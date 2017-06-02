Speed Central: Granite State Pro Stock Series at Claremont

What Won the Race: Tommy O’Sullivan used a bump and run pass on Luke Hinkley with 3 laps to go.
The Finish:
|1
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|100
|2
|31
|Luke Hinkley
|100
|3
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|100
|4
|60
|DJ Shaw
|100
|5
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|100
|6
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|100
|7
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|100
|8
|11
|Bryon Baker
|100
|9
|14
|Tracy Gordon
|100
|10
|29
|Barry Gray
|100
|11
|23
|Glenn Martel
|100
|12
|21
|Josh King
|100
|13
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|100
|14
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|99
|15
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|84
|16
|1
|Jeff Jolly
|84
|17
|44
|Rusty Poland
|82
|18
|28
|Mark Lunblad
|52
|19
|10
|Jimmy Zullo
|52
|20
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|25
|21
|42
|Guy Caron
|8
|22
|8
|Ryan Bell
|2
The Skinny: After spinning in the early laps, Tommy O’Sullivan fought his way through the 23 car field. Luke Hinkley dominated the 100 lap race, with DJ Shaw challenging him on restarts. A late restart allowed O’Sullivan to get by Shaw and then put on the bump and run in the final three laps. It is the first career GSPSS win for Tommy O’Sullivan.
Winning Quote: “I certainly don’t want to race like that, but I wasn’t out to wreck him, and I didn’t. I’m pretty sure he would’ve done the same to me if he was in the same position.”
On the Move: Tommy O’Sullivan’s spin put him in dead last, and fought back to win.
Biggest Loser: Guy Caron started outside pole but slid back getting caught in a wreck, finishing 21st.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-No incidents in practice.
-DJ Shaw rolled out his second car after the PASS rain out at Speedway 660.
-It was a clean sweep in heat races for Claremont drivers.
-This is the first season in a Pro Stock for Jimmy Zullo. His car was an ACT Late Model a year ago.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|31
|Luke Hinkley
|2
|42
|Guy Caron
|3
|10
|Jimmy Zullo
|4
|60
|DJ Shaw
|5
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|6
|14
|Tracy Gordon
|7
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|8
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|9
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|10
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|11
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|12
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|13
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|14
|29
|Barry Gray
|15
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|16
|21
|Josh King
|17
|28
|Mark Lunblad
|18
|23
|Glenn Martell
|19
|11
|Bryon Baker
|20
|44
|Rusty Poland
|21
|1
|Jeff Jolly
|22
|8
|Ryan Bell
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|31
|Luke Hinkley
|2
|60
|DJ Shaw
|2
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|4
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|5
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|6
|21
|Josh King
|7
|11
|Bryon Baker
|8
|8
|Ryan Bell
Heat Two
|1
|42
|Guy Caron
|2
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|3
|39
|Nick Lascoula
|4
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|5
|29
|Barry Gray
|6
|28
|Mark Lunblad
|7
|44
|Rusty Poland
Heat Three
|1
|10
|Jimmy Zullo
|2
|14
|Tracy Gordon
|3
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|4
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|5
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|6
|23
|Glenn Martel
|7
|1
|Jeff Jolly
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One:
|1
|60
|DJ Shaw
|2
|31
|Luke Hinkley
|2
|21
|Josh King
|4
|11
|Bryon Baker
|5
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|6
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|7
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|8
|8
|Ryan Bell
Heat Two
|1
|44
|Rusty Poland
|2
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|3
|42
|Guy Caron
|4
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|5
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|6
|28
|Bobby Pelland
|7
|29
|Barry Gray
Heat Three
|1
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|2
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|3
|10
|James Zullo
|4
|23
|Glenn Martel
|5
|14
|Tracy Gordon
|6
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|7
|1
|Jeff Jolly
Car Count:
22 Granite State Pro Stocks
Entry List:
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|1
|Jeff Jolly
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|8
|Angelo Belsito
|10
|James Zullo
|11
|Bryon Baker
|14
|Tracy Gordon
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|21
|Josh King
|23
|Glenn Martel
|28
|Josh Varney
|29
|Barry Gray
|31
|Luke Hinkley
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|42
|Guy Caron
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|44
|Rusty Poland
|60
|DJ Shaw
|72
|Scott MacMichael
Qualifying Format:
Three Heat races to set feature lineup
Event Schedule:
Heats: 7:30
Who to Watch For:
Jeremy Davis, DJ Shaw, Tracy Gordon, Mike Mitchell, and Barry Gray are always a threat to win.
Title Fight:
Mike Mitchell leads over Scott MacMichael after Riverhead.
The Track:
Caremont Speedway (1/3 mile), Claremont, NH
Weather: Mostly Clear, Temperatures starting in the 70’s falling to lower 60’s
Next Series Race: Seekonk Speedway (MA), Sat. June 24
