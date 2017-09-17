Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Beech Ridge (ME)

Feature Notebook:
-Jim Emerson won the 40-lap PASS Modified feature.
-David Whittier visited victory lane in the 75-lap Quad Crown Street Stock feature.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Modified driver Anthony Nocella is here today driving the M32. This will be his second career PASS North start.
-Dave Farrington, Jr. arrived at Beech Ridge just before final practice after finishing third in the PASS South race last night at South Boston.
-Fresh off winning the Oxford Plains Speedway track championship on a tiebreaker, Alan Tardiff is here testing his luck today.
-Ben Rowe, who is making his 300th-career PASS start, will lead the field to the green flag for today’s race.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|3
|60b
|Tim Brackett
|4
|44s
|Trevor Sanborn
|5
|54
|Johnny Clark
|6
|50
|Jeff White
|7
|61
|TJ Brackett
|8
|88
|Kyle Desouza
|9
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
|10
|94x
|Garrett Hall
|11
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|12
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|13
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|14
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|60
|DJ Shaw
|16
|7L
|Glen Luce
|17
|42
|Corey Bubar
|18
|51
|John Peters
|19
|2
|Chad Dow
|20
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|21
|56
|Evan Beaulieu
|22
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|23
|24
|Mike Rowe
|24
|40
|Dan McKeage
|25
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|26
|14
|Scott McDaniel
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|4
|Ben Rowe
|2
|60b
|Tim Brackett
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|5
|7L
|Glen Luce
|6
|94
|Garrett Hall
|7
|2
|Chad Dow
|8
|81
|Dan Winter
|9
|77
|Nick Reno
|10
|11
|Dalton Gagnon
|11
|72
|Scott Robbins
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|2
|44S
|Trevor Sanborn
|3
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|4
|60
|DJ Shaw
|5
|88
|Kyle Desouza
|6
|42
|Corey Bubar
|7
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|8
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|9
|40
|Dan McKeage
|10
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|2
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|3
|50
|Jeff White
|4
|61
|TJ Brackett
|5
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
|6
|51
|John Peters
|7
|56
|Evan Beaulieu
|8
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|9
|24
|Mike Rowe
|10
|M32
|Anthony Nocella
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|77
|Nick Reno
|2
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|3
|54
|Johnny Clark
|4
|4
|Ben Rowe
|5
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|6
|81
|Dan Winter
|7
|11
|Dalton Gagnon
|8
|2
|Chad Dow
|9
|72
|Scott Robbins
|10
|7L
|Glen Luce
|11
|94
|Garrett Hall
Heat 2
|1
|44S
|Trevor Sanborn
|2
|40
|Dan McKeage
|3
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|4
|42
|Corey Bubar
|5
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|6
|88
|Kyle Desouza
|7
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|8
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|9
|60
|DJ Shaw
|10
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
Heat 3
|1
|61
|TJ Brackett
|2
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|3
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
|4
|50
|Jeff White
|5
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|6
|M32
|Anthony Nocella
|7
|51
|John Peters
|8
|56
|Evan Beaulieu
|9
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|10
|24
|Mike Rowe
Consolation Race Results:
|1
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|2
|24
|Mike Rowe
|3
|40
|Dan McKeage
|4
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|5
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|6
|81
|Dan Winter
|7
|77
|Nick Reno
|8
|11
|Dalton Gagnon
|9
|M32
|Anthony Nocella
|10
|72
|Scott Robbins
Consolation Race Lineups:
|1
|81
|Dan Winter
|2
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|3
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|4
|77
|Nick Reno
|5
|40
|Dan McKeage
|6
|24
|Mike Rowe
|7
|11
|Dalton Gagnon
|8
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|9
|M32
|Anthony Nocella
|10
|72
|Scott Robbins
Car Count: 31 PASS North Super Late Models
Entry List:
|2
|Chad Dow
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|7L
|Glen Luce
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|9T
|Alan Tardiff
|11
|Dalton Gagnon
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14
|Scott McDaniel
|16c
|Donnie Colpritt
|23
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|24
|Mike Rowe
|27
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|M32
|Anthony Nocella
|40
|Dan McKeage
|42
|Corey Bubar
|44
|Trevor Sanborn
|48
|Bobby Timmons
|50
|Jeff White
|51
|John Peters
|54
|Johnny Clark
|56
|Evan Beaulieu
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|60
|DJ Shaw
|60B
|Tim Brackett
|61
|TJ Brackett
|72
|Scott Robbins
|77
|Nick Reno
|81
|Dan Winter
|88
|Jeff Taylor
|94
|Garrett Hall
Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats, each qualifying seven drivers to the feature. There will then be a consolation race, qualifying six.
Event Schedule: Racing begins at noon with qualifying heat races for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sport Series and PASS Super Late Models. There will then be a 40-lap PASS Modified feature and Street Stock race before the PASS Super Late Model consolation race. The Sport Series feature will then lead us into the 150-lap PASS Super Late Model main event.
Who to Watch For: It’s hard to pick against home track drivers Reid Lanpher and Curtis Gerry, but if we were to pick an outsider it would be last year’s September PASS winner Travis Benjamin.
Title Fight: Glen Luce leads Travis Benjamin by five markers leading into today’s race at Beech Ridge.
The Track: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Scarborough, ME.
Weather: It’s a beautiful September day for racing with temperatures in the mid 70s and blue skies above the race track.
Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will head to White Mountain next Saturday, September 23.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
