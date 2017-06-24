LOG IN
Speed Central: Modified Racing Series at New London-Waterford

Valenti Modified Racing Series – New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – 6/24/17

Last updated: June 24, 2017 at 17:49 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Keith Rocco was the fastest in both VMRS practice sessions. (Speed51.com photo)

Feature Notebook:

-100-lap race distance

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Heavy rains from 9-10am soaked the grounds, shortening and delaying practice to 1:30 as crews pumped standing water from the infield.

-Matt Mead tagged the turn four wall hard with the right-front in practice.

-Keith Rocco set quick time in the first practice ahead of Anthony Flannery, Mike Willis, Donnie Lashua & Andrew Molleur.

-Rocco repeated as quickest in the final practice, Kyle James, Anthony Nocella, Mike Willis, and Anthony Flannery rounded the top five.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 12 Todd Annarummo
2 21 Kyle James
3 25CT Anthony Flannery
4 76 Dennis Perry
5 57 Keith Rocco
6 83 Mike Willis
7 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
8 16 Colbey Fournier
9 12M Rob Richardi
10 6 Sam Rameau
11 4 Jeff Gallup
12 17 Donnie Lashua
13 34 Dave Ethridge
14 35 Andrew Molleur
15 93 George Sherman
16 55 Joe Doucette
17 27 Derek Robbie
18 92 Anthony Nocella
19 06 Les Hinckley

 

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 12 Todd Annarummo
2 76 Dennis Perry
3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
4 6 Sam Rameau
5 34 Dave Ethridge
6 55 Joe Doucette

 

Heat Two

1 21 Kyle James
2 57 Keith Rocco
3 16 Colbey Fournier
4 4 Jeff Gallup
5 35 Andrew Molleur
6 92 Anthony Nocella
7 27 Derek Robbie

 

Heat Three

1 25CT Anthony Flannery
2 83 Mike Willis
3 12M Rob Richardi
4 17 Donnie Lashua
5 93 George Sherman
6 06 Les Hinckley

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 77 Matt Mead
2 76 Dennis Perry
3 12 Todd Annarummo
4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
5 6 Sam Rameau
6 34 Dave Ethridge
7 55 Joe Doucette

 

Heat Two

1 4 Jeff Gallup
2 27 Derek Robbie
3 21 Kyle James
4 16 Colbey Fournier
5 92 Anthony Nocella
6 35 Andrew Molleur
7 57 Keith Rocco

 

Heat Three

1 25CT Anthony Flannery
2 93 George Sherman
3 12M Rob Richardi
4 17 Donnie Lashua
5 83 Mike Willis
6 06 Les Hinckley

 

 

Car Count: 20 Valenti Modifieds

 

Entry List: 

06 Les Hinckley
4 Jeff Gallup
6 Sam Rameau
12 Todd Annarummo
12M Rob Richardi
16 Colbey Fournier
17 Donnie Lashua
21 Kyle James
25CT Anthony Flannery
27 Derek Robbie
34 Dave Ethridge
35 Andrew Molleur
50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
55 Joe Doucette
57 Keith Rocco
76 Dennis Perry
77 Matt Mead
83 Mike Willis
92 Anthony Nocella
93 George Sherman

 

 

Qualifying Format: Three heat races set the lineup for the feature.

 

Event Schedule: 

1:30- Practice

4:30pm- Heats

7:30pm- Feature

 

Who to Watch For: Anthony Nocella has been the dominant driver in the first three races, with two wins. Keith Rocco is the all-time wins leader at Waterford. Les Hinckley & Dave Ethridge are always a threat to win on the CT tracks.

 

Title Fight: Nocella leads the points by 24 over Mike Willis.

 

The Track: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (3/8 mile paved oval) – Waterford, CT

 

Weather: Clear, humid, and breezy with temperatures in the 80’s

 

Next Series Race: New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; July 1

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
