Speed Central: American-Canadian Tour at Thunder Road (VT)

What Won the Race: When Bobby Therrien crashed and Dillon Moltz pitted, both on Lap 128, the lead went to Scott Payea, who held off Rowland Robinson, Jr. for the his second straight ACT win.
The Finish:
|1
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|2
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|3
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|4
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|5
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|6
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|7
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|8
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|9
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|10
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|11
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|12
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|13
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|14
|04VT
|Eric Badore
|15
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|16
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|17
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|18
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|19
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|20
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|21
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|22
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|23
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|24
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|25
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
The Skinny: After getting caught in a Lap 30 wreck, the RPM No. 37 crew patched up the right side, with Payea picking his way through the field, surviving the searing heat and tricky track to take the win.
Winning Quote: “This is a hot day, we went to the back after we got caught up in a wreck early, flat tire. Battled all the way back up there, had some good cars up there. We just fought hard, pushed it when we could and saved when we could.” -Scott Payea
Winning Crew Chief: Rick Paya
Winning Engine: RPM
On the Move: Tyler Cahoon started 22nd and survived to finish fifth and last on the lead lap.
Biggest Loser: Bobby Therrien had the dominant car and lost a tire causing a crash in turn four, finishing 11th.
Feature Notebook:
-150 Lap distance
-Competition yellow scheduled Lap 75-80, teams will take on new right-side tires. This is with tire-wear concerns with new asphalt.
-A crash on Lap 30 involved many in the top of the field including Scott Payea and Rowland Robinson, Jr. Both came back to top the podium.
-Bobby Therrien lost a tire while leading and crashed head on in turn four, he climbed from his car.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Jason Corliss topped the first practice, Bobby Therrien topped the last two.
-While there are concerns about tire wear, conditions have improved over short runs.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|2
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|3
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|4
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|5
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|6
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|7
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|8
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|9
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|10
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|11
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|12
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|13
|04VT
|Eric Badore
|14
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|15
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|16
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|17
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|18
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|19
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|20
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|21
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|22
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|23
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|24
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|25
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|2
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|3
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|4
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|5
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|6
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|7
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|8
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|9
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
Heat Two
|1
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|2
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|3
|04VT
|Eric Badore
|4
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|5
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|6
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|7
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|8
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|9
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|10
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|11
|77MA
|James Linardy
Heat Three
|1
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|2
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|3
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|4
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|5
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|6
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|2
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|3
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|4
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|5
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|6
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|7
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|8
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|9
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
Heat Two
|1
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|2
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|3
|04VT
|Eric Badore
|4
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|5
|40VT
|Nick Sweet
|6
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|7
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|8
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|9
|77MA
|James Linardy
|10
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|11
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
Heat Three
|1
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|2
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|3
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|4
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|5
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|6
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
Consolation Race Results:
|1
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|2
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|3
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|4
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|5
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|6
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|7
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|8
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|9
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|10
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
Consolation Race Lineup:
|1
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|2
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|3
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|4
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|5
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|6
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|7
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|8
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|9
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|10
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
Car Count: 26 ACT Late Models
Entry List:
|0NH
|Miles Chipman
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|17MA
|Eddie MacDonald
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|27NH
|Kyle Pembroke
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|34ME
|Spencer Morse
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|40VT
|Eric Chase
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|68VT
|Brooks Clark
|77MA
|James Linardy
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|99VT
|Cody Blake
|04VT
|Eric Badore
Qualifying Format: Five cars will be taken from the three heats on the ACT plus/minus system. Another three from the consi event on +/-. Remaining cars fill out the field.
Event Schedule:
1pm Post Time starting with heats
Who to Watch For: Bobby Therrien won the Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road two weeks ago. Dillon Moltz and Scott Payea have won the first two ACT points races of 2017.
Title Fight: After two races Moltz leads by 16 points over Payea. Dubeau, Therrien and Masterson round the top five.
The Track: Thunder Road International Speedbowl (1/4 mile high banks, new asphalt) Barre, VT
Weather: Hot (high 80’s) and sunny, but breezy.
Next Series Race: White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH), June 17
