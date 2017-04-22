LOG IN
Speed Central: Modified Touring Series Opener at Monadnock (NH)

Modified Touring Series – Monadnock Speedway (NH) – 4/22/17

Last updated: April 22, 2017 at 22:55 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top three, Preece, McKennedy, and Pennink. (Speed51.com)

Feature Notebook:
The race went green to checkers for all 125 laps.

 

What Won the Race: Ryan Preece made a move early on in the race, diving past Jon McKennedy for the victory.

 

The Finish: 

1 6NY Ryan Preece
2 29 Jon McKennedy
3 25 Rowan Pennink
4 15CT Chris Pasteryak
5 99 Richard Savary
6 52 Woody Pitkat
7 21 Les Hinckley
8 9 Tommy Barrett
9 58 Eric Goodale
10 43 Kirk Alexander
11 12 Todd Annarummo
12 M6 Dylan Kopec
13 15NH TJ Bleau
14 0 Mike Holdridge
15 77 Matt Mead
16 4 Jeff Gallup
17 58NY Sal Accardi
18 13 Steve Masse
19 35 Andrew Molleur
20 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.

 

The Skinny: After a redraw of the top ten, Preece moved up quick from fifth position to get behind early leader McKennedy who stole the lead from polesitter Richard Savary. Preece led the majority of the caution-free 125 laps to win the season opener for the Modified Touring Series. It is the second career MTS win for Preece who won the the exhibition Winchester 200 last May at Monadnock.

 

Winning Crew Chief: Jeff Preece

 

Winning Chassis: Troyer

 

Winning Shocks: Earnest Performance

 

Winning Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

 

On the Move: Rowan Pennink recovered from a flat tire in his heat race, charging from 11th to finish third.

 

Biggest Loser: Dylan Kopec won his heat but a bad draw put him back in ninth.  He ended up falling off and finishing 12th, one lap down.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-This is the first ever points race for the EXIT Reality Modified Touring Series. They ran a 200-lap exhibition at Monadnock in May 2016 with Ryan Preece winning.

-Only driver to encounter trouble in practice was Eric Goodale, who missed practice when the Goodie Motorsports transporter broke down in route this morning.

-Goodale was able to get out for a few practice laps between Monadnock divisions practice.

-Rowan Pennink and Steve Nasse collided in their heat race. No major damage, but both crews are making repairs to the front suspension and steering of both cars. Both drivers expect to race.

 

Starting Lineup (Top Ten will redraw immediately before race):

1 29 Jon McKennedy
2 6NY Ryan Preece
3 M6 Dylan Kopec
4 9 Tommy Barrett
5 52 Woody Pitkat
6 99 Richard Savary
7 15CT Chris Pasteryak
8 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
9 43 Kirk Alexander
10 0 Mike Holdridge
11 25 Rowan Pennink
12 12 Todd Annarummo
13 21 Les Hinckley
14 58 Eric Goodale
15 15NH TJ Bleau
16 4 Jeff Gallup
17 35 Andrew Molleur
18 58NY Sal Accardi
19 77 Matt Mead
20 13 Steve Masse

 

 

Time Trial Results: 

1 29 Jon McKennedy 12.846
2 52 Woody Pitkat 12.858
3 M6 Dylan Kopec 12.873
4 15CT Chris Pasteryak 12.907
5 13 Steve Masse 12.944
6 43 Kirk Alexander 12.960
7 9 Tommy Barrett 12.961
8 6NY Ryan Preece 12.974
9 99 Richard Savary 13.009
10 0 Mike Holdridge 13.016
11 25 Rowan Pennink 13.022
12 12 Todd Annarummo 13.088
13 4 Jeff Gallup 13.105
14 50 Ron Silk 13.117
15 15NH TJ Bleau 13.200
16 21 Les Hinckley 13.236
17 58 Eric Goodale 13.238
18 58NY Sal Accardi 13.434
19 77 Matt Mead 13.489
20 35 Andrew Molleur 14.224

 

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 29 Jon McKennedy
2 9 Tommy Barrett
3 15CT Chris Pasteryak
4 0 Mike Holdridge
5 21 Les Hinckley
6 4 Jeff Gallup
7 77 Matt Mead

 

Heat Two

1 6NY Ryan Preece
2 52 Woody Pitkat
3 50 Ron Silk
4 25 Rowan Pennink
5 58 Eric Goodale
6 35 Andrew Molleur
7 13 Steve Masse

 

Heat Three

1 M6 Dylan Kopec
2 99 Richard Savary
3 43 Kirk Alexander
4 12 Todd Annarummo
5 15NH TJ Bleau
6 58NY Sal Accardi

 

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 29 Jon McKennedy
2 15CT Chris Pasteryak
3 9 Tommy Barrett
4 0 Mike Holdridge
5 4 Jeff Gallup
6 21 Les Hinckley
7 77 Matt Mead

 

Heat Two

1 52 Woody Pitkat
2 13 Steve Masse
3 6NY Ryan Preece
4 25 Rowan Pennink
5 50 Ron Silk
6 58 Eric Goodale
7 35 Andrew Molleur

 

Heat Three

1 M6 Dylan Kopec
2 43 Kirk Alexander
3 99 Richard Savary
4 12 Todd Annarummo
5 15NH TJ Bleau
6 58NY Sal Accardi

 

 

Car Count: 20 MTS Modifieds

 

Entry List: 

0 Mike Holdridge
4 Jeff Gallup
6NY Ryan Preece
M6 Dylan Kopec
9 Tommy Barrett
12 Todd Annarummo
13 Steve Masse
15CT Chris Pasteryak
15NH TJ Bleau
21 Les Hinckley
25 Rowan Pennink
29 Jon McKennedy
35 Andrew Molleur
43 Kirk Alexander
50 Carl Medeiros
52 Woody Pitkat
58NY Sal Accardi
58 Eric Goodale
77 Matt Mead
99 Richard Savary

 

 

Qualifying Format: Time Trials set order for Heat Races. Heats  set lineup for the race. There will be a redraw for the top ten starters.

 

Event Schedule: 

Practice: 1-2pm

Time Trials: 4pm

Heats 5:45pm

Consi: 7:45

Race: 9pm

 

Who to Watch For: Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Les Hinckley, Tommy Barrett, Kirk Alexander will mix it up with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour stars Ryan Preece and Eric Goodale.

 

Title Fight: Season Opener

 

The Track: Monadnock Speedway, 1/4 mile high bank asphalt oval; Winchester, NH

 

Weather: Cloudy in the mid 50’s

 

Next Series Race: New London-Waterford Speedbowl, May 6

 

 

