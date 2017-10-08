Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Midwest Tour Finale at LaCrosse (WI)

Oktoberfest Midwest Tour Finale – LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – 10/8/17 Last updated: October 8, 2017 at 12:46 pm

1 5S Johnny Sauter 18.675 2 78 Skylar Holzhausen 18.680 3 7S Paul Shafer Jr 18.683 4 45 Jim Sauter Jr 18.689 5 9 Derek Kraus 18.745 6 23 Jason Weinkauf 18.804 7 119 Dalton Zehr 18.810 8 36 Dan Fredrickson 18.833 9 47 Travis Sauter 18.893 10 12 Nick Murgic 18.903 11 77 Jonathan Eilen 18.949 12 39 Andrew Morrissey 18.966 13 72 Jacob Goede 18.972 14 14 Austin Nason 18.992 15 75h Dillon Hammond 19.002 16 5j Casey Johnson 19.004 17 75 Chris Weinkauf 19.014 18 42 Dennis Prunty 19.019 19 15P Dean LaPointe 19.027 20 35 Travis Dassow 19.029 21 18 Michael Ostdiek 19.032 21 44 Justin Mondiek 19.032 23 81 Bryan Syer-Keske 19.043 24 7E Erik Darnell 19.046 25 43 Matt Kocourek 19.054 26 15 Gabe Sommers 19.117 27 1 Michael Sauter 19.138 28 7D John DeAngelis 19.163 29 26 Bubba Pollard 19.219 30 9b Jerry Brickner 19.234 31 36S Tim Springstroh 19.258 32 33 Reagan May 19.260 33 4 Brad Tilton 19.339 34 52 Keith Tolf 19.599 35 5h Jeff Holmgren Jr 19.783 36 91 Ty Majeski 19.948

Car Count:

36

Entry List:

1 Michael Sauter 4 Brad Tilton 5H Jeff Holmgren Jr 5J Casey Johnson 5S Johnny Sauter 7E Erik Darnell 7D John DeAngelis 7S Paul Shafer Jr 9B Jerry Brickner 9 Derek Kraus 12 Nick Murgic 14 Austin Nason 15 Gabe Sommers 18 Michael Ostdiek 23 Jason Weinkauf 26 Bubba Pollard 27 Paul Paine 33 Reagan May 35 Travis Dassow 36 Dan Fredrickson 36S Tim Springstroh 39 Andrew Morrissey 42 Dennis Prunty 43 Matt Kocourek 44 Justin Mondiek 47 Travis Sauter 52 Keith Tolf 72 Jacob Goede 75H Dillon Hammond 75 Chris Weinkauf 77 Jonathan Eilen 81 Bryan Syer-Keske 78 Skylar Holzhausen 91 Ty Majeski 119 Dalton Zehr

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. 16 cars will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.

Event Schedule:

Qualifying 11 am

Racing 12 pm

Who to Watch For:

There are many challengers in a strong field of contention today. Ty Majeski and Dan Fredrickson continue to be strong in this finale, but you cannot rule out guys like Johnny Sauter and Casey Johnson.

Title Fight:

Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCAMT championship over Paul Shafer Jr.

The Track:

Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.

Weather:

Unlike the first couple days, there is not a cloud in the sky today, and a high of 75.

Next Series Race:

This is the final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour in the 2017 season.

