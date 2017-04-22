Speed Central: Modified Touring Series Opener at Monadnock (NH)

Feature Notebook:
The race went green to checkers for all 125 laps.
What Won the Race: Ryan Preece made a move early on in the race, diving past Jon McKennedy for the victory.
The Finish:
|1
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|2
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|3
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|4
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|5
|99
|Richard Savary
|6
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|7
|21
|Les Hinckley
|8
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|9
|58
|Eric Goodale
|10
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|11
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|12
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|13
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|14
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|15
|77
|Matt Mead
|16
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|17
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
|18
|13
|Steve Masse
|19
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|20
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
The Skinny: After a redraw of the top ten, Preece moved up quick from fifth position to get behind early leader McKennedy who stole the lead from polesitter Richard Savary. Preece led the majority of the caution-free 125 laps to win the season opener for the Modified Touring Series. It is the second career MTS win for Preece who won the the exhibition Winchester 200 last May at Monadnock.
Winning Crew Chief: Jeff Preece
Winning Chassis: Troyer
Winning Shocks: Earnest Performance
Winning Engine: Roush-Yates Engines
On the Move: Rowan Pennink recovered from a flat tire in his heat race, charging from 11th to finish third.
Biggest Loser: Dylan Kopec won his heat but a bad draw put him back in ninth. He ended up falling off and finishing 12th, one lap down.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-This is the first ever points race for the EXIT Reality Modified Touring Series. They ran a 200-lap exhibition at Monadnock in May 2016 with Ryan Preece winning.
-Only driver to encounter trouble in practice was Eric Goodale, who missed practice when the Goodie Motorsports transporter broke down in route this morning.
-Goodale was able to get out for a few practice laps between Monadnock divisions practice.
-Rowan Pennink and Steve Nasse collided in their heat race. No major damage, but both crews are making repairs to the front suspension and steering of both cars. Both drivers expect to race.
Starting Lineup (Top Ten will redraw immediately before race):
|1
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|2
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|3
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|4
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|5
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|6
|99
|Richard Savary
|7
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|8
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|9
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|10
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|11
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|12
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|13
|21
|Les Hinckley
|14
|58
|Eric Goodale
|15
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|16
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|17
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|18
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
|19
|77
|Matt Mead
|20
|13
|Steve Masse
Time Trial Results:
|1
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|12.846
|2
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|12.858
|3
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|12.873
|4
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|12.907
|5
|13
|Steve Masse
|12.944
|6
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|12.960
|7
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|12.961
|8
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|12.974
|9
|99
|Richard Savary
|13.009
|10
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|13.016
|11
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|13.022
|12
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|13.088
|13
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|13.105
|14
|50
|Ron Silk
|13.117
|15
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|13.200
|16
|21
|Les Hinckley
|13.236
|17
|58
|Eric Goodale
|13.238
|18
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
|13.434
|19
|77
|Matt Mead
|13.489
|20
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|14.224
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|2
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|3
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|4
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|5
|21
|Les Hinckley
|6
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|7
|77
|Matt Mead
Heat Two
|1
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|2
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|3
|50
|Ron Silk
|4
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|5
|58
|Eric Goodale
|6
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|7
|13
|Steve Masse
Heat Three
|1
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|2
|99
|Richard Savary
|3
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|4
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|5
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|6
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|2
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|3
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|4
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|5
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|6
|21
|Les Hinckley
|7
|77
|Matt Mead
Heat Two
|1
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|2
|13
|Steve Masse
|3
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|4
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|5
|50
|Ron Silk
|6
|58
|Eric Goodale
|7
|35
|Andrew Molleur
Heat Three
|1
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|2
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|3
|99
|Richard Savary
|4
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|5
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|6
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
Car Count: 20 MTS Modifieds
Entry List:
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|6NY
|Ryan Preece
|M6
|Dylan Kopec
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|13
|Steve Masse
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|21
|Les Hinckley
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|50
|Carl Medeiros
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|58NY
|Sal Accardi
|58
|Eric Goodale
|77
|Matt Mead
|99
|Richard Savary
Qualifying Format: Time Trials set order for Heat Races. Heats set lineup for the race. There will be a redraw for the top ten starters.
Event Schedule:
Practice: 1-2pm
Time Trials: 4pm
Heats 5:45pm
Consi: 7:45
Race: 9pm
Who to Watch For: Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Les Hinckley, Tommy Barrett, Kirk Alexander will mix it up with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour stars Ryan Preece and Eric Goodale.
Title Fight: Season Opener
The Track: Monadnock Speedway, 1/4 mile high bank asphalt oval; Winchester, NH
Weather: Cloudy in the mid 50’s
Next Series Race: New London-Waterford Speedbowl, May 6
