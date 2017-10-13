Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Thompson (CT)

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) – 10/13/17 Last updated: October 13, 2017 at 21:16 pm

What Won the Race: Derek Ramstrom stormed past Derek Griffith on a Lap 31 restart to take the lead for good.

The Finish:

1 35 Derek Ramstrom 2 12G Derek Griffith 3 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 4 4ME Brad Babb 5 18 Mike Scorzelli 6 42 Woody Pitkat 7 46 Jake Vanada 8 72 Scott MacMichael 9 1 Kyle Casagrande 10 70 Kyle Soper 11 17MA Eddie MacDonald 12 21 Josh King 13 08 Mike O’Sullivan 14 43 Devin O’Connell 15 7 Cory Casagrande 16 39 Nick Lascuola 17 15 Todd Owen 18 29 Barry Gray 19 40 Mike Mitchell 20 28MA Greg Nanigian

The Skinny: After starting 8th, Ramstrom picked his way forward while Derek Griffith fought Eddie MacDonald for the lead over the first 20 laps. Their battling allowed Ramstrom to close in for the lead. When MacDonald fell back with a problem, it became a battle of the Derek’s with Griffith trying to hold the lead. Ramstrom got his opportunity for a move on a Lap 31 restart when he got a great restart on the inside and held Griffith at bay for the final half of the race.

Winning Quote: “Started out at Little T Speedway, been watching people race here all my life. I love this place.” – Derek Ramstrom

Winning Chassis: Distance

Winning Engine: Chevrolet Crate Engine

On the Move: Mike Scorzelli started 11th, avoided the wrecks and paced the leaders to finish fifth.

Biggest Loser: Eddie MacDonald started on the pole but had a problem late in the race and finished 11th.

Feature Notebook:

-Cory Casagrande blew the transmission in his heat race, team is scrambling to get it the spare in the No. 7 before the feature.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Larry Gelinas crashed in the opening practice and withdrew from the lineup.

-Derek Ramstrom led both practice sessions.

Starting Lineup:

1 17MA Eddie MacDonald 2 70 Kyle Soper 3 12G Derek Griffith 4 72 Scott MacMichael 5 08 Mike O’Sullivan 6 42 Woody Pitkat 7 39 Nick Lascuola 8 35 Derek Ramstrom 9 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 10 4ME Brad Babb 11 18 Mike Scorzelli 12 46 Jake Vanada 13 7 Cory Casagrande 14 21 Josh King 15 29 Barry Gray 16 43 Devin O’Connell 17 40 Mike Mitchell 18 15 Todd Owen 19 1 Kyle Casagrande 20 28MA Greg Nanigian

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 2 39 Nick Lascuola 2 08 Mike O’Sullivan 4 12G Derek Griffith 5 17MA Eddie MacDonald 6 18 Mike Scorzelli 7 7 Cory Casagrande 8 29 Barry Gray 9 40 Mike Mitchell 10 28MA Greg Nanigan

Heat Two

1 35 Derek Ramstrom 2 42 Woody Pitkat 3 72 Scott MacMichael 4 70 Kyle Soper 5 4ME Brad Babb 6 46 Jake Vanada 7 21 Josh King 8 43 Devin O’Connell 9 15 Todd Owen 10 1 Kyle Casagrande

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 40 Mike Mitchell 2 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 2 39 Nick Lascuola 4 08 Mike O’Sullivan 5 18 Mike Scorzelli 6 29 Barry Gray 7 28MA Greg Nanigian 8 17MA Eddie MacDonald 9 7 Cory Casagrande 10 12G Derek Griffith

Heat Two

1 70 Kyle Soper 2 35 Derek Ramstrom 3 42 Woody Pitkat 4 15 Todd Owen 5 72 Scott MacMichael 6 46 Jake Vanada 7 21 Josh King 8 43 Devin O’Connell 9 1 Kyle Casagrande 10 4ME Brad Babb

Car Count: 20 Pro Stocks

Entry List:

08 Mike O’Sullivan 1 Kyle Casagrande 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 4ME Brad Babb 7 Cory Casagrande 12G Derek Griffith 15 Todd Owen 17MA Eddie MacDonald 18 Mike Scorzelli 21 Josh King 28MA Greg Nanigian 29 Barry Gray 35 Derek Ramstrom 39 Nick Lascuola 40 Mike Mitchell 42 Woody Pitkat 43 Devin O’Connell 46 Jake Vanada 70 Kyle Soper 72 Scott MacMichael

The Track: Thompson Speedway (5/8 mile high-bank oval); Thompson, CT

Next Series Race: Sat. October 21 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl (season finale)