Speed Central: DAV Fall Classic at Seekonk Speedway (MA)

-Derek Griffith led the first and third practice sessions.
– 2017 Seekonk Pro Stock champion David Darling led the second session.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|52
|Dave Darling
|2
|11
|Ryan Vanasse
|3
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|4
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|5
|30
|Fred Astle
|6
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|7
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|8
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|9
|27NH
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|10
|27
|Mike Brightman
|11
|14
|Rick Martin
|12
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|13
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14
|12
|Bobby Pelland
|15
|17
|Kevin Folan
|16
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|17
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|18
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|19
|36
|Dave Silva
|20
|46
|Jake Vanada
|21
|5
|Phil Meaney
|22
|41
|Dick Houlihan
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|52
|Dave Darling
|2
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|4
|27
|Mike Brightman
|5
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|6
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|7
|36
|Dave Silva
Heat Two
|1
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|2
|30
|Fred Astle
|3
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|4
|14
|Rick Martin
|5
|12
|Bobby Pelland
|6
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|7
|46
|Jake Vanada
Heat Three
|1
|11
|Ryan Vanasse
|2
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|3
|27NH
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|4
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|5
|17
|Kevin Folan
|6
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|7
|41
|Dick Houlihan
|8
|5
|Phil Meaney
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|27
|Mike Brightman
|2
|17
|Eddie MacDonald
|4
|36
|Dave Silva
|5
|52
|Dave Darling
|6
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|7
|43
|Devin O’Connell
Heat Two
|1
|30
|Fred Astle
|2
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|3
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|4
|46
|Jake Vanada
|5
|14
|Rick Martin
|6
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|7
|12
|Bobby Pelland
Heat Three
|1
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|2
|5
|Phil Meaney
|3
|27NH
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|4
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|5
|11
|Ryan Vanasse
|6
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|7
|41
|Dick Houlihan
|8
|17
|Kevin Folan
Car Count: 22 Pro Stocks
Entry List:
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|Tom Scully, Jr.
|5
|Phil Meaney
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|11
|Ryan Vanasse
|12
|Bobby Pelland III
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|14
|Rick Martin
|14B
|Travis Benjamin
|17
|Kevin Folan
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|27
|Mike Brightman
|27NH
|Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
|30
|Fred Astle
|36
|Dave Silva
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|41
|Dick Houlihan
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|46
|Jake Vanada
|48
|Larry Gelinas
|52
|Dave Darling
Qualifying Format: Three heats set the feature lineup.
Event Schedule: Heats 2pm, Features: 3pm
Who to Watch For: David Darling, Tom Scully, Jr., Derek Griffith, Travis Benjamin, Wayne Helliwell, Jr.
The Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3 mile bullring); Seekonk, MA
Weather: Warm and sunny
