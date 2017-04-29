Speed Central: PASS 300 at Beech Ridge (ME)

PASS 300 – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – 4/29/17 Last updated: April 29, 2017 at 16:34 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Ben Tinker won the 40-lap PASS Modified race.

Bryce Mains won the 50-lap Street Stock feature.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Derek Griffith has brought a brand new Dale Shaw Racecar to Beech Ridge this weekend.

Gary Drew will be making his first PASS start since 2010 today.

For the first time in his career, Spencer Davis is competing at the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.

The fastest car in practice today was Reid Lanpher with a time of 14.796.

Mike Rowe was too low in post-qualifying tech and will start in the back of the feature.

Starting Lineup (Unofficial):

Pos. # Driver 1 1 Spencer Davis 2 94 Garrett Hall 3 7L Glen Luce 4 41 Tracy Gordon 5 40 Dan McKeage 6 15 Mike Hopkins 7 35 Derek Ramstrom 8 7 Travis Benjamin 9 7G Curtis Gerry 10 71 Gary Drew 11 59 Reid Lanpher 12 73 Joey Doiron 13 16me Travis Stearns 14 40vt Nick Sweet 15 54 Johnny Clark 16 60 DJ Shaw 17 90 Craig Weinstein 18 09 Justin Drake 19 7f Dave Farrington, Jr. 20 63 John Salemi 21 4 Ben Rowe 22 12g Derek Griffith 23 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 24 2x Lonnie Sommerville 25 2dow Chad Dow 26 24 Mike Rowe 27 72 Scott Robbins

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 59 Reid Lanpher 2 7L Glen Luce 3 15 Mike Hopkins 4 7G Curtis Gerry 5 16me Travis Stearns 6 60 DJ Shaw 7 7f Dave Farrington, Jr. 8 12g Derek Griffith 9 2dow Chad Dow

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 24 Mike Rowe 2 1 Spencer Davis 3 41 Tracy Gordon 4 35 Derek Ramstrom 5 71 Gary Drew 6 40vt Nick Sweet 7 90 Craig Weinstein 8 63 John Salemi 9 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 94 Garrett Hall 2 40 Dan McKeage 3 7 Travis Benjamin 4 73 Joey Doiron 5 54 Johnny Clark 6 09 Justin Drake 7 4 Ben Rowe 8 2x Lonnie Sommerville 9 72 Scott Robbins

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 2Dow Chad Dow 2 16me Travis Stearns 3 59 Reid Lanpher 4 15 Mike Hopkins 5 7L Glen Luce 6 12G Derek Griffith 7 60 DJ Shaw 8 7G Curtis Gerry 9 7F Dave Farrington, Jr.

Heat 2

1 41 Tracy Gordon 2 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 3 1 Spencer Davis 4 24 Mike Rowe 5 63 John Salemi 6 90 Craig Weinstein 7 40VT Nick Sweet 8 71 Gary Drew 9 35 Derek Ramstrom

Heat 3

1 73 Joey Doiron 2 94 Garrett Hall 3 40 Dan McKeage 4 54 Johnny Clark 5 7 Travis Benjamin 6 09 Justin Drake 7 4 Ben Rowe 8 2X Lonnie Sommerville 9 72 Scott Robbins

Car Count: 27 PASS Super Late Models.

Entry List:

1 Spencer Davis 2 Chad Dow 2x Lonnie Somerville 4 Ben Rowe 7 Travis Benjamin 7L Glen Luce 7G Curtis Gerry 7F David Farrington 09 Justin Drake 12G Derek Griffith 15 Mike Hopkins 16ME Travis Stearns 24 Mike Rowe 35 Derek Ramstrom 40 Dan McKeage 40VT Nick Sweet 41 Tracy Gordon 54 Johnny Clark 59 Reid Lanpher 60 DJ Shaw 63 John Salemi 71 Gary Drew 72 Scott Robbins 73 Joey Doiron 90 Craig Weinstein 94 Garett Hall 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

Qualifying Format:

There will be three 15-lap qualifying heats to set the field.

Event Schedule:

2:55 p.m.- Pre-race and Anthem

3:00 p.m.- Racing Begins

-PASS Mod Heats (10 laps)

-SLM Heats (15 laps)

-Street Stock Heats (10 laps)

-PASS Mod Feature

-Street Stock Feature

-PASS 300

Who to Watch For:

There is a strong field of 27 PASS Super Late Models here today, but one driver to keep an eye on is 2016 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Champion Curtis Gerry. Gerry has been near the top of the charts all weekend as well. Fans should also pay attention to Reid Lanpher after he captured his first career PASS victory at Oxford Plains last weekend and he has the fastest time in practice so far this weekend. Joey Doiron is another driver to look at this weekend. Doiron is always fast at Beech Ridge and could turn his season around here today.

Title Fight:

Glen Luce leads four-time PASS North Champion Ben Rowe by three points entering today’s race.

The Track:

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is a 1/3 mile semi-banked oval located in Scarborough, Maine.

Weather:

The temperature is in the mid-70’s today with a slight breeze. The sun is out, but it is partly cloudy.

Next Series Race:

May 6th at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: