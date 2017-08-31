Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Anthony Perrego is making his first Super DIRTcar start of 2017.
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race Lineups:
Consolation Race Results:
Consolation Race Lineups:
Car Count: 38 Big-Block Modifieds
Entry List:
|1
|Tyler Dippel
|4
|Andy Bachetti
|5
|Tyler Siri
|6H
|Max McLaughlin
|7
|John Ruchel
|7M
|Mike Maresca
|9S
|Matt Sheppard
|11A
|Kyle Armstrong
|14
|CG Morey
|17
|Rob Pitcher
|17E
|Elmo Reckner
|19
|Tim Fuller
|20
|Brett Hearn
|21A
|Peter Britten
|22
|Brandon Walters
|25
|Chad Jesso
|34
|Steve Hough
|34H
|Cody Bleau
|35
|Frank Cozze
|42
|Kyle Sheldon
|42M
|Matt Pupello
|42P
|Pat Ward
|43
|Keith Flach
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|44X
|Anthony Perrego
|45
|Wayne Jelley
|55
|Mike King
|60
|Brian Berger
|72
|Cass Bennett
|74
|JR Heffner
|88
|Mike Mahaney
|91
|Billy Decker
|98
|Eddie Marshall
|98H
|Jimmy Phelps
|99
|Kolby Schroeder
|99L
|Larry Wight
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|115
|Kenny Tremont, Jr.
Qualifying Format:
-Four heats with five to qualify from each.
-Two consi’s with three to qualify from each.
-Four provisionals bring the field to 30 starters
Event Schedule:
6pm: Warm-ups and time trials
7pm: Racing
-SDS Heats (8 laps)
-Sportsman Heats (8 laps)
-SDS Consi’s (10 laps)
-SDS Redraw
-Sportsman Consi’s (10 laps)
-SDS Mr. Dirt Track USA feature (101 laps)
-Sportsman Feature (30 laps)
Who to Watch For: Matt Sheppard has won five straight in the SDS. Brett Hearn, Kenny Tremont, Tyler Dippel, Keith Flach, and JR Heffner are among local favorites.
Title Fight: Billy Decker leads Larry Wight by 48 points and Matt Sheppard by 88.
The Track: Lebanon Valley Speedway (High-Bank, Dirt 1/2 mile); West Lebanon, NY
Weather: Clear and cool
Next Series Race: Weedsport Speedway (NY), Monday, September 4
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
