Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour at Jefferson (WI)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Cole Rouse makes a surprise visit for his first ARCA Midwest Tour race. He will be driving the #99, which is normally driven by Justin Oertel.
Dan Fredrickson, who is second in the points did not make the trip after damage last week at State Park Speedway.
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
|1
|91
|Ty Majeski
|13.439
|2
|52
|Ricky Baker
|13.452
|3
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|13.467
|4
|5
|Casey Johnson
|13.473
|5
|7s
|Paul Shafer Jr
|13.480
|6
|35
|Travis Dassow
|13.483
|7
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|13.487
|8
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|13.538
|9
|14
|Austin Nason
|13.584
|10
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|13.591
|11
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|13.607
|12
|20
|Jim Sauter Jr
|13.622
|13
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|13.623
|14
|04
|Natalie Decker
|13.654
|15
|54
|Rich Schumann Jr
|13.661
|16
|7
|John DeAngelis Jr
|13.664
|17
|75
|Mike Beyer
|13.740
|18
|45
|Rich Bickle Jr
|13.752
|19
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|13.800
|20
|0
|Andy Jones
|13.824
|21
|99
|Cole Rouse
|13.841
|22
|21
|Dave Tomczak
|14.191
Heat Races:
Due to possible weather, heat races will not take place, and the feature has been moved up.
Car Count:
23
Entry List:
|0
|Andy Jones
|Gurnee, IL
|5
|Casey Johnson
|Edgerton, WI
|7
|John DeAngelis Jr
|Hubertus, WI
|7S
|Paul Shafer Jr
|Portage, IN
|8
|Chad Butz
|Suamico, WI
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, IL
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|Lakeville, MN
|20
|Jim Sauter Jr
|Tomah, WI
|21
|Dave Tomczak
|Franklin, WI
|30
|Joshua James
|Saukville, WI
|35
|Travis Dassow
|West Bend, WI
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|DeForest, WI
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|Knowles, WI
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|Franklin, WI
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|Gleason, WI
|45
|Rich Bickle Jr
|Edgerton, WI
|52
|Ricky Baker
|Plainfield, IL
|54
|Rich Schumann Jr
|Portage, WI
|75
|Mike Beyer
|Machesney Park, IL
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, MN
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|Daytona Beach, FL
|99
|Cole Rouse
|Fort Smith, AR
|04
|Natalie Decker
|Eagle River, WI
Qualifying Format:
Each car will get two laps in time trials, the top group (TBA) will advance to the Qualifier race. The remaining cars will race in odd/even heats to determine starting position.
Event Schedule:
5pm Qualifying Begins
-Fan Autograph Session After
7 pm Racing Begins
-ARCA Qualifiers (15 laps)
-ARCA ODD/EVEN Heats (10 laps)
-Salute The Troops 100
Who to Watch For:
While Ty Majeski is always fast, Casey Johnson will be back at the track this weekend as a driver, and knows how to get around Jefferson Speedway.
Title Fight:
Ty Majeski has taken over the points lead, something he is familiar with. He leads Dan Fredrickson by 19 points going into race #3 of the season.
The Track:
Jefferson Speedway is a 1/4 mile paved oval located near Cambridge, Wisconsin. The track features two distinct grooves; the inside for turns 1&2, and the outside for turns 3&4.
Weather:
The race weather will be near perfect today, partly cloudy and a high of 75.
Next Series Race:
The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour will take place June 10th at Marshfield Motor Speedway.
