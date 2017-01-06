Southeast Dirt Modified Series Reveals Schedule for Sophomore Season

Wilson, NC — The Southeast Dirt Modified Series is ready to begin its sophomore season and as the calendar has turned, the schedule for the 2017 campaign is ready.

2017 will see the second year Dirt Modified Series feature 16 main events at 9 different race tracks in 4 different states. 2017 will also feature sanctioning from UMP/DirtCar Racing for the Southeast Dirt Modified Series.

2017 will feature 4 new race tracks on the tour: Oglethorpe Speedway Park (Garden City, GA), Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN), Clary’s Speedway (Brinkleyville, NC) & Carolina Speedway (Gastonia, NC). The series will also attempt a second visit to Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) after last seasons race was cancelled due to weather.

The Southeast Dirt Modified Series will also make return trips to County Line Raceway (Elm City, NC), Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC), Dublin Motor Speedway (Dublin, NC) and Virginia Motor Speedway (Jamaica, VA).

Also on tap for 2017 season will be a pair of Topless races. June 9th at Carolina Speedway (Gastonia, NC) and June 10th at Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC). We look forward to another stellar season of Modified racing in the Southeast region!

2017 Schedule

Date | Track | City, State | $$$ To Win

^March 18-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500

^March 24-Oglethorpe Speedway Park-Garden City, GA-$1,500

^March 25-Oglethorpe Speedway Park-Garden City, GA-$2,000

^April 1-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-$2000

^April 15-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500

^April 29-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$1,500

^May 13-Clary’s Speedway-Brinkleyville, NC-$1,500

^May 27-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$3,000

^June 9-Carolina Speedway-Gastonia, NC-$1,500*Topless

^June 10-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500*Topless

^June 17-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500

^July 22-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$3,000

^August 12-County Line Raceway-Elm City, NC-$1,500

^August 26-Fayetteville Motor Speedway-Fayetteville, NC-$1,500

^September 9-Dublin Motor Speedway-Dublin, NC-$3,000

^September 15-Virginia Motor Speedway-Jamaica, VA-*Qualifying & Heat Races

^September 16-Virginia Motor Speedway-Jamaica, VA-$3,000

**THIS IS A WORKING SCHEDULE THAT IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

-Southeast Dirt Modified Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Southeast Dirt Modified Series

