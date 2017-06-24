LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Seekonk

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Seekonk Speedway (MA) – 6/24/17

Last updated: June 24, 2017 at 19:07 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

The racing was tight during GSPSS qualifying heats earlier tonight. (Nicholas Teto photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Two-time Oxford 250 winner Travis Benjamin is here tonight driving Matt Frahm’s No. 14 car.

-Another Oxford 250 winner, Larry Gelinas, is also in the field.

-Tonight’s race can be seen live on Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV.

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1

1 08 Mike O’Sullivan
2 12 Robert Pelland
3 1 Kyle Casagrande
4 72 Scott MacMichael
5 21 Josh King
6 23 Glenn Martel
7 14M Rick Martin

 

Heat 2

1 7 Cory Casagrande
2 52 Dave Darling
3 43 Devin O’Connell
4 39 Nick Lascuola
5 99 Billy Joerres
6 96 Wyatt Alexander
7 87 Jeff Baril

 

Heat 3

1 8 Angelo Belsito
2 2 Tom Scully, Jr.
3 90 Craig Weinstein
4 14 Travis Benjamin
5 48 Larry Gelinas
6 40 Mike Mitchell
7 29 Barry Gray

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 08 Mike O’Sullivan
2 12 Robert Pelland
3 1 Kyle Casagrande
4 72 Scott MacMichael
5 21 Josh King
6 23 Glenn Martel
7 14M Rick Martin

 

Heat 2

1 43 Devin O’Connell
2 96 Wyatt Alexander
3 7 Cory Casagrande
4 52 Dave Darling
5 39 Nick Lascuola
6 99 Billy Joerres
7 87 Jeff Baril

 

Heat 3

1 8 Angelo Belsito
2 29 Barry Gray
3 2 Tom Scully, Jr.
4 90 Craig Weinstein
5 40 Mike Mitchell
6 14B Travis Benjamin
7 48 Larry Gelinas

 

Car Count: 21 Granite State Pro Stocks

 

Entry List: 

# Driver
1 Kyle Casagrande
2 Tom Scully, Jr.
7 Cory Casagrande
08 Mike O’Sullivan
8 Angelo Belsito
12 Robert Pelland
14B Travis Benjamin
14M Rick Martin
21 Josh King
23 Glenn Martel
29 Barry Gray
39 Nick Lascuola
40 Mike Mitchell
43 Devin O’Connell
48 Larry Gelinas
52 Dave Darling
72 Scott MacMichael
87 Jeff Baril
90 Craig Weinstein
96 Wyatt Alexander
99 Billy Joerres

 

Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heats will qualify three drivers each to the invert. The winner of the first heat will draw an invert of one to nine.

 

Event Schedule: 

 

Who to Watch For: Travis Benjamin is here tonight and will be tough to beat. Home track favorite David Darling will also be a threat.

 

Title Fight: Scott MacMichael leads Mike Mitchell by two points in the championship standings.

 

The Track: Seekonk Speedway is a 1/3-mile paved oval nicknamed “The Cement Palace.”

 

Weather: It’s a warm day in Seekonk, Massachusetts with temperatures in the mid 80s.

 

Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series will visit “The Magic Mile” of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 1.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 23: Lee USA Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 24: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Redbud 400

  • June 24: Orange County Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Super Late Models & Late Model Stocks

  • June 24: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • June 24: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

Presenting Partner