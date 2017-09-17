Speed Central: PASS North 150 at Beech Ridge (ME)

PASS North – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – 9/17/17 Last updated: September 17, 2017 at 14:18 pm

Feature Notebook:

-Jim Emerson won the 40-lap PASS Modified feature.

-David Whittier visited victory lane in the 75-lap Quad Crown Street Stock feature.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Modified driver Anthony Nocella is here today driving the M32. This will be his second career PASS North start.

-Dave Farrington, Jr. arrived at Beech Ridge just before final practice after finishing third in the PASS South race last night at South Boston.

-Fresh off winning the Oxford Plains Speedway track championship on a tiebreaker, Alan Tardiff is here testing his luck today.

-Ben Rowe, who is making his 300th-career PASS start, will lead the field to the green flag for today’s race.

Starting Lineup:

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 9T Alan Tardiff 3 60b Tim Brackett 4 44s Trevor Sanborn 5 54 Johnny Clark 6 50 Jeff White 7 61 TJ Brackett 8 88 Kyle Desouza 9 16c Donnie Colpritt 10 94x Garrett Hall 11 7G Curtis Gerry 12 59 Reid Lanpher 13 7 Travis Benjamin 14 12G Derek Griffith 15 60 DJ Shaw 16 7L Glen Luce 17 42 Corey Bubar 18 51 John Peters 19 2 Chad Dow 20 48 Bobby Timmons 21 56 Evan Beaulieu 22 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 23 24 Mike Rowe 24 40 Dan McKeage 25 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 26 14 Scott McDaniel

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 4 Ben Rowe 2 60b Tim Brackett 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 12G Derek Griffith 5 7L Glen Luce 6 94 Garrett Hall 7 2 Chad Dow 8 81 Dan Winter 9 77 Nick Reno 10 11 Dalton Gagnon 11 72 Scott Robbins

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 9T Alan Tardiff 2 44S Trevor Sanborn 3 7 Travis Benjamin 4 60 DJ Shaw 5 88 Kyle Desouza 6 42 Corey Bubar 7 48 Bobby Timmons 8 14 Scott McDaniel 9 40 Dan McKeage 10 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 7G Curtis Gerry 2 59 Reid Lanpher 3 50 Jeff White 4 61 TJ Brackett 5 16c Donnie Colpritt 6 51 John Peters 7 56 Evan Beaulieu 8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 9 24 Mike Rowe 10 M32 Anthony Nocella

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 77 Nick Reno 2 60B Tim Brackett 3 54 Johnny Clark 4 4 Ben Rowe 5 12G Derek Griffith 6 81 Dan Winter 7 11 Dalton Gagnon 8 2 Chad Dow 9 72 Scott Robbins 10 7L Glen Luce 11 94 Garrett Hall

Heat 2

1 44S Trevor Sanborn 2 40 Dan McKeage 3 9T Alan Tardiff 4 42 Corey Bubar 5 14 Scott McDaniel 6 88 Kyle Desouza 7 48 Bobby Timmons 8 7 Travis Benjamin 9 60 DJ Shaw 10 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

Heat 3

1 61 TJ Brackett 2 7G Curtis Gerry 3 16c Donnie Colpritt 4 50 Jeff White 5 59 Reid Lanpher 6 M32 Anthony Nocella 7 51 John Peters 8 56 Evan Beaulieu 9 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 10 24 Mike Rowe

Consolation Race Results:

1 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 2 24 Mike Rowe 3 40 Dan McKeage 4 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 5 14 Scott McDaniel 6 81 Dan Winter 7 77 Nick Reno 8 11 Dalton Gagnon 9 M32 Anthony Nocella 10 72 Scott Robbins

Consolation Race Lineups:

1 81 Dan Winter 2 14 Scott McDaniel 3 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 4 77 Nick Reno 5 40 Dan McKeage 6 24 Mike Rowe 7 11 Dalton Gagnon 8 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 9 M32 Anthony Nocella 10 72 Scott Robbins

Car Count: 31 PASS North Super Late Models

Entry List:

2 Chad Dow 4 Ben Rowe 7G Curtis Gerry 7L Glen Luce 7 Travis Benjamin 9T Alan Tardiff 11 Dalton Gagnon 12G Derek Griffith 14 Scott McDaniel 16c Donnie Colpritt 23 Dave Farrington, Jr. 24 Mike Rowe 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr. M32 Anthony Nocella 40 Dan McKeage 42 Corey Bubar 44 Trevor Sanborn 48 Bobby Timmons 50 Jeff White 51 John Peters 54 Johnny Clark 56 Evan Beaulieu 59 Reid Lanpher 60 DJ Shaw 60B Tim Brackett 61 TJ Brackett 72 Scott Robbins 77 Nick Reno 81 Dan Winter 88 Jeff Taylor 94 Garrett Hall

Qualifying Format: There will be three qualifying heats, each qualifying seven drivers to the feature. There will then be a consolation race, qualifying six.

Event Schedule: Racing begins at noon with qualifying heat races for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sport Series and PASS Super Late Models. There will then be a 40-lap PASS Modified feature and Street Stock race before the PASS Super Late Model consolation race. The Sport Series feature will then lead us into the 150-lap PASS Super Late Model main event.

Who to Watch For: It’s hard to pick against home track drivers Reid Lanpher and Curtis Gerry, but if we were to pick an outsider it would be last year’s September PASS winner Travis Benjamin.

Title Fight: Glen Luce leads Travis Benjamin by five markers leading into today’s race at Beech Ridge.

The Track: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located in Scarborough, ME.

Weather: It’s a beautiful September day for racing with temperatures in the mid 70s and blue skies above the race track.

Next Series Race: The Pro All Stars Series North will head to White Mountain next Saturday, September 23.

