Speed Central: American-Canadian Tour at White Mountain

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Tonight’s race is also a points-counting race for White Mountain’s Late Model division. A solid field of home track cars have come out to join tonight’s field.
-Dillon Moltz went from eighth to third to earn a plus five during his qualifying heat. That will put him on the provisional pole for tonight’s race.
-Josh Masterson also drove from his eighth starting spot to third for a plus five. He will unofficially start on the outside of the front row.
-Mark Hudson, the third-place finisher in the fourth qualifying heat, was disqualified in post-qualifying tech for being too low.
-Matt Anderson, the fourth-place finisher in the first consolation race, was disqualified in post-qualifying technical inspection.
-Spencer Morse, the third-place finisher in the second consolation race, was also DQ’d in post-qualifying inspection.
-Spencer Morse received the 100% ACT provisional, while Matt Anderson received the White Mountain provisional.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|2
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|3
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|4
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|5
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|6
|78NH
|Quinny Welch
|7
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|8
|10ME
|Jesse Switzer
|9
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|10
|83VT
|Stacy Cahoon
|11
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|12
|32NH
|Jeff Marshall
|13
|1NH
|Corey Mason
|14
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|15
|04MA
|CJ McLaughlin
|16
|31NH
|Mike Kennison
|17
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|18
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|19
|2VT
|Stephen Donahue
|20
|22VT
|Scott Corey
|21
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|22
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|23
|4NH
|Jonthan LeMay
|24
|64NH
|James Capps III
|25
|3NH
|Jeremy Davis
|26
|47NH
|Bryan LaQuire
|27
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
|28
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|29
|49NH
|Matt Anderson
|30
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|31
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
Heat Race Results:
Qualifying Heat #1 Unofficial Results
|1
|78NH
|Quinny Welch (+2)
|2
|37VT
|Scott Payea (+4)
|3
|16VT
|Scott Dragon (-2)
|4
|2VT
|Stephen Donahue (-2)
|5
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau (+2)
|6
|49NH
|Matt Anderson (-1)
|7
|3NH
|Jeremy Davis (+1)
|8
|0NH
|Miles Chipman (-4)
|9
|06NH
|Allison Menard (0)
Qualifying Heat #2 Unofficial Results
|1
|66VT
|Jason Corliss (+1)
|2
|93CT
|Ray Christian III (+1)
|3
|21NH
|Oren Remick (-1)
|4
|9NH
|Kyle Welch (+3)
|5
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr. (0)
|6
|83VT
|Stacy Cahoon (+2)
|7
|28NH
|Ricky Bly (-1)
|8
|4NH
|Jonthan LeMay (-4)
|9
|10NH
|Bryan Mason (0)
Qualifying Heat #3 Unofficial Results
|1
|32NH
|Jeff Marshall (+1)
|2
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert (+2)
|3
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz (+5)
|4
|10ME
|Jesse Switzer (+2)
|5
|22VT
|Scott Corey (-4)
|6
|31NH
|Mike Kennison (+1)
|7
|47NH
|Bryan Laquire (-4)
|8
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy (-3)
Qualifying Heat #4 Unofficial Results
|1
|1NH
|Corey Mason (+1)
|2
|54VT
|Mike Ziter (+4)
|3
|11NY
|Josh Masterson (+5)
|4
|04MA
|CJ McLaughlin (+1)
|5
|34ME
|Spencer Morse (-3)
|6
|64NH
|James Capp III (-2)
|7
|57NH
|Dave Labroque (0)
|8
|82MA
|Mark Hudson (-5)
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|2
|2VT
|Stephen Donahue
|3
|78NH
|Quinny Welch
|4
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|5
|49NH
|Matt Anderson
|6
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|7
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|8
|3NH
|Jeremy Davis
|9
|06NH
|Allison Menard
Heat 2
|1
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|2
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|3
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|4
|4NH
|Jonthan LeMay
|5
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|6
|28NH
|Ricky Bly
|7
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|8
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
|9
|83VT
|Stacy Cahoon
Heat 3
|1
|22VT
|Scott Corey
|2
|32NH
|Jeff Marshall
|3
|47NH
|Bryan Laquire
|4
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|5
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|6
|10ME
|Jesse Switzer
|7
|31NH
|Mike Kennison
|8
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
Heat 4
|1
|1NH
|Corey Mason
|2
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|3
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|4
|64NH
|James Capp III
|5
|04MA
|CJ McLaughlin
|6
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|7
|57NH
|Dave LaBroque
|8
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
Consolation Race Results:
Consi #1 Unofficial Results
|1
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|2
|83VT
|Stacy Cahoon
|3
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|4
|49NH
|Matt Anderson (DQ’d)
|5
|4NH
|Jonthan LeMay
|6
|3NH
|Jeremy Davis
|7
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
|8
|28NH
|Ricky Bly
|9
|06NH
|Allison Menard
|10
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
Consi #2 Unofficial Results
|1
|22VT
|Scott Corey
|2
|31NH
|Mike Kennison
|3
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|4
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|5
|64NH
|James Capps III
|6
|47NH
|Bryan LaQuire
|7
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|8
|57NH
|Dave LaBroque
Consolation Race Lineups:
Consi #1
|1
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|2
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|3
|49NH
|Matt Anderson
|4
|83VT
|Stacy Cahoon
|5
|3NH
|Jeremy Davis
|6
|28NH
|Ricky Bly
|7
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|8
|4NH
|Jonthan LeMay
|9
|06NH
|Allison Menard
|10
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
Consi #2
|1
|22VT
|Scott Corey
|2
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|3
|31NH
|Mike Kennison
|4
|64NH
|James Capp III
|5
|47NH
|Bryan LaQuire
|6
|57NH
|David Labrecque
|7
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|8
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
B-Feature Results:
|1
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
|2
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|3
|28NH
|Ricky Bly
|4
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|5
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|6
|06NH
|Allison Menard
B-Feature Lineup:
|1
|10NH
|Bryan Mason
|2
|77MA
|Jimmy Linardy
|3
|28NH
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|4
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|5
|06NH
|Allison Menard
|6
|57NH
|Dave LaBroque
|7
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|8
|49NH
|Matt Anderson
Car Count: 34 ACT Late Models.
Qualifying Format: There will be four 15-lap qualifying races, each qualifying four to the plus/minus. There will then be two 12-lap consolation races each qualifying two to the plus/minus and three to the rear of the field. There will then be a 10-lap B-feature qualifying two to the rear of the field, one ACT 100-percent provisional and one White Mountain provisional.
Event Schedule: Racing starts at 5 p.m. ET. Heats will be run for the ACT Late Models, Tiger Sportsman, Mini Stocks and Dwarf Cars prior to ACT Late Model consolation races. There will then be features for the Mini Stocks (20 laps) and Dwarf Cars (20 laps) before a B-Main feature for the ACT Late Models. A 30-lap Tiger Sportsman race will set the stage for the 150-lap ACT main event at the end of the night.
Who to Watch For: Home track driver Quinny Welch will be a driver to keep an eye on as he’s been the King of White Mountain for the past few years. Last year’s winner Dillon Moltz will also be tough to beat here at White Mountain.
Title Fight: Dillon Moltz leads Scott Payea by 16 markers in the championship standings.
The Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park is a 1/4-mile semi-banked oval located in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.
Weather: It’s a great night for racing in the White Mountains with temperatures in the 70s and bright blue skies above the race track.
Next Series Race: ACT will visit Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, July 15.
