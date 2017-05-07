Speed Central: Midwest Tour – Joe Shear Classic at Madison

Feature Notebook:
Only one incident in practice so far, John Heath (62) spun coming out of turn four, no damage to that vehicle.
Some notables at the track today, Rich Bickle Jr. (45) is a former NASCAR driver, and a two-time track champion here at MIS. Bobby Wilberg (28) is a twelve-time track champion at MIS, and Bubba Pollard (26) has made the trip from Georgia to race today.
Starting Lineup:
Fast-Five in Practice:
|1
|91
|Ty Majeski
|2
|14
|Austin Nason
|3
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|4
|7s
|Paul Shafer Jr
|5
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
(Overall from practice Saturday)
Time Trial Results:
|1
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|17.486
|2
|9
|Derek Kraus
|17.529
|3
|91
|Ty Majeski
|17.538
|4
|0
|Andy Jones
|17.546
|5
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|17.596
|6
|35
|Travis Dassow
|17.618
|7
|7s
|Paul Shafer Jr
|17.620
|8
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|17.626
|9
|47
|Travis Sauter
|17.627
|10
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|17.653
|11
|5
|John Beale
|17.684
|12
|19
|Dan Lensing
|17.694
|13
|99
|Bobby Wilberg
|17.708
|14
|20
|Jim Sauter Jr
|17.729
|15
|11
|Bobby Kendall
|17.730
|16
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|17.745
|17
|14
|Austin Nason
|17.746
|18
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|17.751
|19
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|17.755
|20
|45
|Rich Bickle Jr
|17.761
|21
|7
|John DeAngelis Jr
|17.805
|22
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|17.808
|23
|76
|Jason Weinkauf
|17.838
|24
|04
|Natalie Decker
|17.869
|25
|8
|Chad Butz
|17.915
|26
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|17.954
|27
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|17.961
|28
|52
|Ricky Baker
|18.018
|29
|75b
|Mike Beyer
|18.038
|30
|22
|Jeremy Spoonmore
|18.082
|31
|30
|Joshua James
|18.112
|32
|4
|Brad Tilton
|18.221
|33
|62
|John Heath
|18.231
|34
|15
|Dean LaPointe
|18.317
|35
|87
|Jamie Wallace
|18.399
(Drivers in bold are not locked in to feature)
Qualifier #1 Heat Results (Top-3 advance):
|1
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|2
|14
|Austin Nason
|3
|76
|Jason Weinkauf
|4
|7
|John DeAngelis Jr
|5
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|6
|62
|John Heath
|7
|8
|Chad Butz
|8
|75b
|Mike Beyer
|9
|87
|Jamie Wallace
|10
|30
|Joshua James
Qualifier #2 Heat Results (Top-3 Advance):
|1
|45
|Rich Bickle Jr
|2
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|3
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|4
|04
|Natalie Decker
|5
|52
|Ricky Baker
|6
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|7
|4
|Brad Tilton
|8
|22
|Jeremy Spoonmore
|9
|15
|Dean LaPointe (DNS)
Fast Odd Dash Results:
|1
|99
|Bobby Wilberg
|2
|11
|Bobby Kendall
|3
|47
|Travis Sauter
|4
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|5
|5
|John Beale
|6
|7s
|Paul Shafer Jr
|7
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|8
|91
|Ty Majeski
Fast Even Dash Results:
|1
|20
|Jim Sauter Jr
|2
|19
|Dan Lensing
|3
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|4
|0
|Andy Jones
|5
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|6
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|7
|9
|Derek Kraus
|8
|35
|Travis Dassow
Last Chance Race Results:
Car Count:
35- Official
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|Hometown
|4
|Brad Tilton
|Cheyenne, WY
|04
|Natalie Decker
|Eagle River, WI
|5
|John Beale
|Verona, WI
|7
|John DeAngelis Jr
|Hubertus, WI
|8
|Chad Butz
|Suamico, WI
|9
|Derek Kraus
|Stratford, WI
|11
|Andy Jones
|Gurnee, IL
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, IL
|15
|Dean LaPointe
|Marshfield, WI
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|Lakeville, MN
|20
|Jim Sauter Jr
|Tomah, WI
|22
|Jeremy Spoonmore
|Somonauk, IL
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|Senoia, Georgia
|28
|Bobby Wilberg
|Beloit, WI
|30
|Joshua James
|Saukville, WI
|35
|Travis Dassow
|West Bend, WI
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|Lakeville, MN
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|DeForest, WI
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|Knowles, WI
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|Franklin, WI
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|Gleason, WI
|45
|Rich Bickle Jr
|Edgerton, WI
|47
|Travis Sauter
|Prairie du Sac, WI
|52
|Ricky Baker
|Plainfield, IL
|55
|Don Sabitino
|Carol Stream, IL
|62
|John Heath
|Lakeville, MN
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|Merrill, WI
|76
|Jason Weinkauf
|Merrill, WI
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, MN
|87
|Jamie Wallace
|Genoa City, WI
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|Daytona Beach, FL
|11K
|Bobby Kendall
|Montello, WI
|22B
|Russ Blakely
|Frankfurt, KY
|45V
|Jeff VanOudenhoven
|Appleton, WI
|75B
|Mike Beyer
|Machesney Park, IL
|7S
|Paul Shafer Jr
|Portage, IN
|5
|Casey Johnson
|Edgerton, WI
|19
|Dan Lensing
|Roscoe, IL
Qualifying Format:
Single car qualifying (2 laps). The top-16 drivers automatically locked into the field. The remaining drivers will race in two heats to determine who will make the field, and a qualifier race to determine the starting order. Twenty-eight cars will make the field.
Event Schedule: (central time)
12:45pm- Qualifying Begins
TBA- Autograph Session After Qualifying
1:50pm- Opening Ceremonies
2:00pm- Racing Begins
Who to Watch For:
Ty Majeski is always fast in a late model, and was fastest in practice Saturday. Majeski is also the defending winner of the event, but Travis Sauter, Andrew Morrissey, and Dan Fredrickson have all won the event in the past, and bring fast cars to the track consistently. Those drivers will be the ones to watch.
Title Fight:
Being the first race of the year, there are no standings yet, however Ty Majeski and Paul Shafer Jr. look to re-kindle the championship battle from last year.
The Track:
Madison International Speedway is a 1/2 mile paved oval, located in Oregon, Wisconsin. The track opened in the 1950’s and has been a major staple of racing in Wisconsin since.
Weather:
A beautiful day at Madison International Speedway, approaching 60 degrees and not a cloud in the sky!
Next Series Race:
The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour Series will be at State Park Speedway on May 20th.
