Speed Central: American-Canadian Tour at Thunder Road (VT)

American-Canadian Tour – Thunder Road Int'l Speedbowl – 6/11/17

What Won the Race: When Bobby Therrien crashed and Dillon Moltz pitted, both on Lap 128, the lead went to Scott Payea, who held off Rowland Robinson, Jr. for the his second straight ACT win.

The Finish:

1 37VT Scott Payea 2 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 3 5CT Dillon Moltz 4 40VT Nick Sweet 5 38VT Tyler Cahoon 6 66VT Jason Corliss 7 16VT Scott Dragon 8 30NH Rich Dubeau 9 21NH Oren Remick 10 58VT Jimmy Hebert 11 5VT Bobby Therrien 12 54VT Mike Ziter 13 27VT Kyle Pembroke 14 04VT Eric Badore 15 9NH Kyle Welch 16 82MA Mark Hudson 17 86VT Marcel Gravel 18 68VT Brooks Clark 19 17MA Eddie MacDonald 20 11NY Josh Masterson 21 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 22 34ME Spencer Morse 23 99VT Cody Blake 24 0NH Miles Chipman 25 93CT Ray Christian III

The Skinny: After getting caught in a Lap 30 wreck, the RPM No. 37 crew patched up the right side, with Payea picking his way through the field, surviving the searing heat and tricky track to take the win.

Winning Quote: “This is a hot day, we went to the back after we got caught up in a wreck early, flat tire. Battled all the way back up there, had some good cars up there. We just fought hard, pushed it when we could and saved when we could.” -Scott Payea

Winning Crew Chief: Rick Paya

Winning Engine: RPM

On the Move: Tyler Cahoon started 22nd and survived to finish fifth and last on the lead lap.

Biggest Loser: Bobby Therrien had the dominant car and lost a tire causing a crash in turn four, finishing 11th.

Feature Notebook:

-150 Lap distance

-Competition yellow scheduled Lap 75-80, teams will take on new right-side tires. This is with tire-wear concerns with new asphalt.

-A crash on Lap 30 involved many in the top of the field including Scott Payea and Rowland Robinson, Jr. Both came back to top the podium.

-Bobby Therrien lost a tire while leading and crashed head on in turn four, he climbed from his car.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Jason Corliss topped the first practice, Bobby Therrien topped the last two.

-While there are concerns about tire wear, conditions have improved over short runs.

Starting Lineup:

1 5VT Bobby Therrien 2 86VT Marcel Gravel 3 11NY Josh Masterson 4 58VT Jimmy Hebert 5 30NH Rich Dubeau 6 54VT Mike Ziter 7 40VT Nick Sweet 8 66VT Jason Corliss 9 5CT Dillon Moltz 10 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 11 16VT Scott Dragon 12 37VT Scott Payea 13 04VT Eric Badore 14 93CT Ray Christian III 15 21NH Oren Remick 16 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 17 99VT Cody Blake 18 17MA Eddie MacDonald 19 68VT Brooks Clark 20 27VT Kyle Pembroke 21 9NH Kyle Welch 22 38VT Tyler Cahoon 23 82MA Mark Hudson 24 34ME Spencer Morse 25 82MA Mark Hudson

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 30NH Rich Dubeau 2 16VT Scott Dragon 3 37VT Scott Payea 4 93CT Ray Christian III 5 58VT Jimmy Hebert 6 99VT Cody Blake 7 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 8 34ME Spencer Morse 9 82MA Mark Hudson

Heat Two

1 5VT Bobby Therrien 2 21NH Oren Remick 3 04VT Eric Badore 4 40VT Nick Sweet 5 86VT Marcel Gravel 6 17MA Eddie MacDonald 7 68VT Brooks Clark 8 27VT Kyle Pembroke 9 9NH Kyle Welch 10 0NH Miles Chipman 11 77MA James Linardy

Heat Three

1 54VT Mike Ziter 2 11NY Josh Masterson 3 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 4 66VT Jason Corliss 5 5CT Dillon Moltz 6 38VT Tyler Cahoon

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 30NH Rich Dubeau 2 16VT Scott Dragon 3 37VT Scott Payea 4 93CT Ray Christian III 5 99VT Cody Blake 6 34ME Spencer Morse 7 58VT Jimmy Hebert 8 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 9 82MA Mark Hudson

Heat Two

1 21NH Oren Remick 2 0NH Miles Chipman 3 04VT Eric Badore 4 17MA Eddie MacDonald 5 40VT Nick Sweet 6 27VT Kyle Pembroke 7 5VT Bobby Therrien 8 86VT Marcel Gravel 9 77MA James Linardy 10 68VT Brooks Clark 11 9NH Kyle Welch

Heat Three

1 54VT Mike Ziter 2 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 4 11NY Josh Masterson 5 66VT Jason Corliss 6 5CT Dillon Moltz

Consolation Race Results:

1 17MA Eddie MacDonald 2 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 3 99VT Cody Blake 4 68VT Brooks Clark 5 27VT Kyle Pembroke 6 9NH Kyle Welch 7 38VT Tyler Cahoon 8 82MA Mark Hudson 9 34ME Spencer Morse 10 0NH Miles Chipman

Consolation Race Lineup:

1 99VT Cody Blake 2 17MA Eddie MacDonald 3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 4 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 5 68VT Brooks Clark 6 34ME Spencer Morse 7 27VT Kyle Pembroke 8 82MA Mark Hudson 9 9NH Kyle Welch 10 0NH Miles Chipman

Car Count: 26 ACT Late Models

0NH Miles Chipman 5CT Dillon Moltz 5VT Bobby Therrien 9NH Kyle Welch 11NY Josh Masterson 16VT Scott Dragon 17MA Eddie MacDonald 21NH Oren Remick 27NH Kyle Pembroke 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 30NH Rich Dubeau 34ME Spencer Morse 37VT Scott Payea 38VT Tyler Cahoon 40VT Eric Chase 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 54VT Mike Ziter 58VT Jimmy Hebert 66VT Jason Corliss 68VT Brooks Clark 77MA James Linardy 82MA Mark Hudson 86VT Marcel Gravel 93CT Ray Christian III 99VT Cody Blake 04VT Eric Badore

Qualifying Format: Five cars will be taken from the three heats on the ACT plus/minus system. Another three from the consi event on +/-. Remaining cars fill out the field.

Event Schedule:

1pm Post Time starting with heats

Who to Watch For: Bobby Therrien won the Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road two weeks ago. Dillon Moltz and Scott Payea have won the first two ACT points races of 2017.

Title Fight: After two races Moltz leads by 16 points over Payea. Dubeau, Therrien and Masterson round the top five.

The Track: Thunder Road International Speedbowl (1/4 mile high banks, new asphalt) Barre, VT

Weather: Hot (high 80’s) and sunny, but breezy.

Next Series Race: White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH), June 17