Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Thompson (CT)

What Won the Race: Derek Ramstrom stormed past Derek Griffith on a Lap 31 restart to take the lead for good.
The Finish:
|1
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|2
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|3
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|4
|4ME
|Brad Babb
|5
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|6
|42
|Woody Pitkat
|7
|46
|Jake Vanada
|8
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|9
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|10
|70
|Kyle Soper
|11
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|12
|21
|Josh King
|13
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|14
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|15
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|16
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|17
|15
|Todd Owen
|18
|29
|Barry Gray
|19
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|20
|28MA
|Greg Nanigian
The Skinny: After starting 8th, Ramstrom picked his way forward while Derek Griffith fought Eddie MacDonald for the lead over the first 20 laps. Their battling allowed Ramstrom to close in for the lead. When MacDonald fell back with a problem, it became a battle of the Derek’s with Griffith trying to hold the lead. Ramstrom got his opportunity for a move on a Lap 31 restart when he got a great restart on the inside and held Griffith at bay for the final half of the race.
Winning Quote: “Started out at Little T Speedway, been watching people race here all my life. I love this place.” – Derek Ramstrom
Winning Chassis: Distance
Winning Engine: Chevrolet Crate Engine
On the Move: Mike Scorzelli started 11th, avoided the wrecks and paced the leaders to finish fifth.
Biggest Loser: Eddie MacDonald started on the pole but had a problem late in the race and finished 11th.
Feature Notebook:
-Cory Casagrande blew the transmission in his heat race, team is scrambling to get it the spare in the No. 7 before the feature.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Larry Gelinas crashed in the opening practice and withdrew from the lineup.
-Derek Ramstrom led both practice sessions.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|2
|70
|Kyle Soper
|3
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|4
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|5
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|6
|42
|Woody Pitkat
|7
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|8
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|9
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|10
|4ME
|Brad Babb
|11
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|12
|46
|Jake Vanada
|13
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|14
|21
|Josh King
|15
|29
|Barry Gray
|16
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|17
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|18
|15
|Todd Owen
|19
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|20
|28MA
|Greg Nanigian
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|2
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|2
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|4
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|5
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|6
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|7
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|8
|29
|Barry Gray
|9
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|10
|28MA
|Greg Nanigan
Heat Two
|1
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|2
|42
|Woody Pitkat
|3
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|4
|70
|Kyle Soper
|5
|4ME
|Brad Babb
|6
|46
|Jake Vanada
|7
|21
|Josh King
|8
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|9
|15
|Todd Owen
|10
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|2
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|2
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|4
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|5
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|6
|29
|Barry Gray
|7
|28MA
|Greg Nanigian
|8
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|9
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|10
|12G
|Derek Griffith
Heat Two
|1
|70
|Kyle Soper
|2
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|3
|42
|Woody Pitkat
|4
|15
|Todd Owen
|5
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|6
|46
|Jake Vanada
|7
|21
|Josh King
|8
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|9
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|10
|4ME
|Brad Babb
Car Count: 20 Pro Stocks
Entry List:
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|4ME
|Brad Babb
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|Todd Owen
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|21
|Josh King
|28MA
|Greg Nanigian
|29
|Barry Gray
|35
|Derek Ramstrom
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|42
|Woody Pitkat
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|46
|Jake Vanada
|70
|Kyle Soper
|72
|Scott MacMichael
The Track: Thompson Speedway (5/8 mile high-bank oval); Thompson, CT
Next Series Race: Sat. October 21 at New London-Waterford Speedbowl (season finale)
