Speed Central: Oktoberfest Dick Trickle 99 at LaCrosse (WI)

Oktoberfest Dick Trickle 99 – LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – 10/6/17

Last updated: October 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Ty Majeski clinched his third ARCA Midwest Tour title last year at Oktoberfest. (Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qualifying Format: 

Each car will get two laps, the fastest lap counted. A certain number (TBD) will be locked in after qualifying, and the remaining cars will need to race their way into the 3-segment feature through last chance races.

 

Event Schedule: 

2:55 pm Practice Ends
3:00 pm Qualifying Begins (SLM, Mid-Am, Midwest Trucks)
5:15 pm Opening Ceremonies
5:30 pm Racing Begins

Who to Watch For:

Dan Fredrickson is a competitor to always have an eye on, and has won the event several times including last year after Ty Majeski failed post-race inspection.

The Track:

Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.

 

Weather:

Today calls for a bit chilly 60 degrees and mostly cloudy, but nothing Wisconsin natives cannot handle.

 

