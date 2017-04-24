A staple of the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco since the series began in 2013 has been the Gulf Coast doubleheaders at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and at Mobile International Speedway in Mobile, Alabama. This weekend, the series returns to the Gulf Coast for the only doubleheader of the season.

The double will kick off on Friday night, April 28th, at the home of the Snowball Derby, Five Flags Speedway. After that the series will head an hour up the road to Mobile International Speedway for Saturday’s race.

Friday’s race at Five Flags Speedway will be 100 laps in length, while Saturday’s race at Mobile will be 95 laps in length.

This weekend’s doubleheader is the only time this season that the Southern Super Series will run a doubleheader on the Gulf Coast. This sort of weekend can be stressful for teams and drivers as an issue on Friday at Five Flags could lead to even bigger troubles on Saturday at Mobile.

The last time the Southern Super Series ran a doubleheader on the Gulf Coast the races were won by Harrison Burton (Five Flags) and Kyle Grissom (Mobile).

Friday’s race at Five Flags Speedway will also be the first race of the 2017 Blizzard Series. In 2016 it was Casey Roderick who claimed the Blizzard Series championship while Donnie Wilson claimed the Southern Super Series title.

Speed51 TV, the live video arm of Speed51.com, will carry live video streams of both races on a pay-per-view basis. Race fans can purchase their live video ticket for the Pensacola race by clicking here, and can purchase the Mobile race by clicking here.

Speed51.com will also have live blog-style coverage of both races through Trackside Now.

-Southern Super Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

