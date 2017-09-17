LOG IN
Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Beech Ridge (ME)

PASS North – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – 9/17/17

Last updated: September 17, 2017 at 14:18 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

31 PASS North Super Late Models are in the pit area. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

-Jim Emerson won the 40-lap PASS Modified feature.

-David Whittier visited victory lane in the 75-lap Quad Crown Street Stock feature.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Modified driver Anthony Nocella is here today driving the M32. This will be his second career PASS North start.

-Dave Farrington, Jr. arrived at Beech Ridge just before final practice after finishing third in the PASS South race last night at South Boston.

-Fresh off winning the Oxford Plains Speedway track championship on a tiebreaker, Alan Tardiff is here testing his luck today.

-Ben Rowe, who is making his 300th-career PASS start, will lead the field to the green flag for today’s race.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 9T Alan Tardiff
3 60b Tim Brackett
4 44s Trevor Sanborn
5 54 Johnny Clark
6 50 Jeff White
7 61 TJ Brackett
8 88 Kyle Desouza
9 16c Donnie Colpritt
10 94x Garrett Hall
11 7G Curtis Gerry
12 59 Reid Lanpher
13 7 Travis Benjamin
14 12G Derek Griffith
15 60 DJ Shaw
16 7L Glen Luce
17 42 Corey Bubar
18 51 John Peters
19 2 Chad Dow
20 48 Bobby Timmons
21 56 Evan Beaulieu
22 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
23 24 Mike Rowe
24 40 Dan McKeage
25 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
26 14 Scott McDaniel

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe
2 60b Tim Brackett
3 54 Johnny Clark
4 12G Derek Griffith
5 7L Glen Luce
6 94 Garrett Hall
7 2 Chad Dow
8 81 Dan Winter
9 77 Nick Reno
10 11 Dalton Gagnon
11 72 Scott Robbins

 

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 9T Alan Tardiff
2 44S Trevor Sanborn
3 7 Travis Benjamin
4 60 DJ Shaw
5 88 Kyle Desouza
6 42 Corey Bubar
7 48 Bobby Timmons
8 14 Scott McDaniel
9 40 Dan McKeage
10 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

 

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 7G Curtis Gerry
2 59 Reid Lanpher
3 50 Jeff White
4 61 TJ Brackett
5 16c Donnie Colpritt
6 51 John Peters
7 56 Evan Beaulieu
8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
9 24 Mike Rowe
10 M32 Anthony Nocella

 

Heat Race Lineups: 

Heat 1

1 77 Nick Reno
2 60B Tim Brackett
3 54 Johnny Clark
4 4 Ben Rowe
5 12G Derek Griffith
6 81 Dan Winter
7 11 Dalton Gagnon
8 2 Chad Dow
9 72 Scott Robbins
10 7L Glen Luce
11 94 Garrett Hall

 

Heat 2

1 44S Trevor Sanborn
2 40 Dan McKeage
3 9T Alan Tardiff
4 42 Corey Bubar
5 14 Scott McDaniel
6 88 Kyle Desouza
7 48 Bobby Timmons
8 7 Travis Benjamin
9 60 DJ Shaw
10 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

 

Heat 3

1 61 TJ Brackett
2 7G Curtis Gerry
3 16c Donnie Colpritt
4 50 Jeff White
5 59 Reid Lanpher
6 M32 Anthony Nocella
7 51 John Peters
8 56 Evan Beaulieu
9 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
10 24 Mike Rowe

 

Consolation Race Results:

1 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
2 24 Mike Rowe
3 40 Dan McKeage
4 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
5 14 Scott McDaniel
6 81 Dan Winter
7 77 Nick Reno
8 11 Dalton Gagnon
9 M32 Anthony Nocella
10 72 Scott Robbins

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

1 81 Dan Winter
2 14 Scott McDaniel
3 23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
4 77 Nick Reno
5 40 Dan McKeage
6 24 Mike Rowe
7 11 Dalton Gagnon
8 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
9 M32 Anthony Nocella
10 72 Scott Robbins

 

Car Count: 31 PASS North Super Late Models

 

Entry List: 

2 Chad Dow
4 Ben Rowe
7G Curtis Gerry
7L Glen Luce
7 Travis Benjamin
9T Alan Tardiff
11 Dalton Gagnon
12G Derek Griffith
14 Scott McDaniel
16c Donnie Colpritt
23 Dave Farrington, Jr.
24 Mike Rowe
27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
M32 Anthony Nocella
40 Dan McKeage
42 Corey Bubar
44 Trevor Sanborn
48 Bobby Timmons
50 Jeff White
51 John Peters
54 Johnny Clark
56 Evan Beaulieu
59 Reid Lanpher
60 DJ Shaw
60B Tim Brackett
61 TJ Brackett
72 Scott Robbins
77 Nick Reno
81 Dan Winter
88 Jeff Taylor
94 Garrett Hall

 

Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats, each qualifying seven drivers to the feature. There will then be a consolation race, qualifying six.

 

Event Schedule: Racing begins at noon with qualifying heat races for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sport Series and PASS Super Late Models. There will then be a 40-lap PASS Modified feature and Street Stock race before the PASS Super Late Model consolation race. The Sport Series feature will then lead us into the 150-lap PASS Super Late Model main event.

 

Who to Watch For: It’s hard to pick against home track drivers Reid Lanpher and Curtis Gerry, but if we were to pick an outsider it would be last year’s September PASS winner Travis Benjamin.

 

Title Fight: Glen Luce leads Travis Benjamin by five markers leading into today’s race at Beech Ridge.

 

The Track: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Scarborough, ME.

 

Weather: It’s a beautiful September day for racing with temperatures in the mid 70s and blue skies above the race track.

 

Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will head to White Mountain next Saturday, September 23.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
