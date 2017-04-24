LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Harrison Burton celebrates his second career Southern Super Series win. (Speed51.com photo)

So. Super Series Back in Action with Gulf Coast Doubleheader

April 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

A staple of the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco since the series began in 2013 has been the Gulf Coast doubleheaders at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and at Mobile International Speedway in Mobile, Alabama. This weekend, the series returns to the Gulf Coast for the only doubleheader of the season.

 

The double will kick off on Friday night, April 28th, at the home of the Snowball Derby, Five Flags Speedway.  After that the series will head an hour up the road to Mobile International Speedway for Saturday’s race.

 

Friday’s race at Five Flags Speedway will be 100 laps in length, while Saturday’s race at Mobile will be 95 laps in length.

 

300x250-Animated-Five-Flags-MobileThis weekend’s doubleheader is the only time this season that the Southern Super Series will run a doubleheader on the Gulf Coast.  This sort of weekend can be stressful for teams and drivers as an issue on Friday at Five Flags could lead to even bigger troubles on Saturday at Mobile.

 

The last time the Southern Super Series ran a doubleheader on the Gulf Coast the races were won by Harrison Burton (Five Flags) and Kyle Grissom (Mobile).

 

Friday’s race at Five Flags Speedway will also be the first race of the 2017 Blizzard Series.  In 2016 it was Casey Roderick who claimed the Blizzard Series championship while Donnie Wilson claimed the Southern Super Series title.

 

Speed51 TV, the live video arm of Speed51.com, will carry live video streams of both races on a pay-per-view basis.  Race fans can purchase their live video ticket for the Pensacola race by clicking here, and can purchase the Mobile race by clicking here.

 

Speed51.com will also have live blog-style coverage of both races through Trackside Now.

 

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, head to www.southernsuperseries.com.  Also be sure to follow the Southern Super Series on Twitter, @SoSuperSeries, and give us a like on Facebook by heading to www.Facebook.com/SouthernSuperSeries.

 

-Southern Super Series Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • April 28: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • April 28: Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) - Intimidator 100 - Outlaw Super Late Models

  • April 29: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS 300 - Super Late Models

  • April 29: Fulton Speedway (NY) - Super DIRTcar Series Season Opener

Presenting Partner