Speed Central: Oktoberfest Dick Trickle 99 at LaCrosse (WI)

Each car will get two laps, the fastest lap counted. A certain number (TBD) will be locked in after qualifying, and the remaining cars will need to race their way into the 3-segment feature through last chance races.
Event Schedule:
2:55 pm Practice Ends
3:00 pm Qualifying Begins (SLM, Mid-Am, Midwest Trucks)
5:15 pm Opening Ceremonies
5:30 pm Racing Begins
Dan Fredrickson is a competitor to always have an eye on, and has won the event several times including last year after Ty Majeski failed post-race inspection.
The Track:
Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.
Weather:
Today calls for a bit chilly 60 degrees and mostly cloudy, but nothing Wisconsin natives cannot handle.
