Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour at Jefferson (WI)

Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Cole Rouse makes a surprise visit for his first ARCA Midwest Tour race. He will be driving the #99, which is normally driven by Justin Oertel.

Dan Fredrickson, who is second in the points did not make the trip after damage last week at State Park Speedway.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

1 91 Ty Majeski 13.439 2 52 Ricky Baker 13.452 3 18 Michael Ostdiek 13.467 4 5 Casey Johnson 13.473 5 7s Paul Shafer Jr 13.480 6 35 Travis Dassow 13.483 7 77 Jonathan Eilen 13.487 8 119 Dalton Zehr 13.538 9 14 Austin Nason 13.584 10 43 Matt Kocourek 13.591 11 39 Andrew Morrissey 13.607 12 20 Jim Sauter Jr 13.622 13 42 Dennis Prunty 13.623 14 04 Natalie Decker 13.654 15 54 Rich Schumann Jr 13.661 16 7 John DeAngelis Jr 13.664 17 75 Mike Beyer 13.740 18 45 Rich Bickle Jr 13.752 19 44 Justin Mondeik 13.800 20 0 Andy Jones 13.824 21 99 Cole Rouse 13.841 22 21 Dave Tomczak 14.191

Heat Races:

Due to possible weather, heat races will not take place, and the feature has been moved up.

Car Count:

23

Entry List:

0 Andy Jones Gurnee, IL 5 Casey Johnson Edgerton, WI 7 John DeAngelis Jr Hubertus, WI 7S Paul Shafer Jr Portage, IN 8 Chad Butz Suamico, WI 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, IL 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville, MN 20 Jim Sauter Jr Tomah, WI 21 Dave Tomczak Franklin, WI 30 Joshua James Saukville, WI 35 Travis Dassow West Bend, WI 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest, WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin, WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason, WI 45 Rich Bickle Jr Edgerton, WI 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield, IL 54 Rich Schumann Jr Portage, WI 75 Mike Beyer Machesney Park, IL 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton, MN 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach, FL 99 Cole Rouse Fort Smith, AR 04 Natalie Decker Eagle River, WI

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get two laps in time trials, the top group (TBA) will advance to the Qualifier race. The remaining cars will race in odd/even heats to determine starting position.

Event Schedule:

5pm Qualifying Begins

-Fan Autograph Session After

7 pm Racing Begins

-ARCA Qualifiers (15 laps)

-ARCA ODD/EVEN Heats (10 laps)

-Salute The Troops 100

Who to Watch For:

While Ty Majeski is always fast, Casey Johnson will be back at the track this weekend as a driver, and knows how to get around Jefferson Speedway.

Title Fight:

Ty Majeski has taken over the points lead, something he is familiar with. He leads Dan Fredrickson by 19 points going into race #3 of the season.

The Track:

Jefferson Speedway is a 1/4 mile paved oval located near Cambridge, Wisconsin. The track features two distinct grooves; the inside for turns 1&2, and the outside for turns 3&4.

Weather:

The race weather will be near perfect today, partly cloudy and a high of 75.

Next Series Race:

The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour will take place June 10th at Marshfield Motor Speedway.

