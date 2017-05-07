Speed Central: Midwest Tour – Joe Shear Classic at Madison

Joe Shear Classic/ARCA Midwest Tour – Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – 5/7/17 Last updated: May 7, 2017 at 15:54 pm

(Jonathon Eilen, 77 and Austin Nason, 14 look to have good runs for the ARCAMT opener. -A Speed51 photo.)

Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Only one incident in practice so far, John Heath (62) spun coming out of turn four, no damage to that vehicle.

Some notables at the track today, Rich Bickle Jr. (45) is a former NASCAR driver, and a two-time track champion here at MIS. Bobby Wilberg (28) is a twelve-time track champion at MIS, and Bubba Pollard (26) has made the trip from Georgia to race today.

Starting Lineup:

Fast-Five in Practice:

1 91 Ty Majeski 2 14 Austin Nason 3 36 Dan Fredrickson 4 7s Paul Shafer Jr 5 75 Chris Weinkauf

(Overall from practice Saturday)

Time Trial Results:

1 36 Dan Fredrickson 17.486 2 9 Derek Kraus 17.529 3 91 Ty Majeski 17.538 4 0 Andy Jones 17.546 5 39 Andrew Morrissey 17.596 6 35 Travis Dassow 17.618 7 7s Paul Shafer Jr 17.620 8 75 Chris Weinkauf 17.626 9 47 Travis Sauter 17.627 10 43 Matt Kocourek 17.653 11 5 John Beale 17.684 12 19 Dan Lensing 17.694 13 99 Bobby Wilberg 17.708 14 20 Jim Sauter Jr 17.729 15 11 Bobby Kendall 17.730 16 18 Michael Ostdiek 17.745 17 14 Austin Nason 17.746 18 26 Bubba Pollard 17.751 19 42 Dennis Prunty 17.755 20 45 Rich Bickle Jr 17.761 21 7 John DeAngelis Jr 17.805 22 119 Dalton Zehr 17.808 23 76 Jason Weinkauf 17.838 24 04 Natalie Decker 17.869 25 8 Chad Butz 17.915 26 77 Jonathan Eilen 17.954 27 44 Justin Mondeik 17.961 28 52 Ricky Baker 18.018 29 75b Mike Beyer 18.038 30 22 Jeremy Spoonmore 18.082 31 30 Joshua James 18.112 32 4 Brad Tilton 18.221 33 62 John Heath 18.231 34 15 Dean LaPointe 18.317 35 87 Jamie Wallace 18.399

(Drivers in bold are not locked in to feature)

Qualifier #1 Heat Results (Top-3 advance):

1 42 Dennis Prunty 2 14 Austin Nason 3 76 Jason Weinkauf 4 7 John DeAngelis Jr 5 44 Justin Mondeik 6 62 John Heath 7 8 Chad Butz 8 75b Mike Beyer 9 87 Jamie Wallace 10 30 Joshua James

Qualifier #2 Heat Results (Top-3 Advance):

1 45 Rich Bickle Jr 2 26 Bubba Pollard 3 119 Dalton Zehr 4 04 Natalie Decker 5 52 Ricky Baker 6 77 Jonathan Eilen 7 4 Brad Tilton 8 22 Jeremy Spoonmore 9 15 Dean LaPointe (DNS)

Fast Odd Dash Results:

1 99 Bobby Wilberg 2 11 Bobby Kendall 3 47 Travis Sauter 4 39 Andrew Morrissey 5 5 John Beale 6 7s Paul Shafer Jr 7 36 Dan Fredrickson 8 91 Ty Majeski

Fast Even Dash Results:

1 20 Jim Sauter Jr 2 19 Dan Lensing 3 75 Chris Weinkauf 4 0 Andy Jones 5 18 Michael Ostdiek 6 43 Matt Kocourek 7 9 Derek Kraus 8 35 Travis Dassow

Last Chance Race Results:

Car Count:

35- Official

Entry List:

Car # Driver Hometown 4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne, WY 04 Natalie Decker Eagle River, WI 5 John Beale Verona, WI 7 John DeAngelis Jr Hubertus, WI 8 Chad Butz Suamico, WI 9 Derek Kraus Stratford, WI 11 Andy Jones Gurnee, IL 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL 15 Dean LaPointe Marshfield, WI 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville, MN 20 Jim Sauter Jr Tomah, WI 22 Jeremy Spoonmore Somonauk, IL 26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, Georgia 28 Bobby Wilberg Beloit, WI 30 Joshua James Saukville, WI 35 Travis Dassow West Bend, WI 36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville, MN 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest, WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin, WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI 45 Rich Bickle Jr Edgerton, WI 47 Travis Sauter Prairie du Sac, WI 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield, IL 55 Don Sabitino Carol Stream, IL 62 John Heath Lakeville, MN 75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill, WI 76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill, WI 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton, MN 87 Jamie Wallace Genoa City, WI 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach, FL 11K Bobby Kendall Montello, WI 22B Russ Blakely Frankfurt, KY 45V Jeff VanOudenhoven Appleton, WI 75B Mike Beyer Machesney Park, IL 7S Paul Shafer Jr Portage, IN 5 Casey Johnson Edgerton, WI 19 Dan Lensing Roscoe, IL

Qualifying Format:

Single car qualifying (2 laps). The top-16 drivers automatically locked into the field. The remaining drivers will race in two heats to determine who will make the field, and a qualifier race to determine the starting order. Twenty-eight cars will make the field.

Event Schedule: (central time)

12:45pm- Qualifying Begins

TBA- Autograph Session After Qualifying

1:50pm- Opening Ceremonies

2:00pm- Racing Begins

Who to Watch For:

Ty Majeski is always fast in a late model, and was fastest in practice Saturday. Majeski is also the defending winner of the event, but Travis Sauter, Andrew Morrissey, and Dan Fredrickson have all won the event in the past, and bring fast cars to the track consistently. Those drivers will be the ones to watch.

Title Fight:

Being the first race of the year, there are no standings yet, however Ty Majeski and Paul Shafer Jr. look to re-kindle the championship battle from last year.

The Track:

Madison International Speedway is a 1/2 mile paved oval, located in Oregon, Wisconsin. The track opened in the 1950’s and has been a major staple of racing in Wisconsin since.

Weather:

A beautiful day at Madison International Speedway, approaching 60 degrees and not a cloud in the sky!

Next Series Race:

The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour Series will be at State Park Speedway on May 20th.

