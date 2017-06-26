LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
mods-solomito-riverhead-VL-2017

Solomito Repeats At Riverhead

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Riverhead, N.Y. – Six races into the 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, and Timmy Solomito is looking every bit the driver to beat for the championship.

 

After his breakout four-win campaign in 2016, Solomito has had an even better encore.

 

Saturday, the Islip, New York, driver returned to his home track of Riverhead Raceway and picked up his third win of the season. He held off David Sapienza on an overtime finish to take the Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200.

 

The Coors Light Pole Award winner, Solomito held serve for his seventh career victory. He also won this event last year. His No. 16 Starrett Tools Ford led three times for a race-high 151 laps, including the final 102 as a caution on Lap 196 pushed the race to 208 laps.

 

The runner-up was a career-best for Sapienza, a Riverhead native.

 

Doug Coby finished third while four-time Riverhead winners Ryan Preece and Justin Bonsignore crossed the line fourth and fifth, respectively.

 

Eric Goodale finished sixth with Rowan Pennink the last car on the lead lap in seventh. Tom Rogers Jr., Dillon Steuer and Max Zachem completed the top 10.

 

The win also allowed Solomito to extend his championship points lead to 13 over Pennink and 29 over Goodale. Bonsignore is fourth and Zachem is fifth, while defending tour champion Coby moved up to sixth.

 

Next up on the schedule is the Whelen Modified Tour All-Star Shootout on July 14 followed by the Nor’easter 100 the next day, both at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

 

NASCAR IMC Press Release. Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/NASCAR

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner