Speed Central: PASS 300 at Beech Ridge (ME)

Feature Notebook:
Ben Tinker won the 40-lap PASS Modified race.
Bryce Mains won the 50-lap Street Stock feature.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Derek Griffith has brought a brand new Dale Shaw Racecar to Beech Ridge this weekend.
Gary Drew will be making his first PASS start since 2010 today.
For the first time in his career, Spencer Davis is competing at the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.
The fastest car in practice today was Reid Lanpher with a time of 14.796.
Mike Rowe was too low in post-qualifying tech and will start in the back of the feature.
Starting Lineup (Unofficial):
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|1
|Spencer Davis
|2
|94
|Garrett Hall
|3
|7L
|Glen Luce
|4
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|5
|40
|Dan McKeage
|6
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|7
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|8
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|9
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|10
|71
|Gary Drew
|11
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|12
|73
|Joey Doiron
|13
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|14
|40vt
|Nick Sweet
|15
|54
|Johnny Clark
|16
|60
|DJ Shaw
|17
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|18
|09
|Justin Drake
|19
|7f
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|20
|63
|John Salemi
|21
|4
|Ben Rowe
|22
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|23
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|24
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|25
|2dow
|Chad Dow
|26
|24
|Mike Rowe
|27
|72
|Scott Robbins
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|2
|7L
|Glen Luce
|3
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|4
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|5
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|6
|60
|DJ Shaw
|7
|7f
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|8
|12g
|Derek Griffith
|9
|2dow
|Chad Dow
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|24
|Mike Rowe
|2
|1
|Spencer Davis
|3
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|4
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|5
|71
|Gary Drew
|6
|40vt
|Nick Sweet
|7
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|8
|63
|John Salemi
|9
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|94
|Garrett Hall
|2
|40
|Dan McKeage
|3
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|4
|73
|Joey Doiron
|5
|54
|Johnny Clark
|6
|09
|Justin Drake
|7
|4
|Ben Rowe
|8
|2x
|Lonnie Sommerville
|9
|72
|Scott Robbins
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|2Dow
|Chad Dow
|2
|16me
|Travis Stearns
|3
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|4
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|5
|7L
|Glen Luce
|6
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|7
|60
|DJ Shaw
|8
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|9
|7F
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
Heat 2
|1
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|2
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|3
|1
|Spencer Davis
|4
|24
|Mike Rowe
|5
|63
|John Salemi
|6
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|7
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|8
|71
|Gary Drew
|9
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
Heat 3
|1
|73
|Joey Doiron
|2
|94
|Garrett Hall
|3
|40
|Dan McKeage
|4
|54
|Johnny Clark
|5
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|6
|09
|Justin Drake
|7
|4
|Ben Rowe
|8
|2X
|Lonnie Sommerville
|9
|72
|Scott Robbins
Car Count: 27 PASS Super Late Models.
Entry List:
|1
|Spencer Davis
|2
|Chad Dow
|2x
|Lonnie Somerville
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Travis Benjamin
|7L
|Glen Luce
|7G
|Curtis Gerry
|7F
|David Farrington
|09
|Justin Drake
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|Mike Hopkins
|16ME
|Travis Stearns
|24
|Mike Rowe
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|40
|Dan McKeage
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|41
|Tracy Gordon
|54
|Johnny Clark
|59
|Reid Lanpher
|60
|DJ Shaw
|63
|John Salemi
|71
|Gary Drew
|72
|Scott Robbins
|73
|Joey Doiron
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|94
|Garett Hall
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
Qualifying Format:
There will be three 15-lap qualifying heats to set the field.
Event Schedule:
2:55 p.m.- Pre-race and Anthem
3:00 p.m.- Racing Begins
-PASS Mod Heats (10 laps)
-SLM Heats (15 laps)
-Street Stock Heats (10 laps)
-PASS Mod Feature
-Street Stock Feature
-PASS 300
Who to Watch For:
There is a strong field of 27 PASS Super Late Models here today, but one driver to keep an eye on is 2016 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Champion Curtis Gerry. Gerry has been near the top of the charts all weekend as well. Fans should also pay attention to Reid Lanpher after he captured his first career PASS victory at Oxford Plains last weekend and he has the fastest time in practice so far this weekend. Joey Doiron is another driver to look at this weekend. Doiron is always fast at Beech Ridge and could turn his season around here today.
Title Fight:
Glen Luce leads four-time PASS North Champion Ben Rowe by three points entering today’s race.
The Track:
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is a 1/3 mile semi-banked oval located in Scarborough, Maine.
Weather:
The temperature is in the mid-70’s today with a slight breeze. The sun is out, but it is partly cloudy.
Next Series Race:
May 6th at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
