Snowball Derby Kickoff Party Begins Action-Packed Week

An annual tradition will return in a big way leading into the 50th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway (FL). Prior to the action-packed weekend at the race track, the Snowball Derby Kickoff Party will be held on Tuesday, November 28 at Beef O’Brady’s in downtown Pensacola, FL.

The annual party gives racers, race teams and fans the chance to hang out, cut lose and have a good time before the high-intensity that comes with the Snowball Derby.

Once again, Speed51.com will be live from Beef O’Brady’s starting at 6 p.m. C.T on Tuesday evening with a show that can be viewed worldwide. Fans will be able to tune in for free for a special on-location version of Short Track Center live from the hub of the Snowball Derby.

Race fans tuning in will be able to watch exclusive interviews with drivers including Bubba Pollard, who is one of the fan favorites going into the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Fans from the West Coast will also have a reason to tune in, as we will sit down with Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans to talk with him about his return to the Derby.

Also slated to make an appearance is 2017 Southern Super Series Champion Stephen Nasse who is returning to the Snowball Derby looking to make a comeback from last years events.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie has also confirmed that he will be joining the fun at Beef O’Brady’s for the Kick-off Party.

For those who can make it out to Beef O’Brady’s in downtown Pensacola, the night offers a chance to mingle with the drivers and teams, score some autographs and have a front row seat for the show.

There will be games, there will be great food, there will be live sports, there will be Speed51 TV cameras and personalities, and most importantly, it will be fun.

Join us Tuesday evening, November 28 at Beef O’Bradys for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby Kickoff Party or tune into a special edition of Short Track Center live on Speed51.com.

If you or your driver would like to make an appearance on the show, please contact Speed51.com by emailing Rob Blount at [email protected]. We encourage drivers competing in the Snowflake 100 and the Snowball Derby to be a guest on the show as a great way to be recognized and start their Derby experience in the spotlight.

