Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Oxford Plains (ME)

Pro All Stars Series North – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – 4/23/17 Last updated: April 23, 2017 at 14:54 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Mike Rowe will make his first start of the 2017 season today driving for car owner Robert Henderson.

Cassius Clark is making his first start of the season behind the wheel of the Hight Motorsports No. 77.

Modified driver Matt Swanson is here today behind the wheel of a Dale Shaw Race Car.

Reid Lanpher charged from fifth to first in 15 laps to win the first qualifying heat and claim the pole for today’s 150-lap race.

Dave Farrington, Jr. failed post-qualifying tech, moving him into the consolation race. Mike Landry is now qualified into the big show.

Starting Lineup (First 24 After Heats):

1 59 Reid Lanpher 2 7 Travis Benjamin 2 94 Garrett Hall 4 97 Joey Polewarczyk 5 60 DJ Shaw 6 03 Joe Squeglia 7 51 John Peters 8 7L Glen Luce 9 40x Dan McKeage 10 4n Ben Rowe 11 40 Nick Sweet 12 41 Tracy Gordon 13 4me Brad Babb 14 73 Joey Doiron 15 12g Derek Griffith 16 8b Angelo Belsito 17 09 Jeremy Davis 18 84 Scott Mulkern 19 77 Cassius Clark 20 16me Travis Stearns 21 63 John Salemi 22 61 TJ Brackett 23 20 Mike Landry 24 94me Shawn Martin

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 59 Reid Lanpher 2 60 DJ Shaw 3 40x Dan McKeage 4 4me Brad Babb 5 09 Jeremy Davis 6 63 John Salemi 7 29 Greg Fahey 8 00 Bryan Kruczek 9 18 Bobby Seger, Jr. 10 16c Donnie Colpritt 11 24 Mike Rowe

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 7 Travis Benjamin 2 03 Joe Squeglia 3 4n Ben Rowe 4 73 Joey Doiron 5 84 Scott Mulkern 6 61 TJ Brackett 7 20p Joe Pastore 8 54 Johnny Clark 9 53 Cole Butcher 10 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 94 Garrett Hall 2 51 John Peters 3 40 Nick Sweet 4 12g Derek Griffith 5 77 Cassius Clark 6 20 Mike Landry 7 60b Tim Brackett 8 28 Mark Lunblad, Jr. 9 81 Dan Winter 10 73m Adam Polvinen 11 7f Dave Farrington, Jr.

Heat 4 Unofficial Results

1 97 Joey Polewarczyk 2 7L Glen Luce 3 41 Tracy Gordon 4 8b Angelo Belsito 5 16me Travis Stearns 6 94me Shawn Martin 7 14 Scott McDaniel 8 72 Chris Coolidge 9 44 Kyle Treadwell 10 91 Dan Gosbee 11 49 Matthew Swanson



Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 60 DJ Shaw 2 40x Dan McKeage 3 63 John Salemi 4 4me Brad Babb 5 59 Reid Lanpher 6 00 Bryan Kruczek 7 09 Jeremy Davis 8 18 Bobby Seger, Jr. 9 24 Mike Rowe 10 29 Greg Fahey 11 16c Donnie Colpritt

Heat 2

1 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 2 03 Joe Squeglia 3 4n Ben Rowe 4 73 Joey Doiron 5 7 Travis Benjamin 6 84 Scott Mulkern 7 20p Joe Pastore 8 53 Cole Butcher 9 54 Johnny Clark 10 61 TJ Brackett

Heat 3

1 73m Adam Polvinen 2 81 Dan Winter 3 51 John Peters 4 7f Dave Farrington, Jr. 5 94 Garrett Hall 6 40 Nick Sweet 7 12g Derek Griffith 8 77 Cassius Clark 9 60b Tim Brackett 10 20L Mike Landry 11 28 Mark Lunblad, Jr.

Heat 4

1 41 Tracy Gordon 2 8b Angelo Belsito 3 7L Glen Luce 4 49 Matthew Swanson 5 97 Joey Polewarczyk 6 16me Travis Stearns 7 72 Chris Coolidge 8 94me Shawn Martin 9 14 Scott McDaniel 10 91 Dan Gosbee 11 44 Kyle Treadwell

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Final Practice Results:

Pos # Driver Time 1 7L Glen Luce 15.362 2 41 Tracy Gordon 15.433 3 4N Ben Rowe 15.472 4 12G Derek Griffith 15.478 5 4me Brad Babb 15.485 6 84 Scott Mulkern 15.501 7 53 Cole Butcher 15.525 8 8b Angelo Belsito 15.531 9 77 Cassius Clark 15.538 10 7f Dave Farrington, Jr. 15.548 11 97 Joey Polewarczyk 15.550 12 09 Jeremy Davis 15.572 13 91 Dan Gosbee 15.596 14 14 Scott McDaniel 15.596 15 49 Matthew Swanson 15.606 16 00 Bryan Kruczek 15.606 17 51 John Peters 15.627 18 03 Joe Squeglia 15.631 19 40 Nick Sweet 15.638 20 16me Travis Stearns 15.640 21 73m Adam Polvinen 15.644 22 20P Joe Pastore 15.677 23 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 15.734 24 54 Johnny Clark 15.735 25 72 Chris Coolidge 15.847 26 60 DJ Shaw 15.875 27 63 John Salemi 15.902 28 24 Mike Rowe 15.958 29 18 Bobby Seger, Jr. 16.253



Car Count: 44 PASS Super Late Models.

Entry List:

Car # Driver 00 Bryan Kruczek 03 Joe Squeglia 4ME Brad Babb 4N Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7F Dave Farrington, Jr. 7L Glen Luce 8b Angelo Belsito 09 Jeremy Davis 12G Derek Griffith 14 Scott McDaniel 16C Donnie Colpritt 16ME Travis Stearns 18 Bobby Seger, Jr. 20 Mike Landry 20P Joe Pastore 24 Mike Rowe 28 Mark Lunblad, Jr. 29 Greg Fahey 40 Nick Sweet 40x Dan McKeage 41 Tracy Gordon 44 Kyle Treadwell 49 Matthew Swanson 51 John Peters 53 Cole Butcher 54 Johnny Clark 59 Reid Lanpher 60 DJ Shaw 60B Tim Brackett 61 TJ Brackett 63 John Salemi 72 Chris Coolidge 73 Joey Doiron 73M Adam Polvinen 77 Cassius Clark 81 Dan Winter 84 Scott Mulkern 91 Dan Gosbee 94 Garrett Hall 94ME Shawn Martin 97 Joey Polewarczyk 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching



Qualifying Format: Qualifying heats and consolation races will set the field for todays’ 150-lap feature. Six cars from each of the four qualifying heats will transfer. The top three from a pair of consolation races will qualify to the main event.

Event Schedule:

1:55 p.m. – Pre-race and Anthems

2 p.m. – Racing Begins

-SLM Heats (15 laps)

-Legend Heats (8 laps)

-Street Stock Heats (10 laps)

-PASS Modified Heats (10 laps)

-Legend Feature

-SLM Consis

-Street Stock Feature

-PASS Speedway Homes 150

Who to Watch For: With 44 cars attempting to qualify, it’s tough to pick a handful of drivers to watch here today, but we’ll take a swing at it. Travis Benjamin and his team are too good to ignore at any track, specifically at Oxford where he has won two Oxford 250s. Fans should also keep an eye on Joey Doiron, a driver who hasn’t had the best luck as of late but is due to break out with a big victory. We’d also keep an eye on Cassius Clark to see how the former PASS champion and his old team, Hight Motorsports, comes out of the gate in their first race back together.

Title Fight: Defending champion DJ Shaw leads Derek Ramstrom by five points entering today’s race.

The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile flat oval located in Oxford, Maine. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each year.

Weather: It’s an absolutely perfect day for racing in Maine with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine and bright blue skies above the race track.

Next Series Race: PASS will host the annual PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) next Saturday, April 29.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: