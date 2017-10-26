Snowball Derby Preview Provides a Chance to Get Race Ready

With the 50th Snowball Derby drawing ever closer, race teams across all divisions are planning their plan of attack to take on the ever fast and tricky Five Flags Speedway (FL). As always, many teams are also planning to arrive in Pensacola, FL early to try and get a leg up, especially given the fast nature of the Derby week schedule.

To help out, Five Flags Speedway will once again open its gates early to give teams the time they need with the Snowball Derby Preview on Saturday, November 18. This full open practice day will be available for all divisions competing over Derby week which runs from November 29 to December 3. This includes Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Florida Modifieds, Pro Trucks, Super Stocks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks.

“We realize our schedule is tight during Snowball Derby week. This is an opportunity without the expense of a private test day for a team to be able to come shake their car down and hopefully put it in race-ready condition for the race weekend,” said Five Flags Speedway and Snowball Derby Promoter Tim Bryant.

The track will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 18 with rotating practice sessions throughout the day.

Pit area admission is only $20 for the day and no track rental fee is required.

Full track services will be available all day long including, fuel, tires, and the tech station.

Once again, Five Flags Speedway is also offering a little treat for the quickest teams in each division. During the late afternoon/evening hours, when mock qualifying runs are usually made, there will be cash bonuses for the driver who sets the fastest lap in each division.

The fastest Super Late Model driver will get $500 while all other divisions will receive $200.

Fans can enter the grandstands at Five Flags Speedway on Snowball Derby Preview Day for absolutely no charge.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« President of the Modifieds Making His Return at Seekonk