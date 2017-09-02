Speed Central: Midwest Tour at Dells Raceway Park (WI)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race Lineups:
Consolation Race Results:
Consolation Race Lineups:
Car Count:
30
Entry List:
|4
|Brad Tilton
|Cheyenne, WY
|5H
|Jeff Holmgren
|5
|Casey Johnson
|Edgerton, WI
|7
|John DeAngelis, Jr
|Hubertus, WI
|7S
|Paul Shafer, Jr
|Portage, IN
|9
|Derek Kraus
|Stratford, WI
|11
|Bobby Kendall
|Montello, WI
|12
|Nick Murgic
|Rosemount, MN
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, IL
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|Lakeville, MN
|27
|Paul Paine
|31
|Collin Slife
|34
|Brandon Hill
|Genoa City, WI
|35
|Travis Dassow
|West Bend, WI
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|Lakeville, MN
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|DeForest, WI
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|Knowles, WI
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|Franklin, WI
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|Gleason, WI
|45
|Rich Bickle, Jr
|Edgerton, WI
|47
|Travis Sauter
|Prairie du Sac, WI
|52
|Keith Tolf
|52
|Ricky Baker
|Plainfield, IL
|54
|Rich Schumann, Jr
|Portage, WI
|75H
|Dillon Hammond
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|Merrill, WI
|76
|Jason Weinkauf
|Merrill, WI
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, MN
|78
|Skylar Holzhausen
|Bangor, WI
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|Daytona Beach, FL
Qualifying Format:
Each car will get 2 laps to qualify. The top 12 will be locked in, and the remaining drivers will be split into two races for the remaining spots.
Event Schedule:
Qualifying is set to begin at 5:30 pm CT
Racing begins at 7:00 pm
Who to Watch For:
Although you can’t count Ty Majeski out, other drivers such as Derek Kraus (defending winner) or Dalton Zehr are drivers that could run away with the race.
Title Fight:
Ty Majeski leads Paul Shafer Jr by 186 points heading into today’s race.
The Track:
Dells Raceway Park is a .333 miles asphalt oval with 9 degrees banking in the turns. The track is located just north of Wisconsin Dells.
Weather:
The skies are overcast, but there is a great chance to get racing in tonight.
Next Series Race:
The next ARCA Midwest Tour race takes place at Elko Speedway in Minnesota on September 23rd.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
