Snider Scores a One-of-a-Kind Short Track Win at Bristol

Myatt Snider scored an emotional first career CARS Late Model Stock Tour victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, dominating the Late Model Stock 100-lap feature at the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

“I don’t think it could have happened at a better place,” Snider told Speed51.com Powered by JEGS. “Bristol Motor Speedway is one of a kind. We have been hunting for CARS Tour wins since 2015, and finally it all came together tonight.”

Snider started on the pole for the 100-lap event, leading 79 laps of the race. Despite a flurry of cautions in the second segment of the race, Snider only lost the lead for one lap to Jared Fryar.

“There’s a lot of history at this place,” Snider said. “It’s probably one of the most fun tracks I’ve ever been on. It is really fast, and you race really hard around here. I love it.”

Jared Fryar finished second, occasionally threatening Snider for the lead and leading one lap on a restart before settling for the runner-up spot.

“I thought I had something early in the race,” said Fryar. “I figured since a lot of cars wrecked out [in the first segment], I went pretty hard too early and pushed the right-front tire off of it.”

Justin Crider overcame considerable adversity on his road to Bristol, crashing during an open test at the track to start the month. With his rebuilt car, Crider finished on the podium in the A Feature with a third-place run.

“I am so proud of my guys,” Crider said. “I can’t say enough about my family and all the sponsors that helped put this deal together. I knew when they announced it I wanted to be here. I never in my life thought we’d get a top three.

“I just drive the thing,” Crider added. “I’ve been going through school, doing my best there. They’ve allowed me to focus on that, so that when I come to the race track I can focus on doing my job. I can’t thank them enough.”

The race was a battle of attrition, which eliminated several drivers contending in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour points chase. Layne Riggs entered the day with a nine-point advantage over Deac McCaskill, but suffered an up-and-down day accentuated by a late accident with Brandon Grosso. However, McCaskill was unable to capitalize, retiring from the race early with mechanical issues.

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour returns to action on June 10, when the series makes its first trip to Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. There, the Late Model Stock competitors will run 125 laps, while the Super Late Model Tour will race in conjunction with the Southern Super Series for a combination event.

For a full on-demand Trackside Now replay of Sunday’s race, click here.

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Short Track U.S. Nationals Late Model Stock Cars Unofficial Results

Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) – May 22, 2017

Pos # Driver 1 2 Myatt Snider 2 81 Jared Fryar 3 7 Justin Crider 4 21S Travis Swaim 5 38J Ricky Jones 6 8A Anthony Alfredo 7 83 Matt Bowling 8 02 Paul Nogradi 9 61 Justin Hicks 10 7R Brandon Rogers 11 88 Chris Davis 12 88B Josh Berry 13 37 Joel Courage 14 99 Layne Riggs 15 12W Paul Wark 16 32 Brandon Grosso 17 4 Mike Chambers 18 97L William Lester 19 28 Chris Hudspeth 20 27 Tommy Lemons 21 18 Evan Swilling 22 30 Taylor Coffman 23 44M Nate Monteith 24 74 Ronald Hill 25 96 Danny O’Quinn 26 44 Justin Johnson 27 39 Grayson Massey 28 08 Deac McCaskill 29 87 Hayden Woods 30 42 Craig Stallard

