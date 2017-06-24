Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Seekonk

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Two-time Oxford 250 winner Travis Benjamin is here tonight driving Matt Frahm’s No. 14 car.
-Another Oxford 250 winner, Larry Gelinas, is also in the field.
-Tonight’s race can be seen live on Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV.
Starting Lineup:
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1
|1
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|2
|12
|Robert Pelland
|3
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|4
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|5
|21
|Josh King
|6
|23
|Glenn Martel
|7
|14M
|Rick Martin
Heat 2
|1
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|2
|52
|Dave Darling
|3
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|4
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|5
|99
|Billy Joerres
|6
|96
|Wyatt Alexander
|7
|87
|Jeff Baril
Heat 3
|1
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|2
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|3
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|4
|14
|Travis Benjamin
|5
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|6
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|7
|29
|Barry Gray
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|2
|12
|Robert Pelland
|3
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|4
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|5
|21
|Josh King
|6
|23
|Glenn Martel
|7
|14M
|Rick Martin
Heat 2
|1
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|2
|96
|Wyatt Alexander
|3
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|4
|52
|Dave Darling
|5
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|6
|99
|Billy Joerres
|7
|87
|Jeff Baril
Heat 3
|1
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|2
|29
|Barry Gray
|3
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|4
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|5
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|6
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|7
|48
|Larry Gelinas
Car Count: 21 Granite State Pro Stocks
Entry List:
|#
|Driver
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|12
|Robert Pelland
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|14M
|Rick Martin
|21
|Josh King
|23
|Glenn Martel
|29
|Barry Gray
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|52
|Dave Darling
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|87
|Jeff Baril
|90
|Craig Weinstein
|96
|Wyatt Alexander
|99
|Billy Joerres
Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heats will qualify three drivers each to the invert. The winner of the first heat will draw an invert of one to nine.
Event Schedule:
Who to Watch For: Travis Benjamin is here tonight and will be tough to beat. Home track favorite David Darling will also be a threat.
Title Fight: Scott MacMichael leads Mike Mitchell by two points in the championship standings.
The Track: Seekonk Speedway is a 1/3-mile paved oval nicknamed “The Cement Palace.”
Weather: It’s a warm day in Seekonk, Massachusetts with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series will visit “The Magic Mile” of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 1.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™