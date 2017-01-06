LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
dirt-mod-se-series

Southeast Dirt Modified Series Reveals Schedule for Sophomore Season

January 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Southeast, Ticker

Wilson, NC — The Southeast Dirt Modified Series is ready to begin its sophomore season and as the calendar has turned, the schedule for the 2017 campaign is ready.

 

2017 will see the second year Dirt Modified Series feature 16 main events at 9 different race tracks in 4 different states. 2017 will also feature sanctioning from UMP/DirtCar Racing for the Southeast Dirt Modified Series.

 

Dirt Mods 300x300 (1)2017 will feature 4 new race tracks on the tour: Oglethorpe Speedway Park (Garden City, GA), Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN), Clary’s Speedway (Brinkleyville, NC) & Carolina Speedway (Gastonia, NC). The series will also attempt a second visit to Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) after last seasons race was cancelled due to weather.

 

The Southeast Dirt Modified Series will also make return trips to County Line Raceway (Elm City, NC), Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC), Dublin Motor Speedway (Dublin, NC) and Virginia Motor Speedway (Jamaica, VA).

 

Also on tap for 2017 season will be a pair of Topless races. June 9th at Carolina Speedway (Gastonia, NC) and June 10th at Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC). We look forward to another stellar season of Modified racing in the Southeast region!

 

2017 Schedule
Date | Track | City, State | $$$ To Win
^March 18-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500
^March 24-Oglethorpe Speedway Park-Garden City, GA-$1,500
^March 25-Oglethorpe Speedway Park-Garden City, GA-$2,000
^April 1-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-$2000
^April 15-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500
^April 29-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$1,500
^May 13-Clary’s Speedway-Brinkleyville, NC-$1,500
^May 27-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$3,000
^June 9-Carolina Speedway-Gastonia, NC-$1,500*Topless
^June 10-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500*Topless
^June 17-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500
^July 22-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$3,000
^August 12-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500
^August 26-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500
^September 9-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$3,000
^September 15-Virginia Motor Speedway-Jamaica, VA-*Qualifying & Heat Races
^September 16-Virginia Motor Speedway-Jamaica, VA-$3,000
**THIS IS A WORKING SCHEDULE THAT IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

 

-Southeast Dirt Modified Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Southeast Dirt Modified Series

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner