LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: Midwest Tour – Joe Shear Classic at Madison

Joe Shear Classic/ARCA Midwest Tour – Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – 5/7/17

Last updated: May 7, 2017 at 15:54 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

(Jonathon Eilen, 77 and Austin Nason, 14 look to have good runs for the ARCAMT opener. -A Speed51 photo.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

Only one incident in practice so far, John Heath (62) spun coming out of turn four, no damage to that vehicle.

Some notables at the track today, Rich Bickle Jr. (45) is a former NASCAR driver, and a two-time track champion here at MIS. Bobby Wilberg (28) is a twelve-time track champion at MIS, and Bubba Pollard (26) has made the trip from Georgia to race today.

Starting Lineup:

 

Fast-Five in Practice:

1 91 Ty Majeski
2 14 Austin Nason
3 36 Dan Fredrickson
4 7s Paul Shafer Jr
5 75 Chris Weinkauf

(Overall from practice Saturday)

Time Trial Results: 

1 36 Dan Fredrickson 17.486
2 9 Derek Kraus 17.529
3 91 Ty Majeski 17.538
4 0 Andy Jones 17.546
5 39 Andrew Morrissey 17.596
6 35 Travis Dassow 17.618
7 7s Paul Shafer Jr 17.620
8 75 Chris Weinkauf 17.626
9 47 Travis Sauter 17.627
10 43 Matt Kocourek 17.653
11 5 John Beale 17.684
12 19 Dan Lensing 17.694
13 99 Bobby Wilberg 17.708
14 20 Jim Sauter Jr 17.729
15 11 Bobby Kendall 17.730
16 18 Michael Ostdiek 17.745
17 14 Austin Nason 17.746
18 26 Bubba Pollard 17.751
19 42 Dennis Prunty 17.755
20 45 Rich Bickle Jr 17.761
21 7 John DeAngelis Jr 17.805
22 119 Dalton Zehr 17.808
23 76 Jason Weinkauf 17.838
24 04 Natalie Decker 17.869
25 8 Chad Butz 17.915
26 77 Jonathan Eilen 17.954
27 44 Justin Mondeik 17.961
28 52 Ricky Baker 18.018
29 75b Mike Beyer 18.038
30 22 Jeremy Spoonmore 18.082
31 30 Joshua James 18.112
32 4 Brad Tilton 18.221
33 62 John Heath 18.231
34 15 Dean LaPointe 18.317
35 87 Jamie Wallace 18.399

(Drivers in bold are not locked in to feature)

Qualifier #1 Heat Results (Top-3 advance):

1 42 Dennis Prunty
2 14 Austin Nason
3 76 Jason Weinkauf
4 7 John DeAngelis Jr
5 44 Justin Mondeik
6 62 John Heath
7 8 Chad Butz
8 75b Mike Beyer
9 87 Jamie Wallace
10 30 Joshua James

Qualifier #2 Heat Results (Top-3 Advance):

1 45 Rich Bickle Jr
2 26 Bubba Pollard
3 119 Dalton Zehr
4 04 Natalie Decker
5 52 Ricky Baker
6 77 Jonathan Eilen
7 4 Brad Tilton
8 22 Jeremy Spoonmore
9 15 Dean LaPointe (DNS)

Fast Odd Dash Results:

1 99 Bobby Wilberg
2 11 Bobby Kendall
3 47 Travis Sauter
4 39 Andrew Morrissey
5 5 John Beale
6 7s Paul Shafer Jr
7 36 Dan Fredrickson
8 91 Ty Majeski

Fast Even Dash Results:

1 20 Jim Sauter Jr
2 19 Dan Lensing
3 75 Chris Weinkauf
4 0 Andy Jones
5 18 Michael Ostdiek
6 43 Matt Kocourek
7 9 Derek Kraus
8 35 Travis Dassow

Last Chance Race Results:

 

Car Count: 

35- Official

Entry List: 

Car # Driver Hometown
4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne, WY
04 Natalie Decker Eagle River, WI
5 John Beale Verona, WI
7 John DeAngelis Jr Hubertus, WI
8 Chad Butz Suamico, WI
9 Derek Kraus Stratford, WI
11 Andy Jones Gurnee, IL
14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL
15 Dean LaPointe Marshfield, WI
18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville, MN
20 Jim Sauter Jr Tomah, WI
22 Jeremy Spoonmore Somonauk, IL
26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, Georgia
28 Bobby Wilberg Beloit, WI
30 Joshua James Saukville, WI
35 Travis Dassow West Bend, WI
36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville, MN
39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest, WI
42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI
43 Matt Kocourek Franklin, WI
44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI
45 Rich Bickle Jr Edgerton, WI
47 Travis Sauter Prairie du Sac, WI
52 Ricky Baker Plainfield, IL
55 Don Sabitino Carol Stream, IL
62 John Heath Lakeville, MN
75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill, WI
76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill, WI
77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton, MN
87 Jamie Wallace Genoa City, WI
91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI
119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach, FL
11K Bobby Kendall Montello, WI
22B Russ Blakely Frankfurt, KY
45V Jeff VanOudenhoven Appleton, WI
75B Mike Beyer Machesney Park, IL
7S Paul Shafer Jr Portage, IN
5 Casey Johnson Edgerton, WI
19 Dan Lensing Roscoe, IL

Qualifying Format: 

Single car qualifying (2 laps). The top-16 drivers automatically locked into the field. The remaining drivers will race in two heats to determine who will make the field, and a qualifier race to determine the starting order. Twenty-eight cars will make the field.

Event Schedule: (central time)

12:45pm- Qualifying Begins

TBA- Autograph Session After Qualifying

1:50pm- Opening Ceremonies

2:00pm- Racing Begins

Who to Watch For:

Ty Majeski is always fast in a late model, and was fastest in practice Saturday. Majeski is also the defending winner of the event, but Travis Sauter, Andrew Morrissey, and Dan Fredrickson have all won the event in the past, and bring fast cars to the track consistently. Those drivers will be the ones to watch.

Title Fight:

Being the first race of the year, there are no standings yet, however Ty Majeski and Paul Shafer Jr. look to re-kindle the championship battle from last year.

The Track:

Madison International Speedway is a 1/2 mile paved oval, located in Oregon, Wisconsin. The track opened in the 1950’s and has been a major staple of racing in Wisconsin since.

Weather:

A beautiful day at Madison International Speedway, approaching 60 degrees and not a cloud in the sky!

Next Series Race:

The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour Series will be at State Park Speedway on May 20th.

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner