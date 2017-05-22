LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LMSC CARS Bristol 2 Myatt Snider Celebration 2017

Snider Scores a One-of-a-Kind Short Track Win at Bristol

May 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

Myatt Snider scored an emotional first career CARS Late Model Stock Tour victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, dominating the Late Model Stock 100-lap feature at the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

 

“I don’t think it could have happened at a better place,” Snider told Speed51.com Powered by JEGS. “Bristol Motor Speedway is one of a kind. We have been hunting for CARS Tour wins since 2015, and finally it all came together tonight.”

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Snider started on the pole for the 100-lap event, leading 79 laps of the race. Despite a flurry of cautions in the second segment of the race, Snider only lost the lead for one lap to Jared Fryar.

 

“There’s a lot of history at this place,” Snider said. “It’s probably one of the most fun tracks I’ve ever been on. It is really fast, and you race really hard around here. I love it.”

 

Jared Fryar finished second, occasionally threatening Snider for the lead and leading one lap on a restart before settling for the runner-up spot.

 

“I thought I had something early in the race,” said Fryar. “I figured since a lot of cars wrecked out [in the first segment], I went pretty hard too early and pushed the right-front tire off of it.”

 

Justin Crider overcame considerable adversity on his road to Bristol, crashing during an open test at the track to start the month. With his rebuilt car, Crider finished on the podium in the A Feature with a third-place run.

 

“I am so proud of my guys,” Crider said. “I can’t say enough about my family and all the sponsors that helped put this deal together. I knew when they announced it I wanted to be here. I never in my life thought we’d get a top three.

 

“I just drive the thing,” Crider added. “I’ve been going through school, doing my best there.  They’ve allowed me to focus on that, so that when I come to the race track I can focus on doing my job. I can’t thank them enough.”

 

The race was a battle of attrition, which eliminated several drivers contending in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour points chase.  Layne Riggs entered the day with a nine-point advantage over Deac McCaskill, but suffered an up-and-down day accentuated by a late accident with Brandon Grosso. However, McCaskill was unable to capitalize, retiring from the race early with mechanical issues.

 

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour returns to action on June 10, when the series makes its first trip to Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. There, the Late Model Stock competitors will run 125 laps, while the Super Late Model Tour will race in conjunction with the Southern Super Series for a combination event.

 

For a full on-demand Trackside Now replay of Sunday’s race, click here.

 

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

 

Short Track U.S. Nationals Late Model Stock Cars Unofficial Results

Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) – May 22, 2017

Pos # Driver
1 2 Myatt Snider
2 81 Jared Fryar
3 7 Justin Crider
4 21S Travis Swaim
5 38J Ricky Jones
6 8A Anthony Alfredo
7 83 Matt Bowling
8 02 Paul Nogradi
9 61 Justin Hicks
10 7R Brandon Rogers
11 88 Chris Davis
12 88B Josh Berry
13 37 Joel Courage
14 99 Layne Riggs
15 12W Paul Wark
16 32 Brandon Grosso
17 4 Mike Chambers
18 97L William Lester
19 28 Chris Hudspeth
20 27 Tommy Lemons
21 18 Evan Swilling
22 30 Taylor Coffman
23 44M Nate Monteith
24 74 Ronald Hill
25 96 Danny O’Quinn
26 44 Justin Johnson
27 39 Grayson Massey
28 08 Deac McCaskill
29 87 Hayden Woods
30 42 Craig Stallard
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner