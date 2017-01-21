Special Awards Posted for Bronson Speedway Speedweeks Mod Race

The Bronson Speedway offices have been a busy place since the start of the new year in preparation for the February 18th Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 Tour Type Modified event Powered By Sunoco Race Fuels. Just this past week Bronson owner Ann Young announced four special awards for the race as well as establishing a GoFundMe page that offers lap sponsorships with that money being applied directly to the race purse.

“I took a flier on the GoFundMe page idea” Young admitted, however soon thereafter she was surprised by the instant reaction and support, “several race fans and competitors have come on board to sponsor a lap at $20 for the race and all that money goes right to the purse”. Indeed Ann indicated the $2,000 announced originally for the winner of the 50-lapper would be increased as would the entire purse based on the GoFundMe participation. Those who sponsor a lap will find a complementary pass to the February 18th race card waiting for them at the ticket window, a $12 value.

Earlier in the week it was announced by Young that Robbie Cooper of Bronson Lube Inc. has agreed to post a $100 bonus for the driver that sets fast time for the Kickoff To Speedweeks Tour Type Modified 50 Powered By Sunoco Race Fuel. For over 20 year Bronson Lube Inc. has professionally offered the Tri County area top of the line products and services as well towing and recovery.

Veteran racing photographer and journalist Michael “Jaws” Jaworecki has stepped up to offer a $100 bonus to the crew chief of the team setting fast time for the February 18th Tour Type Modified race. Jaworecki owns and operates Myracenews.com, a comprehensive racing web page that keeps fans abreast of racing action across the country as well around the world.

On Friday Ann Young announced that five time Riverhead Raceway Super Pro truck champion Lou Maestri and his wife Tracy will award the winning Crew Chief of the Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 Tour Type Modified Race Powered By Sunoco Race Fuels a $150 bonus. The Maestri’s offer the bonus in the name and memory of their longtime friend and crew chief the late Joe DeGangi. Lou & Tracy offer a similar award at the final Super Pro Truck race of the season at Riverhead over the past several seasons.

Former Long Island Figure Eight driver “Racin” Bobby Mason had already signed on as a base purse sponsor for the Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 Tour Type Modified Race Powered By Sunoco Race Fuels through his Ace’s Landscaping firm on Long Island. Saturday Young disclosed Mason would also be posting a $100 Hard Charger award for the race.

In 2016 Ryan Preece won the $2,000 race in his TS Haulers Chevy and the Berlin, Ct standout and former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion will defend his race win on Saturday February 18th.

Between the GoFundMe page lap sponsorships as well the special award bonuses the Kickoff To Speedweeks 50 Tour Type Modified Race By Sunoco Race Fuels is quickly becoming a very lucrative proposition for race teams at Bronson Speedway.

Bronson Speedway is located at 9950 NE State Road 24 in Archer, Florida, 32618 and to reach them via telephone please call 352-486-4998.

-Bronson Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

