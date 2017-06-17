Speed Central: American-Canadian Tour at White Mountain

American-Canadian Tour – White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – 6/17/17 Last updated: June 17, 2017 at 18:57 pm

Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Tonight’s race is also a points-counting race for White Mountain’s Late Model division. A solid field of home track cars have come out to join tonight’s field.

-Dillon Moltz went from eighth to third to earn a plus five during his qualifying heat. That will put him on the provisional pole for tonight’s race.

-Josh Masterson also drove from his eighth starting spot to third for a plus five. He will unofficially start on the outside of the front row.

-Mark Hudson, the third-place finisher in the fourth qualifying heat, was disqualified in post-qualifying tech for being too low.

-Matt Anderson, the fourth-place finisher in the first consolation race, was disqualified in post-qualifying technical inspection.

-Spencer Morse, the third-place finisher in the second consolation race, was also DQ’d in post-qualifying inspection.

-Spencer Morse received the 100% ACT provisional, while Matt Anderson received the White Mountain provisional.

Starting Lineup:

1 5CT Dillon Moltz 2 11NY Josh Masterson 3 37VT Scott Payea 4 54VT Mike Ziter 5 9NH Kyle Welch 6 78NH Quinny Welch 7 58VT Jimmy Hebert 8 10ME Jesse Switzer 9 30NH Rich Dubeau 10 83VT Stacy Cahoon 11 66VT Jason Corliss 12 32NH Jeff Marshall 13 1NH Corey Mason 14 93CT Ray Christian III 15 04MA CJ McLaughlin 16 31NH Mike Kennison 17 21NH Oren Remick 18 16VT Scott Dragon 19 2VT Stephen Donahue 20 22VT Scott Corey 21 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 22 82MA Mark Hudson 23 4NH Jonthan LeMay 24 64NH James Capps III 25 3NH Jeremy Davis 26 47NH Bryan LaQuire 27 10NH Bryan Mason 28 0NH Miles Chipman 29 49NH Matt Anderson 30 34ME Spencer Morse 31 77MA Jimmy Linardy

Heat Race Results:

Qualifying Heat #1 Unofficial Results

1 78NH Quinny Welch (+2) 2 37VT Scott Payea (+4) 3 16VT Scott Dragon (-2) 4 2VT Stephen Donahue (-2) 5 30NH Rich Dubeau (+2) 6 49NH Matt Anderson (-1) 7 3NH Jeremy Davis (+1) 8 0NH Miles Chipman (-4) 9 06NH Allison Menard (0)

Qualifying Heat #2 Unofficial Results

1 66VT Jason Corliss (+1) 2 93CT Ray Christian III (+1) 3 21NH Oren Remick (-1) 4 9NH Kyle Welch (+3) 5 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. (0) 6 83VT Stacy Cahoon (+2) 7 28NH Ricky Bly (-1) 8 4NH Jonthan LeMay (-4) 9 10NH Bryan Mason (0)

Qualifying Heat #3 Unofficial Results

1 32NH Jeff Marshall (+1) 2 58VT Jimmy Hebert (+2) 3 5CT Dillon Moltz (+5) 4 10ME Jesse Switzer (+2) 5 22VT Scott Corey (-4) 6 31NH Mike Kennison (+1) 7 47NH Bryan Laquire (-4) 8 77MA Jimmy Linardy (-3)

Qualifying Heat #4 Unofficial Results

1 1NH Corey Mason (+1) 2 54VT Mike Ziter (+4) 3 11NY Josh Masterson (+5) 4 04MA CJ McLaughlin (+1) 5 34ME Spencer Morse (-3) 6 64NH James Capp III (-2) 7 57NH Dave Labroque (0) 8 82MA Mark Hudson (-5)

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 16VT Scott Dragon 2 2VT Stephen Donahue 3 78NH Quinny Welch 4 0NH Miles Chipman 5 49NH Matt Anderson 6 37VT Scott Payea 7 30NH Rich Dubeau 8 3NH Jeremy Davis 9 06NH Allison Menard

Heat 2

1 66VT Jason Corliss 2 21NH Oren Remick 3 93CT Ray Christian III 4 4NH Jonthan LeMay 5 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 6 28NH Ricky Bly 7 9NH Kyle Welch 8 10NH Bryan Mason 9 83VT Stacy Cahoon

Heat 3

1 22VT Scott Corey 2 32NH Jeff Marshall 3 47NH Bryan Laquire 4 58VT Jimmy Hebert 5 77MA Jimmy Linardy 6 10ME Jesse Switzer 7 31NH Mike Kennison 8 5CT Dillon Moltz

Heat 4

1 1NH Corey Mason 2 34ME Spencer Morse 3 82MA Mark Hudson 4 64NH James Capp III 5 04MA CJ McLaughlin 6 54VT Mike Ziter 7 57NH Dave LaBroque 8 11NY Josh Masterson

Consolation Race Results:

Consi #1 Unofficial Results

1 30NH Rich Dubeau 2 83VT Stacy Cahoon 3 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 4 49NH Matt Anderson (DQ’d) 5 4NH Jonthan LeMay 6 3NH Jeremy Davis 7 10NH Bryan Mason 8 28NH Ricky Bly 9 06NH Allison Menard 10 0NH Miles Chipman

Consi #2 Unofficial Results

1 22VT Scott Corey 2 31NH Mike Kennison 3 34ME Spencer Morse 4 82MA Mark Hudson 5 64NH James Capps III 6 47NH Bryan LaQuire 7 77MA Jimmy Linardy 8 57NH Dave LaBroque

Consolation Race Lineups:

Consi #1

1 30NH Rich Dubeau 2 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 3 49NH Matt Anderson 4 83VT Stacy Cahoon 5 3NH Jeremy Davis 6 28NH Ricky Bly 7 0NH Miles Chipman 8 4NH Jonthan LeMay 9 06NH Allison Menard 10 10NH Bryan Mason

Consi #2

1 22VT Scott Corey 2 34ME Spencer Morse 3 31NH Mike Kennison 4 64NH James Capp III 5 47NH Bryan LaQuire 6 57NH David Labrecque 7 77MA Jimmy Linardy 8 82MA Mark Hudson

B-Feature Results:

1 10NH Bryan Mason 2 0NH Miles Chipman 3 28NH Ricky Bly 4 34ME Spencer Morse 5 77MA Jimmy Linardy 6 06NH Allison Menard

B-Feature Lineup:

1 10NH Bryan Mason 2 77MA Jimmy Linardy 3 28NH Rowland Robinson, Jr. 4 34ME Spencer Morse 5 06NH Allison Menard 6 57NH Dave LaBroque 7 0NH Miles Chipman 8 49NH Matt Anderson

Car Count: 34 ACT Late Models.

Qualifying Format: There will be four 15-lap qualifying races, each qualifying four to the plus/minus. There will then be two 12-lap consolation races each qualifying two to the plus/minus and three to the rear of the field. There will then be a 10-lap B-feature qualifying two to the rear of the field, one ACT 100-percent provisional and one White Mountain provisional.

Event Schedule: Racing starts at 5 p.m. ET. Heats will be run for the ACT Late Models, Tiger Sportsman, Mini Stocks and Dwarf Cars prior to ACT Late Model consolation races. There will then be features for the Mini Stocks (20 laps) and Dwarf Cars (20 laps) before a B-Main feature for the ACT Late Models. A 30-lap Tiger Sportsman race will set the stage for the 150-lap ACT main event at the end of the night.

Who to Watch For: Home track driver Quinny Welch will be a driver to keep an eye on as he’s been the King of White Mountain for the past few years. Last year’s winner Dillon Moltz will also be tough to beat here at White Mountain.

Title Fight: Dillon Moltz leads Scott Payea by 16 markers in the championship standings.

The Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park is a 1/4-mile semi-banked oval located in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Weather: It’s a great night for racing in the White Mountains with temperatures in the 70s and bright blue skies above the race track.

Next Series Race: ACT will visit Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, July 15.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: