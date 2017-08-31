Mr. Dirt Track USA – Super DIRTcar Series – Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – 8/31/17 Last updated: August 31, 2017 at 18:26 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Anthony Perrego is making his first Super DIRTcar start of 2017.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Car Count: 38 Big-Block Modifieds

Entry List:

1 Tyler Dippel 4 Andy Bachetti 5 Tyler Siri 6H Max McLaughlin 7 John Ruchel 7M Mike Maresca 9S Matt Sheppard 11A Kyle Armstrong 14 CG Morey 17 Rob Pitcher 17E Elmo Reckner 19 Tim Fuller 20 Brett Hearn 21A Peter Britten 22 Brandon Walters 25 Chad Jesso 34 Steve Hough 34H Cody Bleau 35 Frank Cozze 42 Kyle Sheldon 42M Matt Pupello 42P Pat Ward 43 Keith Flach 44 Stewart Friesen 44X Anthony Perrego 45 Wayne Jelley 55 Mike King 60 Brian Berger 72 Cass Bennett 74 JR Heffner 88 Mike Mahaney 91 Billy Decker 98 Eddie Marshall 98H Jimmy Phelps 99 Kolby Schroeder 99L Larry Wight 109 Billy Whittaker 115 Kenny Tremont, Jr.

Qualifying Format:

-Four heats with five to qualify from each.

-Two consi’s with three to qualify from each.

-Four provisionals bring the field to 30 starters

Event Schedule:

6pm: Warm-ups and time trials

7pm: Racing

-SDS Heats (8 laps)

-Sportsman Heats (8 laps)

-SDS Consi’s (10 laps)

-SDS Redraw

-Sportsman Consi’s (10 laps)

-SDS Mr. Dirt Track USA feature (101 laps)

-Sportsman Feature (30 laps)

Who to Watch For: Matt Sheppard has won five straight in the SDS. Brett Hearn, Kenny Tremont, Tyler Dippel, Keith Flach, and JR Heffner are among local favorites.

Title Fight: Billy Decker leads Larry Wight by 48 points and Matt Sheppard by 88.

The Track: Lebanon Valley Speedway (High-Bank, Dirt 1/2 mile); West Lebanon, NY

Weather: Clear and cool

Next Series Race: Weedsport Speedway (NY), Monday, September 4

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: