Southern Super Series Heading to Montgomery For a Rumble

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Fireworks won’t be the only thing causing a rumble in Montgomery, Alabama during the July 4th holiday weekend. Saturday night’s Rumble by the River 125 at Montgomery Motor Speedway is creating just that, quite a rumble. With only 33 championship points separating the top five in the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco standings, the July 1 race takes on a role of vital importance.

Georgia youngster Chandler Smith currently sits at the top of the standings, but the likes of Stephen Nasse, Kyle Plott, Garrett Jones, Bubba Pollard and Paul Kelly are all within striking distance. Add in heavy hitters like defending SSS champion Donnie Wilson, Montgomery favorites Augie Grill, Casey Roderick and a host of others, and the House of Speed will be alive with action.

Open Wheel Wednesday SliderWhat better way to show some American pride than by watching some of the best racers in the country battle it out with some short track racing?

Additionally, after the June 17 Show Me the Money Pro Late Model event gave way to heavy rains, series sponsor Black Sheep Woodlands stepped up to offer the highest finishing Pro Late Model a $500 Bonus to compete in the Rumble by the River 125 on July . SSS officials will use the designated CARS TOUR regulations on the Crate Motor cars, which includes a 40-pound weight break and 200 rpm increase to allow them to compete. In addition to the high powered Super Late Models, the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour will also be in action, along with the Late Model Sportsman.

If quality short track racing with multiple divisions isn’t enough, there will also be a firework extravaganza to celebrate Independence Day.

For more information, contact Stan Narrison at 334-262-6101. Entry forms can be found at www.southernsuperseries.com.

-Southern Super Series Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

