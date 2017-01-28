Speed Central: Indoor Auto Racing Series – Atlantic City (NJ)

Ryan Flores wins his heat race for tonight’s Gambler’s Classic and is another step closer to claiming his first Indoor Auto Racing Championship (Speed51.com photo).
Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
– Justin Bonsignore, Ted Christopher, Zane Zeiner, and Mike Iles won Friday’s qualifying races to lock into tonight’s Gambler’s Classic.
– Matt Janisch, Erick Rudolph, Ryan Tidman, Tim Buckwalter, and Anthony Sesely earned the most preliminary points on Friday to also transfer their way into Saturday’s feature.
– Andy Jankowiak is competing in a No. 57 home-built chassis this weekend after driving for owner Ken Sebring in the first two events. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Timmy Solomito will take over the driving duties of the No. 21, which will be his first foray into indoor TQ racing.
– Anthony Sesely has seen success at Boardwalk Hall in past years, and after running the first two events in cars fielded by four-time event winner Lou Cicconi, the home state driver returns to his same winning 600cc machine. ISMA Supermodifieds ace Mike Lichty is driving the ride Sesely vacated.
– 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece returns to a TQ for the first time this year. His three previous Gambler’s Classic attempts were cut short prior to the feature due to mechanical woes.
– Another NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular, Justin Bonsignore, set fast time on Friday circulating the oval in 7.975 seconds.
– Ted Christopher paced the final practice session with a time of 7.950 seconds.
– Justin Bonsignore drew an eight as the invert for the TQ Dash.
– Points leader Ryan Flores along with Jimmy Blewett, Andy Jankowiak, Mike Lichty, Jonathan Reid, and Brandon Azzalina punch their way into the feature with heat race victories.
– Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night so far is home state driver Ronald Mullen, who climbed from ninth to second in the final heat to transfer into his first career A-Main after many years of trying.
– Cale Ross conquered the Champ Kart feature and championship.
– Erick Rudolph made a pass on Tim Buckwalter to take the TQ Dash victory and will start from the pole tonight.
– Andrew Krause, Andrew Nye, and Timmy Catalano earn the B-Main wins. Contact sent Catalano out of the lead, but maneuvered his way back up to the top spot.
– Scott Kreutter receives the provisional for the highest in points, and Mike Tidaback will start shotgun on the field as a former event winner.
– Gary Hieber Jr. won the Slingshot feature after heartbreak a few seasons ago while leading. Danny Buccafusca wins the championship.
Starting Lineup:
1) 22 Erick Rudolph
2) 7 Tim Buckwalter
3) 1B Ryan Tidman
4) 2 Matt Janisch
5) 49 Ted Christopher
6) 23 Zane Zeiner
7) 711 Mike Iles
8) 16 Anthony Sesely
9) 51 Justin Bonsignore
10) 15 Ryan Flores
11) 76 Jimmy Blewett
12) 57 Andy Jankowiak
13) 1 Mike Lichty
14) 9 Jonathan Reid
15) 43 Brandon Azzalina
16) 6 Ryan Preece
17) 8 Earl Paules
18) 07 Michael Maresca
19) 38 Rob Neely
20) 73M Brett Michalski
21) 73 Ronald Mullen
22) 27 Andrew Krause
23) 66 Andrew Nye
24) 54 Timmy Catalano
25) 94 Scott Kreutter
26) 57 Mike Tidaback
B-Main Race Results:
B-Main 1:
1) Andrew Krause
2) Chris de Ritis
3) Marc Rogers
4) Zachery Bealer
5) Mark Yoder
6) Jeffrey Kot
7) Ronnie Flaim
8) Timmy Solomito
9) Aaron Bartemy
10) Jack Conover
11) Bruce Leote
12) Chad Jones
13) Rob Schultz
14) Rob Vivona
B-Main 2:
1) Andrew Nye
2) Anthony Payne
3) Joey Jarowicz
4) Steve Kemery
5) Geoffrey Sutton
6) Scott Kreutter
7) Dakota Kessler
8) Pat Bealer
9) Jesse Maurer
10) Kyle Lick
11) Mike Tidaback
12) DJ Forbes Jr.
13) Steve Craig
14) Louie Horvath
15) Richie Pratt Jr.
B-Main 3:
1) 54 Timmy Catalano
2) 29 Ryan Krachun
3) 06 Chad Parks
4) 98T Tim Proctor
5) 27W Brad Lamberson
6) 02B Joey Bailey
7) 31 Bob Baker
8) 4sl Bob Hentschel
9) 98 Matt Roselli
10) 60 DJ Shaw
11) 42 Tim Nye
12) 9D Josh Dalrymple
13) 02 AJ Hessler
14) 36 Buddy Sload
15) 2R Jason Rochelle
16) 98NY Tommy Catalano
B-Main Race Lineups:
B-Main 1:
1) Andrew Krause
2) Zackery Bealer
3) Chad Jones
4) Rob Vivona
5) Gary Hieber Jr.
6) Mark Yoder
7) Jeffrey Kot
8) Rob Schultz
9) Ronnie Flaim
10) Bruce Leote
11) Ryan Bartlett
12) Jack Conover
13) Marc Rogers
14) Timmy Solomito
15) Chris de Ritis
16) Aaron Bartemy
B-Main 2:
1) Andrew Nye
2) Geoffrey Sutton
3) Anthony Payne
4) Joey Jarowicz
5) Richie Pratt Jr.
6) Stephen Kemery
7) Scott Kreutter
8) Kyle Lick
9) Dakota Kessler
10) Jesse Maurer
11) DJ Forbes Jr.
12) Pat Bealer
13) Louie Horvath
14) Mike Tidaback
15) Donnie Adams
16) Steve Craig
B-Main 3:
1) Timmy Catalano
2) Joey Bailey
3) Chad Parks
4) Matt Roselli
5) Brad Lamberson
6) Josh Dalrymple
7) Buddy Sload
8) Bob Baker
9) Bob Hentschel
10) Tommy Catalano
11) Tim Nye
12) Jason Rochelle
13) Tim Proctor
14) Ryan Krachun
15) A.J. Hessler
16) DJ Shaw
TQ Dash Lineup:
1) 7 Tim Buckwalter
2) 1B Ryan Tidman
3) 22 Erick Rudolph
4) 2 Matt Janisch
5) 711 Mike Iles
6) 23 Zane Zeiner
7) 49 Ted Christopher
8) 51 Justin Bonsignore
9) 16 Anthony Sesesly
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1:
1) Ryan Flores
2) Ryan Preece
3) Andrew Krause
4) Chad Jones
5) Gary Hieber Jr.
6) Jeffrey Kot
7) Ronnie Flaim
8) Ryan Bartlett
9) Marc Rogers
10) Chris de Ritis
Heat 2:
1) Jimmy Blewett
2) Earl Paules
3) Zackery Bealer
4) Rob Vivona
5) Mark Yoder
6) Rob Schultz
7) Bruce Leote
8) Jack Conover
9) Timmy Solomito
10) Aaron Bartemy
Heat 3:
1) Andy Jankowiak
2) Michael Maresca
3) Andrew Nye
4) Anthony Payne
5) Richie Pratt Jr.
6) Scott Kreutter
7) Dakota Kohler
8) DJ Forbes Jr.
9) Louie Horvath
10) Donnie Adams
Heat 4:
1) Mike Lichty
2) Rob Neely
3) Geoffrey Sutton
4) Joey Jarowicz
5) Stephen Kemery
6) Kyle Lick
7) Jesse Maurer
8) Pat Bealer
9) Mike Tidaback
10) Steve Craig
Heat 5:
1) Jonathan Reid
2) Brett Michalski
3) Timmy Catalano
4) Chad Parks
5) Brad Lamberson
6) Buddy Sload
7) Bob Hentschel
8) Tim Proctor
9) Tim Nye
10) AJ Hessler
Heat 6:
1) Brandon Azzalina
2) Ronald Mullen
3) Joey Bailey
4) Matt Roselli
5) Josh Dalrymple
6) Bob Baker
7) Tommy Catalano
8) Jason Rochelle
9) Ryan Krachun
10) DJ Shaw
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1:
1) 15 Ryan Flores
2) 27 Andrew Krause
3) 6 Ryan Preece
4) 66 Chris de Ritis
5) 6 Gary Hieber Jr.
6) 28 Chad Jones
7) 88 Jeffrey Kot
8) 93 Ryan Bartlett
9) 01 Ronnie Flaim
10) 27T Marc Rogers
Heat 2
1) 76 Jimmy Blewett
2) 46NY Rob Vivona
3) 8 Earl Paules
4) 61 Zackery Bealer
5) B3 Aaron Bartemy
6) 21 Timmy Solomito
7) 12 Rob Schultz
8) 75 Mark Yoder
9) 94L Bruce Leote
10) 6 Jack Conover
Heat 3
1) 07 Michael Maresca
2) 57 Andy Jankowiak
3) 66 Andrew Nye
4) 711x Richie Pratt Jr.
5) 449 Dakota Kessler
6) 45 Anthony Payne
7) 1F Louis Horvath
8) 52 Donnie Adams
9) 3Jr DJ Forbes Jr.
10) 94 Scott Kreutter
Heat 4
1) 1 Mike Lichty
2) 72 Jesse Maurer
3) 38 Rob Neely
4) 8 Kyle Lick
5) 69K Stephen Kemery
6) 461 Geoffrey Sutton
7) 55 Steve Craig
8) 75 Joey Jarowicz
9) 57 Mike Tidaback
10) 44B Pat Bealer
Heat 5
1) 42 Tim Nye
2) 9 Jonathan Reid
3) 54 Timmy Catalano
4) 73B Brett Michalski
5) 98T Tim Proctor
6) 27W Brad Lamberson
7) 36 Buddy Sload
8) 06 Chad Parks
9) 02 A.J. Hessler
10) 4sl Bob Hentschel
Heat 6
1) 43 Brandon Azzalina
2) 60 DJ Shaw
3) 02 Joey Bailey
4) 98 Matt Roselli
5) 31 Bob Baker
6) 98NY Tommy Catalano
7) 29 Ryan Krachun
8) 73 Ronald Mullen
9) 2 Jason Rochelle
10) 9D Josh Dalrymple
Non-Qualifier Race Results:
1) Scott Kreutter
2) Pat Bealer
3) Bob Hentschel
4) Josh Dalrymple
5) Chris Hirt
6) Kevin Van Valkenburg
7) Matt Remick
8) Mike Glaser
9) Corey Anderson
10) Jimmy Zacharias
Non-Qualifier Race Lineup:
1) Jimmy Zacharias
2) Scott Kreutter
3) Josh Dalrymple
4) Kevin Van Valkenburg
5) Chris Hirt
6) Pat Bealer
7) Bob Hentschel
8) Matt Remick
9) Matt Glaser
10) Corey Anderson
Car Count:
There are 75 TQ Midgets here in action.
Qualifying Format:
Time trials were held on Friday as well as four 20-lap A-Qualifiers, in which each winner and the next five highest preliminary night point earners were locked into Saturday’s Gambler’s Classic. Saturday will consist of afternoon TQ last chance races where the top four advance into the evening’s heat races. Six 10-lap heat races will be held where the top two from each transfer into the A-Main. The winner from each of three B-Mains will also transfer and two provisionals are available to be added to the 26-car field. The nine qualifiers from Friday will compete in a five-lap dash to decide who will start up front for the 40-lap feature.
Event Schedule:
12pm Drivers Meeting
12:30pm Afternoon Racing
– 1 Round Practice – All Cars
– 2 – Slingshot B-Mains (15 Cars – 10 Laps / 10 minutes – 2 Qualify)
– 2 – Champ Kart B-Mains (15 Cars – 10 Laps / 10 minutes – 2 Qualify)
– TQ Last Chance Races (4 Qualify to Heat Races)
5pm Grandstands Open
5-6:15pm Fanfest On Track
6:55pm National Anthem
7pm Racing Begins
– 6 TQ Heats (10 Cars / 10 Laps – 2 from each Qualify to A-Main)
– Slingshot A-Main (24 Cars, 25 Laps)
– TQ Dash (5 Laps – 9 Cars)
– 3 TQ B-Mains (16 Cars, 12 Laps – Winner to A-Main)
– Champ Kart A-Main (24 cars, 25 laps)
– TQ A-Main (26 Cars, 40 Laps)
Who to Watch For:
Atlantic City normally attracts some of the largest fields of TQs and 2017 is no different. In addition to title contenders Ryan Flores (Allentown winner), Erick Rudolph (Trenton winner), Jimmy Blewett, and Zane Zeiner, defending and three-time Gambler’s Classic winner Anthony Sesely will certainly be a contender. Two-time event winner Ted Christopher will look to shake the monkey off his back as well, driving for car owner Trey Hoddick this season as a teammate to Trenton fast qualifier Scott Kreutter.
Title Fight:
Ryan Flores – 339
Erick Rudolph – 260
Jimmy Blewett – 258
Zane Zeiner – 252
Tim Buckwalter – 246
Andy Jankowiak – 229
Scott Kreutter – 201
Justin Bonsignore – 180
Ryan Tidman – 175
Anthony Sesely – 173
Tommy Catalano – 153
Rob Neely – 152
Brett Michalski – 148
Matt Janisch – 147
Matt Roselli – 143
The Track:
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall enters its 15th year of hosting the Gambler’s Classic indoor motorsports festivities. Auto racing dates back to the 1930s at this historic facility, which holds events such as concerts, basketball and hockey sporting events, and rodeos throughout the year on the same floor as the TQ Midgets compete.
Weather:
It’s actually one of the milder events in recent memory with temperatures reaching 40 degrees outside, but with this being an indoor race weekend those factors are insignificant.
Next Series Race:
This weekend marks the conclusion of the 2016-2017 Indoor Auto Racing Championship.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
