Speed Central: Modified Racing Series at New London-Waterford

Feature Notebook:
-100-lap race distance
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Heavy rains from 9-10am soaked the grounds, shortening and delaying practice to 1:30 as crews pumped standing water from the infield.
-Matt Mead tagged the turn four wall hard with the right-front in practice.
-Keith Rocco set quick time in the first practice ahead of Anthony Flannery, Mike Willis, Donnie Lashua & Andrew Molleur.
-Rocco repeated as quickest in the final practice, Kyle James, Anthony Nocella, Mike Willis, and Anthony Flannery rounded the top five.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|2
|21
|Kyle James
|3
|25CT
|Anthony Flannery
|4
|76
|Dennis Perry
|5
|57
|Keith Rocco
|6
|83
|Mike Willis
|7
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|8
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|9
|12M
|Rob Richardi
|10
|6
|Sam Rameau
|11
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|12
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|13
|34
|Dave Ethridge
|14
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|15
|93
|George Sherman
|16
|55
|Joe Doucette
|17
|27
|Derek Robbie
|18
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|19
|06
|Les Hinckley
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|2
|76
|Dennis Perry
|3
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|4
|6
|Sam Rameau
|5
|34
|Dave Ethridge
|6
|55
|Joe Doucette
Heat Two
|1
|21
|Kyle James
|2
|57
|Keith Rocco
|3
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|4
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|5
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|6
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|7
|27
|Derek Robbie
Heat Three
|1
|25CT
|Anthony Flannery
|2
|83
|Mike Willis
|3
|12M
|Rob Richardi
|4
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|5
|93
|George Sherman
|6
|06
|Les Hinckley
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|77
|Matt Mead
|2
|76
|Dennis Perry
|3
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|4
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|5
|6
|Sam Rameau
|6
|34
|Dave Ethridge
|7
|55
|Joe Doucette
Heat Two
|1
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|2
|27
|Derek Robbie
|3
|21
|Kyle James
|4
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|5
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|6
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|7
|57
|Keith Rocco
Heat Three
|1
|25CT
|Anthony Flannery
|2
|93
|George Sherman
|3
|12M
|Rob Richardi
|4
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|5
|83
|Mike Willis
|6
|06
|Les Hinckley
Car Count: 20 Valenti Modifieds
Entry List:
|06
|Les Hinckley
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|6
|Sam Rameau
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|12M
|Rob Richardi
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|21
|Kyle James
|25CT
|Anthony Flannery
|27
|Derek Robbie
|34
|Dave Ethridge
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|55
|Joe Doucette
|57
|Keith Rocco
|76
|Dennis Perry
|77
|Matt Mead
|83
|Mike Willis
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|93
|George Sherman
Qualifying Format: Three heat races set the lineup for the feature.
Event Schedule:
1:30- Practice
4:30pm- Heats
7:30pm- Feature
Who to Watch For: Anthony Nocella has been the dominant driver in the first three races, with two wins. Keith Rocco is the all-time wins leader at Waterford. Les Hinckley & Dave Ethridge are always a threat to win on the CT tracks.
Title Fight: Nocella leads the points by 24 over Mike Willis.
The Track: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (3/8 mile paved oval) – Waterford, CT
Weather: Clear, humid, and breezy with temperatures in the 80’s
Next Series Race: New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; July 1
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™