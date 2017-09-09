LOG IN
Speed Central: JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour at Owosso (MI)

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour – Owosso Speedway (MI) – 9/9/17

Last updated: September 9, 2017 at 19:47 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

JEGS-CRA-All-stars-tour-owosso-michigan-speedway-pits-09.09.17

 

 

 

25 cars are lined up int he pits for today’s JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race at Owosso Speedway. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

We had a delay in first practice due to fluid on the racetrack.  Hope Hornish reported having a power steering fluid leak, per CRA officials.  Thomas Hufferd spent second practice preparing an issue with the oil pan, per CRA officials.  Thomas Woodin was not able to get on track for a qualifying run.

CORRECTION: Lonnie Saumier was not done for the night following first practice.  He was able to qualify and will start in the race.

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver
1 14H Kyle Hayden
2 5 Michael Clancy Jr.
3 20 Jack Dossey III
4 10 Steve Dorer
5 7X Travis Eddy
6 7 David Carter
7 7C Kyle Crump
8 14 Carson Hocevar
9 77 Tyler Rycenga
10 8C Tommy Cook
11 8 Hope Hornish
12 5L Eric Lee
13 22 Evan Shotko
14 29 Austin Kunert
15 11 Anthony Danta
16 67 Ben Welch
17 811 Thomas Hufferd
18 5H Tyler Hufford
19 15 Lonnie Saumier
20 24 Amber Slagle
21 88 Trever McCoy
22 56 Jerry Andrews
23 28 Jack Smith
24 41 Hayden Sprague
25 72 Thomas Woodin

Qualifying Results: 

Pos. # Driver Fast Lap
1 14 Carson Hocevar 15.466
2 7C Kyle Crump 15.519
3 7 David Carter 15.556
4 7X Travis Eddy 15.602
5 10 Steve Dorer 15.615
6 20 Jack Dossey III 15.687
7 5 Michael Clancy Jr. 15.702
8 14H Kyle Hayden 15.717
9 77 Tyler Rycenga 15.758
10 8C Tommy Cook 15.845
11 8 Hope Hornish 15.894
12 5L Eric Lee 15.943
13 22 Evan Shotko 15.964
14 29 Austin Kunert 15.985
15 11 Anthony Danta 15.986
16 67 Ben Welch 15.993
17 811 Thomas Hufferd 15.996
18 5H Tyler Hufford 16.113
19 15 Lonnie Saumier 16.140
20 24 Amber Slagle 16.207
21 88 Trever McCoy 16.235
22 56 Jerry Andrews 16.390
23 28 Jack Smith 16.464
24 41 Hayden Sprague 16.485
25 72 Thomas Woodin

First Practice Results: 

Pos # Driver Time Laps
1 7 David Carter 15.679 39
2 14 Carson Hocevar 15.733 30
3 5 Michael Clancy Jr. 15.742 35
4 5L Eric Lee 15.754 24
5 7C Kyle Crump 15.760 29
6 7X Travis Eddy 15.772 21
7 10 Steve Dorer 15.779 23
8 77 Tyler Rycenga 15.817 32
9 8 Hope Hornish 15.852 35
10 11 Anthony Danta 15.884 48
11 20 Jack Dossey III 15.926 35
12 8C Tommy Cook 16.028 17
13 14H Kyle Hayden 16.043 21
14 29 Austin Kunert 16.067 34
15 72 Thomas Woodin 16.079 18
16 811 Thomas Hufferd 16.185 20
17 28 Jack Smith 16.223 22
18 24 Amber Slagle 16.232 32
19 5H Tyler Hufford 16.244 35
20 56 Jerry Andrews 16.246 23
21 22 Evan Shotko 16.319 33
22 67 Ben Welch 16.338 24
23 41 Hayden Sprague 16.497 37
24 88 Trever McCoy 16.934 8
25 15 Lonnie Saumier 18.469 2

Second Practice Results: 

Pos # Driver Time Laps
1 7C Kyle Crump 15.585 20
2 14 Carson Hocevar 15.593 18
3 5 Michael Clancy Jr. 15.608 19
4 7X Travis Eddy 15.729 28
5 20 Jack Dossey III 15.735 28
6 77 Tyler Rycenga 15.760 22
7 7 David Carter 15.772 22
8 11 Anthony Danta 15.816 27
9 5L Eric Lee 15.844 20
10 8 Hope Hornish 15.881 26
11 8C Tommy Cook 15.927 18
12 10 Steve Dorer 15.974 11
13 14H Kyle Hayden 15.985 33
14 22 Evan Shotko 16.008 30
15 72 Thomas Woodin 26.040 23
16 29 Austin Kunert 16.049 26
17 67 Ben Welch 16.061 21
18 56 Jerry Andrews 16.202 22
19 28 Jack Smith 16.210 19
20 24 Amber Slagle 16.221 20
21 5H Tyler Hufford 16.299 20
22 88 Trever McCoy 16.717 24
23 41 Hayden Sprague 16.310 34
24 15 Lonnie Saumier
25 811 Thomas Hufferd

Car Count: 

25 cars have checked in at Owosso Speedway for tonight’s 100 lap race.

Entry List: 

26 cars were entered for today’s event at Owosso Speedway (as of September 6th)

Car # Driver Hometown
5 Michael Clancy Jr. Ortonville, MI
5H Tyler Hufford Schoolcraft, MI
5L Eric Lee Mucomb, MI
7 David Carter Grove City, OH
7C Kyle Crump Brighton, MI
7X Travis Eddy Beaverton, MI
8 Hope Hornish Defiance, OH
8C Tommy Cook Ft. Wayne, IN
10 Steve Dorer Lakeland, FL
11 Anthony Danta Orland Park, IL
14 Carson Hocevar Portage, MI
14H Kyle Hayden Clio, MI
15 Lonnie Saumier Davidson, MI
20 Jack Dossey III Indianapolis, IN
22 Evan Shotko Coopersville, MI
24 Amber Slagle West Bloomfield, MI
28 Jack Smith Clyde, OH
29 Austin Kunert Batavia, IL
41 Hayden Sprague Howell, MI
56 Jerry Andrews Kalamazoo, MI
67 Ben Welch Spring Lake, MI
72 Thomas Woodin Battle Creek, MI
77 Tyler Rycenga Allendale, MI
88 Trever McCoy Caldanie, MI
98 Jay Sommers Chesterfield, MI
811 Thomas Hufferd Sheridan, IN

Qualifying Format: 

CRA uses a single-car qualifying format, with each car getting two laps at speed to determine their qualifying time.  Following qualifying, the driver that sets quick time will roll for the invert, determining the final starting line-up.

Event Schedule: 

TIME SCHEDULE
12 PM Gates Open
1:30 PM CRA Driver’s Meeting
2 PM Pure Stock Practice #1
2:15 PM MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #1
2:30 PM JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Practice #1
3:15 PM Pure Stock Practice #2
3:30 PM MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #2
3:45 PM JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Practice #2
4:15 PM Pure Stock Practice #3
4:35 PM MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #3
5 PM BREAK
5:10 PM Driver’s Meeting for Owosso Racers
5:30 PM Pure Stock Qualifying
5:50 PM MCR Dwarf Cars Qualifying
6 PM BREAK
6:15 PM JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Qualifying
7 PM Racing Begins
Pure Stock Heats
MCR Dwarf Car Heats
Intermission
JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Autigraph Session
JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Feature (100 Laps)
Pure Stock Feature (25 Laps)
MCR Dwarf Car Feature (25 Laps)

Who to Watch For:

Carson Hocevar has won the last two races (Winchester 100 / Winchester Speedway, Dixie 100 / Birch Run Speedway), and has already locked himself into the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Championship race.  Michigan racer Kyle Hayden won at Auto City Speedway to kick off August, holding off Hocevar for most of the race.

Title Fight:

Carson Hocevar is guaranteed to race for the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship this year following his CRA Chase win at Winchester during the World Stock Car Festival last weekend, leaving three spots left.  Jack Dorsey III, Michael Clancy Jr., and Thomas Woodin would join Hocevar if the Chase ended today.  Thomas Hufford is currently the first car out of the Championship race, and is currently four points behind Woodin.  Hope Hornish, Austin Kunert, and Jack Smith will all be hoping for a better finish at Owosso to increase their Chase odds.  Chase drivers can join Hocevar in CRA’s Chase Championship at Winchester Speedway by winning at Owosso or Lucas Oil Raceway Park in two weeks.  Like NASCAR, the points will be reset for the final race of the season at Winchester, and the highest finishing driver will win the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship.

The Track:

Owosso Speedway is located in Ovid, MI, about a half-hour Northeast of Lansing, MI and less than two hours Northwest from Detroit.  “The Big O”, as it is nicknamed, is a 3/8th mile progressively banked asphalt track.  Racing started at Owosso Speedway in 1939, according to the track’s website.  Racing at Owosso has grown from its roots as a quarter-mile dirt track.  Racing on the 3/8th mile track began in 1989.  Owosso Speedway runs weekly on Saturday nights.

Weather:

Fall temperatures have arrived in Michigan, as Ovid, MI will only see a high of 66 today.  Temperatures will drop to 38 degrees overnight.  Conditions will be mostly sunny during the day, transitioning to clear skies through the evening.  Weather will not be a concern for teams, other than making sure they are bundled up into the evening.

Next Series Race:

The JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour will be part of the Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.  Also racing in the Fall Brawl will be the NSTA Top Speed Modifieds, CRA Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, and Vore’s Compact Touring Series.

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
