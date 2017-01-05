LOG IN
lmsc 6 bobby mccarty south boston speed

South Boston Changes Date for CARS Tour Season Finale

January 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The CARS Tour season-finale at South Boston Speedway has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14.

 

The CARS Tour event, originally scheduled for September 30, was moved to avoid any conflict with Martinsville Speedway’s NASCAR Late Model Stock event, which will be run a couple of weeks earlier this year.

 

This will be the CARS Tour first visit to South Boston Speedway. The series offers a unique two-race format, featuring Super Late Models in one race and Late Model Stock Cars in the second race.

 

The October 14th event will be the CARS Tour final race of the season and will determine the season champion.

 

South Boston Speedway will kick off its 60th season on March 25 with the Danville Toyota NASCAR Whelen Late Model Twin 100s, featuring two 100-lap races for the Late Model Stock Division, a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race.

 

The full 2017 schedule can be found here.

 

-South Boston Speedway Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

