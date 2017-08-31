LOG IN
Speed Central: Mr. Dirt Track USA at Lebanon Valley (NY)

Mr. Dirt Track USA – Super DIRTcar Series – Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – 8/31/17

Last updated: August 31, 2017 at 18:26 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Keith Flach (43) and JR Heffner (74) will be looking to defend their home turf. (Lebanon Valley Speedway photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Anthony Perrego is making his first Super DIRTcar start of 2017.

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

 

Heat Race Results:

 

Heat Race Lineups:

 

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Car Count: 38 Big-Block Modifieds

 

Entry List: 

1 Tyler Dippel
4 Andy Bachetti
5 Tyler Siri
6H Max McLaughlin
7 John Ruchel
7M Mike Maresca
9S Matt Sheppard
11A Kyle Armstrong
14 CG Morey
17 Rob Pitcher
17E Elmo Reckner
19 Tim Fuller
20 Brett Hearn
21A Peter Britten
22 Brandon Walters
25 Chad Jesso
34 Steve Hough
34H Cody Bleau
35 Frank Cozze
42 Kyle Sheldon
42M Matt Pupello
42P Pat Ward
43 Keith Flach
44 Stewart Friesen
44X Anthony Perrego
45 Wayne Jelley
55 Mike King
60 Brian Berger
72 Cass Bennett
74 JR Heffner
88 Mike Mahaney
91 Billy Decker
98 Eddie Marshall
98H Jimmy Phelps
99 Kolby Schroeder
99L Larry Wight
109 Billy Whittaker
115 Kenny Tremont, Jr.

 

Qualifying Format: 

-Four heats with five to qualify from each.

-Two consi’s with three to qualify from each.

-Four provisionals bring the field to 30 starters

 

Event Schedule: 

6pm: Warm-ups and time trials

7pm: Racing

-SDS Heats (8 laps)

-Sportsman Heats (8 laps)

-SDS Consi’s (10 laps)

-SDS Redraw

-Sportsman Consi’s (10 laps)

-SDS Mr. Dirt Track USA feature (101 laps)

-Sportsman Feature (30 laps)

 

Who to Watch For: Matt Sheppard has won five straight in the SDS. Brett Hearn, Kenny Tremont, Tyler Dippel, Keith Flach, and JR Heffner are among local favorites.

 

Title Fight: Billy Decker leads Larry Wight by 48 points and Matt Sheppard by 88.

 

The Track: Lebanon Valley Speedway (High-Bank, Dirt 1/2 mile); West Lebanon, NY

 

Weather: Clear and cool

 

Next Series Race: Weedsport Speedway (NY), Monday, September 4

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
