Mods - Wall Stadium - Jimmy Blewett - Garden State Classic - VL - June -2017

‘Showtime’ Puts on a Show in Garden State Classic

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

They call him “Showtime,” and on Saturday night at Wall Stadium (NJ) he put on a show.  Jimmy Blewett put on a winning performance, taking an early lead on his way to winning the Garden State Classic at his home track.

 

After Derek Hopkinson started from the pole position with Steven Reed alongside, both drivers spun within the first ten laps. Reed went for a spin on lap 3, while Hopkinson went around on lap 8. From there, Blewett took control for much of the rest of the race.

 

Despite a series of restarts in the middle portion of the race, leading to repeated challenges by Andrew Krause, Blewett held the lead until lap 80 when Krause got the better of Blewett.

 

But the six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race winner wasn’t done, as he regained the lead from Krause when Krause got loose prior to spinning on lap 96. From there, Blewett was money, leading the final 29 laps of the 125-lap Garden State Classic.

 

“We made some solid changes to the car before the race.  It’s a new car for us and we’ve just been searching for that comfort zone, but I think tonight we found it,” Blewett told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We were winning the 40 lappers but we just weren’t able go the extra distance we needed to and tonight we did. I talked on the phone with my crew chief and made some solid changes right before the feature.

 

“You always say to yourself, ‘Don’t ever do it.’ People know me and they laugh and they say, ‘Hey man he will change anything and he will drive anything.’ But we do what we have to do and the pit stop was perfect and they made the right adjustments.”

 

While Blewett went on to win, Steven Reed rebounded from a series of unfortunate events to bring his No. 55 home second, despite his repeated setbacks.

 

“I think we had two flats and were turned around twice and in the back twice but just picked our way through.  If the races play out the way they are supposed to, us and the 19 (Blewett) would be the first two cars every week, they are the fastest cars here,” Reed said while watching his car go through post-race technical inspection. “It’s been a slow start for our year, but a really good start for Jimmy’s.  You can’t fault them guys, they run real hard, and they work real hard but we work just as hard and will just see what the rest of the summer brings.”

 

Jonathan Mandato, Blake Barney and Tervor Alspach completed the top five on Saturday night.

 

For an on-demand Trackside Now replay of the event, click here.

 

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Garden State Classic Unofficial Results

Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – June 24, 2017

Pos # Driver
1 19 Jimmy Blewett
2 55 Steven Reed
3 85 Jonathan Mandato
4 14 Blake Barney
5 86 Trevor Alspach
6 54 Shaun Carrig
7 11 Kenny VanWickle
8 16 Ricky Collins
9 10 Dom Fattorusso
10 27k Andrew Krause
11 99 Chas Okerson
12 51b Danny Bohn
13 51 Ron Frees
14 27 Adam LaCicero
15 17x Thomas Catanzaro
16 44 Joseph Merlino
17 33 Jason Treat
18 9 Shawna Ingraham
19 12 Jason Hearne
20 67 Zack Alspach
21 31 Shannon Mongeau
22 09 Eric Mauriello
23 17 Derek Hopkinson
24 45 Chris Reynolds
