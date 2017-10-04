LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
STSS 2017.10.07 Afton PPV Slider

Short Track Super Series SuperNationals to Stream Live on Speed51

October 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Short Track Super Series officials and Speed51.com are proud to announce that Saturday’s American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 at New York’s Afton Motorsports Park will stream live on Speed51.com.

 

The event, which is also known as the “Working Man’s Race,” can be purchased for just $19.99. Fans who purchase can watch 300x250 STSS Afton PPV 2017.10the event live, as well as on-demand at the completion of the event.

 

“We are looking forwars to exposing our Working Man’s Race and competitors to race fans across the country,” said Short Track Super Series promoter, Brett Deyo. “Speed51.com continues to do a good job at helping be a part of getting more exposure for our series.”

 

“With a stout field expected and big money on the line, the Short Track SuperNationals will be a can’t-miss event for Dirt Modified fans. We’re looking forward to bringing that excitement to people who are unable to make the trip to Afton this weekend.”

 

The event will be headlined on Saturday by a 50-lap feature for the Short Track Super Series Modifieds. They will be joined by the Street Stocks, who will go for 20 laps, IMCA Modifieds and Vintage Modifieds. Also on the schedule are Match Races for the Modifieds, which are sure to be thrilling.

 

Race fans looking to purchase Saturday’s live stream of the Short Track SuperNationals 10 can do so by clicking here.

 

-51 Sports Press Release

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner