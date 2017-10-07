LOG IN
Speed Central: DAV Fall Classic at Seekonk Speedway (MA)

DAV Fall Classic – Seekonk Speedway (MA) – 10/7/17

Last updated: October 7, 2017 at 14:53 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Dave Darling will look to defend his home track against the invaders. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Derek Griffith led the first and third practice sessions.

– 2017 Seekonk Pro Stock champion David Darling led the second session.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 52 Dave Darling
2 11 Ryan Vanasse
3 39 Nick Lascuola
4 03 Joe Squeglia
5 30 Fred Astle
6 14B Travis Benjamin
7 17MA Eddie MacDonald
8 2 Tom Scully, Jr.
9 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
10 27 Mike Brightman
11 14 Rick Martin
12 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
13 12G Derek Griffith
14 12 Bobby Pelland
15 17 Kevin Folan
16 43 Devin O’Connell
17 48 Larry Gelinas
18 9 Tommy Barrett
19 36 Dave Silva
20 46 Jake Vanada
21 5 Phil Meaney
22 41 Dick Houlihan

 

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 03 Joe Squeglia
2 52 Dave Darling
2 17MA Eddie MacDonald
4 27 Mike Brightman
5 12G Derek Griffith
6 43 Devin O’Connell
7 36 Dave Silva

 

Heat Two

1 39 Nick Lascuola
2 30 Fred Astle
3 2 Tom Scully, Jr.
4 14 Rick Martin
5 12 Bobby Pelland
6 48 Larry Gelinas
7 46 Jake Vanada

 

Heat Three

1 11 Ryan Vanasse
2 14B Travis Benjamin
3 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
4 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
5 17 Kevin Folan
6 9 Tommy Barrett
7 41 Dick Houlihan
8 5 Phil Meaney

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 03 Joe Squeglia
2 27 Mike Brightman
2 17 Eddie MacDonald
4 36 Dave Silva
5 52 Dave Darling
6 12G Derek Griffith
7 43 Devin O’Connell

 

Heat Two

1 30 Fred Astle
2 39 Nick Lascuola
3 2 Tom Scully, Jr.
4 46 Jake Vanada
5 14 Rick Martin
6 48 Larry Gelinas
7 12 Bobby Pelland

 

Heat Three

1 14B Travis Benjamin
2 5 Phil Meaney
3 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
4 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
5 11 Ryan Vanasse
6 9 Tommy Barrett
7 41 Dick Houlihan
8 17 Kevin Folan

 

Car Count: 22 Pro Stocks

 

Entry List: 

00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
03 Joe Squeglia
2 Tom Scully, Jr.
5 Phil Meaney
9 Tommy Barrett
11 Ryan Vanasse
12 Bobby Pelland III
12G Derek Griffith
14 Rick Martin
14B Travis Benjamin
17 Kevin Folan
17MA Eddie MacDonald
27 Mike Brightman
27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
30 Fred Astle
36 Dave Silva
39 Nick Lascuola
41 Dick Houlihan
43 Devin O’Connell
46 Jake Vanada
48 Larry Gelinas
52 Dave Darling

 

Qualifying Format: Three heats set the feature lineup.

 

Event Schedule: Heats 2pm, Features: 3pm

 

Who to Watch For: David Darling, Tom Scully, Jr., Derek Griffith, Travis Benjamin, Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

 

The Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3 mile bullring); Seekonk, MA

 

Weather: Warm and sunny

 

