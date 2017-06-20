Southern National To Host PASS MegaMeltdown Qualifiers

Charlotte, NC – Although the 2017 Pro All Stars Series (PASS) season is not quite halfway complete, North America’s most prominent Super Late Model tour is already looking towards one of the biggest and newest events of the year, the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory in November. Today officials from PASS and Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, NC announced that two events coming up in the month of July will serve as qualifiers for the MegaMeltdown.

As part of the agreement, the winner of the upcoming Pro Late Model race at Southern National Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 8 will be awarded a guaranteed starting spot in the prestigious race. Then, the following weekend on Saturday, July 15, the top three finishers of the 150 lap PASS South Super Late Model event there will also receive guaranteed starting spots in the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300. The only stipulation is that teams receiving these guaranteed spots must have their entries and entry fees submitted by August 1. Drivers from the Southern National events will join the top two finishers of the Neal Newberry 125 at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in Washington state on September 23 and will have guaranteed starting spots in the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300.

“PASS has had a long history at Southern National dating back to the series inaugural season in 2006,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “Mike [Diaz] and the folks at Southern National have been great supporters of PASS and the MegaMeltdown at Hickory. We expect this race to attract a lot of cars and these guaranteed spots at Southern National could be pivotal to a driver making the MegaMeltdown or not.”

In January, the racing world was taken by storm when the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 was announced for November 18 at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Since then, drivers from all over North America have penciled the event in on their 2017 racing calendars. The 300 lapper will be the richest event ever held at Hickory, with $15,000 going to the winner, and $1000 to start. But, the winner could take home over $20,000 thanks to the lap leader bonus. And, with the MAV TV cameras rolling for a two hour telecast, the winner will receive the big check in front of a nationwide audience.

For just $25 per lap, sponsors can join in on the South’s biggest Super Late Model race of the year. For those interested, the lap board is posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com along with an order form to purchase laps.

The next event for the PASS South Super Late Models will be at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, NC on Saturday, July, 15, along with the MASS Street Stocks and USAC Eastern Midgets.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Easter Bunny 150 and the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway and the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]. Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information and don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Pro All Stars Series

