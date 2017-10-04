Short Track Super Series SuperNationals to Stream Live on Speed51

Short Track Super Series officials and Speed51.com are proud to announce that Saturday’s American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 at New York’s Afton Motorsports Park will stream live on Speed51.com.

The event, which is also known as the “Working Man’s Race,” can be purchased for just $19.99. Fans who purchase can watch the event live, as well as on-demand at the completion of the event.

“We are looking forwars to exposing our Working Man’s Race and competitors to race fans across the country,” said Short Track Super Series promoter, Brett Deyo. “Speed51.com continues to do a good job at helping be a part of getting more exposure for our series.”

“With a stout field expected and big money on the line, the Short Track SuperNationals will be a can’t-miss event for Dirt Modified fans. We’re looking forward to bringing that excitement to people who are unable to make the trip to Afton this weekend.”

The event will be headlined on Saturday by a 50-lap feature for the Short Track Super Series Modifieds. They will be joined by the Street Stocks, who will go for 20 laps, IMCA Modifieds and Vintage Modifieds. Also on the schedule are Match Races for the Modifieds, which are sure to be thrilling.

Race fans looking to purchase Saturday’s live stream of the Short Track SuperNationals 10 can do so by clicking here.

-51 Sports Press Release

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – 358 Modifieds at Utica-Rome (NY) VIDEO: Recap – Opening Practice Super Dirt Week – Oswego »