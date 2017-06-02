LOG IN
Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Claremont

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Claremont Speedway – 6/2/17

Last updated: June 2, 2017 at 22:52 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tommy O'Sullivan celebrates his first win in the GSPSS. (Speed51.com photo)

What Won the Race: Tommy O’Sullivan used a bump and run pass on Luke Hinkley with 3 laps to go.

 

The Finish: 

1 4 Tommy O’Sullivan 100
2 31 Luke Hinkley 100
3 08 Mike O’Sullivan 100
4 60 DJ Shaw 100
5 09 Jeremy Davis 100
6 72 Scott MacMichael 100
7 7 Cory Casagrande 100
8 11 Bryon Baker 100
9 14 Tracy Gordon 100
10 29 Barry Gray 100
11 23 Glenn Martel 100
12 21 Josh King 100
13 40 Mike Mitchell 100
14 18 Mike Scorzelli 99
15 43 Devin O’Connell 84
16 1 Jeff Jolly 84
17 44 Rusty Poland 82
18 28 Mark Lunblad 52
19 10 Jimmy Zullo 52
20 39 Nick Lascuola 25
21 42 Guy Caron 8
22 8 Ryan Bell 2

 

The Skinny: After spinning in the early laps, Tommy O’Sullivan fought his way through the 23 car field. Luke Hinkley dominated the 100 lap race, with DJ Shaw challenging him on restarts. A late restart allowed O’Sullivan to get by Shaw and then put on the bump and run in the final three laps. It is the first career GSPSS win for Tommy O’Sullivan.

 

Winning Quote: “I certainly don’t want to race like that, but I wasn’t out to wreck him, and I didn’t. I’m pretty sure he would’ve done the same to me if he was in the same position.”

 

On the Move: Tommy O’Sullivan’s spin put him in dead last, and fought back to win.

 

Biggest Loser: Guy Caron started outside pole but slid back getting caught in a wreck, finishing 21st.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-No incidents in practice.

-DJ Shaw rolled out his second car after the PASS rain out at Speedway 660.

-It was a clean sweep in heat races for Claremont drivers.

-This is the first season in a Pro Stock for Jimmy Zullo. His car was an ACT Late Model a year ago.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 31 Luke Hinkley
2 42 Guy Caron
3 10 Jimmy Zullo
4 60 DJ Shaw
5 08 Mike O’Sullivan
6 14 Tracy Gordon
7 09 Jeremy Davis
8 39 Nick Lascuola
9 43 Devin O’Connell
10 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
11 7 Cory Casagrande
12 40 Mike Mitchell
13 72 Scott MacMichael
14 29 Barry Gray
15 18 Mike Scorzelli
16 21 Josh King
17 28 Mark Lunblad
18 23 Glenn Martell
19 11 Bryon Baker
20 44 Rusty Poland
21 1 Jeff Jolly
22 8 Ryan Bell

 

 

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 31 Luke Hinkley
2 60 DJ Shaw
2 09 Jeremy Davis
4 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
5 72 Scott MacMichael
6 21 Josh King
7 11 Bryon Baker
8 8 Ryan Bell

 

Heat Two

1 42 Guy Caron
2 08 Mike O’Sullivan
3 39 Nick Lascoula
4 7 Cory Casagrande
5 29 Barry Gray
6 28 Mark Lunblad
7 44 Rusty Poland

 

Heat Three

1 10 Jimmy Zullo
2 14 Tracy Gordon
3 43 Devin O’Connell
4 40 Mike Mitchell
5 18 Mike Scorzelli
6 23 Glenn Martel
7 1 Jeff Jolly

 

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One:

1 60 DJ Shaw
2 31 Luke Hinkley
2 21 Josh King
4 11 Bryon Baker
5 09 Jeremy Davis
6 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
7 72 Scott MacMichael
8 8 Ryan Bell

 

Heat Two

1 44 Rusty Poland
2 39 Nick Lascuola
3 42 Guy Caron
4 7 Cory Casagrande
5 08 Mike O’Sullivan
6 28 Bobby Pelland
7 29 Barry Gray

 

Heat Three

1 18 Mike Scorzelli
2 40 Mike Mitchell
3 10 James Zullo
4 23 Glenn Martel
5 14 Tracy Gordon
6 43 Devin O’Connell
7 1 Jeff Jolly

 

 

Car Count:
22 Granite State Pro Stocks

 

Entry List: 

08 Mike O’Sullivan
09 Jeremy Davis
1 Jeff Jolly
4 Tommy O’Sullivan
7 Cory Casagrande
8 Angelo Belsito
10 James Zullo
11 Bryon Baker
14 Tracy Gordon
18 Mike Scorzelli
21 Josh King
23 Glenn Martel
28 Josh Varney
29 Barry Gray
31 Luke Hinkley
39 Nick Lascuola
40 Mike Mitchell
42 Guy Caron
43 Devin O’Connell
44 Rusty Poland
60 DJ Shaw
72 Scott MacMichael

 

 

Qualifying Format: 

Three Heat races to set feature lineup

 

Event Schedule: 

Heats: 7:30

 

Who to Watch For:

Jeremy Davis, DJ Shaw, Tracy Gordon, Mike Mitchell, and Barry Gray are always a threat to win.

 

Title Fight:
Mike Mitchell leads over Scott MacMichael after Riverhead.

 

The Track:
Caremont Speedway (1/3 mile), Claremont, NH

 

Weather: Mostly Clear, Temperatures starting in the 70’s falling to lower 60’s

 

Next Series Race: Seekonk Speedway (MA), Sat. June 24

 

 

 

