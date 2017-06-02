Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Claremont

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Claremont Speedway – 6/2/17 Last updated: June 2, 2017 at 22:52 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



What Won the Race: Tommy O’Sullivan used a bump and run pass on Luke Hinkley with 3 laps to go.

The Finish:

1 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 100 2 31 Luke Hinkley 100 3 08 Mike O’Sullivan 100 4 60 DJ Shaw 100 5 09 Jeremy Davis 100 6 72 Scott MacMichael 100 7 7 Cory Casagrande 100 8 11 Bryon Baker 100 9 14 Tracy Gordon 100 10 29 Barry Gray 100 11 23 Glenn Martel 100 12 21 Josh King 100 13 40 Mike Mitchell 100 14 18 Mike Scorzelli 99 15 43 Devin O’Connell 84 16 1 Jeff Jolly 84 17 44 Rusty Poland 82 18 28 Mark Lunblad 52 19 10 Jimmy Zullo 52 20 39 Nick Lascuola 25 21 42 Guy Caron 8 22 8 Ryan Bell 2

The Skinny: After spinning in the early laps, Tommy O’Sullivan fought his way through the 23 car field. Luke Hinkley dominated the 100 lap race, with DJ Shaw challenging him on restarts. A late restart allowed O’Sullivan to get by Shaw and then put on the bump and run in the final three laps. It is the first career GSPSS win for Tommy O’Sullivan.

Winning Quote: “I certainly don’t want to race like that, but I wasn’t out to wreck him, and I didn’t. I’m pretty sure he would’ve done the same to me if he was in the same position.”

On the Move: Tommy O’Sullivan’s spin put him in dead last, and fought back to win.

Biggest Loser: Guy Caron started outside pole but slid back getting caught in a wreck, finishing 21st.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-No incidents in practice.

-DJ Shaw rolled out his second car after the PASS rain out at Speedway 660.

-It was a clean sweep in heat races for Claremont drivers.

-This is the first season in a Pro Stock for Jimmy Zullo. His car was an ACT Late Model a year ago.

Starting Lineup:

1 31 Luke Hinkley 2 42 Guy Caron 3 10 Jimmy Zullo 4 60 DJ Shaw 5 08 Mike O’Sullivan 6 14 Tracy Gordon 7 09 Jeremy Davis 8 39 Nick Lascuola 9 43 Devin O’Connell 10 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 11 7 Cory Casagrande 12 40 Mike Mitchell 13 72 Scott MacMichael 14 29 Barry Gray 15 18 Mike Scorzelli 16 21 Josh King 17 28 Mark Lunblad 18 23 Glenn Martell 19 11 Bryon Baker 20 44 Rusty Poland 21 1 Jeff Jolly 22 8 Ryan Bell

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 31 Luke Hinkley 2 60 DJ Shaw 2 09 Jeremy Davis 4 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 5 72 Scott MacMichael 6 21 Josh King 7 11 Bryon Baker 8 8 Ryan Bell

Heat Two

1 42 Guy Caron 2 08 Mike O’Sullivan 3 39 Nick Lascoula 4 7 Cory Casagrande 5 29 Barry Gray 6 28 Mark Lunblad 7 44 Rusty Poland

Heat Three

1 10 Jimmy Zullo 2 14 Tracy Gordon 3 43 Devin O’Connell 4 40 Mike Mitchell 5 18 Mike Scorzelli 6 23 Glenn Martel 7 1 Jeff Jolly

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One:

1 60 DJ Shaw 2 31 Luke Hinkley 2 21 Josh King 4 11 Bryon Baker 5 09 Jeremy Davis 6 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 7 72 Scott MacMichael 8 8 Ryan Bell

Heat Two

1 44 Rusty Poland 2 39 Nick Lascuola 3 42 Guy Caron 4 7 Cory Casagrande 5 08 Mike O’Sullivan 6 28 Bobby Pelland 7 29 Barry Gray

Heat Three

1 18 Mike Scorzelli 2 40 Mike Mitchell 3 10 James Zullo 4 23 Glenn Martel 5 14 Tracy Gordon 6 43 Devin O’Connell 7 1 Jeff Jolly

Car Count:

22 Granite State Pro Stocks

Entry List:

08 Mike O’Sullivan 09 Jeremy Davis 1 Jeff Jolly 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 7 Cory Casagrande 8 Angelo Belsito 10 James Zullo 11 Bryon Baker 14 Tracy Gordon 18 Mike Scorzelli 21 Josh King 23 Glenn Martel 28 Josh Varney 29 Barry Gray 31 Luke Hinkley 39 Nick Lascuola 40 Mike Mitchell 42 Guy Caron 43 Devin O’Connell 44 Rusty Poland 60 DJ Shaw 72 Scott MacMichael

Qualifying Format:

Three Heat races to set feature lineup

Event Schedule:

Heats: 7:30

Who to Watch For:

Jeremy Davis, DJ Shaw, Tracy Gordon, Mike Mitchell, and Barry Gray are always a threat to win.

Title Fight:

Mike Mitchell leads over Scott MacMichael after Riverhead.

The Track:

Caremont Speedway (1/3 mile), Claremont, NH

Weather: Mostly Clear, Temperatures starting in the 70’s falling to lower 60’s

Next Series Race: Seekonk Speedway (MA), Sat. June 24