BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that the weekend schedule for the Short Track U.S. Nationals has been modified for operational purposes.



Practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for all classes and will continue until 3:20 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. qualifying will begin as previously scheduled. The start of Saturday’s racing has been moved up a half-hour to start at 5 p.m. and will include the two 35-lap Super Late Model qualifying races, A, B and C feature races for Street Stock, as well as A and B features for Modified and Compact. A 25-lap B feature for Pro Late Model has been moved up a day to close out Saturday’s racing.



Sunday’s racing will now showcase only the 100-lap feature races for Super Late Model, Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock. Those races are still scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Warm-ups, re-qualifying and last chance races are no longer on Sunday’s schedule. Ticket booths 9 and 13 will now open at 11 a.m. for infield access and all spectator gates will open at 12:30 p.m.



Below is the schedule for Saturday and Sunday :



Saturday

8 a.m. Infield Opens for Teams (Gates 9 & 13)

9 a.m. Spectator Gates Open

9:30 a.m. Practice Begins

3:30 p.m. Qualifying Begins

5 p.m. Racing Begins

*Super Late Model Qualifier 1 (35 laps)

*Super Late Model Qualifier 2 (35 laps)

*Street Stock C Feature (20 laps)

* Modified B Feature (20 laps)

*Street Stock B Feature (25 laps)

* Compact B Feature (20 laps)

* Modified A Feature (50 laps)

* Compact A Feature (50 laps)

*Street Stock A Feature (50 laps)

* Pro Late Model B Feature (25 laps)



Sunday

11 a.m. Infield Opens for Teams (Gates 9 & 13)

12:30 p.m. Spectator Gates Open

2 p.m. Racing Begins

*Super Late Model Feature (100 laps)

*Pro Late Model Feature (100 laps)

*Late Model Stock Feature (100 laps)



The six classes of competition during the event include Super Late Model, Pro/Crate Late Model, Late Model Stock, Modified, Street Stock and Compact divisions. The five sanctioning bodies that will be represented are CRA (Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Street Stock), CARS Tour (Super Late Models, Late Model Stock), Southern Super Series (Super Late Model), National Short Track Alliance (Modifieds), VORES Compact Touring Series (Compacts).



Tickets and pit passes for the Short Track U.S. Nationals start at $85 for a weekend grandstand seat/pit pass combo and $45 for a Saturday / Sunday grandstand GA combo. Kids 12-and-under are just $10 for a Saturday / Sunday grandstand GA combo. Individual pit passes also are available for ages 14-and-up. Please visit http://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets/us-short-track-nationals/ for more information on ticketing for the race.



For those who can't attend, Bristol Motor Speedway and Speed51.com are partnering to offer customers a webcast pay-per-view experience of the Short Track U.S. Nationals. The early bird weekend combo price of $44.99 is available until Friday, May 19. The PPV also will be available for $24.99 on Saturday and $29.99 on Sunday of race weekend. To purchase the PPV package, please visit: http://speed51.com/bristol

-Bristol Motor Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

