Speed Central: Main Event Racing Series at Sandusky (OH)

Main Event Racing Series – Sandusky Speedway (OH) – 5/13/17

Last updated: May 13, 2017 at 18:35 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

HaroldFairJr-SanduskySpeedway-Pits-MainEventRacingSeries-05.13.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Main Event Racing Series cars lined up in the pits during practice. (Speed51.com photo)

11 Main Event Racing Series Outlaw Super Late Models, 6 MSA Supermodifieds.

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
10 Bud Perry
12S Randy “Bubba” Smith II
30 Bryan Clay
32 Glenn Gault Jr.
33 David Stehouwer
59 Gary Whipkey
66 John Sandquist
71 Harold Fair Jr.
88 Tony Urdiales
98 Jimmy Carter
99 John Sandquist Jr.

Qualifying Format: 

Drivers will attempt two laps at speed to set their qualifying time.  Drivers will be placed into a heat race based on their qualifying time, but their finish will not change their starting position for the feature.  A random invert will be announced following qualifying to set the field.

Event Schedule: 

3 PM – Pits Open
4 PM – Hot Laps Start
6 PM – Qualifying Starts
7 PM – Heats and Features Begin (All Divisions)

Hobby Stocks
Street Stocks
MSA Supermodifieds
Main Event Racing Series

Who to Watch For:

Harold Fair Jr. comes to Sandusky after a strong second-place finish in the Spring 200 ARCA Gold Cup Super 6 Series Feature at Toledo Speedway several weeks ago.  Bud Perry is looking to start off his pursuit of a fourth Main Event Racing Series Championship with a win tonight.  Barberton Speedway Outlaw Late Model Champion Glenn Gault has moved up and looks to contend for the 2017 MERS Title.  Also moving up is Midvale Speedway Outlaw Late Model Champion Randy “Bubba” Smith II, who is looking to run select races this season.

Title Fight:

This is the first Main Event Racing Series Feature of the year, but many strong Outlaw Super Late Model Teams appear poised to contend for the championship throughout the eight race season.

The Track:

Sandusky Speedway is a half-mile asphalt short track located in Perkins Township, OH.  The facility is home to the second “crown jewel” of the ISMA Triple Crown, hosting the Hy-Miler Supermodified Nationals every July.  Sandusky Speedway is also known for the Wild Bill Hangover Race (held on January 1 each year), and the Main Event Racing Series Championship.

Just down the road from the racetrack is “America’s Roller Coast”, Cedar Point Amusement Park.  Fans can enjoy the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster by day and racing action by night.  Also, Camping World Truck Series team ThorSport Racing has their shop just down the road.  Sandusky Speedway was used by several NASCAR teams before the testing ban.

Weather:

Spring has finally sprung in Ohio, granting the state sun and warmer temperatures for the first time in several weeks.  While rainouts have been an issue across the region the last few weeks, there is no risk of a washout tonight.  The skies are partly-cloudy, giving Sandusky a high of 72 degrees.  Temperatures are expected to settle around 53 degrees overnight.  Slight winds blowing to the Southwest are not expected to increase as the evening continues.

Next Series Race:

The Main Event Racing Series will continue their season on May 27th at Flat Rock Speedway for the Joy Fair Memorial.  This will be the series second race of 2017, and will be 100 laps.

