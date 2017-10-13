LOG IN
Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Thompson (CT)

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) – 10/13/17

Last updated: October 13, 2017 at 21:16 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Derek Ramstrom is presented with his World Series prizes. (Speed51.com photo)

Derek Ramstrom is presented with his World Series prizes. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What Won the Race: Derek Ramstrom stormed past Derek Griffith on a Lap 31 restart to take the lead for good.

 

The Finish: 

1 35 Derek Ramstrom
2 12G Derek Griffith
3 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
4 4ME Brad Babb
5 18 Mike Scorzelli
6 42 Woody Pitkat
7 46 Jake Vanada
8 72 Scott MacMichael
9 1 Kyle Casagrande
10 70 Kyle Soper
11 17MA Eddie MacDonald
12 21 Josh King
13 08 Mike O’Sullivan
14 43 Devin O’Connell
15 7 Cory Casagrande
16 39 Nick Lascuola
17 15 Todd Owen
18 29 Barry Gray
19 40 Mike Mitchell
20 28MA Greg Nanigian

 

The Skinny: After starting 8th, Ramstrom picked his way forward while Derek Griffith fought Eddie MacDonald for the lead over the first 20 laps. Their battling allowed Ramstrom to close in for the lead. When MacDonald fell back with a problem, it became a battle of the Derek’s with Griffith trying to hold the lead. Ramstrom got his opportunity for a move on a Lap 31 restart when he got a great restart on the inside and held Griffith at bay for the final half of the race.

 

Winning Quote: “Started out at Little T Speedway, been watching people race here all my life. I love this place.” – Derek Ramstrom

 

Winning Chassis: Distance

 

Winning Engine: Chevrolet Crate Engine

 

On the Move: Mike Scorzelli started 11th, avoided the wrecks and paced the leaders to finish fifth.

 

Biggest Loser: Eddie MacDonald started on the pole but had a problem late in the race and finished 11th.

 

Feature Notebook:

-Cory Casagrande blew the transmission in his heat race, team is scrambling to get it the spare in the No. 7 before the feature.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Larry Gelinas crashed in the opening practice and withdrew from the lineup.

-Derek Ramstrom led both practice sessions.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 17MA Eddie MacDonald
2 70 Kyle Soper
3 12G Derek Griffith
4 72 Scott MacMichael
5 08 Mike O’Sullivan
6 42 Woody Pitkat
7 39 Nick Lascuola
8 35 Derek Ramstrom
9 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
10 4ME Brad Babb
11 18 Mike Scorzelli
12 46 Jake Vanada
13 7 Cory Casagrande
14 21 Josh King
15 29 Barry Gray
16 43 Devin O’Connell
17 40 Mike Mitchell
18 15 Todd Owen
19 1 Kyle Casagrande
20 28MA Greg Nanigian

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
2 39 Nick Lascuola
2 08 Mike O’Sullivan
4 12G Derek Griffith
5 17MA Eddie MacDonald
6 18 Mike Scorzelli
7 7 Cory Casagrande
8 29 Barry Gray
9 40 Mike Mitchell
10 28MA Greg Nanigan

 

Heat Two

1 35 Derek Ramstrom
2 42 Woody Pitkat
3 72 Scott MacMichael
4 70 Kyle Soper
5 4ME Brad Babb
6 46 Jake Vanada
7 21 Josh King
8 43 Devin O’Connell
9 15 Todd Owen
10 1 Kyle Casagrande

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 40 Mike Mitchell
2 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
2 39 Nick Lascuola
4 08 Mike O’Sullivan
5 18 Mike Scorzelli
6 29 Barry Gray
7 28MA Greg Nanigian
8 17MA Eddie MacDonald
9 7 Cory Casagrande
10 12G Derek Griffith

 

Heat Two

1 70 Kyle Soper
2 35 Derek Ramstrom
3 42 Woody Pitkat
4 15 Todd Owen
5 72 Scott MacMichael
6 46 Jake Vanada
7 21 Josh King
8 43 Devin O’Connell
9 1 Kyle Casagrande
10 4ME Brad Babb

 

 

Car Count: 20 Pro Stocks

 

Entry List: 

08 Mike O’Sullivan
1 Kyle Casagrande
4 Tommy O’Sullivan
4ME Brad Babb
7 Cory Casagrande
12G Derek Griffith
15 Todd Owen
17MA Eddie MacDonald
18 Mike Scorzelli
21 Josh King
28MA Greg Nanigian
29 Barry Gray
35 Derek Ramstrom
39 Nick Lascuola
40 Mike Mitchell
42 Woody Pitkat
43 Devin O’Connell
46 Jake Vanada
70 Kyle Soper
72 Scott MacMichael

 

The Track: Thompson Speedway (5/8 mile high-bank oval); Thompson, CT

 

Next Series Race: Sat. October 21 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl (season finale)

 

 
