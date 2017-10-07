Speed Central: DAV Fall Classic at Seekonk Speedway (MA)

DAV Fall Classic – Seekonk Speedway (MA) – 10/7/17 Last updated: October 7, 2017 at 14:53 pm

-Derek Griffith led the first and third practice sessions.

– 2017 Seekonk Pro Stock champion David Darling led the second session.

Starting Lineup:

1 52 Dave Darling 2 11 Ryan Vanasse 3 39 Nick Lascuola 4 03 Joe Squeglia 5 30 Fred Astle 6 14B Travis Benjamin 7 17MA Eddie MacDonald 8 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 9 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 10 27 Mike Brightman 11 14 Rick Martin 12 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. 13 12G Derek Griffith 14 12 Bobby Pelland 15 17 Kevin Folan 16 43 Devin O’Connell 17 48 Larry Gelinas 18 9 Tommy Barrett 19 36 Dave Silva 20 46 Jake Vanada 21 5 Phil Meaney 22 41 Dick Houlihan

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 03 Joe Squeglia 2 52 Dave Darling 2 17MA Eddie MacDonald 4 27 Mike Brightman 5 12G Derek Griffith 6 43 Devin O’Connell 7 36 Dave Silva

Heat Two

1 39 Nick Lascuola 2 30 Fred Astle 3 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 4 14 Rick Martin 5 12 Bobby Pelland 6 48 Larry Gelinas 7 46 Jake Vanada

Heat Three

1 11 Ryan Vanasse 2 14B Travis Benjamin 3 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 4 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. 5 17 Kevin Folan 6 9 Tommy Barrett 7 41 Dick Houlihan 8 5 Phil Meaney

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 03 Joe Squeglia 2 27 Mike Brightman 2 17 Eddie MacDonald 4 36 Dave Silva 5 52 Dave Darling 6 12G Derek Griffith 7 43 Devin O’Connell

Heat Two

1 30 Fred Astle 2 39 Nick Lascuola 3 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 4 46 Jake Vanada 5 14 Rick Martin 6 48 Larry Gelinas 7 12 Bobby Pelland

Heat Three

1 14B Travis Benjamin 2 5 Phil Meaney 3 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 4 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. 5 11 Ryan Vanasse 6 9 Tommy Barrett 7 41 Dick Houlihan 8 17 Kevin Folan

Car Count: 22 Pro Stocks

Entry List:

00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. 03 Joe Squeglia 2 Tom Scully, Jr. 5 Phil Meaney 9 Tommy Barrett 11 Ryan Vanasse 12 Bobby Pelland III 12G Derek Griffith 14 Rick Martin 14B Travis Benjamin 17 Kevin Folan 17MA Eddie MacDonald 27 Mike Brightman 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. 30 Fred Astle 36 Dave Silva 39 Nick Lascuola 41 Dick Houlihan 43 Devin O’Connell 46 Jake Vanada 48 Larry Gelinas 52 Dave Darling

Qualifying Format: Three heats set the feature lineup.

Event Schedule: Heats 2pm, Features: 3pm

Who to Watch For: David Darling, Tom Scully, Jr., Derek Griffith, Travis Benjamin, Wayne Helliwell, Jr.

The Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3 mile bullring); Seekonk, MA

Weather: Warm and sunny

