Speed Central: Modified Gunslinger 50 at Outlaw Speedway (NY)

Modified Gunslinger 50 – Outlaw Speedway (NY) – 9/23/17 Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 15:44 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Car Count:

Entry List:

Qualifying Format:

Event Schedule:

Who to Watch For:

Title Fight:

Today’s event is a special event, not for points.

The 2017 Outlaw Modified regular season came to a close with Matt Sheppard claiming the Modified Championship.

The Track:

OUTLAW SPEEDWAY, LLC

82 Main Street

Dundee, NY 14837

P: (607)243-8686

The Outlaw Speedway is a 4/10 mile clay oval located in Dundee, NY.

Weather:

Blue skies and full sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Next Outlaw Speedway Event:

The next and last event of the 2017 race season for Outlaw Speedway will be held Oct. 20-21 for the Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend.

Fri. Oct 20 Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend

Modifieds 70 Laps $7,000 to win/ESS/PATRIOT Sprint Car Open $3,000 to win/Crate Late Model Special/SS Empire 100/IMCA Special/American Racer-Hoosier GRIT Sportsman/4Cylinder Open Outlaw Style/600 Sprints Sat. Oct 21 Dutch Hoag Memorial Triple 7 Weekend

Modifieds 70 Laps $7,000 to win/ESS/PATRIOT Sprint Car Open $3,000 to win/Crate Late Model Special/SS Empire 100/IMCA Special/American Racer-Hoosier GRIT Sportsman/4Cylinder Open Outlaw Style/600 Sprints

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: