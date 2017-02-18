LOG IN
Speed Central: Greenville Pickens Meltdown – Greenville Pickens (SC)

Greenville Pickens Meltdown – Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC) – 2/17/17

Last updated: February 18, 2017 at 15:23 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Matt Craig is among the expected entries for the Greenville Meltdown. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:  A slight weather delay has slowed the afternoon. We will update as the day goes on. 

Mitchel Mote sets fast time for the 16-car Southeast Limited Late Model Pro race for later today.

Brandon Lemke sets fast time for the Southeast Limited Challenger division & Jacob Borts gets the quick time for the new Junior Elite division.  

Pre-Feature Notebook: Cassius Clark made the trip down from New England to run here at Greenville. Clark is a former SLM winner at GPS having won back in October of 2007 in a PASS South race. A year later Clark clinched the PASS National title at Greenville. Tanner Thorson’s team had to make an engine change on Friday in practice to get his Super Late Model ready for today. Kyle Plott is back racing today after a tough early out at the Snowball Derby last December. Matt Craig dominated the CARS Tour Super Late Model race here in 2016, he says the track is the same and he feels good about today. Jared Irvan is here fresh off his win at Dillon a few weeks back.

Tanner Thorson led the lone practice over Jeff Futlz and Chandler Smith.

We asked around and we feel confident in saying this is the first independent Super Late Model race ever run here at Greenville.  All prior events have been run under a touring series.

The Southeast Limited Late Models will run three races today with the new Junior Elite, the Challenger and the Pro divisions.  We will update you of the winners of those races.

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: Chad McCumbee sets fast time over Kyle Plott and Jeff Fultz.  A few cars did not take time and we are waiting for an official rundown.

1 16 Chad McCumbee 18.527
2 19 Kyle Plott 18.606
3 25 Jeff Fultz 18.643
4 26 Chandler Smith 18.673
5 8 Tate Fogleman 18.868
6 55 Tanner Thorson 18.870
7 O9 Randy Gentry 18.921
8 54 Matt Craig 18.940
9 13 Cassius Clark 19.025
10 28 Jared Irvan 19.102
11 71 Jimmy Doyle 19.140
12 33 Brandon Jones 19.218
13 27 Lee Tissot No Time
14 17 Greg Bohanon No Time

Car Count: 17 Super Late Models and over 20 Limited cars for three classes.

 

Entry List: 

25 Jeff Fultz
55 Tanner Thorson
28 Jared Irvan
13 Cassius Clark
26 Chandler Smith
71 Jimmy Doyle
19 Kyle Plott
27 Lee Tissot
92 Tom Stanley
33 Brandon Jones
54 Matt Craig
8 Tate Fogleman
16 Chad McCumbee
17 Greg Bohanon
O9 Randy Gentry
10 Kyle DeSouza

Qualifying Format: Each driver in each class will get 2 laps on the track.

 

Event Schedule:

 

8:15am Tech Opens

8:30am Driver, Crew Chief, & Spotter Meeting

10:00am Practice – SLM

10:30am Practice – SELLM – Pro

10:45am Practice – MPT

11:00am Practice – SELLM – Jr Elite Practice – SELLM – Challengers Turn-3 Gate open

All Divisions Line up to Qualify

12:00pm Qualify – SLM

Qualify – SELLM – Pro

Qualify – MPT

Qualify – SELLM – Jr Elite

Qualify – SELLM – Challanger

1:25pm Invocation / National Anthem

1:30pm SouthEast Limited Late Model – Challangers – 30L

1:45pm Main Super Late Model – 150L Main

2:30pm Mulligan Power Truck – 50L Main

2:55pm SouthEast Limited Late Model – Jr Elite – 30L Main

3:10pm SouthEast Limited Late Model – Pro – 100L Main

 

Who to Watch For: Matt Craig, Jeff Fultz and Cassius Clark have won races here in the past in Super Late Model action.

 

Title Fight: Today is a non-points unsanctioned race for the Super Late Models.

 

The Track: Greenville-Pickens Speedway (SC) is a flat half-mile track with fresh asphalt on the track that has already created lightning speed.

 

Weather:  Today’s forecast is cloudy with temps in the 60’s perfect for racing in February.

 

Next Series Race:  Greenville will be back in action on March 4th with twin Late Model Stock Car races.

 

