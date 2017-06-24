Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Seekonk

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Seekonk Speedway (MA) – 6/24/17 Last updated: June 24, 2017 at 19:07 pm

-Two-time Oxford 250 winner Travis Benjamin is here tonight driving Matt Frahm’s No. 14 car.

-Another Oxford 250 winner, Larry Gelinas, is also in the field.

Starting Lineup:

Heat Race Results:

Heat 1

1 08 Mike O’Sullivan 2 12 Robert Pelland 3 1 Kyle Casagrande 4 72 Scott MacMichael 5 21 Josh King 6 23 Glenn Martel 7 14M Rick Martin

Heat 2

1 7 Cory Casagrande 2 52 Dave Darling 3 43 Devin O’Connell 4 39 Nick Lascuola 5 99 Billy Joerres 6 96 Wyatt Alexander 7 87 Jeff Baril

Heat 3

1 8 Angelo Belsito 2 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 3 90 Craig Weinstein 4 14 Travis Benjamin 5 48 Larry Gelinas 6 40 Mike Mitchell 7 29 Barry Gray

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 08 Mike O’Sullivan 2 12 Robert Pelland 3 1 Kyle Casagrande 4 72 Scott MacMichael 5 21 Josh King 6 23 Glenn Martel 7 14M Rick Martin

Heat 2

1 43 Devin O’Connell 2 96 Wyatt Alexander 3 7 Cory Casagrande 4 52 Dave Darling 5 39 Nick Lascuola 6 99 Billy Joerres 7 87 Jeff Baril

Heat 3

1 8 Angelo Belsito 2 29 Barry Gray 3 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 4 90 Craig Weinstein 5 40 Mike Mitchell 6 14B Travis Benjamin 7 48 Larry Gelinas

Car Count: 21 Granite State Pro Stocks

Entry List:

# Driver 1 Kyle Casagrande 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 7 Cory Casagrande 08 Mike O’Sullivan 8 Angelo Belsito 12 Robert Pelland 14B Travis Benjamin 14M Rick Martin 21 Josh King 23 Glenn Martel 29 Barry Gray 39 Nick Lascuola 40 Mike Mitchell 43 Devin O’Connell 48 Larry Gelinas 52 Dave Darling 72 Scott MacMichael 87 Jeff Baril 90 Craig Weinstein 96 Wyatt Alexander 99 Billy Joerres

Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heats will qualify three drivers each to the invert. The winner of the first heat will draw an invert of one to nine.

Event Schedule:

Who to Watch For: Travis Benjamin is here tonight and will be tough to beat. Home track favorite David Darling will also be a threat.

Title Fight: Scott MacMichael leads Mike Mitchell by two points in the championship standings.

The Track: Seekonk Speedway is a 1/3-mile paved oval nicknamed “The Cement Palace.”

Weather: It’s a warm day in Seekonk, Massachusetts with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series will visit “The Magic Mile” of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 1.

