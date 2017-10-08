Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Midwest Tour Finale at LaCrosse (WI)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
|1
|5S
|Johnny Sauter
|18.675
|2
|78
|Skylar Holzhausen
|18.680
|3
|7S
|Paul Shafer Jr
|18.683
|4
|45
|Jim Sauter Jr
|18.689
|5
|9
|Derek Kraus
|18.745
|6
|23
|Jason Weinkauf
|18.804
|7
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|18.810
|8
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|18.833
|9
|47
|Travis Sauter
|18.893
|10
|12
|Nick Murgic
|18.903
|11
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|18.949
|12
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|18.966
|13
|72
|Jacob Goede
|18.972
|14
|14
|Austin Nason
|18.992
|15
|75h
|Dillon Hammond
|19.002
|16
|5j
|Casey Johnson
|19.004
|17
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|19.014
|18
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|19.019
|19
|15P
|Dean LaPointe
|19.027
|20
|35
|Travis Dassow
|19.029
|21
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|19.032
|21
|44
|Justin Mondiek
|19.032
|23
|81
|Bryan Syer-Keske
|19.043
|24
|7E
|Erik Darnell
|19.046
|25
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|19.054
|26
|15
|Gabe Sommers
|19.117
|27
|1
|Michael Sauter
|19.138
|28
|7D
|John DeAngelis
|19.163
|29
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|19.219
|30
|9b
|Jerry Brickner
|19.234
|31
|36S
|Tim Springstroh
|19.258
|32
|33
|Reagan May
|19.260
|33
|4
|Brad Tilton
|19.339
|34
|52
|Keith Tolf
|19.599
|35
|5h
|Jeff Holmgren Jr
|19.783
|36
|91
|Ty Majeski
|19.948
Last Chance 1 Results:
Last Chance 2 Results:
Car Count:
36
Entry List:
|1
|Michael Sauter
|4
|Brad Tilton
|5H
|Jeff Holmgren Jr
|5J
|Casey Johnson
|5S
|Johnny Sauter
|7E
|Erik Darnell
|7D
|John DeAngelis
|7S
|Paul Shafer Jr
|9B
|Jerry Brickner
|9
|Derek Kraus
|12
|Nick Murgic
|14
|Austin Nason
|15
|Gabe Sommers
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|23
|Jason Weinkauf
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|27
|Paul Paine
|33
|Reagan May
|35
|Travis Dassow
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|36S
|Tim Springstroh
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|44
|Justin Mondiek
|47
|Travis Sauter
|52
|Keith Tolf
|72
|Jacob Goede
|75H
|Dillon Hammond
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|81
|Bryan Syer-Keske
|78
|Skylar Holzhausen
|91
|Ty Majeski
|119
|Dalton Zehr
Qualifying Format:
Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. 16 cars will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.
Event Schedule:
Qualifying 11 am
Racing 12 pm
Who to Watch For:
There are many challengers in a strong field of contention today. Ty Majeski and Dan Fredrickson continue to be strong in this finale, but you cannot rule out guys like Johnny Sauter and Casey Johnson.
Title Fight:
Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCAMT championship over Paul Shafer Jr.
The Track:
Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.
Weather:
Unlike the first couple days, there is not a cloud in the sky today, and a high of 75.
Next Series Race:
This is the final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour in the 2017 season.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™