61 TJ Brackett
63 John Salemi
72 Chris Coolidge
73 Joey Doiron
73M Adam Polvinen
77 Cassius Clark
81 Dan Winter
84 Scott Mulkern
91 Dan Gosbee
94 Garrett Hall
94ME Shawn Martin
97 Joey Polewarczyk
99 Sarah Cornett-Ching


Qualifying Format: Qualifying heats and consolation races will set the field for todays’ 150-lap feature. Six cars from each of the four qualifying heats will transfer. The top three from a pair of consolation races will qualify to the main event.

 

Event Schedule: 

1:55 p.m. – Pre-race and Anthems

2 p.m. – Racing Begins

-SLM Heats (15 laps)

-Legend Heats (8 laps)

-Street Stock Heats (10 laps)

-PASS Modified Heats (10 laps)

-Legend Feature

-SLM Consis

-Street Stock Feature

-PASS Speedway Homes 150

 

Who to Watch For: With 44 cars attempting to qualify, it’s tough to pick a handful of drivers to watch here today, but we’ll take a swing at it. Travis Benjamin and his team are too good to ignore at any track, specifically at Oxford where he has won two Oxford 250s. Fans should also keep an eye on Joey Doiron, a driver who hasn’t had the best luck as of late but is due to break out with a big victory. We’d also keep an eye on Cassius Clark to see how the former PASS champion and his old team, Hight Motorsports, comes out of the gate in their first race back together.

 

Title Fight: Defending champion DJ Shaw leads Derek Ramstrom by five points entering today’s race.

 

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile flat oval located in Oxford, Maine. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each year.

 

Weather: It’s an absolutely perfect day for racing in Maine with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine and bright blue skies above the race track.

 

Next Series Race: PASS will host the annual PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) next Saturday, April 29.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
