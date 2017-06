Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour at Marshfield (WI)

ARCA Midwest Tour – Marshfield Speedway (WI) – 6/10/17 Last updated: June 10, 2017 at 20:50 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Veteran Dan Fredrickson once again is missing from the field, but many other drivers are looking to make it eight different winners in eight races at Marshfield. Jonathon Eilen makes his 110th start in the series tonight, and Andrew Morrissey makes his 100th start tonight.

Dalton Zehr went to a back up car after engine issues.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Pos. # Driver Fast Lap 1 20 Jim Sauter Jr 18.099 1 75w Chris Weinkauf 18.099 3 119 Dalton Zehr 18.161 4 91 Ty Majeski 18.185 5 77 Jonathan Eilen 18.192 6 39 Andrew Morrissey 18.201 7 22 M G Gajewski 18.218 8 78 Skylar Holzhausen 18.238 9 76 Jason Weinkauf 18.239 10 42 Dennis Prunty 18.242 11 58 Cardell Potter 18.257 12 35 Travis Dassow 18.288 13 14 Austin Nason 18.347 14 18 Michael Ostdiek 18.353 15 7s Paul Shafer Jr 18.367 16 8 Chad Butz 18.383 17 43 Matt Kocourek 18.401 18 15 Dean LaPointe 18.404 19 54 Rich Schumann Jr 18.421 20 52 Ricky Baker 18.511 21 7 John DeAngelis Jr 18.527 22 44 Justin Mondeik 18.569 23 07 Corey Kempkes 18.606 24 4 Brad Tilton 18.623 25 75 Mike Beyer 19.619

Qualifier Race Results:

1 15 Dean LaPointe 2 52 Ricky Baker 3 44 Justin Mondeik 4 54 Rich Schumann Jr 5 711 Dalton Zehr 6 7 John DeAngelis Jr 7 07 Corey Kempkes 8 4 Brad Tilton 9 75 Mike Beyer

Odd Dash Race Results:

1 75w Chris Weinkauf 2 91 Ty Majeski 3 18 Michael Ostdiek 4 42 Dennis Prunty 5 8 Chad Butz 6 78 Skylar Holzhausen 7 39 Andrew Morrissey 8 35 Travis Dassow

Even Dash Race Results:

1 58 Cardell Potter 2 76 Jason Weinkauf 3 7s Paul Shafer Jr 4 22 M G Gajewski 5 20 Jim Sauter Jr 6 77 Jonathan Eilen 7 14 Austin Nason 8 43 Matt Kocourek

Car Count:

25

Entry List:

Car # Driver Hometown 4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne, WI 7 John DeAngelis Jr Hubertus, WI 7S Paul Shafer Jr Portage, IN 8 Chad Butz Suamico, WI 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL 15 Dean LaPointe Marshfield, WI 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville, MN 20 Jim Sauter Jr Tomah, WI 21 Dave Tomczak Franklin, WI 58 Cardell Potter Camp Douglass, WI 35 Travis Dassow West Bend, WI 22 M G Gajewski Wausau, WI 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest, WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin, WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI 45 Rich Bickle Jr Edgerton, WI 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield, IL 54 Rich Schumann Jr Portage, WI 75 Mike Beyer Machesney Park, IL 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton, MN 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach, FL 75W Chris Weinkauf Merrill, WI 76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill, WI 78 Skylar Holzhausen Bangor, WI

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get two laps during time trials, the faster of the two laps will be how they are ordered. The field will then be split into qualifiers, and odd/even dashes to set the field.

Event Schedule:

5:00 Spectator Gates Open

5:30 Qualifying: Mid-American Series, ARCAMT, Pure Stocks

Fan Autograph Session After

7:00 ARCA Midwest Tour Qualifiers 10 Laps

ARCA Midwest Tour Odd/Even Heats 10 Laps

ARCA Midwest Tour Bev Aschenbrenner 100

Who to Watch For:

Ty Majeski won this event last year, and is always one to watch. However, at Marshfield, there have been 7 different winners in 7 events. Drivers such as Andrew Morrissey and Dalton Zehr look to win here today.

Title Fight:

Ty Majeski now leads Dalton Zehr by 52 points after his win two weeks ago. Dan Fredrickson was second in the standings, but fell to 15th after missing last week’s event.

The Track:

Marshfield Motor Speedway is a 1/2 mile asphalt oval just 3.5 miles west of Marshfield Wisconsin. The track opened in 1977.

Weather:

There are blue skies and the temperature is 85 degrees, but will cool down just a little before the feature.

Next Series Race:

The next ARCA Midwest Tour race takes place at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17th.

