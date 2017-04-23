Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Oxford Plains (ME)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Starting Lineup (First 24 After Heats):
|1
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|2
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|94
|Garrett Hall
|4
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|5
|60
|DJ Shaw
|6
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|7
|51
|John Peters
|8
|7L
|Glen Luce
|9
|40x
|Dan McKeage
|10
|4n
|Ben Rowe
|11
|40
|Nick Sweet
|12
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|13
|4me
|Brad Babb
|14
|73
|Joey Doiron
|15
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|16
|8b
|Angelo Belsito
|17
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|18
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|19
|77
|Cassius Clark
|20
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|21
|63
|John Salemi
|22
|61
|TJ Brackett
|23
|20
|Mike Landry
|24
|94me
|Shawn Martin
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|2
|60
|DJ Shaw
|3
|40x
|Dan McKeage
|4
|4me
|Brad Babb
|5
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|6
|63
|John Salemi
|7
|29
|Greg Fahey
|8
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|9
|18
|Bobby Seger, Jr.
|10
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
|11
|24
|Mike Rowe
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|3
|4n
|Ben Rowe
|4
|73
|Joey Doiron
|5
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|6
|61
|TJ Brackett
|7
|20p
|Joe Pastore
|8
|54
|Johnny Clark
|9
|53
|Cole Butcher
|10
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|94
|Garrett Hall
|2
|51
|John Peters
|3
|40
|Nick Sweet
|4
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|5
|77
|Cassius Clark
|6
|20
|Mike Landry
|7
|60b
|Tim Brackett
|8
|28
|Mark Lunblad, Jr.
|9
|81
|Dan Winter
|10
|73m
|Adam Polvinen
|11
|7f
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
Heat 4 Unofficial Results
|1
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|2
|7L
|Glen Luce
|3
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|4
|8b
|Angelo Belsito
|5
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|6
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|7
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|8
|72
|Chris Coolidge
|9
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|10
|91
|Dan Gosbee
|11
|49
|Matthew Swanson
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|60
|DJ Shaw
|2
|40x
|Dan McKeage
|3
|63
|John Salemi
|4
|4me
|Brad Babb
|5
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|6
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|7
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|8
|18
|Bobby Seger, Jr.
|9
|24
|Mike Rowe
|10
|29
|Greg Fahey
|11
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
Heat 2
|1
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|2
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|3
|4n
|Ben Rowe
|4
|73
|Joey Doiron
|5
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|6
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|7
|20p
|Joe Pastore
|8
|53
|Cole Butcher
|9
|54
|Johnny Clark
|10
|61
|TJ Brackett
Heat 3
|1
|73m
|Adam Polvinen
|2
|81
|Dan Winter
|3
|51
|John Peters
|4
|7f
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|5
|94
|Garrett Hall
|6
|40
|Nick Sweet
|7
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|8
|77
|Cassius Clark
|9
|60b
|Tim Brackett
|10
|20L
|Mike Landry
|11
|28
|Mark Lunblad, Jr.
Heat 4
|1
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|2
|8b
|Angelo Belsito
|3
|7L
|Glen Luce
|4
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|5
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|6
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|7
|72
|Chris Coolidge
|8
|94me
|Shawn Martin
|9
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|10
|91
|Dan Gosbee
|11
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
Consolation Race Results:
Consolation Race Lineups:
Final Practice Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|7L
|Glen Luce
|15.362
|2
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|15.433
|3
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|15.472
|4
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15.478
|5
|4me
|Brad Babb
|15.485
|6
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|15.501
|7
|53
|Cole Butcher
|15.525
|8
|8b
|Angelo Belsito
|15.531
|9
|77
|Cassius Clark
|15.538
|10
|7f
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|15.548
|11
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|15.550
|12
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|15.572
|13
|91
|Dan Gosbee
|15.596
|14
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|15.596
|15
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|15.606
|16
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|15.606
|17
|51
|John Peters
|15.627
|18
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|15.631
|19
|40
|Nick Sweet
|15.638
|20
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|15.640
|21
|73m
|Adam Polvinen
|15.644
|22
|20P
|Joe Pastore
|15.677
|23
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|15.734
|24
|54
|Johnny Clark
|15.735
|25
|72
|Chris Coolidge
|15.847
|26
|60
|DJ Shaw
|15.875
|27
|63
|John Salemi
|15.902
|28
|24
|Mike Rowe
|15.958
|29
|18
|Bobby Seger, Jr.
|16.253
Car Count: 44 PASS Super Late Models.
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|4ME
|Brad Babb
|4N
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|7L
|Glen Luce
|8b
|Angelo Belsito
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|16C
|Donnie Colpritt
|16ME
|Travis Stearns
|18
|Bobby Seger, Jr.
|20
|Mike Landry
|20P
|Joe Pastore
|24
|Mike Rowe
|28
|Mark Lunblad, Jr.
|29
|Greg Fahey
|40
|Nick Sweet
|40x
|Dan McKeage
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|44
|Kyle Treadwell
|49
|Matthew Swanson
|51
|John Peters
|53
|Cole Butcher
|54
|Johnny Clark
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|60
|DJ Shaw
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|61
|TJ Brackett
|63
|John Salemi
|72
|Chris Coolidge
|73
|Joey Doiron
|73M
|Adam Polvinen
|77
|Cassius Clark
|81
|Dan Winter
|84
|Scott Mulkern
|91
|Dan Gosbee
|94
|Garrett Hall
|94ME
|Shawn Martin
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
Qualifying Format: Qualifying heats and consolation races will set the field for todays’ 150-lap feature. Six cars from each of the four qualifying heats will transfer. The top three from a pair of consolation races will qualify to the main event.
Event Schedule:
1:55 p.m. – Pre-race and Anthems
2 p.m. – Racing Begins
-SLM Heats (15 laps)
-Legend Heats (8 laps)
-Street Stock Heats (10 laps)
-PASS Modified Heats (10 laps)
-Legend Feature
-SLM Consis
-Street Stock Feature
-PASS Speedway Homes 150
Who to Watch For: With 44 cars attempting to qualify, it’s tough to pick a handful of drivers to watch here today, but we’ll take a swing at it. Travis Benjamin and his team are too good to ignore at any track, specifically at Oxford where he has won two Oxford 250s. Fans should also keep an eye on Joey Doiron, a driver who hasn’t had the best luck as of late but is due to break out with a big victory. We’d also keep an eye on Cassius Clark to see how the former PASS champion and his old team, Hight Motorsports, comes out of the gate in their first race back together.
Title Fight: Defending champion DJ Shaw leads Derek Ramstrom by five points entering today’s race.
The Track: Oxford Plains Speedway is a 3/8-mile flat oval located in Oxford, Maine. The track hosts the prestigious Oxford 250 each year.
Weather: It’s an absolutely perfect day for racing in Maine with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine and bright blue skies above the race track.
Next Series Race: PASS will host the annual PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) next Saturday, April 29.
