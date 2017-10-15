Solomito Wins World Series, Coby Becomes Five-Time Champ

The 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season ended on Sunday night and Doug Coby became a five-time series champion by earning his fourth consecutive title.

Coby, who finished fifth in the World Series 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, joins Modified legends Jerry Cook and Richie Evans as the only drivers to win four straight championships.

For Coby, he doesn’t want to be compared to the best in the series’ history. He says it’s not about “what the stats say” for his career.

“[Cook and Evans] are legends and I’d never in a million years put my name in the same line as them,” Coby said. “I’m content to try and keep etching my name in the record books in this era of Modified racing. I think we have a special group and I’m really proud to represent this team as the driver champion this year.”

For the first time in the tour’s history, two different champions were crowned between the driver’s and owner’s titles. Ryan Preece and Eddie Partridge captured the owner’s championship with the No. 6 car. The duo clinched the feat when Preece took the green flag at the race’s start.

Had Preece not missed two events this season, he could have been in contention to win the driver’s title, too. But he doesn’t regret his decisions to get married and run the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway last month.

“I got married to my beautiful wife and I went out to Kentucky to further my career, and I have 100 percent support from Eddie and Connie,” Preece said. “In return, I wanted to do as much as I could to help them win this owner’s championship because in the end, that’s the one that pays.”

Championship runner-up Timmy Solomito won the race in a backup car after the primary was wrecked in practice on Saturday. He passed Ron Silk to the inside on the final restart and won the event in overtime.

“I knew we had a good car. I was kind of knocking on the 85’s (Silk’s) bumper and we just had to get a really good restart to be alongside of him going into turn one,” Solomito said. “We were able to get that restart and obviously, make the pass and go home with the win.”

It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Solomito, who finished sixth points behind Coby. But he gave all he had to end 2017 on a high note.

“Didn’t win the championship but we won the race, so we did everything that we could today and for unloading the car yesterday and having zero practice laps on it,” he said. “I think it’s pretty impressive. It just goes to show how good Flamingo Motorsports is.

Solomito ended up with 10 top-fives and 11 top-10s — equal to Coby’s numbers, but Solomito had five victories compared to Coby’s one. Coby said consistency was the key to this year’s title.

“We’ll come back next year and fight for the championship again,’ Solomito said. “I’m just lucky to be a part of a great foundation and a great team.”

Polesitter Chase Dowling finished second, followed by Silk, Rowan Pennink, Coby, Andrew Krause, Woody Pitkat, Dave Sapienza, Jamie Tomaino and Justin Bonsignore.

With another top-10 finish, Bonsignore ended up third in the championship standings.

Race fans can find full on-demand coverage of Sunday’s Sunoco World Series at Thompson by visiting Speed51.com’s Trackside Now.

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen

The Finish:

1 16 Timmy Solomito

2 15 Chase Dowling

3 85 Ron Silk

4 3 Rowan Pennink

5 2 Doug Coby

6 24 Andrew Krause

7 82 Woody Pitkat

8 36 Dave Sapienza

9 99 Jamie Tomaino

10 51 Justin Bonsignore

11 77 Gary Putnam

12 64 Rob Summers

13 11 Burt Myers

14 89 Matt Swanson

15 39 Calvin Carroll

16 58 Eric Goodale

17 88 Spencer Davis

18 33 Wade Cole

19 76 Jimmy Blewett

20 46 Craig Lutz

21 20 Dan Cugini

22 14 Cory Oslund

23 38 Manuel Dias

24 48 Kyle Soper

25 21 Ronnie Williams

26 6 Ryan Preece

27 78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.

28 63 Austin Pickens

29 44 Bobby Santos III

30 01 Melissa Fifield

31 26 Gary McDonald

32 92 Anthony Nocella

33 00 Andy Seuss

34 18 Ken Heagy

35 17 John Baker

