Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Midwest Tour Finale at LaCrosse (WI)

Oktoberfest Midwest Tour Finale – LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – 10/8/17

Last updated: October 8, 2017 at 12:46 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Ty Majeski clinched his third ARCA Midwest Tour title last year at Oktoberfest. (Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

1 5S Johnny Sauter 18.675
2 78 Skylar Holzhausen 18.680
3 7S Paul Shafer Jr 18.683
4 45 Jim Sauter Jr 18.689
5 9 Derek Kraus 18.745
6 23 Jason Weinkauf 18.804
7 119 Dalton Zehr 18.810
8 36 Dan Fredrickson 18.833
9 47 Travis Sauter 18.893
10 12 Nick Murgic 18.903
11 77 Jonathan Eilen 18.949
12 39 Andrew Morrissey 18.966
13 72 Jacob Goede 18.972
14 14 Austin Nason 18.992
15 75h Dillon Hammond 19.002
16 5j Casey Johnson 19.004
17 75 Chris Weinkauf 19.014
18 42 Dennis Prunty 19.019
19 15P Dean LaPointe 19.027
20 35 Travis Dassow 19.029
21 18 Michael Ostdiek 19.032
21 44 Justin Mondiek 19.032
23 81 Bryan Syer-Keske 19.043
24 7E Erik Darnell 19.046
25 43 Matt Kocourek 19.054
26 15 Gabe Sommers 19.117
27 1 Michael Sauter 19.138
28 7D John DeAngelis 19.163
29 26 Bubba Pollard 19.219
30 9b Jerry Brickner 19.234
31 36S Tim Springstroh 19.258
32 33 Reagan May 19.260
33 4 Brad Tilton 19.339
34 52 Keith Tolf 19.599
35 5h Jeff Holmgren Jr 19.783
36 91 Ty Majeski 19.948

Last Chance 1 Results:

 

Last Chance 2 Results:

 

Car Count: 

36

Entry List: 

1 Michael Sauter
4 Brad Tilton
5H Jeff Holmgren Jr
5J Casey Johnson
5S Johnny Sauter
7E Erik Darnell
7D John DeAngelis
7S Paul Shafer Jr
9B Jerry Brickner
9 Derek Kraus
12 Nick Murgic
14 Austin Nason
15 Gabe Sommers
18 Michael Ostdiek
23 Jason Weinkauf
26 Bubba Pollard
27 Paul Paine
33 Reagan May
35 Travis Dassow
36 Dan Fredrickson
36S Tim Springstroh
39 Andrew Morrissey
42 Dennis Prunty
43 Matt Kocourek
44 Justin Mondiek
47 Travis Sauter
52 Keith Tolf
72 Jacob Goede
75H Dillon Hammond
75 Chris Weinkauf
77 Jonathan Eilen
81 Bryan Syer-Keske
78 Skylar Holzhausen
91 Ty Majeski
119 Dalton Zehr

Qualifying Format: 

Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. 16 cars will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.

Event Schedule: 

Qualifying 11 am
Racing 12 pm

Who to Watch For:

There are many challengers in a strong field of contention today. Ty Majeski and Dan Fredrickson continue to be strong in this finale, but you cannot rule out guys like Johnny Sauter and Casey Johnson.

Title Fight:

Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCAMT championship over Paul Shafer Jr.

The Track:

Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.

Weather:

Unlike the first couple days, there is not a cloud in the sky today, and a high of 75.

Next Series Race:

This is the final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour in the 2017 season.

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
