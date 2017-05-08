LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LMSC - Bristol - Short Track Nationals - Test - Evan Swilling - 2017

Short Tracker Swilling Felt Like a Cup Driver in First Bristol Test

May 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Georgia Native Evan Swilling took his first laps around Bristol Motor Speedway at the first open test session for the Short Track U.S. Nationals two weeks ago. Being the definition of a short-track racer, the 25-year-old driver hasn’t raced on anything bigger than the half-mile triangle of Concord Speedway in Concord, NC. Even though Concord Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway are both half miles, they’re drastically different.

 

“We have only raced at 3/8ths miles and the only half mile we raced on was Concord Speedway which is a triangle so nothing like that. You can’t really compare this (Bristol) to anything with the banking. We don’t go anywhere as late model racers. We don’t go anywhere else that has this banking,” Swilling told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

Like many first-time racers, his experience on the high banks was something he more than likely wont forget.

 

“It was an awesome experience to be here. They said it would be unlike anything I have ever experienced and they were right. Tons of grip in the track and you can about go wide open. The car felt great, the attitude of the car was awesome, and can’t thank Chase Pistone enough. It was definitely an experience and I am excited.”

 

Of the four sessions that were offered to the Late Model Stock drivers on the open test day, Swilling only took part in the first test session. Following the session, his team loaded the car and got ready to depart the track feeling extremely confident in what they learned.

 

“I am very confident in the car we brought. Chase Pistone did an awesome job. As they said in the drivers meeting, ‘If you find a good rhythm and a good speed just park it’ so we took their advice and we are going to head home and hopefully be back in May. “

 

Although his laps may have been limited, he felt like he got the whole Bristol experience as he was the fastest Late Model Stock Car in his lone practice session.

 

“The track just sucks you down in the seat and its an incredible feeling. I can’t imagine what these cup guys feel like and they have twice the horse power we do so its exciting and I am just thankful to do this.”

 

Something Swilling put an emphasis on is the uncertainty of the rest of the season and his hopes to eventually move up. But to move up, like many racers, the Georgia driver is looking for help.

 

“We are still looking for any help for Bristol or even the rest of the season and into 2018. This race has the potential to be expensive and we want to put our best foot forward and into the rest the season.”

 

While moving up is every driver’s dream, with the expenses comes the adaptation of larger and faster tracks, including Bristol Motor Speedway, which is one of the shorter tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

 

“That was a big thing to get used too and its cool to see what the Cup guys feel like every weekend. Like my crew chief told me, this is what it feels like every where you go every weekend so you had better get used to it if you’re going to move up. Its going to be an awesome experience.”

 

The second and final test session before the big inaugural event is this Saturday May 13th. Teams will come from all over to get track time before the Short Track U.S. Nationals kick off May 19-21.

 

Speed51.com will be there with Trackside Now coverage as well as LIVE pay-per-view coverage of the Short Track U.S Nationals available for an early bird special rate of $44.99. Fans are encouraged to click here to purchase.

 

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Contributor – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

 

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner