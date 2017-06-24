Speed Central: Modified Racing Series at New London-Waterford

Valenti Modified Racing Series – New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – 6/24/17 Last updated: June 24, 2017 at 17:49 pm

Feature Notebook:

-100-lap race distance

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Heavy rains from 9-10am soaked the grounds, shortening and delaying practice to 1:30 as crews pumped standing water from the infield.

-Matt Mead tagged the turn four wall hard with the right-front in practice.

-Keith Rocco set quick time in the first practice ahead of Anthony Flannery, Mike Willis, Donnie Lashua & Andrew Molleur.

-Rocco repeated as quickest in the final practice, Kyle James, Anthony Nocella, Mike Willis, and Anthony Flannery rounded the top five.

Starting Lineup:

1 12 Todd Annarummo 2 21 Kyle James 3 25CT Anthony Flannery 4 76 Dennis Perry 5 57 Keith Rocco 6 83 Mike Willis 7 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 8 16 Colbey Fournier 9 12M Rob Richardi 10 6 Sam Rameau 11 4 Jeff Gallup 12 17 Donnie Lashua 13 34 Dave Ethridge 14 35 Andrew Molleur 15 93 George Sherman 16 55 Joe Doucette 17 27 Derek Robbie 18 92 Anthony Nocella 19 06 Les Hinckley

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 12 Todd Annarummo 2 76 Dennis Perry 3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 4 6 Sam Rameau 5 34 Dave Ethridge 6 55 Joe Doucette

Heat Two

1 21 Kyle James 2 57 Keith Rocco 3 16 Colbey Fournier 4 4 Jeff Gallup 5 35 Andrew Molleur 6 92 Anthony Nocella 7 27 Derek Robbie

Heat Three

1 25CT Anthony Flannery 2 83 Mike Willis 3 12M Rob Richardi 4 17 Donnie Lashua 5 93 George Sherman 6 06 Les Hinckley

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 77 Matt Mead 2 76 Dennis Perry 3 12 Todd Annarummo 4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 5 6 Sam Rameau 6 34 Dave Ethridge 7 55 Joe Doucette

Heat Two

1 4 Jeff Gallup 2 27 Derek Robbie 3 21 Kyle James 4 16 Colbey Fournier 5 92 Anthony Nocella 6 35 Andrew Molleur 7 57 Keith Rocco

Heat Three

1 25CT Anthony Flannery 2 93 George Sherman 3 12M Rob Richardi 4 17 Donnie Lashua 5 83 Mike Willis 6 06 Les Hinckley

Car Count: 20 Valenti Modifieds

Entry List:

06 Les Hinckley 4 Jeff Gallup 6 Sam Rameau 12 Todd Annarummo 12M Rob Richardi 16 Colbey Fournier 17 Donnie Lashua 21 Kyle James 25CT Anthony Flannery 27 Derek Robbie 34 Dave Ethridge 35 Andrew Molleur 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 55 Joe Doucette 57 Keith Rocco 76 Dennis Perry 77 Matt Mead 83 Mike Willis 92 Anthony Nocella 93 George Sherman

Qualifying Format: Three heat races set the lineup for the feature.

Event Schedule:

1:30- Practice

4:30pm- Heats

7:30pm- Feature

Who to Watch For: Anthony Nocella has been the dominant driver in the first three races, with two wins. Keith Rocco is the all-time wins leader at Waterford. Les Hinckley & Dave Ethridge are always a threat to win on the CT tracks.

Title Fight: Nocella leads the points by 24 over Mike Willis.

The Track: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (3/8 mile paved oval) – Waterford, CT

Weather: Clear, humid, and breezy with temperatures in the 80’s

Next Series Race: New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; July 1

