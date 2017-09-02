Speed Central: Midwest Tour at Dells Raceway Park (WI)

ARCA Midwest Tour – Dells Raceway Park – 9/2/17 Last updated: September 2, 2017 at 16:59 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Natalie Decker, who was originally on the entry list, did not make the trip today.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Car Count:

30

Entry List:

4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne, WY 5H Jeff Holmgren 5 Casey Johnson Edgerton, WI 7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus, WI 7S Paul Shafer, Jr Portage, IN 9 Derek Kraus Stratford, WI 11 Bobby Kendall Montello, WI 12 Nick Murgic Rosemount, MN 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville, MN 27 Paul Paine 31 Collin Slife 34 Brandon Hill Genoa City, WI 35 Travis Dassow West Bend, WI 36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville, MN 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest, WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin, WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI 45 Rich Bickle, Jr Edgerton, WI 47 Travis Sauter Prairie du Sac, WI 52 Keith Tolf 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield, IL 54 Rich Schumann, Jr Portage, WI 75H Dillon Hammond 75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill, WI 76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill, WI 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton, MN 78 Skylar Holzhausen Bangor, WI 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get 2 laps to qualify. The top 12 will be locked in, and the remaining drivers will be split into two races for the remaining spots.

Event Schedule:

Qualifying is set to begin at 5:30 pm CT

Racing begins at 7:00 pm

Who to Watch For:

Although you can’t count Ty Majeski out, other drivers such as Derek Kraus (defending winner) or Dalton Zehr are drivers that could run away with the race.

Title Fight:

Ty Majeski leads Paul Shafer Jr by 186 points heading into today’s race.

The Track:

Dells Raceway Park is a .333 miles asphalt oval with 9 degrees banking in the turns. The track is located just north of Wisconsin Dells.

Weather:

The skies are overcast, but there is a great chance to get racing in tonight.

Next Series Race:

The next ARCA Midwest Tour race takes place at Elko Speedway in Minnesota on September 23rd.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: