LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: Modified Gunslinger 50 at Outlaw Speedway (NY)

Modified Gunslinger 50 – Outlaw Speedway (NY) – 9/23/17

Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 15:44 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Matt Sheppard has been a dominant force at Outlaw this season. (Speed51.com / MoJo Photos)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

 

Heat Race Results:

 

Heat Race Lineups:

 

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Car Count: 

 

Entry List: 

 

Qualifying Format: 

 

Event Schedule: 

 

Who to Watch For:

 

Title Fight:

Today’s event is a special event, not for points.

The 2017 Outlaw Modified regular season came to a close with Matt Sheppard claiming the Modified Championship.

 

The Track:

OUTLAW SPEEDWAY, LLC
82 Main Street
Dundee, NY 14837
P: (607)243-8686

The Outlaw Speedway is a 4/10 mile clay oval located in Dundee, NY.

 

Weather:

Blue skies and full sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80’s.

 

Next Outlaw Speedway Event:

The next and last event of the 2017 race season for Outlaw Speedway will be held Oct. 20-21 for the Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend.

Fri. Oct 20 Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend
Modifieds 70 Laps $7,000 to win/ESS/PATRIOT Sprint Car Open $3,000 to win/Crate Late Model Special/SS Empire 100/IMCA Special/American Racer-Hoosier GRIT Sportsman/4Cylinder Open Outlaw Style/600 Sprints
Sat. Oct 21 Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend
Modifieds 70 Laps $7,000 to win/ESS/PATRIOT Sprint Car Open $3,000 to win/Crate Late Model Special/SS Empire 100/IMCA Special/American Racer-Hoosier GRIT Sportsman/4Cylinder Open Outlaw Style/600 Sprints

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner