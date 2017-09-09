Speed Central: JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour at Owosso (MI)

25 cars are lined up int he pits for today’s JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race at Owosso Speedway. (Speed51.com photo)
Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
We had a delay in first practice due to fluid on the racetrack. Hope Hornish reported having a power steering fluid leak, per CRA officials. Thomas Hufferd spent second practice preparing an issue with the oil pan, per CRA officials. Thomas Woodin was not able to get on track for a qualifying run.
CORRECTION: Lonnie Saumier was not done for the night following first practice. He was able to qualify and will start in the race.
Starting Lineup:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|14H
|Kyle Hayden
|2
|5
|Michael Clancy Jr.
|3
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|4
|10
|Steve Dorer
|5
|7X
|Travis Eddy
|6
|7
|David Carter
|7
|7C
|Kyle Crump
|8
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|9
|77
|Tyler Rycenga
|10
|8C
|Tommy Cook
|11
|8
|Hope Hornish
|12
|5L
|Eric Lee
|13
|22
|Evan Shotko
|14
|29
|Austin Kunert
|15
|11
|Anthony Danta
|16
|67
|Ben Welch
|17
|811
|Thomas Hufferd
|18
|5H
|Tyler Hufford
|19
|15
|Lonnie Saumier
|20
|24
|Amber Slagle
|21
|88
|Trever McCoy
|22
|56
|Jerry Andrews
|23
|28
|Jack Smith
|24
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|25
|72
|Thomas Woodin
Qualifying Results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Fast Lap
|1
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|15.466
|2
|7C
|Kyle Crump
|15.519
|3
|7
|David Carter
|15.556
|4
|7X
|Travis Eddy
|15.602
|5
|10
|Steve Dorer
|15.615
|6
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|15.687
|7
|5
|Michael Clancy Jr.
|15.702
|8
|14H
|Kyle Hayden
|15.717
|9
|77
|Tyler Rycenga
|15.758
|10
|8C
|Tommy Cook
|15.845
|11
|8
|Hope Hornish
|15.894
|12
|5L
|Eric Lee
|15.943
|13
|22
|Evan Shotko
|15.964
|14
|29
|Austin Kunert
|15.985
|15
|11
|Anthony Danta
|15.986
|16
|67
|Ben Welch
|15.993
|17
|811
|Thomas Hufferd
|15.996
|18
|5H
|Tyler Hufford
|16.113
|19
|15
|Lonnie Saumier
|16.140
|20
|24
|Amber Slagle
|16.207
|21
|88
|Trever McCoy
|16.235
|22
|56
|Jerry Andrews
|16.390
|23
|28
|Jack Smith
|16.464
|24
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|16.485
|25
|72
|Thomas Woodin
First Practice Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Laps
|1
|7
|David Carter
|15.679
|39
|2
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|15.733
|30
|3
|5
|Michael Clancy Jr.
|15.742
|35
|4
|5L
|Eric Lee
|15.754
|24
|5
|7C
|Kyle Crump
|15.760
|29
|6
|7X
|Travis Eddy
|15.772
|21
|7
|10
|Steve Dorer
|15.779
|23
|8
|77
|Tyler Rycenga
|15.817
|32
|9
|8
|Hope Hornish
|15.852
|35
|10
|11
|Anthony Danta
|15.884
|48
|11
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|15.926
|35
|12
|8C
|Tommy Cook
|16.028
|17
|13
|14H
|Kyle Hayden
|16.043
|21
|14
|29
|Austin Kunert
|16.067
|34
|15
|72
|Thomas Woodin
|16.079
|18
|16
|811
|Thomas Hufferd
|16.185
|20
|17
|28
|Jack Smith
|16.223
|22
|18
|24
|Amber Slagle
|16.232
|32
|19
|5H
|Tyler Hufford
|16.244
|35
|20
|56
|Jerry Andrews
|16.246
|23
|21
|22
|Evan Shotko
|16.319
|33
|22
|67
|Ben Welch
|16.338
|24
|23
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|16.497
|37
|24
|88
|Trever McCoy
|16.934
|8
|25
|15
|Lonnie Saumier
|18.469
|2
Second Practice Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Laps
|1
|7C
|Kyle Crump
|15.585
|20
|2
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|15.593
|18
|3
|5
|Michael Clancy Jr.
|15.608
|19
|4
|7X
|Travis Eddy
|15.729
|28
|5
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|15.735
|28
|6
|77
|Tyler Rycenga
|15.760
|22
|7
|7
|David Carter
|15.772
|22
|8
|11
|Anthony Danta
|15.816
|27
|9
|5L
|Eric Lee
|15.844
|20
|10
|8
|Hope Hornish
|15.881
|26
|11
|8C
|Tommy Cook
|15.927
|18
|12
|10
|Steve Dorer
|15.974
|11
|13
|14H
|Kyle Hayden
|15.985
|33
|14
|22
|Evan Shotko
|16.008
|30
|15
|72
|Thomas Woodin
|26.040
|23
|16
|29
|Austin Kunert
|16.049
|26
|17
|67
|Ben Welch
|16.061
|21
|18
|56
|Jerry Andrews
|16.202
|22
|19
|28
|Jack Smith
|16.210
|19
|20
|24
|Amber Slagle
|16.221
|20
|21
|5H
|Tyler Hufford
|16.299
|20
|22
|88
|Trever McCoy
|16.717
|24
|23
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|16.310
|34
|24
|15
|Lonnie Saumier
|25
|811
|Thomas Hufferd
Car Count:
25 cars have checked in at Owosso Speedway for tonight’s 100 lap race.
Entry List:
26 cars were entered for today’s event at Owosso Speedway (as of September 6th)
|Car #
|Driver
|Hometown
|5
|Michael Clancy Jr.
|Ortonville, MI
|5H
|Tyler Hufford
|Schoolcraft, MI
|5L
|Eric Lee
|Mucomb, MI
|7
|David Carter
|Grove City, OH
|7C
|Kyle Crump
|Brighton, MI
|7X
|Travis Eddy
|Beaverton, MI
|8
|Hope Hornish
|Defiance, OH
|8C
|Tommy Cook
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|10
|Steve Dorer
|Lakeland, FL
|11
|Anthony Danta
|Orland Park, IL
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|Portage, MI
|14H
|Kyle Hayden
|Clio, MI
|15
|Lonnie Saumier
|Davidson, MI
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|Indianapolis, IN
|22
|Evan Shotko
|Coopersville, MI
|24
|Amber Slagle
|West Bloomfield, MI
|28
|Jack Smith
|Clyde, OH
|29
|Austin Kunert
|Batavia, IL
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Howell, MI
|56
|Jerry Andrews
|Kalamazoo, MI
|67
|Ben Welch
|Spring Lake, MI
|72
|Thomas Woodin
|Battle Creek, MI
|77
|Tyler Rycenga
|Allendale, MI
|88
|Trever McCoy
|Caldanie, MI
|98
|Jay Sommers
|Chesterfield, MI
|811
|Thomas Hufferd
|Sheridan, IN
Qualifying Format:
CRA uses a single-car qualifying format, with each car getting two laps at speed to determine their qualifying time. Following qualifying, the driver that sets quick time will roll for the invert, determining the final starting line-up.
Event Schedule:
|TIME
|SCHEDULE
|12 PM
|Gates Open
|1:30 PM
|CRA Driver’s Meeting
|2 PM
|Pure Stock Practice #1
|2:15 PM
|MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #1
|2:30 PM
|JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Practice #1
|3:15 PM
|Pure Stock Practice #2
|3:30 PM
|MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #2
|3:45 PM
|JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Practice #2
|4:15 PM
|Pure Stock Practice #3
|4:35 PM
|MCR Dwarf Cars Practice #3
|5 PM
|BREAK
|5:10 PM
|Driver’s Meeting for Owosso Racers
|5:30 PM
|Pure Stock Qualifying
|5:50 PM
|MCR Dwarf Cars Qualifying
|6 PM
|BREAK
|6:15 PM
|JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Qualifying
|7 PM
|Racing Begins
|Pure Stock Heats
|MCR Dwarf Car Heats
|Intermission
|JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Autigraph Session
|JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Feature (100 Laps)
|Pure Stock Feature (25 Laps)
|MCR Dwarf Car Feature (25 Laps)
Who to Watch For:
Carson Hocevar has won the last two races (Winchester 100 / Winchester Speedway, Dixie 100 / Birch Run Speedway), and has already locked himself into the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Championship race. Michigan racer Kyle Hayden won at Auto City Speedway to kick off August, holding off Hocevar for most of the race.
Title Fight:
Carson Hocevar is guaranteed to race for the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship this year following his CRA Chase win at Winchester during the World Stock Car Festival last weekend, leaving three spots left. Jack Dorsey III, Michael Clancy Jr., and Thomas Woodin would join Hocevar if the Chase ended today. Thomas Hufford is currently the first car out of the Championship race, and is currently four points behind Woodin. Hope Hornish, Austin Kunert, and Jack Smith will all be hoping for a better finish at Owosso to increase their Chase odds. Chase drivers can join Hocevar in CRA’s Chase Championship at Winchester Speedway by winning at Owosso or Lucas Oil Raceway Park in two weeks. Like NASCAR, the points will be reset for the final race of the season at Winchester, and the highest finishing driver will win the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship.
The Track:
Owosso Speedway is located in Ovid, MI, about a half-hour Northeast of Lansing, MI and less than two hours Northwest from Detroit. “The Big O”, as it is nicknamed, is a 3/8th mile progressively banked asphalt track. Racing started at Owosso Speedway in 1939, according to the track’s website. Racing at Owosso has grown from its roots as a quarter-mile dirt track. Racing on the 3/8th mile track began in 1989. Owosso Speedway runs weekly on Saturday nights.
Weather:
Fall temperatures have arrived in Michigan, as Ovid, MI will only see a high of 66 today. Temperatures will drop to 38 degrees overnight. Conditions will be mostly sunny during the day, transitioning to clear skies through the evening. Weather will not be a concern for teams, other than making sure they are bundled up into the evening.
Next Series Race:
The JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour will be part of the Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. Also racing in the Fall Brawl will be the NSTA Top Speed Modifieds, CRA Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, and Vore’s Compact Touring Series.
